Guy Ritchie Confirms MobLand Season 2 Will Drop Before The End Of 2026

Guy Ritchie has officially confirmed that MobLand Season 2 is locked in for a return on Paramount+ before the end of 2026, with the director telling ScreenRant that production on his end is wrapped and the show is now deep in post-production. Filming officially wrapped back in March, and Ritchie confirmed the show is slated for an Autumn 2026 premiere at a Paramount+ press briefing on May 13.

For the uninitiated, MobLand is the British gangster series that quietly became one of the biggest streaming shows on the planet last year. The premiere pulled 2.2 million viewers on launch day, and the first season went on to rack up over 26 million views total, making it the second most-watched original on Paramount+ behind only Landman.

Not bad for a show that started life as a Ray Donovan spinoff nobody asked for.

The Cast That Makes It Work

Tom Hardy leads the charge as Harry Da Souza, a fixer for the Harrigan crime family who is equal parts terrifying and weirdly likeable. Pierce Brosnan plays patriarch Conrad. Helen Mirren plays his wife Maeve. And if you’re wondering whether a cast that stacked can possibly work inside one show, the answer is yes. Emphatically.

Returning cast for Season 2 includes Paddy Considine, Joanne Froggatt, Emmett J. Scanlan, Anson Boon, and Lara Pulver, with Johnny Flynn and Ophelia Lovibond joining as new series regulars. Scanlan, who plays Harrigan enforcer Paul O’Donnell, has already said publicly that Season 2 is “ambitious,” “fast-moving,” and more “insane” than the first run.

Where The Story Goes Next

Season 1 left plenty of unfinished business. Harry was accidentally stabbed by his wife Jan, Kevin has taken over the family operation, and both Conrad and Maeve ended up behind bars. So the status quo has been completely blown up.

But the really interesting part is scope. Hardy has hinted that Season 2 could go international, pointing to organised crime families across Europe competing for influence over trafficking routes. And that tracks with the production itself. Filming took place across London, Northern Ireland, and Mallorca, which suggests the Harrigans’ problems are no longer confined to the M25.

Why You Should Care

Look, we’ve had no shortage of British crime dramas over the years. But MobLand hit different. Ritchie brought his trademark energy without overdoing the cockney schtick, Hardy played it restrained instead of going full Bane, and the whole thing felt like a proper ensemble piece rather than a star vehicle.

Ritchie has promised the second season will “push the boundaries of the genre even further”. Given the first season sits at 76% on Rotten Tomatoes and broke every viewership record Paramount+ had, that’s a statement worth holding him to.

MobLand Season 1 is streaming now on Paramount+. Season 2 is expected to land in Autumn 2026.