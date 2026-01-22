17 Popular Minimalist Menswear Brands To Wear

If you’re thinking of returning to basics and filling your wardrobe with simple yet elevated minimalistic men’s clothing, we’ve done the hard work for you.

Our picks will help you cut through the nonsense and bring your wardrobe back to a foundation of accessible and embarrassment-proof fundamentals, that help you do more with less.

These brands are guaranteed to give you a simple yet immaculate and polished look; we recommend stocking up on the essentials such as tees, pants, shirts, sweaters, shorts, outerwear, etc. in neutral colours – white, grey, and black – to update your closet with ultimate versatility and style.