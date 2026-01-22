16 Best Golf Pants For Superior Comfort & Style

Securing yourself a pair of stylish, comfortable and top-performing golf pants is essential when out of the course.

In fact, other than making sure you’ve got a killer set of golf clubs, a pair of golf pants is perhaps the greatest essential for any golfer worth their salt. Many golf courses instil a strict dress code you need to adhere to before you even think about teeing off, so you need to make sure you’re buying your golf pants from reputable places.

You wouldn’t want to wear your regular chinos to the golf course – and you’ll more than likely be prevented from playing at all in jeans – so only a pair of dedicated golf pants will suffice.

Men’s golf pants are designed to not only offer protection, but performance too You’ll want to look out for pairs that offer four-way stretch, as these will provide the very best in free movement, allowing you to swing through as comfortably as possible to make that 200-yard drive.

More and more clothing retailers are becoming aware of the benefits – and popularity – of golf clothing, meaning you no longer need to rely upon the big sportswear brands. Instead, you can find golf pants from a range of clothing brands that offer both style and substance in spades.

We’ve rounded up the very best golf pants for men currently available, and you’ll do well to stock up on a few. Your game will thank you.