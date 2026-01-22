26 Cool Men’s Golf Shirts For Fairway Swag In 2024

The emergence of the golf shirt as we know it now, came about when the game was starting to loosen up a bit and allow more casual clothing to be worn, even during competitions.

In comes the polo shirt, a staple of tennis for many years before it was ever seen on the green, and evolved to fit golfers and adjust to the range of movements that were specific to their game.

What To Look For In A Quality Golf Shirt

Golf shirts became stretchier, meaning the sleeves wouldn’t ride up while taking a swing, and because golfers are sometimes out on the course for hours, they needed a shirt that was breathable as well.

All modern golf shirts come with some form of ventilation, whether it’s perforated panels or lightweight fabrics, they are built to endure the pressure of high performance so you feel as fresh at the end of your round, as when you stepped up to the first tee.

Brands such as Under Armour and Puma are using cutting-edge science to weave technology into their fabrics to keep you safe in the sun and keep you dry at the same time.

Sportswear companies like Peak Performance bring their extensive knowledge from other sports to create high-performing and adaptive shirts, and others such as Adidas and Ralph Lauren bring a style that is modern but without sacrificing the classic styles of old.

We’ve put together a carefully curated list of the brands producing the best golf shirts for men right now. So fix up, look sharp and go dominate the green.