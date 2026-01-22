10 Best Snowboard Boot Brands For Shredding The Slopes In Style

Finding the perfect snowboard boot is a make-or-break task; as it determines whether you’ll have a pleasurable day in the snowy mountains or if you’ll suffer unwanted pain and misery on the cold, unforgiving slopes.
Choosing the right snowboard gear can be overwhelming, especially when finding the best boots. Once you’ve found your ideal snowboard boots, pairing them with suitable bindings is essential for a stable connection to your board.
Lucky for you, we’ve assembled a definitive list of the best boot brands out there so that your shopping process is slick even if your shredding isn’t.
What we’re looking for:
- Heel support – will allow for stability and control
- Lacing – ease of use and efficient tightening
- Gripping – for good control in the snow
- Insulation – to keep your feet warm
- Riding style – to align with your snowboarding style and preferences
While there are many things to consider for the right gear, it’s most important that your boots fit snugly and feel very comfortable. Snowboarding is an active sport, so it’s essential to choose boots that make you feel supported and confident in the snow. Failure to invest in the proper boots could severely impact your snowboarding performance.
Curated news for men,
delivered to your inbox.
Join the DMARGE newsletter — Be the first to receive the latest news and exclusive stories on style, travel, luxury, cars, and watches. Straight to your inbox.
Some more helpful DMARGE stories about snowsports:
- Best Snowboards
- Best Snowboard Jackets
- Best Snowboard Pants
Here are the best snowboard boots available and some key technologies to look out for. These snowboarding boots will ensure you pick up your game in comfort and style. See you on the slopes!
Burton
Pros
- Half sizing available
- Bluesign approved materials
Cons
- Step On boots are only available with Step On bindings
Established in a Vermont barn in 1977 by the late Jake Burton (RIP), Burton is a renowned brand recognised for its inventive designs and eco-friendly approach, utilising Bluesign approved materials. With the Vermont snowy mountains nearby, Burton uses it as their testing ground, tinkering their products right in their own backyard. Producing some of the best snowboard boots, they have a wide range of footwear available including Boa, freestyle, park, and all-mountain boots. Australian rider Valentino Guseli is part of Burton’s talented team.
If you’re looking for a pair of Boa boots, then have a look at Burton Photon Step On Snowboard Boot. Featuring Boa lacing, these snowboard boots are a cosy fit and include an easy lace adjustment with a twist a dial. These boots are also made from American fibres and are virtually indestructible, ensuring they won’t kink and are easy to re-lace.
Another best seller is the Ruler Step On Snowboard Boot. Made to be versatile, the Burton Ruler Step on has added durability and micro-adjustability from a Boa system with Coiler Technology and features dual boa lacing. Simply step onto the binding and away you go.
Step On boots are only available with Step On bindings.
Ride
Pros
- Affordable brand
- Boots with heat reflective foil
Cons
- Ride do not ship to Aus
Ride was founded by a group of like-minded snowboarders, all with distinct riding styles who were passionate about exploring the alpines. Founded in 1995, with only four boards and the vision to create a brand that was “for the people”, today Ride has cultivated a huge following of snowboard enthusiasts as it’s one of the largest snowboarding companies in the US. Headquartered in Preston, Washington, Ride is committed to building innovative products that are the absolute best.
Among some of their finest winter attire are their snowboarding boots – the very best traditional boots tailored for freestyle riding. Ride Anchor Lace Snowboard Boot comes in a striking Autumn Blaze colour and has a Boa adjustable dial designed with a classic lace closure system. The boots also have heat-reflective foil, guaranteed to keep feet warm in the coldest conditions and are available for $180 USD.
Flow currently does not ship to Australia but their products can be found online at Melbourne Snowboard Centre.
DC Shoes
Pros
- DC offers free shipping and returns for members
- Elite sponsors
Cons
- Burton only ships DC orders to USA
DC is one of the most renowned action sports brands that has been around since 1994. Getting its start creating some of the most impressive apparel for surfers, DC has since expanded its line to include the very best snow gear. DC sponsors multiple elite snowboarders including Sebbe De Buck, IIIkka Backstrom and Gabe Ferguson.
The DC Travis Rice Boa snowboard boot is an award-winning boot, thanks to its responsiveness and comfortability. This boot has it all, from its asymmetrical anti drag design to its carefully crafted interior that offers a BOA focus closure; you’ve never seen a pair of boots this well constructed. Its strategically-placed Carbitex also increases responsiveness, guaranteed for easy control while feeling extra lightweight on your feet.
DC offers free shipping and returns for DC members only. You can sign up on the DC website.
Vans
Pros
- Stylish and trendy boots
- Super comfy soles
Cons
- Limited colours
Founded in 1966, Vans is renowned for its iconic skateboarding and lifestyle footwear and apparel. Vans is known for more than just casual footwear – their snowboard boots seamlessly blend the brand’s iconic skate-inspired style with cutting-edge snowboarding technology, offering a unique and high-performance option for snow enthusiasts.
Their Vans Auro Pro comes in a cool grey, well-polished design, providing you with a locked-in feel through its Boa Custom lacing system. This custom focus includes a high power coiler reel and mid-power remote reel that promises concentrated closure around the instep area for a focused heel hold.
However, if you’re looking for something demonstrating a little more grip, why not try the Vans Hi-Standard Linerless boots. They are the best all-mountain snowboard boots with their lightweight construction and a user-friendly lacing system that allows you to tie boots effortlessly. These boots are made to be used without a liner and are a freestyle park boot made to feel super soft with its V1 PopCush Footbed.
