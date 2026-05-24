Lionel Messi Turned Down Saudi Money And Still Became Football’s Quiet Billionaire

Lionel Messi becoming a billionaire was always supposed to happen in one of two ways. Either he took the absurd Saudi money, joined Cristiano Ronaldo in the Gulf and let the cheques do the talking, or he kept doing things the Messi way, quieter, stranger and somehow still impossible to argue with.

He chose Miami. Now he has joined the billion-dollar club anyway.

Bloomberg’s Billionaires Index now puts Messi’s net worth above $1 billion (~$1.40 billion AUD), after a career that has delivered more than $700 million (~$981 billion AUD) in salary and bonuses since 2007, plus sponsorships, investments, property and business deals. That places him alongside Ronaldo as one of football’s two billionaire players, but the paths could hardly look more different.

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Miami Was The Smarter Play

The easy version of the story is that Messi turned down Saudi Arabia. The more interesting version is that he turned down a reported $400 million (~$560 million AUD) a year Saudi offer and still found a way to make Inter Miami look like the clever financial move.

His Miami package is not just wages. It includes player compensation, equity rights and potential upside tied to the wider growth of Major League Soccer, which is exactly why the move now looks smarter than it first sounded.

Inter Miami’s value has climbed to around US $1.45 billion (~$2 billion AUD), making it the most valuable soccer club in the US, while Apple’s MLS Season Pass reportedly saw a major lift after Messi arrived. That is the modern athlete billionaire model in action, built less on one giant cheque and more on leverage.

Sport’s Billionaire Club Is Getting Bigger

Messi now sits in a very small group of athletes who have crossed the billion-dollar line. Michael Jordan did it through Nike, endorsements and his Charlotte Hornets stake.

Tiger Woods and LeBron James turned sporting dominance into vast business empires. Ronaldo reached the mark with the help of his massive Saudi contract. Roger Federer has now joined them too, with Forbes listing his real-time net worth at around US $1 billion, helped heavily by his stake in Swiss running brand On.

That makes Messi’s route fascinating. He was never the loudest brand in sport. Ronaldo sold the image of perfection. Federer sold elegance. Jordan sold mythology. Messi mostly sold genius, shyness and the idea that the best player in the world did not need to act like the biggest celebrity in the room.

Now, even that has become a billion-dollar business.

Messi still has the Inter Miami machine, real estate, a sports drink, restaurant investments and football club stakes building around him. He once said football has an expiry date, and business is something he is learning. Apparently, he is learning quickly.