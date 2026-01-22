26 Cool Men’s Golf Shirts For Fairway Swag In 2024

The emergence of the golf shirt as we know it now, came about when the game was starting to loosen up a bit and allow more casual clothing to be worn, even during competitions.
In comes the polo shirt, a staple of tennis for many years before it was ever seen on the green, and evolved to fit golfers and adjust to the range of movements that were specific to their game.
What To Look For In A Quality Golf Shirt
Golf shirts became stretchier, meaning the sleeves wouldn’t ride up while taking a swing, and because golfers are sometimes out on the course for hours, they needed a shirt that was breathable as well.
All modern golf shirts come with some form of ventilation, whether it’s perforated panels or lightweight fabrics, they are built to endure the pressure of high performance so you feel as fresh at the end of your round, as when you stepped up to the first tee.
Brands such as Under Armour and Puma are using cutting-edge science to weave technology into their fabrics to keep you safe in the sun and keep you dry at the same time.
Sportswear companies like Peak Performance bring their extensive knowledge from other sports to create high-performing and adaptive shirts, and others such as Adidas and Ralph Lauren bring a style that is modern but without sacrificing the classic styles of old.
We’ve put together a carefully curated list of the brands producing the best golf shirts for men right now. So fix up, look sharp and go dominate the green.
Everlane
Pros
- Very affordable shirts
- You can return your item within 45 days of the shipping date
- A sustainable brand that provides cleaner fashion
Cons
- You’re charged $25 for returns
Price: From $65
Sizes: XS-XXL
Origin: San Francisco, California
Stylish comfort made ethically and providing exceptional quality is the approach that Everlane takes with all of their apparel. Their range includes polo shirts and short sleeve button ups that are appropriate for any visit to the course and will keep you looking and feeling good for the entire 18. With their ‘Performance’ polos, you’ll find an old school style with modern performance features such as a two-way stretch and fabric that is sweat-wicking and anti-odour.
Kenny Flowers
Pros
- Great for men who like tropical clothing
- Made from recycled polyester for eco-friendliness
- Easy to care for
- Returns can be made within 45 days of shipping
Cons
- You’ll have to pay to ship the item back when making a return
Price: From $88
Sizes: S-XXXL
Origin: New York City
Upscale, tropical clothing and lifestyle brand, Kenny Flowers was founded in 2015, and the brand mainly produces Hawaiin shirts and resort looks with a “fresh twist”. However, the brand has recently launched a golf shirt collection that’ll keep you feeling and looking fresh on the golf course. All of the Kenny Flowers golf shirts have anti-odour, moisture-wicking, quick-dry, anti-microbial, and wrinkle-resistant properties and are UPF 40+. They also feature an innovative built-in tee holder (the first-ever as it was formulated by the brand!) and are available in fun and colourful prints.
Bonobos
Pros
- Shirts are available in a wide range of colours to suit any man
- You get 15% off your first order when you sign up for email alerts
- You can choose from different fits for the best comfort on the court
Cons
- You won’t get any refunds for shipping or handling charges
Price: From $75
Sizes: XS-XXL
Origin: New York City
Bonobos was born because founders, Andy Dunn & Brian Spaly, couldn’t find men’s pants that fit (they were either too tight or too boxy) and wanted to fix this common problem men face while shopping. They fixed it with their not-so-secret secret: all Bonobos’ pants have a curved waistband that conforms to the natural shape of men’s waists.
However, over the years Bonobos teamed up with professional golfers to develop a line of classy golf apparel that is also performance driven. Their golf shirts are made with tech-fabric with stretch and breathability, and are available in plenty of colours, patterns, and fit options.
Rhone
Pros
- If you subscribe to the newsletter, you get 20% off your first order
- The materials are stretchy and great for physical effort
- Breathable shirts made from elastane and nylon
- The clothing can make you look good even when under the pressure of a golf game
Cons
- Some shirts are on the pricier side
Price: From $88
Sizes: S-XXL
Origin: Stamford, Connecticut
Dedicated to creating clothing that keeps you feeling and looking good even under the pressure of high-performance, Rhone have a range of shirts that were made to sustain a complete round of golf. You’ll be able to head back into the club house without a worry with their ‘Commuter’ polos, which is constructed with a four-way stretch fabric that contains nylon and elastane and an overall feel that is breathable, flexible and fresh with anti-odour technology.
Radmor
Pros
- Sustainable clothing that reduces the impact on the environment
- The material is durable and won’t require replacements anytime soon
- The split side seams allow you to wear the shirts tucked or untucked
Cons
- Some shirts may be expensive
Price: From $98
Sizes: XS-XXXL
Origin: Seattle, Washington
Radmor finds it quite ironic that golf is one of the few sports that’s played outside surrounded by nature, and yet players are often dressed from their head to their toes in plastic; yes, polyester is technically a plastic, and is horrible in terms of sustainability. Therefore, Radmor is dedicated to creating golf apparel that IS sustainable and will reduce our impact on the environment, all without compromising on style, quality, or comfort.