Vans currently does not ship to Australia but their products can be found online at Melbourne Snowboard Centre.
ThirtyTwo
Pros
- Eco-conscious materials
- Big name sponsors
Cons
- Free shipping on orders over $200 only
Created by snowboarders for snowboarders, ThirtyTwo was established in 1995. The company is known for utilising eco-conscious materials to contribute to environmental well-being. Thirty Two features an exceptional team of riders, including Snowboarding great JP Walker and Chris Bradshaw.
Speaking of which, a favourite snowboard boot for Chris Bradshaw is the ThirtyTwo Lashed Snowboard boots that offer a performance rubber outsole with Evolution Foam Cushioning. Designed to be a super responsive and comfortable fit, the boots are suitable for all riders, no matter what their experience level is. These boots also offer a performance rubber outsole and an energy foaming cushion, with a heel hold kit ensuring you won’t get fatigued when faced with a long day of riding.
ThirtyTwo ships to the USA and Canada only, with free shipping available on orders over $200. ThirtyTwo products are available in Australia on online stores including Rhythm Snowsports and Snow Skiers Warehouse.
Salomon
Pros
- DAMPLite+ extra grip technology
Cons
- Free shipping on orders over $100 only
Salomon was founded in 1947 in the city of Annecy in the heart of the French Alps. The brand grew prominence after their products featured in the 1966 Olympic Games, soon after Salomon became a household company. This snowboard company also has a strong team of professionals, including Bode Merrill.
Salomon Dialogue Dual Boa comes with a Boa fit system that allows for easy adjustment on the foothold for both the upper and lower regions of the boot. Meanwhile, its dialogue exclusive heel cage provides a progressive and durable flex. While promising a stiff flex, the boot also features DAMPLite+ which gives you extra grip, and a dual-density insole that moulds to your foot ensuring maximum comfort.
Another top pick from Salomon is their Faction Boa boot; a soft flexing boot that promises first-rate support and durability for those looking for progression. Built to make you feel light while you ride, the D-Light outsole reduces weight and shock absorption as the boot is 10% lighter and 10% more compact, and is guaranteed to improve performance.
Free shipping is available on orders over $99.
K2
Pros
- Wide range
- Brand well known for ankle support and cushioning
Cons
- Does not ship to Australia
K2 has supported riders globally since 1962 when Bill Kirschner manufactured the very first pair of fibreglass skis. Today, it’s one of the most highly respected brands in the industry as it’s known for detailing their equipment with exceptional detail and quality, that’s also available for affordable prices.
K2’s snowboard boots are some of the best snowboard boots on the market. The K2 Rosko Snowboard Boot is a freestyle favourite due to its H4 Coiler Boa system that lets you tighten upper and lower zones for a custom fit, while the Intuition comfort foam 3d liner moulds to your foot. This medium flex boot also comes with a Vibram RollSole outsole for lightweight durability and grip. This boot is ideal for those who need ankle support and cushioning.
The company is not available in Australia but their products can be found at several Australian snowboarding websites including Melbourne Snowboard Centre.
Nidecker
Pros
- Custom fit boots
Cons
- Free shipping on orders over $75 only
Nidecker, a family-owned Swiss snowboard company, has been providing top-notch winter clothing and equipment since 1887. The company’s origins trace back to Henri Nidecker I, a carpenter who initiated a small business in Etoy, Switzerland. Initially focusing on designing skis using his expertise in wood bending, the brand swiftly expanded its offerings to encompass a comprehensive range of alpine gear.
Nidecker boots promise ultimate comfort and support. The Nidecker Rift Snowboard Boot is one of the top picks of the season. Designed to feel like a custom fit, the boot is a clean, mid-still made to scale the harshest mountain terrain. Its Boa fit system allows you to control the fit and flex. The snowboard boots will also keep you feeling dry as it comes with odour-resistant, moisture-wicking properties, guaranteed to keep you fresh while you work up a sweat on the slopes. Free shipping is available on order over $75 only.
Nitro
Pros
- Thermal-moldable liners
Cons
- Does not ship to Australia
Nitro is one of the best snowboarding brands around as they’ve had over 25 years of experience and expertise. This brand was founded in 1990 in Seattle, Washington, by iconic snowboarders Tommy Delago and Sepp Ardelt. The brand is rider owned and operated to this day, making some of the most exquisite snowboards that cater to all different types of riders and are made 100% carbon neutral.
Nitro’s range of snowboard boots are built for top-tier versatile shredding as many of their boots offer a thermo-moldable liner which helps to create a customised fit. If you’re looking for a clear-cut traditional boot for a great price, then Nitro‘s Team TLS Snowboard boot is for you. The mid-still flex offers response and support for bigger terrain while its Armored Spine adds further stability for charging steep mountains. Its Vibram EcoStep sole also lends a sure-footed grip for hiking and fresh turns, especially on hard ridges and icy surfaces.
Deeluxe
Pros
- Easy slip on boots
- Wide range of boots
Cons
- Does not ship to Australia
Hitting the market in the 90’s, Deeluxe’s snowboard boot collection is highly versatile, as there’s something suitable for everyone, no matter what your riding style is. Whether you’re hiking up some of the steepest mountains, or free-riding at your local ski resort, the company has boots made for aggressive riding while offering maximum comfort. Deeluxe’s boots are all made of PVC free material.
The Deeluxe Team ID boot is a best seller and considered a team favourite. The boot uses L3 lacing along with a tongue handle and power strap making it an easy slip on shoe. The boot also features a skate flex sole for enhanced boardfeel and grip.