The Airline That Made Me Fall Back In Love With Long-Haul Travel

Cathay Pacific redefines long-haul travel with genuine Hong Kong hospitality, transforming the Sydney–London route into a culinary ritual to look forward to.

Premium Economy passengers enjoy Michelin-starred Cantonese cuisine crafted in partnership with Yat Tung Heen, while First Class guests dine on Mott 32’s signature creations.

From The Pier’s refined bar offerings to The Bridge’s refreshed interiors, Cathay Pacific delivers consistent, world-class comfort both in the air and on the ground.

Time permitting, I try to get back to London at least once a year. It’s a long trip from Sydney, and one that I was always reluctant to repeat, but I’ve come to treat it as part of the ritual rather than a chore, thanks entirely to Cathay Pacific.

I first chose Cathay because it’s part of the oneworld network, meaning the British Airways points I’d slowly amassed through my travels could be joined with Asia Miles for a Premium Economy upgrade… and, for this trip, a chance to experience the airline’s world-class Cantonese cuisine.

Premium Economy is the civilised way to travel between London and Sydney (although, this isn’t me). Image: Cathay Pacific

There are plenty of things to look out for when reviewing flights, but for me, I’ve always believed the measure of an airline isn’t in its seat size or entertainment system, but in the quality of the in-flight meal.

I think it’s a chance for the airline to demonstrate, in no uncertain terms, what it stands for and the service it endeavours to deliver. For me, Cathay Pacific gets this right every time.

The Sydney-London flight has become something I now look forward to. I’ve learned to settle in, take note of the small details, and appreciate the quiet precision of Cathay’s service that begins the moment you set foot onto the aircraft.

Economy and Premium Economy passengers indulge in “Hong Kong Flavours” menu created with Yat Tung Heen. Image: Cathay Pacific

From the lounge to the last bite at altitude, it feels less like air travel and more like dining in a Hong Kong restaurant, with a view over the clouds rather than Victoria Harbour; the result of proud partnerships with some of Hong Kong’s most respected restaurants.

In Premium Economy and Economy, the airline has worked with Michelin-starred Yat Tung Heen to bring genuine Cantonese flavours into the cabin, beautifully served every time.

My flight from Hong Kong began with a Yat Tung Heen creation that immediately set the tone: smoked duck breast with pickled mustard greens and galangal.

After a couple of hours in front of the screen, a perfectly-cooked Chiu Chow-style braised duck was a welcome treat; the dish was rich and tender, the pickled vegetables added sharpness, while the galangal introduced a warm, aromatic heat. It was a stunning feed, and truly for the rest of the in-flight dining experience.

The succulent beef brisket; my first portion of the day. Image: Cathay Pacific

For the main course, I chose the braised beef brisket and tendon in chu hou sauce. The beef fell apart with the touch of the fork, and the chu hou sauce, made from fermented soybean paste, gave off a deep richness that tasted unmistakably like home cooking. It was comfort food, perfectly executed at 30,000ft.

Across the cabin, other dishes like the crispy halibut with supreme soy sauce or the stir-fried seafood with jade melon and XO sauce carried the same balance and texture that define great Cantonese cooking. I’m assuming, of course. But with a sea of smiling faces, the other passengers nodded along just fine.

Even at this altitude, the flavours were inventive. A glowing reminder that, for Cathay Pacific, every journey is an experience to remember.

Of course, before setting off, I was already leaving Hong Kong satisfied. Full. But with access to The Pier, First lounge (for just the second time, I should add), I wasn’t going to miss the opportunity to start my culinary journey during my layover.

Cathay Pacific collaborates with acclaimed restaurant Mott 32 to bring an elevated dining experience to The Pier, First class lounge. Image: Cathay Pacific

Cathay Pacific has partnered with Mott 32, one of the most awarded Chinese restaurant brands in the world, to bring authentic, yet contemporary takes on traditional Chinese cuisine into The Pier, First lounge, with seasonal tasting menus alongside monthly à la carte options.

It’s a Hong Kong institution, and one I knew I had to try. So I sampled the crispy crab puff and the Sichuan-style dumplings with chilli sauce first. I then ordered (more) braised wagyu beef with aged tangerine peel, taking a rest ahead of my second leg to London.

Hand-wrapped dumplings reflect Cathay Pacific’s commitment to culinary detail. Image: Cathay Pacific

Throughout the lounge, however, First Class guests were enjoying a wider spread from Mott 32’s enviable selection. Crispy mushrooms were served alongside sesame green beans, whilst free-range chicken with Sichuan peppercorn and chilli sauce, and hand-wrapped Sichuan pork dumplings looked so inviting that I was tempted to go back in for another round.

Pan-fried prawns with pickled ginger and chilli bean paste were the other main on offer, and, honestly, even after finishing what was my first braised beef of the day, I was starting to get FOMO from all the dishes I could have sampled. Like at the end of the game show, when the host tells you what you could have won.

To finish, the fully-stocked bar promised Hong Kong Iced Tea, a vibrant blend of tea, blackcurrant, and a touch of tequila and Lillet Blanc, to perfectly round out the lounge experience.

And this is exactly what you come to expect from the Cathay Pacific experience. Every cabin, on every flight; every table in the First Class lounge, Cathay’s dedication to service and experience is unmistakable.

The Bridge at Hong Kong International Airport has enjoyed a modern facelift. Image: Cathay Pacific

Whether on the ground, in lounges like the redesigned The Bridge in Hong Kong International Airport, or across the fleet, the airline stays true to its traditional Hong Kong roots while setting a world-class standard for premium air travel.

Honestly, for anyone who knows the innate challenges of long-haul travel, you’d be forgiven for thinking it’s all cramped seats and stale coffee. But with Cathay Pacific, the 5-star experience extends beyond just the First Class offering, welcoming each and every one of its passengers with signature hospitality. This is flying done properly. Where you can genuinely be excited about the in-flight meal, and fall in love with long-haul travel again.