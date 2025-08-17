We Flew 14 Hours In The New British Airways Business Class… Here’s The Honest To Goodness Truth

Flying British Airways has always been a bit of a gamble. On one hand, you have a flag carrier with heritage, prestige, and one of the most recognisable liveries in the sky.

British Airways 777-300ER Business Class We spent 14 hours sampling every part of British Airways refreshed business class. Pros Monumental leap forward from the old Club World

One-to-one seating with direct aisle access

Wine selection was very good even is limited

Sliding doors for better separation

Large HD entertainment screens and stable Wi-Fi

Crew were personable and efficient despite short staffing Cons Privacy falls a touch short compared to Qatar’s Qsuite

Amenity kit is simple

Catering is fine but not premium

777 is louder and less refined than newer aircraft

No matress like Emirates or Qantas

On the other, you have one of the most outdated business class products still flying: the yin–yang Club World seat. I experienced that relic firsthand on the Sydney–Singapore leg, wedged into a reverse-angle design that felt stuck in the early 2000s.

The next leg was redemption. Boarding BA’s 777-300ER in Singapore bound for London Heathrow in July 2025, I finally experienced the airline’s updated Club Suite. It was a relief. This was BA finally dragging itself into the modern business class conversation.

Lounge Experience – Qantas First Singapore

At Singapore Changi, things started off with a stroke of luck. Originally booked on BA16, we switched to BA12, which meant trading the old Club World cabin for the 777-300ER fitted with the new Club Suite.

That one change completely reshaped the trip. It shows how important it is to pay attention to the aircraft type with BA long-haul. Get it right and you fly in a modern business class product. Get it wrong and you are stuck in a time machine.

Photo: Luc Wiesman / DMARGE

The real highlight was the Qantas First Lounge at Changi. This is not just a good lounge, it is one of the best in the world. David Caon and Neil Perry have created a space that nails the balance between form and function. The design feels premium, the dining is restaurant quality, and the whole lounge makes you want to arrive early to enjoy it properly.

If you are flying Qantas and hold Platinum status, this is where you need to be. It is one of the strongest lounges in the oneworld network and outclasses British Airways’ own lounges at Heathrow. For a stopover before a long overnight, it is close to perfect.

Boarding & First Impressions

Stepping onto the 777-300ER, the difference was immediate. The old Club World cabins always felt crowded and awkward. The new Club Suite layout changes that dynamic. Walking through the cabin, it almost looked as though there were more business class seats than economy.

It was a full flight with every seat occupied. Even at capacity, the cabin did not feel chaotic. The one-to-one seat configuration gave the space balance and a sense of order that the old design never managed.

Weirdly we couldnt find this aircrafts seating configuration on SeatGuru. Go figure?!

The Seat & Layout

British Airways’ Club Suite is a huge upgrade. Gone are the rear-facing oddities and privacy screens that had to be pulled up like makeshift dividers. In their place is a proper modern business class suite with direct aisle access, a wide seat that converts into a fully flat bed, and a sliding door for added exclusivity.

Photo: Luc Wiesman / DMARGE

Storage is well thought out, with compartments that fit bottles, headphones, and amenity kits. There is even a small mirrored cabinet for freshening up, a neat touch that shows someone finally thought about passenger convenience. Seat controls are simple and intuitive. Cabin styling leans into BA’s deep blues with subtle red accents and woodgrain trim.

Photo: Luc Wiesman / DMARGE

Shared Seat Technology: The Industry Secret

British Airways did not design this seat from scratch. The Club Suite is a Collins Aerospace platform, the same base seat Etihad now uses. The design similarities are obvious: identical door mechanism, control panel, and angled shell.

The difference lies in branding. Etihad dresses theirs in desert tones and geometric patterns tied to Abu Dhabi’s aesthetic. BA uses its familiar blue and grey accented with red. Both are essentially the same product dressed differently.

Ethiad Business Class – Much like BA

This is how most of the industry works today. Airlines rarely spend millions designing bespoke seating unless they are Qatar Airways or Singapore Airlines chasing world-first bragging rights. Most buy proven seat platforms from suppliers like Collins, Safran, or Thompson and then customise the finishes. It is cheaper, easier to certify, and still delivers a reliable premium experience.

