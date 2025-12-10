Regardless Of Formula 1 Dominance, The Future Of McLaren Feels Different

Flying from Sydney to the UK for a two day visit might sound excessive on paper, but for a brand like McLaren, it makes the 72-hour turnaround completely worth it, every time. There is only so much you can learn through product sheets and press drives in Australia.

To understand where the brand is heading, you need to see where decisions are made. You need to hear it directly from the people shaping the next decade. You need to drive the cars where they live. In their natural habitat, as it were. Tough job but I was up to the task.

McLaren Technology Centre. Image: Luc Wiesman / DMARGE

The McLaren Technology Centre in Woking is the best place to start, a $300+ million facility that has stood as the pinnacle of engineering, performance and beauty since it first opened more than 20 years. A true reflection of the brand both then and now.

Everything about the building reflects how the company thinks. It is precise. It is quiet. It is organised in a way that leaves no room for clutter or distraction. This is where McLaren is shifting its focus beyond raw performance. This is where you see that the next era is about refinement.

Fresh off the 2025 Formula 1 Championship Constructors’ and Drivers’ win, it’s clear faster is no longer the headline. The brand’s story now is about considered performance and a more intelligent type of luxury. McLaren wants customers who care about the entire experience, not just the numbers.

McLaren Artura @ Hyll Hotel. Image: Luc Wiesman / DMARGE

We sat down at the Hyll Hotel in the Cotswolds with Andrea Bermúdez, McLaren Auto’s Head of Brand, who put it plainly: “We want to be more open about qualities that have always existed inside the brand” she said. “Considered design. Personalisation. A true luxury experience. These are part of McLaren but we have not told that story strongly enough.”

McLaren wants to attract a more diverse luxury buyer as part of a wider brand strategy; someone who expects a car to be thrilling but also expects service and connection to feel personal. McLaren calls it performance luxury. Engineering that serves simplicity, comfort and the reality of day to day driving.

This is where hybrid becomes crucial. This is where it becomes more than waking your annoying neighbours, but an extention of the trill and variety of driving a supercar. After all, it’s meant to be super.

“If you want to be seen, you drive something else. If you know, you drive a McLaren.” Andrea Bermúdez, McLaren Auto’s Head of Brand,

The Artura is the first product built for that shift, complete with McLaren’s expertly engineed hybrid system that does more for the car than just being able to sneak through the suburbs quietly. It fundamentally changes how the car behaves in the real world.

Very few supercar brands have made hybrid feel natural. Porsche has the heritage to do it but they are still sleeping on the idea when it comes to their core models. McLaren has moved first and moved properly.

Car vs. Horse. Image: Luc Wiesman / DMARGE

After nearly five hours in the Artura on open roads in the Cotswolds and through the stunning English countryside, I can say the mix of electric torque and the 3.0L Twin-Turbocharged V6 feels right. Muchos vibey and fun in all the right spots.

The hybrid system improves performance. Throttle response is sharper. Acceleration is more linear. The car feels alert even when you are just flowing through single lane streets and countryside curves. Even dodging the odd horse and trio of Border Collies. In small towns and at the hotel, the electric running keeps everything controlled and calm. Hybrid in the Artura is not about eco responsibility, it is about better driving.

Admittedly, Australia is a very different beast to the rolling hills of England, but it doesn’t take away from the enjoyment of driving. That’s universal, regardless of how poorly your local roads are maintained… yes, we’re looking at you Waverley Council.

Andrea says the customer data backs this up. Artura is pulling in first time supercar buyers. Around 60% of owners are new to McLaren. Many are coming from Porsche and from the top end of German premium brands like BMW and Mercedes-Benz.

They want something with more individuality. They want excitement without exhaustion or a sore ass. They really want exclusivity without having to perform for strangers. That said, the odd flex at the traffic light is what makes owning a supercar like the Arturta so much fun.

A quick stop at Daylesford Farmhouse.

That mindset is central to McLaren’s future audience. The company is targeting people who are ready to reward themselves, not impress others. They want quality that is felt privately. Andrea said it straight. “If you want to be seen, you drive something else. If you know, you drive a McLaren.” A bit like the A Lange Sohne of watches or Vacheron Constantin.

Alongside product changes, McLaren is elevating the entire ownership experience. Dressed like a dapper Bond viallain, Henrik Wilhelmsmeyer, the company’s Chief Commercial Officer, is leading that shift. Henrik wants buying a McLaren to feel like a collaboration, not a transaction.

“You do not want a McLaren” he told me. “You want it to be your McLaren.” He sees the purchase as a project that should reflect the owner’s personality and time.

“These are wealthy people. Time is valuable. If they choose to spend it with us, it must be worth it.” The most rewarding part of buying a McLaren, he believes, is access to the people who create the cars. Not sales teams. The designers and craftspeople who shape every detail.

That idea is embodied in McLaren Special Operations. It is where one off paints and unique material combinations are created. Henrik says seeing a car built by hand gives owners a feeling of connection that lasts long after delivery. It also creates individuality that cannot be bought anywhere else. “This is my McLaren” he said. “And the neighbour next door does not have the same one.”

Henrik also made a point that reflects the commercial future of McLaren. “A manufacturer can always tell you what a car is worth” he said. “Ask what a customer is worth and very few can answer. For us, that is the focus. Building value over time through the relationship, not just the sale.”

This is why the Artura matters so much for McLaren. It creates a bridge into the brand that gives owners reasons to stay as their tastes evolve. Hybrid becomes the start of a longer story for the brand.

McLaren want drivers looking to reward themselves. It is Christmas, after all. Image: Luc Wiesman

While McLaren looks forward, it is also preparing to look back in a more complete way. The brand has not told the full story of Bruce McLaren. Who’s a Kiwi by the way. Not an Australian as so many people often mistake. Then again, us Australians have a habit of claiming the good ones as our own.

The Bruce McLaren name is well known but the details are not widely understood. Andrea says this is now a priority. Heritage will support the luxury positioning by giving customers a sense of meaning and belonging.

Racing remains fundamental for their long-term success. Formula One keeps the brand visible to an audience of millions. Those fans may not afford a McLaren today but they will remember what inspired them once they can. Racing creates desire. The customer experience must convert it into loyalty.

Eventually, when little Timmy grows up and becomes an investment banker, he’s hopefully going to be chosing a McLaren over a Porsche, Aston Martin or Lamborghini.

The difference between McLaren of the past and McLaren of the next ten years is not performance. The cars will always be quick and noisey – we hope. The difference is in how the brand maintains relevance after the thrill wears off. Focus now on usability. Service. Experience. Feeling considered as a customer long after the first drive. Which McLaren, need. Goodbye Darth Vader Ron Dennis days, hello sunshine and blue skies, bunnies and group hugs.

Hybrid allows that. Personalisation allows that. A more human luxury experience allows that.

A few days in England showed us that McLaren is evolving with purpose. These cars are built for people who have reached a point in life where they’re looking for something different. Something that says you value individuallity over cliches, and maybe, just maybe that’s a bright pink McLaren Artura.