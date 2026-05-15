The Royal Pop Collab Is The Labubu Zesty Men Everywhere Were Waiting For

For the better part of 18 months, grown men have watched their partners, their colleagues, and half of TikTok clip plush Labubu figures to handbags worth more than a decent used car. The appeal was obvious. The execution, for most blokes, was not.

You understood the flex. You understood the culture. You just weren’t about to dangle a wide-eyed plush monster from your weekender and pretend it felt right.

Swatch and Audemars Piguet have now solved that problem. And they’ve done it with a pocket watch, of all things.

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The Royal Pop collection, dropping tomorrow (May 16) at selected Swatch boutiques worldwide, is a set of eight Bioceramic pocket watches built around the Royal Oak’s iconic octagonal silhouette. Not a wristwatch. Not a bracelet. A 40mm, hand-wound mechanical object designed to be clipped to a bag, looped through a belt, hung from a lanyard, or sat on a desk stand. It is, for all intents and purposes, the Labubu for people who’d rather flex Swiss engineering than a blind box pull.

The pricing tells its own story. The six Lépine models (crown at 12, hours and minutes only) come in at AUD $630. The two Savonnette variants (crown at 3, with a small seconds sub-dial) sit at AUD $660. For context, that’s roughly three times what you’d pay for a MoonSwatch and roughly one-thousandth of the Royal Oak it’s referencing. Each one ships with a calfskin lanyard, contrast stitching included.

Inside sits a brand-new hand-wound version of Swatch’s Sistem51 calibre, packing 15 active patents, a 90-hour power reserve, and an anti-magnetic Nivachron balance spring that Swatch Group and AP co-developed back in 2018.

The party trick is the mainspring barrel, visible through the sapphire caseback. Wind it up and the coil shows gold. As the power runs down, grey creeps in. It’s your cue to wind again. No battery. No app. Just a coiled spring doing what coiled springs have done for centuries.

The eight colourways are named in different languages, one for each bezel screw, and all riff on the number eight. Otto Rosso is pink and red. Ocho Negro goes monochrome.

Otg Roz, named in Romansh (Switzerland’s fourth and least-spoken official language), pulls pink, yellow and teal together in a combination Swatch says was directly inspired by Warhol’s Marilyn series. That’ll be the one flippers chase first.

RELATED: The Swatch x Audemars Piguet Royal Pop Could Replicate MoonSwatch Madness

But the real story here isn’t the spec sheet. It’s the positioning. Labubu proved that accessories had become the point, not the bag. The Royal Pop takes that same energy and redirects it through 150 years of horological credibility.

AP has never licensed the Royal Oak silhouette to anyone outside its own factory walls. Not for Travis Scott. Not for Marvel. This is the first time, and the maison is donating 100 per cent of its proceeds to preserving rare watchmaking craftsmanship.

One per person, per store, per day. In-store only. No online release. If you’re in Sydney, start planning your morning now.