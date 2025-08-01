Qantas A380 Business Class Proves Australia Can Still Compete With the Best in the Sky

Qantas A380 Business Class Qantas’ A380 Business refresh hits the mark. Calm, comfortable, and quietly premium with excellent food, top-tier lounges, and the comfiest pyjamas in the sky. Pros Caon-designed cabin feels clean, modern, and premium

Excellent privacy in even-numbered rows

A380 remains one of the most comfortable aircraft in the sky

Pancake breakfast is a legitimate highlight

Pyjamas are still the best in the business

Personal greetings for top-tier frequent flyers

Singapore lounge showers are world class Cons Lounge in London gets overcrowded pre-flight

Seat lacks a sliding door for full privacy

Pillow is way too thin

Mattress pad service feels inconsistent

Koskela amenity kit is very basic – but sustainable

Route: London (LHR) to Sydney (SYD)

Seat: 18K

Aircraft: Airbus A380-800

Flight Date: August 2025

There are few aircraft left that genuinely feel exciting to board, but the Qantas A380 still delivers a jolt of nostalgia and novelty, even 15 years after its debut. It’s big, it’s quiet, it’s comfortable, and thanks to a recent cabin refresh by David Caon, it no longer feels like a flying relic.

I will admit, this is not Qatar’s Qsuite. You don’t get a door, so you won’t be cosplaying a private jet owner. But seat 18K, and all A/K seats in even-numbered rows, offer more than enough privacy thanks to their staggered layout, high seats and clever cabin design. You’re cocooned, but not closed off, which frankly works better on a 13-hour flight where sleep matters more than agonisingly annoying couple selfies.

The seat itself is modern, crisp, and functional. It’s a direct-aisle access flatbed that feels like a proper long-haul throne. The seat controls are intuitive, storage is decent, and the inflight entertainment screen is responsive and finally high-res. Progress. But most importanly everything works.

There’s something about the A380 that makes everything better. Take-off is smooth and eerily quiet, turbulence is softened (true story), and you get proper space to stretch without tripping over your seatmate. You’re flying in the sky’s most majestic machine and it shows. I really hope that they never retire this aircraft.

Flying on the QF2 after 3 weeks on the road is something that feels familiar. A touch of home before you get home, and I’m not even patriotic but the Qantas A380 is just a good vibe.

Let’s get into it.

Seat and Cabin Design: A Quiet Flex from David Caon

An updated design, black, grey and matte finishes. It’s really one of the nicely looking business class seats in the sky.

The Qantas A380 Business cabin refresh doesn’t shout for attention, and that’s exactly why it works. Designed by Australian industrial designer David Caon, the updated space trades flash for functionality, wrapping the cabin in understated luxury that feels calm, deliberate, and very Australian.

The seat, a customised version of the Thompson Vantage XL, has been refined with Caon’s signature restraint. Muted greys, bronze trims, and soft-touch fabrics replace the glossy reds and outdated finishes of the old cabin (and current A330 planes). It now feels more like a boutique hotel suite.

More than enough privacy in the 18K seat. Try and get the even seat rows.

Each seat offers direct aisle access and a generous amount of space, especially when fully flat. Privacy is built into the staggered layout, with even window seats in even rows offering the most seclusion. There’s no door, but the separation is enough to avoid eye contact with strangers for 13 hours straight.

The side console is practical without being clunky, offering enough surface area for your laptop, drink, or amenity kit. Storage includes a headphone compartment, a large literature pocket, and easy-to-access power ports with USB-A and a universal outlet. Most importantly it has the right headphone plugs for your Bose Quietcomforts.

The 18K seat offers more than enough privacy for this fussy flyer.

Lighting has also been thoughtfully updated. The cabin transitions between soft amber hues during dinner and deep blue tones for sleeping, creating an ambient environment that feels premium without trying too hard.

Remember, this is not a suite. It’s not trying to be. But it’s calm, stylish, and one of the few business class products that still feels designed for real travel.

The big debate is whether Qantas have dropped the ball by not having encloses business class when most other airlines have this, but to be honest it makes no difference with the right seat choice. The problem is, most of the even seat numbers are taken quite quickly.

