Whoop Review: 365 Days With Cristiano Ronaldo’s Favourite Fitness Tracker

Discover how this screenless, minimalist device is challenging industry norms for tech-savvy fitness enthusiasts.

After 12 months of continuous wear, we look at how the Whoop 4.0 impacts daily life, fitness, and well-being.

Uncover standout features that have celebrities talking, and learn where the Whoop 4.0 still has room to grow.

Whoop 4.0 Fitness Tracker A no nonsense fitness track that is one of the best on the market. If you just want data and hard facts, then Whoop 4.0 is for you. Pros Ultra long battery life – 7 days

No screen which means no distractions

Journaling function very helpful

Finally counts steps

Sleep tracker is elite

Lifetime warranty Cons Fabric strap isn’t great in water. Tends to loosen and requires tightening

Requires annual membership

Doesn’t have GPS

In the increasingly crowded world of fitness trackers, where sleek screens and constant connectivity dominate, the Whoop 4.0 stands out as a device that takes a more minimalist, focused approach. After 12 months of wearing it day in and day out, I can confidently say it’s a unique fitness and well-being tracker, with both its standout features and areas for improvement.

Here’s my deep dive into everything you need to know about the Whoop 4.0, from its design and functionality to its impact on daily life and fitness routines.

The Whoop 4.0 Device

One of the first things you’ll notice about the Whoop 4.0 is its screenless design. Unlike an Apple Watch or a Fitbit, the Whoop is unobtrusive, blending seamlessly into your day without demanding attention. This simplicity is what makes it particularly appealing. No glowing screens lighting up your wrist at night, no pings or notifications pulling you away from what you’re doing—just a sleek band doing its job in the background.

Sleek and simple on whist. Image: DMARGE

Initially, I found wearing the Whoop alongside a traditional watch a bit strange, but I quickly adapted. Its lightweight, minimalist design allows it to be comfortable enough for 24/7 wear. The device focuses entirely on tracking, leaving all interaction to its companion app, which I found to be an excellent balance. It’s a tracker that respects your time and attention, something many other devices fail to do.

The Whoop App

The Whoop app is where the magic happens. Syncing hourly with the device, it provides a comprehensive overview of your fitness, recovery, sleep, and overall well-being. The app is regularly updated with new firmware and features, ensuring it remains a cutting-edge tool.

The app’s home screen gives you a snapshot of your day. Image: DMARGE

I particularly appreciated the journaling feature within the app, which allows you to track habits like alcohol consumption, screen time, and even stress management practices. Over time, this data paints a detailed picture of how your lifestyle impacts your recovery and performance.

The app doesn’t just present data; it helps you interpret it, making it easier to connect the dots between your actions and your health.

While I don’t check it every day, I tend to keep an eye on it on ‘lazy’ or inactive days. I also recently discovered how many calories you burn during sexy time. Very nice. FYI – Was about 150.

Charging your Whoop

Charging the Whoop 4.0 is a relatively stress-free experience, especially when compared to other devices. A single charge lasts about seven days, which is a significant improvement over the daily charging cycle of many fitness trackers. The device uses an external charger that clips onto the band, allowing you to charge it while still wearing it. This is especially useful for uninterrupted sleep tracking.

The Whoop 4.0 sensor doesnt miss a trick. Image: DMARGE

That said, the charging process can feel a bit awkward at first. The external charger takes about two hours to fully charge, and then it takes another two hours to charge the device once clipped on. While it’s not the most intuitive system, you get used to it. The convenience of charging only once a week far outweighs the initial learning curve.

Sleep Tracking with Whoop 4.0

For anyone serious about improving their sleep quality, the Whoop 4.0 excels. It breaks down your sleep into stages — awake, light, deep, and REM — and provides actionable insights. Personally, I use it primarily to monitor and improve my deep sleep, which has been a challenge for me.

Sleep is my enemy but I am determined to improve it. Image: DMARGE

The app’s ability to correlate sleep data with lifestyle habits is invaluable. For example, I’ve found that reducing screen time and avoiding alcohol in the evening significantly improves my sleep quality.

