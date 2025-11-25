Hollywood’s Favourite SUV Gets Villainous Australian Upgrade

Forget G-Wagens and Range Rovers. The newest American luxury arrival in Australia has already raised the bar again.

The GMC Yukon Denali, which we reviewed previously, is a preferred ride among US sporting icons and film stars, is now available with two distinctive new factory appearance packages designed to dramatically elevate its presence on Australian soil: the Black Pack and the Illumination Pack.

As the first right-hand drive Yukons begin rolling out of GMSV’s Dandenong facility ahead of customer deliveries, these upgrade packs signal General Motors’ intent to position the Denali as a more customisable, more expressive flagship in Australia’s luxury SUV segment.

More Than Size. Now It’s About Style Identity

In the United States, the Yukon Denali has long been associated with celebrities who demand presence the moment the vehicle rolls to a stop. That identity has now landed here with added depth.

The Black Pack introduces a complete dark aesthetic that transforms the way the Denali sits visually.

The standard brightwork has been replaced with a deep, shadow-finished suite of components, including a Black Mesh Denali grille, Yukon emblems in black, black mirror caps, black roof cross rails and black wheel centre caps. It also receives a black rear bumper protector, reflective window shades, a full black cargo liner, collapsible organiser, cargo security shade, cargo net and a sport pedal kit.

Inside and outside, the look is darker, more imposing and more discreet. It shifts the Yukon from Americana luxury to contemporary authority. Less chrome. More attitude.

A New Take On Night Presence

The Illumination Pack moves in a different direction, adding premium ambient exterior upgrades that bring the SUV to life once daylight fades.

It introduces illuminated door sills, a rear cargo illumination sill, perimeter puddle lighting and an illuminated front GMC emblem. The lighting is designed to establish a sense of arrival, whether pulling up to a hotel porte-cochère or exiting a late-night event.

The fitted RRP for the Illumination Pack is $3,000, although installation pricing may vary between dealers.

Hollywood Power With Australian Execution

Behind the visual revisions sits the same unapologetic American hardware. At 5.3 metres in length and riding on 24-inch wheels, the Yukon Denali still commands the road with the presence expected of an A-list transporter.

Power comes from a 6.2-litre V8 delivering 313kW and 624Nm, supported by class-leading towing capacity above 3500kg. Inside, the cabin remains one of the most premium environments available in a full-size SUV on Australian roads, offering Denali-exclusive leather, heated and ventilated seating, a panoramic sunroof and extensive rear-seat entertainment technology.

When paired with the Black Pack or Illumination Pack, the Denali becomes significantly more expressive than the standard vehicle first revealed earlier this year.

The GMC Yukon Denali starts at $174,990, with both the Black Pack and Illumination Pack available now through GMSV dealers nationwide.