Service, Sleep, and Soft Touches

Service on this flight was up there with the best. It’s not Emirates-level theatre or Qatar-level polish, but it’s consistently warm, fast, and human. Platinum and Platinum One flyers still receive a personal greeting at their seat, which is a classy touch other airlines have quietly dropped.

The amenity kit, designed in partnership with Koskela, keeps things minimal. Inside: socks, earplugs, and a soft branded eye mask. That’s about it. But to be honest, the only thing I actually used was the eye mask — and it was excellent.

Nothing fancy. Just essentials, which we think is the right way to go.

What you do want to keep is the Qantas pyjama set. Soft, breathable, and generously cut, these are still the most comfortable and welcoming accessory in the sky. The cotton is just the right weight for cabin temperature, and the Qantas logo has become an unofficial badge of altitude-earned comfort. No other airline comes close in the sleepwear department. Even Emirates pyjamas don’t compare.

Where Qantas slightly loses ground is sleep setup. The pillow is too thin. Not business class thin, but budget hotel thin. The mattress pad, which used to be proactively set up by crew, is now more of a self-service affair. I saw several passengers struggling to apply theirs mid-flight. On Emirates, this is done for every single person without a word. It’s a small detail, but it matters when sleep is the whole point.

The Qantas A380 entertainment is clean and crisp. Easy to use and the touchscreen has zero lag.

Still, the A380’s smooth ride and whisper-quiet cabin make it one of the best aircraft to sleep on. If Qantas beefed up the pillow and returned to consistent turndown service, they’d be right up there with the very best.

Inflight Dining: Simple, Smart, Satisfying

Qantas has stripped away the gimmicks and landed on something that actually works: well-considered comfort food. On this LHR to SIN leg, service kicked off with warm salted nuts and a drink, followed by a choice of four mains. The standouts were a beef fillet with Café de Paris butter and soft polenta, and a surprisingly good Kakuni-style pork dish with rice, choy sum, and bonito flakes.

Dessert included a well-balanced cheese selection with Comté, Camembert, and Fourme d’Ambert, plus a yoghurt panna cotta with lychee and strawberries. Seasonal fruit was also available if you wanted something lighter.

Mid-flight snacks at the self-serve bar included whole fruit, chocolate bars, and ginger cookies. Nothing fancy, but perfect if you needed a sugar hit during an episode of The Agency.

One downside is the the wine list. Whilst the two options are very good, it’s not as extensive as other airlines. So the need to try different ones throughout the flight goes out the window.

Breakfast was the surprise hit. Offered in rest, express, or full-service formats, it gave passengers the freedom to sleep in or eat properly. The buttermilk pancakes with strawberries and toasted almond flakes were outstanding. Light, fresh, and exactly what you want after 12 hours in a pressurised tube. There was also a bacon and egg brioche with Neil Perry’s barbecue sauce, which nailed the salty-sweet brief.

Buttermilk pancakes were the absolute best. Sorry it was dark.

Drink options were strong across the board. Cold-pressed green juice, good coffee, hot chocolate, and a wide range of Dilmah teas including peppermint, jasmine green, and oolong. A small touch, but it all adds up.

The Lounge (London Heathrow T3 & Singapore Changi T1)

The Qantas London Lounge still holds its own. Split across two levels, it offers buffet dining upstairs and à la carte downstairs. There’s a decent wine list, Australian beers on tap, and barista-made coffee if you catch the timing right.

Qantas London lounge whilst gets busy is nicely done with a paired back menu and local beer on tap.

But here’s the catch. It gets absolutely packed before QF2. If you’re not in First, expect to do a few laps before you find a seat. Service remains friendly and the vibe is more premium than most European lounges, but it’s worth arriving early if you want to eat in peace.

At the other end of the journey, the Qantas Singapore First Lounge is a different story. Yes, it gets busy during peak departure windows, but it still delivers one of the most polished ground experiences in the network.

Qantas First Lounge in Singapore is a complete winner.

The showers are immaculate and easily the best anywhere in the Qantas lounge portfolio clean, spacious, spa-like. The dining is consistently strong and service is genuinely five-star.

The staff greet you like you’re a regular, even if it’s your first time. Whether you’re heading to Sydney, Melbourne or just passing through on a longer itinerary, this lounge sets the standard.