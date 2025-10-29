$80,000 Cruise Turns Tragic After Passenger Left Behind On Remote Island

Authorities are investigating the death of an 80-year-old Australian woman who was left behind on Lizard Island after a group hike from the Coral Adventurer cruise ship.

The woman had joined fellow passengers on an excursion to Cook’s Look, the island’s highest point, before deciding to rest and separate from the group. When the vessel departed at sunset, her absence went unnoticed until hours later, prompting the ship to return and launch a search with the help of local authorities. Her body was found the following morning.

Lizard Island, located about 250 kilometres north of Cairns, is one of the Great Barrier Reef’s most remote and pristine destinations.

Known for its coral gardens, national park trails, and luxury eco-resort, it is a regular stop for high-end expedition cruises operating along the reef’s northern reaches.

The Coral Adventurer, owned by Cairns-based company Coral Expeditions, is a small-ship vessel designed for deep exploration of Australia’s coastline and neighbouring islands.

Built in 2019, it carries 120 guests with a crew of 46 and is equipped with tenders for day trips and shore landings. The company specialises in immersive voyages to locations that large ocean liners cannot access, offering itineraries that can last weeks and cost tens of thousands of dollars.

According to the Australian Maritime Safety Authority, the ship’s captain alerted authorities at around 9pm on Saturday after discovering the woman was missing. Helicopters and search crews worked through the night before locating the body the following morning.

A report is being prepared for the coroner, and police say the death is being treated as non-suspicious.

Coral Expeditions’ chief executive, Mark Fifield, expressed condolences to the woman’s family, describing the incident as a “tragic death” and confirming the company was cooperating fully with investigators.

Witnesses sailing nearby told the ABC they saw helicopters circling the island overnight, with crews searching trails by torchlight until the early hours of Sunday.

The woman was reportedly only one stop into a 60-day circumnavigation of Australia, a rare journey for expedition cruise enthusiasts seeking to explore the nation’s most isolated coasts.

For many, these small-ship voyages are a bucket-list experience offering a closer, more personal view of the Great Barrier Reef’s fragile beauty.

This week, that world of quiet luxury and natural wonder was overshadowed by the kind of tragedy that reminds travellers of the risks, however rare, of adventure at sea.