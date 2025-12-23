The Lexus GX550 Is The Quiet G-Wagen Alternative Australia Deserves

Christmas was approaching, emotions were high, and I knew I needed to see family in Melbourne. I also needed to take the dog, clear my head, and spend some time on the road. So instead of flying, I decided to make the trek down.

If I was going to do 1,000 kilometres down the Hume Highway, I wanted to do it in something I had long had a crush on. The Lexus GX550 has always sat in that mental wishlist category for me. A car I’d quietly admired from afar. Boxy, honest, slightly under the radar, and to my mind, one of the few real alternatives to a G Wagen that doesn’t feel like it’s trying too hard.

So I packed the surfboard, tennis racquets, loaded the dog, filled the back with luggage and pointed the GX south. Over the next nine and a half hours, the drive became less about testing a car and more about letting the road do what it does best.

By the time I reached Melbourne, the GX550 had not just proven itself as a long-distance companion, but as a genuinely thoughtful, capable four-wheel drive that made a difficult week feel just a little easier to manage.

These are the eight things that stood out.

1. The design is unique, but boxy is good

The design is what got me interested in the first place. Yes, it has clear Toyota Prado bones, but the Lexus badge shifts the entire personality. The GX550 is unapologetically boxy. It is upright, square and proud of it. There is no attempt to soften the edges or chase crossover trends. It looks like a proper four wheel drive because that is exactly what it is.

Image: Luc Wiesman / DMARGE

There is a very real Tonka truck energy to the GX. It reminds me of why people love the G Wagon in the first place. Not because it is flashy, but because it looks tough, honest and purposeful. You get the sense that it could take a hit and keep going.

In a market flooded with SUVs pretending to be rugged, the GX stands out by simply being the real deal.

2. Long-distance comfort lands where it counts

Sydney to Melbourne in around nine and a half hours is long enough to expose any weakness in a car. Instead, the GX550 just settled into the task like it was built for it.

Adaptive cruise control, lane assist and all the modern driver aids do exactly what they should. They reduce fatigue, take the edge off long highway stretches and make the whole trip feel less demanding. Especially by yourself and a restless hound.

Somewhere in between Sydney and Melbourne. 41º Image: Luc Wiesman / DMARGE

What surprised me most was how calm it felt at speed. Big, boxy four wheel drives can often feel busy or tiring on the highway. The GX did not. It cruised comfortably, soaked up rough sections of road and never felt unsettled. I went into the trip slightly nervous about how it would feel over that distance.

By the time I reached Melbourne, I realised those concerns were completely unfounded. The pre drive angst was a waste of time.

3. Space that actually works – and not a game of Tetris

Before leaving Sydney, I genuinely questioned whether I would have enough room. Surfboards, luggage, the dog, Christmas bits and pieces. It adds up quickly. But once everything was packed, there was still space to spare. The GX makes very smart use of its footprint.

Image: Luc Wiesman / DMARGE

With seven seats on offer, it also makes sense as a family car, especially if your weekends involve more than just school runs. On the way down, I got chatting to a guy travelling in a new Hyundai Palisade – the DMARGE car of 2025. He told me he was torn between the Palisade and the GX550. He chose the Hyundai because he has a lot of kids, but he admitted that if your life leans more adventurous, the Lexus is the more appealing option. It feels like a car built for people who actually use their space.

4. The customisation potential is a major vibe

One of the most appealing things about the GX550 is how well it responds to customisation. In the US, owners are already turning them into proper builds. Bigger tyres, darker window tint, blacked out badges. None of it feels forced or awkward.

Estem Customs

The colours that really work are the obvious ones. Grey, white and black. Once you start toughening those up visually, the GX looks seriously good. Is this something everyone would want to do? Probably not. Would I? Without hesitation.

The GX feels like a blank canvas that rewards personalisation, and that is something buyers are increasingly looking for.

5. Make no mistake, it’s a proper 4WD at heart

Do not let the Lexus badge fool you. Underneath the refinement, this is a real four wheel drive. It does Four Wheel Drive things properly. You could take it into the bush, down fire trails or somewhere genuinely remote and trust that it would get you out the other side.

There is a deep sense of mechanical confidence here, and that comes from its Toyota DNA. This is not a lifestyle SUV pretending to be rugged. It is body on frame, built to be used and capable of taking punishment. The fact that it just happens to be comfortable and well finished inside is almost secondary.

6. Serious towing capability for the grey nomads and jetski owners

Towing is another area where the GX550 shines. Boat, caravan, trailer, jet ski. It will handle all of it without breaking a sweat. More importantly, it feels stable and composed while doing so, which is what really matters when you are hauling serious weight.

That makes it an easy recommendation for grey nomads and just as appealing for young families who spend their weekends chasing road trips and camping holidays.

Load the kids in the back, hitch up whatever you need and go. The GX feels built for this kind of life, not just rated for it on a spec sheet.

7. An interior that keeps it simple … too simple?

The interior is deliberately conservative, and that is a compliment. Someone joked that it was a Prado with leather, but I think it is more nuanced than that. It feels like an old school four wheel drive cabin that has been upgraded just enough to be comfortable without losing its purpose.

Image: Luc Wiesman / DMARGE

Leather seats, solid materials and big, easy to use buttons dominate the cabin. You do not have to dig through menus or fight touchscreens. Everything is intuitive and usable, even if you are tired, distracted or wearing gloves. It plays it safe, but in a way that makes sense for a car like this.

8. That Toyota reliability and peace of mind

This is where the GX550 really separates itself. Lexus consistently ranks as one of the most reliable car brands in the US and Australia. That matters when you are heading into the bush or taking the family on long camping trips far from help.

Underneath it all, this is still very much a Toyota, and Australians trust that for good reason. Vehicles like the Hilux and Land Cruiser have earned that reputation over decades.

When you compare the GX550 to something like a G Wagon, that peace of mind becomes very hard to ignore.

Final thoughts…

After five days and more than 1,000 kilometres, the Lexus GX550 left a strong impression.

It is honest, capable and comfortable in a way that feels increasingly rare. A proper four wheel drive that is just as happy chewing through highway kilometres as it is heading off the beaten track. For the right buyer, it makes a lot of sense.

It lacks that wanker vibe that many SUVs on the market have, it’s infinitly more practical, comfortable and trucky. I’ve never really done trucky but trucky is good. Trucky is my new word btw.

If you’re looking for something that stands up tall, has presence and with some customisation magic could be a real monster on the road, then the GX is totally worth looking at.

Merry Christmas, ya filthy animalsd