Lululemon
Pros
- Relaxed fit that keeps you comfortable no matter what
- It’s great for people who don’t want to spend a lot of money on golf shirts
- It ensures that you look stylish on the golf course with a minimalist design
Cons
- Prices for international shipping start from $35
Price: From $88
Sizes: XS-5XL
Origin: Vancouver, Canada
Providing something for every kind of player, Lululemon’s range of shirts includes short and long sleeve polos and tech wear that will not inhibit your swing. Each shirt is built to perform, meaning they won’t crumble under the pressure and their vented technology woven into the fabric ensures breathability but also ensures less seams, creating a stylish minimalist fit. With their ‘Metal Vent Tech’ polo, you’ll get just that and a guarantee to be smelling the same getting off the course.
Fairway & Greene
Pros
- The brand creates a timeless look that won’t go out of style
- You can enjoy a 15% discount on your first order
- Made in the United States
- It uses yarn-dyed jersey knit for multi-directional stretch
Cons
- The prices may be a bit high
Price: From $95
Sizes: S-XXXL
Origin: New York City
A brand that prides itself on maintaining the tradition of golf’s stylish history, Fairway & Greene express that with their range of golf shirts that capture the timeless look but with modern quality and performance. All of their shirts come in a variety of different styles and are constructed with breathable and stretchy fabric, and include technology such as UPF 50+ sun protection. Be sure to check out the ‘Stripe Tech’ polo for that classic look.
Peter Millar
Pros
- Fair prices for everyone
- Trendy shirts that will never go out of style
- Items can be returned within 60 days
Cons
- The brand does not ship to all locations
Price: From $100
Sizes: S-XXXL
Origin: Raleigh, North Carolina
Seeking to combine luxury and elegance with performance sportswear, Peter Millar’s range of golf shirts resemble that dedication by offering the finest materials and fabric innovations. With their ‘Crown’ collection of polo shirts, that includes the ‘Crown Sport’ and ‘Crown Crafted’ lines, you’ll find cutting edge technology woven designed for use on and off the course; including fabrics that are sun, wind and waterproof, and finished with a tailored construction. Be sure to check out the ‘Performance’ polo from the ‘Crown Sport’ range.
Travis Mathew
Pros
- Wrinkle-resistant clothes that won’t make you spend your time ironing
- You can find golf shirts in modern styles that keep you stylish
- You get 20% off your first order when subscribing to the newsletter
Cons
- Not all shirts are made from durable fabrics
Price: From $90
Sizes: S-XXXL
Origin: Huntington Beach, California
Versatility is the name of the game when it comes to Travis Mathew’s range of golf shirts. Combining comfortable, lightweight fabrics with functional layering including a four-way stretch for a shirt that was made for those always on the move. If you are looking for the ultimate in comfort though, you can’t go wrong with the ‘Cloud Quarter Zip 2.0’ shirt, with it’s long-sleeved, soft fleece fabric that even doubles as everyday wear.
FootJoy
Pros
- They provide shirts for every occasion
- Affordable golf shirts
- The fabric is easy to care for thanks to the minimal shrinkage and wrinkling
- More durability thanks to the double-stitched seams
Cons
- They don’t accept exchanges
Price: From $75
Sizes: S-XXL
Origin: Fairhaven, Massachusetts
An innovator within the golf equipment and apparel industry for over 50 years, FootJoy have maintained their commitment to finding a balance between craftsmanship and technology, and their range of golf shirts are evidence of that. With shirts for every occasion, including long-sleeved polo’s with UV protection woven into the fabric, and their latest ‘2021 U.S Open Stretch Pique Self Collar’ that features a variety of styles and performance fabrics that have been used by some of the very best players.
G/Fore
Pros
- 4-way stretch fabric for improved mobility
- Classic look
- You can enjoy free returns within 60 days
Cons
- Shirts on the pricier side
Price: From $115
Sizes: S-XXL
Origin: Los Angeles, California
All of GFore’s golf shirts come fully equipped with performance properties aimed to elevate your game without sacrificing your style. Their range of polo shirts, including the ‘Killer Mapped’ polo, comes with an extremely soft, fine tech jersey fabric for free range movement, a perforated logo on the back for added air circulation for breathability and a contrasted color-tipped collar to add that extra flair of style to an already wide and extensive range of golf shirts, so that there is something for every preference of player.