The device also provides recommendations for when to go to bed, although the suggestion of needing 10 hours of sleep can feel unrealistic for most people. Still, the sleep data is accurate and insightful, making it one of the Whoop’s standout features.

HOT TIP: Sleeping tablets won’t improve your deep sleep. Just saying.

Fitness Tracking and Workouts

Fitness enthusiasts will appreciate the Whoop’s ability to track a wide range of activities, from gym sessions to surfing and even dance parties. The device is surprisingly adept at recognising and logging different types of workouts, although it occasionally requires manual input for less obvious activities.

Image: DMARGE

For me, the fitness tracking has been a game-changer. Whether I’m at a personal training session, doing a HIIT workout, or surfing, the Whoop accurately monitors my performance and calories burned. One particularly fun example was a dance party (Solomun in Sydney) where I burned 1800 calories in three and a half hours—something I wouldn’t have believed without the data to back it up.

Image: DMARGE

The recent addition of step tracking, although still in beta, is a welcome improvement. While I haven’t compared its accuracy to other devices, it’s a valuable addition, given how many people still use step counts as a basic metric for daily activity.

Health and Well-Being Monitoring on the Whoop 4.0

Beyond fitness and sleep, the Whoop 4.0 shines in monitoring overall health and well-being. It tracks key metrics like resting heart rate, respiratory rate, and stress levels, giving you a comprehensive view of your body’s state.

The more diligent you can be with the Whoop journal the better the data. Image: DMARGE

The recovery feature is particularly useful. It combines data from sleep, activity, and other factors to give you a daily recovery score. This score helps you understand whether you’re ready to push yourself or if you need to prioritise rest.

For someone like me, who leads a busy and active lifestyle, these insights are invaluable. However, the stress monitor has been a constant reminder of how much I need to slow down and prioritise relaxation techniques like meditation and mindfulness.

Celebrity endorsements from the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo

The Whoop’s growing popularity among celebrities, including Cristiano Ronaldo, adds a layer of intrigue and credibility. Seeing high-profile athletes and public figures wearing the device speaks to its effectiveness and appeal. While celebrity endorsements don’t always guarantee quality, in this case, they reflect Whoop’s reputation as a premium fitness tracker.

The company’s heavy investment in technology and innovation is evident. Compared to devices like the Apple Watch, which often feel like they’re trying to do too much, the Whoop focuses entirely on fitness and well-being, excelling in these areas.

Image: WHOOP

Where the Whoop 4.0 Could Improve

No device is perfect, and the Whoop 4.0 has its shortcomings. One area where it could improve is in tracking smaller, everyday activities. For example, it doesn’t always pick up casual walks or light exercise unless you manually log them. While not a deal-breaker, this can be an inconvenience for users who want a complete picture of their daily activity.

Another potential downside is the annual subscription model. While the subscription ensures regular updates and access to advanced features, it does add to the overall cost. In a cost-of-living crisis, this might be a barrier for some potential users.

Membership and pricing for the Whoop 4.0

The Whoops annual subscription fee costs $379 AUD. Which may seem steep, but it includes the device itself. And providing you use it every day $1 a day is cheap as chips. Whoop also offers family and monthly memberships for $44 AUD per month.

Final Thoughts and Why Buy the Whoop 4.0

After a year of consistent use, I can confidently say that the Whoop 4.0 is one of the best fitness and well-being devices on the market. Its minimalist design, comprehensive app, and focus on actionable insights make it a standout choice for athletes and fitness enthusiasts. While the subscription cost and occasional tracking quirks might deter some, the device’s benefits far outweigh its drawbacks.

If you’re serious about your fitness, sleep, and overall health, the Whoop 4.0 is worth the investment. It’s a device that doesn’t demand constant attention but quietly and effectively enhances your understanding of your body and well-being. For me, it’s a solid four out of five stars — a highly recommended companion for anyone looking to take their fitness journey to the next level.