TAG Heuer’s Latest Senna Collection Is Designed To Win

TAG Heuer honours Formula 1 legend Ayrton Senna with two new limited-edition Formula 1 Chronographs, the 44 mm Automatic and 43 mm Quartz.

The 44 mm model celebrates Senna’s fearless racing spirit with titanium, carbon, and bold Brazilian yellow detailing.

The 43 mm revives Senna’s iconic S/EL bracelet: a design that defined both his career and TAG Heuer’s racing heritage.

Unlike a few brands I won’t name, TAG Heuer’s connection to motorsport has never been a marketing gimmick to sell watches or get extra likes on LinkedIn.

Ayrton Senna and TAG Heuer’s partnership began in 1988, a bond that changed both motorsport and watchmaking forever. Image: TAG Heuer

The spirit of motorsport, its history and reputation, can be found in the Swiss luxury watchmaker’s DNA, built through decades of standing shoulder to shoulder with the engineers in the pit lanes and the drivers who trusted the pieces to carry them over the finish line.

Among them, no name carries the same reverance across the Formula 1 paddock as the late, legendary Ayrton Senna.

TAG Heuer and Ayrton Senna’s Legacy

The partnership began at the start of the 1988 Formula 1 season, when Ayrton Senna was entering the most dominant phase of his career.

It was during this season that the Brazilian driver would claim his first World Championship with McLaren-Honda, establishing himself as one of the sport’s great drivers and paving the way for a sucessful career in the world’s premier motorsport.

The 43 mm quartz chronograph revives Senna’s iconic S/EL bracelet — interlocking steel links that defined his era of racing. Image: TAG Heuer

By the early 1990s, the relationship between Senna and TAG evolved into something iconic with Senna often rocking one of the Swiss brand’s latest pieces in the paddock.

Although it wasn’t until 1993 when Heuer would officially welcomed Senna as an ambassador, ahead of what would tragically be his final season.

Thirty-one years after his passing, Senna’s presence within Formula 1 is still as important as ever. No more apparent than when the Formula 1 convoy arrives in the steets of Brazil for the São Paulo Grand Prix; when an icon of the sport feels alive again through the aduration of the crowd, the murals on the walls and the memories shared.

Close-up of the dial on the TAG Heuer Formula 1 Chronograph x Senna 44 mm — a black sunray-brushed finish with vivid yellow and green accents inspired by Senna’s helmet. Image: TAG Heuer

Ahead of this weekend’s Grand Prix, TAG Heuer has unveiled two new tributes to the Brazilian icon, the Formula 1 Chronograph x Senna 44 mm Automatic and the 43 mm Quartz; the latest releases in an iconic horological collection that continues to celebrate every facet of this iconic driver’s life and career.

TAG Heuer Formula 1 Chronograph x Senna 44

The 44 mm automatic is a technical powerhouse, crafted in lightweight titanium with black DLC coating for a robust pieces that’s designed to take a few knocks through the high-speed turns of an F1 track.

On the dial, TAG Heuer has taken inspiration from Senna’s Brazilian heritage, introducing bold yellow detailing across the lacquered hand, as well as capturing the colours of the Brazilian flag within the 6 o’clock subdial.

TAG Heuer Formula 1 Chronograph x Senna 44 mm, a bold titanium chronograph built for speed, precision, and performance. Image: TAG Heuer

Turn it over, and Senna’s helmeted gaze stares back. It’s a classy touch, not only for Senna fans, but for fans of this great sport, and a reminder that TAG Heuers have always been drivers’ instruments first, a commemorative edition second.

TAG Heuer Formula 1 Chronograph x Senna 43

The 43mm quartz chronograph revives a piece of Formula 1 history: the iconic S/EL bracelet that Ayrton Senna himself wore throughout his career.

Designed in the late 1980s, the interlocking steel links were engineered for comfort under pressure while maintaining unmistakable sporty elegance. On the wrist, they flow with effortless fluidity — a confident nod to the era that defined Senna’s legend.

Flip the watch over and Senna’s helmeted gaze stares back. Image: TAG Heuer

Limited to just 3,000 pieces, TAG Heuer has succeeded with a precision-built timepiece that celebrates the life and legacy of a legend, but meant to be worn with contemporary taste.

Designed to Win

Both watches fall under TAG Heuer’s new Designed to Win campaign, a mantra drawn from Senna’s 1990 iconic quote: “I’m not designed to come second or third. I’m designed to win.”

The collaboration, still guided by the Senna family today, also supports the Instituto Ayrton Senna, a foundation that’s changed millions of young lives across Brazil through education.