J.Lindeberg
Pros
- The fabric dries very fast
- The 4-way stretch improves mobility
- It makes you look cool and professional
Cons
- Some shirts get quite expensive
Price: From $75
Sizes: S-XXL
Origin: Stockholm, Sweden
Bridging sport and fashion by fusing the sharp silhouettes from fashion with the functionality from activewear, J.Lindeberg offers a range of golf shirts that will have you looking as good as you’re playing. They have polo shirts with stretchy, moisture wicking fabric with stylish details that will have you looking tour-ready, and also layers to wear under your shirt with their ‘Aello Soft Compression Compression Baselayer’ top for that added level of performance and functionality.
Under Armour
Pros
- “Microthreat” fabric that dries very fast
- “Iso-Chill” fabric that can disperse body heat
- Affordable shirts
Cons
- They don’t have a lot of designs available
Price: From $55
Sizes: XS-4XL
Origin: Baltimore, Maryland
Made for the kind of player that takes their handicap seriously, Under Armour’s range of polo’s have added some science to their style so you can play at your best without worrying about any extra details when it comes to your fit. With fabrics such as their patented ‘Microthread’ that dries fast and won’t cling under those humid conditions, and their ‘Iso-Chill’ fabric seen in their ‘ABE Twist’ polo helps disperse body heat, making it always feel cool to the touch.
Adidas
Pros
- Accessible prices for all budgets
- Sporty style that keeps anyone looking cool
- Made from recycled materials to reduce waste and footprint
- You can wear them outside the court as well
Cons
- Some shirts are thin and see-through
Price: From $55
Sizes: S-XXXL
Origin: Bavaria, Germany
Wanting you to attack the tee with cool confidence, Adidas wants you to move through every shot in a shirt that doesn’t distract and remains comfortable and clean all the way through the round and onto the street. If you’re looking for the very best in their range, be sure to check out the ‘Adipure Curved Print’ polo shirt that combines the traditions of a golf shirt with modern, streetwear style that is as functional as it is comfortable.
Ralph Lauren
Pros
- Lots of colourful shirt options for men with fun personalities
- The fabrics are stretchy but soft
- Incredible attention to detail
Cons
- Returns may take 2 weeks to process
Price: From $100
Sizes: S-XXL
Origin: New York City
Their sports collection literally has the word polo in it, so Ralph Lauren and golf were made for each other and their range of golf shirts bring the elegance to the modern game. Constructed to maintain their look and feel no matter how many rounds of play over how many months, these polo’s feature stretchy but soft fabrics, fleece interiors for warmth, and even a water-repellent cotton mesh to protect you from the wet conditions as seen in their ‘Golf Zip’ polo.
Uniqlo
Pros
- Cheap shirts
- They use the AIRism technology to keep the shirts dry
- They mix natural silk and soft cotton materials for more comfort
Cons
- They may not always have the best quality
Price: From $30
Sizes: XXS-XXXL
Origin: Yamaguchi City, Japan
Creating shirts meant for everyday wear that won’t crumble under the pressure of a full round of 18, Uniqlo achieves an effortless style enhanced with state of the art functionality. Play with ease thanks to the blended fabrics of natural silk and soft cotton and materials such as their patented ‘AIRism’ technology which will keep you dry as seen on their ‘DRY-EX’ polo that also includes antibacterial and odor-neutralising functions.
Oakley
Pros
- They have hidden microfiber cloths for better cleaning
- More comfort and movement thanks to the split hems
- Orders over $50 get free shipping
Cons
- They don’t ship orders everywhere
Price: From $65
Sizes: XS-XXL
Origin: Foothill Ranch, California
With everything you need from performance polo’s to a more classic fit, Oakley has something for everyone in their range of shirts that are suited to the versatility and style of golf. With their ‘Contender Stripe’ polo, you’ll find the perfect course companion that won’t get in the way and keep you feeling fresh from the moment you step up to the tee, to the moment you step off the course, with its lightweight, sweat-wicking, ‘Hydrolix’ fabric.
Peak Performance
Pros
- You get 20% off your first order when subscribing to the newsletter
- The shirts have decent prices
Cons
- They do not offer exchanges
Price: From $60
Sizes: S-XL
Origin: Stockholm, Sweden
Founded in 1986 by a group of skiers who understood that activewear for outdoor sports need to be as functional and more than just a piece of cloth stitched together, Peak Performance offers a range that is perfect for golf and will keep you looking and feeling good, all the way through. With their ‘Bandon Print’ polo, you’ll find a soft, stretchy and breathable fabric that is a quick drying and regular fit.
Bogner
Pros
- Very lightweight materials for more comfort during the games
- The sleeves have stretchy ribbed cuffs for extra mobility
- The details are discreet but impactful
Cons
- Some shirts can be very expensive
Price: From $89
Sizes: S-XXXL
Origin: Munich, Germany
A sports fashion pioneer, Bogner have been around since the 30’s and have been at the top of creating apparel for sports ever since, and golf is just one of the many sports that they have added their expertise to. With their ‘Benicio’ polo shirt, you’ll find a timeless look that features perforated sections throughout the lightweight material made from a breathable tech jersey fabric that makes it perfect for play and drinks afterwards.
