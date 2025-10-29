OMEGA Celebrates 90 Years of Olympic Timing With the Speedmaster 38 Milano Cortina 2026

OMEGA has unveiled the Speedmaster 38 Milano Cortina 2026, a stunning new timepiece marking 90 years of Olympic Winter Games timekeeping and the brand’s everlasting partnership with the world’s 2nd greatest sporting event. After the World Cup of course.

As the official timekeeper for the upcoming Milano Cortina 2026 Games, OMEGA’s legacy of precision, innovation, and of course style takes centre stage once again.

The special-edition Speedmaster 38 mm pays homage to the icy spirit of the Winter Olympics and the vibrant design of the Milano Cortina 2026 emblem.

Its fully polished stainless-steel case is framed by a blue ceramic bezel with a white enamel tachymeter scale and the iconic “Dot Over Ninety”, a small but meaningful tribute to Speedmaster heritage.

The frosted white dial, inspired by the snow-dusted peaks of the Italian Alps, features a light blue textured overlay that subtly traces the “26” motif from the Games’ logo.

Ski-inspired subdials finished with an azurage pattern evoke the clean grooves of a freshly groomed slope, while the gradient blue seconds hand mirrors the tones of the official Milano Cortina emblem.

On the caseback, a stamped medallion commemorates the Games, powered by OMEGA’s self-winding Calibre 3330, a movement built with the same pursuit of excellence that drives Olympic athletes. Even the date display carries the Milano Cortina typography, underscoring the detail-oriented craftsmanship for which OMEGA is revered.

Each watch arrives in a crisp white presentation box featuring the Games’ red-and-black competition emblem, a nod to OMEGA’s long-standing commitment to sport and design.

Priced at AU$10,750, which is great value for money, the Milano Cortina edition is already attracting interest from collectors and fans of the Speedmaster line.

OMEGA’s relationship with the Olympics is deeply intertwined with sporting history, from timing Cathy Freeman’s unforgettable 400m victory in Sydney 2000 to capturing Ariarne Titmus’ golden moments in Tokyo 2020.

As Australian athletes like Jakara Anthony, Scotty James, and Bree Walker prepare to represent the green and gold in Italy, OMEGA’s timing will once again define every record-breaking run and podium finish. Fingers crossed for some gold.

With just 100 days until the Winter Games, the Speedmaster 38 Milano Cortina 2026 stands as both a tribute to OMEGA’s timekeeping heritage and a symbol of anticipation for another chapter in Olympic history, one measured, as always, in perfect precision.

Let’s goooo!