Passengers benefit from seats that are already tried and tested for comfort and usability. The compromise is that you do not get the one-off innovations that make products like Qatar’s Qsuite or ANA’s “The Room” so unique.

Extra Context: British Airways & The Flat-Bed Legacy

British Airways were once the trailblazers. In 1999 they became the first airline to launch a fully lie-flat business class seat, reshaping premium travel. For years it was a game-changer. The issue was that while rivals caught up and overtook them with more private and advanced cabins, BA clung to the same product for too long.

David Flynn at Executive Traveller wrote an excellent deep dive into that history. It is a reminder that BA’s DNA does include innovation, but they need to rediscover that edge. The Club Suite feels like the airline finally catching up with its own legacy.

Privacy & Comfort

The sliding door is a welcome addition and does create a sense of separation from the aisle. The limitation is that the partitions are not high enough. From your seat, you can still see the tops of other passengers’ heads. Compared to Qatar’s fortress-like Qsuite or Qantas’ A380 business class, the privacy falls short.

Photo: Luc Wiesman / DMARGE

Reclined, the difference is less noticeable. The suite feels comfortable, the space is practical, and it is miles ahead of the cramped Club World of old. Whether working, eating, or sleeping, this is finally a BA seat that feels competitive in 2025.

Entertainment & Tech

The investment shows here. The large HD entertainment screens are crisp and responsive. Gone are the laggy, washed-out monitors from the old business class.

Photo: Luc Wiesman / DMARGE

The content library is solid, if not as broad as Emirates, and the Wi-Fi worked well enough for emails and browsing without cutting out. Power outlets and USB ports are well positioned, and plenty of storage for your bits. It’s actually remarkably comfortable.

Amenity Kits & Bedding

Amenity kits have not been upgraded. They remain simple zip pouches with socks, an eye mask, a toothbrush, and lip balm. They get the job done but do not feel particularly premium.

Photo: Luc Wiesman / DMARGE

The bedding is more impressive. A full-size pillow and lightweight duvet made sleeping comfortable without being too heavy. It is not on the same level as Qatar’s White Company bedding but works well for a 13-hour overnight.

Photo: Luc Wiesman / DMARGE

Dining & Service

The crew were short-staffed on this flight but handled it without issue. My all-male crew were personable, efficient, and genuinely enjoyable to deal with. They struck the right balance between professionalism and a relaxed approach.

Photo: Luc Wiesman / DMARGE

The catering was serviceable. Starters and mains were fine but not memorable. Desserts felt mass-produced. Where BA still trails its rivals is food. Airlines like Singapore Airlines or ANA treat dining as an experience. BA still treats it as fuel. The wine list, however, was strong and the French red paired nicely with the beef main.

Sleep Quality – 10 Hours!

The seat passes the most important test: sleep. Fully flat with the door closed, the suite made for a comfortable night’s rest.

The 777 is noisier and less refined than an A350, and you notice it, but with the bedding and lighting, it was still easy to get several hours of solid sleep. Against the old Club World, the difference is night and day.

Is It Worth The $12,000?

British Airways’ new Club Suite finally brings the airline into the modern era of business class travel. After years of flying with one of the weakest premium cabins in the industry, BA now has a product that can stand beside serious competitors.

It is not top five globally and it is not bottom five either. It sits firmly in the middle: competitive, comfortable, and dependable without setting new benchmarks.

The key is flying the right aircraft. BA still operates many long-haul routes with the outdated yin–yang Club World. Paying $10,000 to $12,000 for a return trip from Australia to London and ending up with that old cabin is no longer acceptable. At this price point, passengers expect consistency.

On the 777-300ER or A350 with the Club Suite, the experience is very solid. The cabin feels premium, the seat is comfortable, the crew delivered a strong service, and the overall journey is vastly better than what BA passengers endured for years.

British Airways first class remains genuinely strong, but the Club Suite gives the airline a dependable business class option in 2025. It is not perfect and it is not industry-leading, but it is a major step forward.