Original Penguin
Pros
- Shirts made to stand the test of time
- You can find both short-sleeved and long-sleeved polos for any weather conditions
- Crafted from premium materials like cotton and linen
Cons
- Products on the pricier side
Price: From $94
Sizes: XS-XXL
Origin: Minneapolis, Minnesota
Bold, bright and built to last, Original Penguin’s range of polo shirts are suited for any occasion, including on the course. Whether you prefer short or long-sleeve, they have the shirt for any condition you might face out there, and with their ‘Textured Front’ polo shirt you can achieve the classic, preppy look or keep the laid back style that makes it perfect for a trip between the range and the course.
Lyle & Scott
Pros
- Colourful designs that stand out
- Made from mercerized cotton that makes the shirts stronger
- You get 10% off your first order when you subscribe
Cons
- The products are a bit pricey
Price: From $80
Sizes: XS-XXL
Origin: Hawick, Scotland
The smaller details are what separate Lyle & Scott’s range of golf shirts from the rest. With polo’s that have mercerised cotton, which is a process that makes cotton stronger and makes colours stand out, and vents at the side hems for increased breathability but are constructed in a way that maintains the overall clean look that these shirts offer. Be sure to check out the ‘Black Eagle’ polo shirt for a honey-combed style ribbed collar and zipper placket.
Ted Baker
Pros
- The shirts give you a refreshing look at all times
- You can subscribe and get 10% off your first order
Cons
- Some products are very expensive
Price: From $120
Sizes: XS-XXXL
Origin: Glasgow, Scotland
If your goal is to stand out with the tailored textures of a fine cotton polo from a designer brand, then Ted Baker has the range for you. Focused on using the highest quality materials and fabrics to create their polo shirts such as, viscose and elastane among the usual suspects of cotton and polyester, the shirts have the ultimate summer feel and fit like a breeze. Be sure to check out the ‘Somerse’ polo for the very best they have to offer.
Galvin Green
Pros
- Shirts available in different styles to suit all golfers
- Made from premium materials that resist the test of time
- Temperature-regulating baselayers provided
Cons
- Higher price tag
Price: From $52
Sizes: S-XXXL
Origin: Växjö, Sweden
Entering the golf market in 1990, Galvin Green have expanded their range from waterproof jackets to just about everything, including polo shirts. They have spent the last thirty years constantly innovating and improving upon their shirts including adding their patented ‘Ventil8’ technology that allows moisture and heat to move away from the body of the golfer, which is seen in the ‘Marley’ polo, that sets the standard for ultimate comfort on the course.
Stitch
Pros
- Very easy to care for
- Super soft material with antimicrobial properties
- 4-way stretch for better movement
Cons
- They’re a bit pricey
Price: From $92
Sizes: S-XL
Origin: Cary, North Carolina
A brand that understands that your golf game is about more than just your clubs and headcover, Stitch knows that what you wear on the course matters, and they’ve created a range that can match your style and lift your game. The games can be long, but luckily their ‘Stillwater’ polo can withstand the heat and keep you feeling fresh with breathable fabrics and moisture-wicking technology that is also antimicrobial and sun safe.
Calvin Klein
Pros
- Prices for all budgets
- Wide range of golf shirts to suit all styles
- Classic look mixed with modern functionality
Cons
- They may not always have the desired quality
Price: From $45
Sizes: S-XL
Origin: New York City
Given golf’s reputation for being the gentleman’s game and generally being stylish, it makes sense that all the major luxury brands would want in on the action and Calvin Klein are one such brand to give their designer flair to a range of golf shirts. Combining a classic look with modern functionality, their polo’s use all of the latest technological advances such as ‘SmartTec’ that promotes breathability and is seen in their ‘Madison’ polo, which we guess we need to mention, looks pretty fresh too.
Devereux
Pros
- Extremely stylish polos in all colours and prints
- Made with a more relaxed fit for more comfort
Cons
- Some of their polos are quite expensive
Price: From $64
Sizes: S-XXL
Origin: Tempe, Arizona
Devereux designs their clothes for real golfers, the good, the bad, and the mediocre; the golfers who are there because they enjoy it. Therefore, Devereux makes golf apparel that allows you to relax and have more fun on the course. They have a fantastic range of polos, shirts, sweaters, jackets, pants, and shorts that all have impressive technologies that’ll enhance your golfing experience, but are also extremely stylish so you can wear these items long after your game finishes.
Their huge range of polos are available in multiple colours and prints, and are designed to be slightly oversized for a relaxed fit. Featuring sweat wicking and anti-microbial properties as well as being extremely breathable and soft, Deveruex’s polo shirts will take you from the green to post-game drinks in style.