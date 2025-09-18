Bell & Ross’ Latest Collection Doubles Down On Its X Factor

Bell & Ross evolves its X-series into a wearable 41mm format with the BR-X3.

Multi-layer case construction in titanium, steel, aluminium, and rubber delivers both strength and lightness.

COSC-certified BR-CAL.323 movement with 70-hour power reserve signals Bell & Ross’ commitment to mechanical credibility.

When Bell & Ross unveiled the BR-X5, it marked a clear turning point for the Swiss-Franco brand. No longer just the square-case brand for cockpit fetishists, the luxury watchmaker planted a flag in the world of high-end experimentation, giving us multi-layer cases, in-house movements, and an unapologetically bold design language.

The 41mm multi-layer case construction: titanium, steel, aluminium, and rubber combined into a futuristic shell. Image: Bell & Ross

Now, that same philosophy has been distilled into a more wearable format with the launch of the BR-X3, a 41mm case that brings the X-series’ avant-garde spirit into the sweet spot of everyday wristwear.

From Cockpit Fetishism to Everyday Wear

The BR-X3 evolves the formula with a 41 millimetre case that has been hollowed out, recut and reassembled into a multi-component shell; titanium, steel, anodised aluminium and rubber combine in a precise, layered structure that reflects the brand’s obsession with modern engineering.

On the wrist, the BR-X3 balances strong presence with surprising comfort, hitting the 41mm sweet spot. Image: Bell & Ross

At first glance, it’s sharp, robust ans futuristic; a professional tool reimagined as a statement piece. At 41 millimetres wide and 13.3 millimetres thick, the BR-X3 has a strong presence on the wrist without feeling oversized, a balance Bell & Ross has not always achieved in the past.

The sandwich-style case architecture gives it strength while keeping weight to a minimum; the result is a piece that looks and feels like a serious instrument, yet wears with surprising ease.

Engineering the Future: Inside the BR-X3

For years Bell & Ross carried the reputation of a design house relying on outsourced movements; with the BR-X3, this manufacture is proving it’s equally serious about what beats beneath the surface of its aviation-inspired designs.

Bell & Ross BR-CAL.323 automatic movement, COSC-certified with a 70-hour power reserve and five-year warranty. Image: Bell & Ross

Inside sits the BR-CAL.323, a COSC-certified automatic movement developed for Bell & Ross, offering a 70 hour power reserve and comes with a five year warranty: a strong signal that the brand is ready to stand behind its mechanics.

Titanium vs. Blue Steel: Two Distinct Identities

The BR-X3 arrives in Titanium and in Blue Steel. The Titanium version is stripped back and functional, finished in micro-blasted grey with a technical, aerospace feel.

The Bell & Ross BR-X3 side by side: stripped-back Titanium with aerospace grit versus polished Blue Steel with refined, light-catching accents. Image: Bell & Ross

The Blue Steel is polished, silver-plated and accented in blue anodised aluminium; more refined, more decorative, and more suited to collectors who want their watch to catch the light as much as the eye. Think Derek Zoolander, and you’ll know instantly what I mean.

Both versions carry the bold X motif across the dial, framing the date at three o’clock and the power reserve at nine. The hands and indices are filled with Super-LumiNova, meaning the brand’s reputation for hyper-legibility is prevalent through every condition.

An X-Dial That Defines the Brand

At this price point you will not find many watches with the same mix of history, originality and sheer confidence as Bell & Ross.

The new Bell & Ross BR-X3 in Titanium, stripped back and functional with aerospace-inspired finishing. Image: Bell & Ross

The new BR-X3 takes the square case that made the brand famous and rebuilds it with a multi-layer construction, an in-house movement and a dial architecture that feels every bit as technical as it looks. It builds on Bell & Ross’ own language, one that began in the cockpit but now stretches into something more architectural and futuristic.

The X-shaped dial and layered case construction are becoming defining features for the brand – as distinctive as they are polarising – ensuring this watch looks like nothing else in the market. A serious instrument with a strong graphic identity, it proves Bell & Ross is not simply looking to follow the crowd.