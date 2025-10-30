$6,000 Business Class Flights To South America — Qantas Launches Global ‘Red Deal’ Sale

Qantas has launched a massive Red Deal Sale today, dropping fares across nearly every international route, including Business Class flights to South America for under $5,000 return.

The national carrier’s latest sale spans destinations in the Americas, Asia, the UK, New Zealand and the Pacific, with Business Class returns to Santiago and Buenos Aires starting from $4,998.

That’s roughly half the usual price for Qantas’ premium cabin, complete with lie flat beds, lounge access and multi-course dining. São Paulo also features in the sale at around $6,000 return, alongside $3,799 fares to Bangkok, $3,899 to Singapore, and just $2,499 to Bali in Economy.

It’s a rare moment of generosity from our Flying Kangaroo, which is typically more conservative with premium fare discounts. The timing, however, is no coincidence.

With international travel demand stabilising post-pandemic and competition ramping up from the likes of Emirates, Qatar Airways and Singapore Airlines, Qantas is clearly prioritising load factors over profit margins heading into 2026.

The airline has also been quietly rolling out upgrades to its A380 and Dreamliner fleets, with refreshed Business Suites, better in-flight dining, and improved entertainment systems designed to win back travellers who shifted to rival carriers.

This sale, which runs until 11.59pm AEDT on 5 November, appears to be part of a broader charm offensive to lure both leisure and corporate flyers back into the fold.

For those dreaming of Patagonia, Rio, or even a London Christmas, this might be the best chance in years to score a flat-bed experience without paying top-tier prices.

Check out some of the deals now.

(Sale ends 11.59pm AEDT, 5 November 2025. Limited seats and travel periods apply.)