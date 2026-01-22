How To Dress Like A Yellowstone Cowboy

As Yellowstone gallops into its fifth season, it’s time to revisit the rugged, Western-inspired fashion that has made this series a style icon for country wear enthusiasts. From patriarch John Dutton to the brooding Rip Wheeler, all have left a lasting impression on audiences, not just for their dramatic storylines but for their distinct and effortlessly rugged style.

So, can anyone dress like a cowboy? The short answer is yes, but with some caveats.

If your day job involves a nine-to-five corporate grind, strolling into the office in a full cowboy get-up might raise a few eyebrows.

However, if you’re heading out for a weekend adventure, there are elements of the Yellowstone aesthetic that can easily blend into modern casual wear. From denim to boots and even a well-chosen hat, the spirit of the West can be both stylish and functional.

The good news is cowboy fashion has become popular in the past 3 years, thanks to this series and the likes of Pharrell Williams using it as inspiration for his Louis Vuitton collections.

Pharrell Williams goes to Texas.

Here’s how to channel the Yellowstone aesthetic into your wardrobe—even if you’re more likely to be found at a café sipping a latte than wrangling on a cattle ranch. Yeeehaww.

John Dutton: Simply Rugged Sophistication

When I think of Kevin Costner’s portrayal of John Dutton, I see a man whose style is as straightforward and dependable as he is. It’s not flashy, and it’s not trying to impress anyone—it’s built for hard work and practicality. But don’t be fooled; there’s a subtle authority to how John dresses, and it all comes down to the details.

Rip Wheeler and John Dutton go for heavy jackets

JD is the epitome of no-nonsense, ranch-ready fashion. As the patriarch of the Dutton family, his style combines functionality with understated authority. John’s style says, “I’m here to get the job done,” but with just enough polish to show he’s the boss you don’t mess with.

The cowboy suit. The hat is always included.

Denim Everywhere : Dark jeans paired with denim shirts for a true working-man’s look.

: Dark jeans paired with denim shirts for a true working-man’s look. Waxed Jackets : Sturdy, weatherproof outerwear in earthy tones is a staple of John’s wardrobe.

: Sturdy, weatherproof outerwear in earthy tones is a staple of John’s wardrobe. Quilted Gilets : The quilted vest—or “gilet”—is perfect for layering, making it an essential piece of ranch attire.

: The quilted vest—or “gilet”—is perfect for layering, making it an essential piece of ranch attire. Cowboy Hat Meets Formality: John takes his cowboy hat into semi-formal territory, pairing it with suits when the occasion demands.

“What stands out for me is the fits,” says stylist and DMARGE contributor Jeff Lack. “Everything fits really well, and the classic cowboy dressing that’s both practical and sharp – all the shirts are tucked. So seeing those lines and showing off belts and boots just makes for a bit more interest in what are fairly plain outfits.”

The Wrangler’s gilet. Hard as nails.

John’s style is for the man who values durability but isn’t afraid to throw in a touch of classic cowboy polish. He’s your Loro Piano cowboy. Not really, probably some American-made brand for sure.

Recommended Quilted Waxed Vest by Flint & Tinder The Quilted Waxed Vest embodies gritty conditions and white-knuckled hard work. It’s the kind of layer that can hack it anywhere from the open fields of a Montana ranch to the snowy city streets of New York.

Kayce Dutton: The Modern Cowboy

Now, Kayce Dutton, played by Luke Grimes, is a different story. His style is hands-down the most relatable and wearable of the bunch. Double denim? White T-shirts? Waxed jackets? It’s all classic cowboy fashion, but there’s a younger, more rebellious edge.

Hoodies are acceptable on the ranch.

Kaycee represents a younger, edgier take on cowboy fashion. His look is more relaxed and wearable, making it the most accessible for city dwellers like us looking to incorporate Western style into their wardrobe. A mid-blue denim shirt with boot-cut jeans is a go-to for him, and let’s be honest—it’s hard to mess that up. Throw on a white tee underneath and you’re set. The belt buckle? It’s not optional. Tuck your shirt in and let that bold buckle do the talking.

Recommended Denim Buffalo Western Workshirt by RRL Ralph Lauren’s story—born in the Bronx to immigrant parents, US Army soldier, tie salesman, designer, businessman, philanthropist—speaks to the raw promise of opportunity that underwrites the American Dream.

Double Denim : Kayce rocks the Canadian tuxedo like no other, opting for mid-blue denim shirts paired with boot-cut jeans.

: Kayce rocks the Canadian tuxedo like no other, opting for mid-blue denim shirts paired with boot-cut jeans. White T-Shirts : A simple white tee adds a clean, minimalist base to his outfits.

: A simple white tee adds a clean, minimalist base to his outfits. Waxed Jackets & Tattoos : His rugged jackets paired with visible tattoos exude a rebellious edge.

: His rugged jackets paired with visible tattoos exude a rebellious edge. Hoodie: Yes even cowboys can wear hoodies with their horses.

Yes even cowboys can wear hoodies with their horses. Belt Buckles: Kayce embraces the quintessential Western accessory—a bold belt buckle. Tuck in your shirt and let it shine.

This look is ideal for casual weekends or even a laid-back night out.

Rip Wheeler: The Quintessential Bad Boy

Rip Wheeler’s iconic wire frame sunglasses

Ah, Rip Wheeler. The enforcer of the Dutton Ranch and the guy every bloke secretly wants to be—if only for the day. Rip’s style is unapologetically dark and effortlessly cool. He doesn’t care about trends, and that’s exactly what makes his look work.

Rip’s style is for the bloke who doesn’t want to overthink his wardrobe. Dark colours, sturdy boots, and a big belt buckle are all you need.

Hard hues and heavy fabrics.

Head-to-Toe Black : Black denim, black jackets, and black cowboy hats are his uniform.

: Black denim, black jackets, and black cowboy hats are his uniform. Heavy Boots : Sturdy lace-up boots or cowboy boots are a must.

: Sturdy lace-up boots or cowboy boots are a must. Sunglasses: Black Ray-Bans are his go-to, adding an extra layer of mystique.

Recommended Flannel-Lined Waxed Trucker Jacket by Flint & Tinder Tough, timeless, and made in the USA, this men’s waxed canvas jacket is constructed with a waxed and weather-resistant Martexin 7 oz. sailcloth, which like selvedge denim or finely tanned leather, will only get better with age.

Rip’s look is for those who want to channel a tough, no-nonsense vibe. Keep it simple, dark, and effortlessly cool.

Key Wardrobe Essentials for the Yellowstone Cowboy Look

Just a couple of jerks in bolo ties.

Whether you’re dressing like John, Kayce, or Rip, these staples will get you started:

Denim Shirt: A well-fitted denim shirt is non-negotiable. RRL is a great brand for these. Straight-Leg or Boot-Cut Jeans: Stick to darker washes for versatility. Levis is a no brainer here. Lace-Up Boots: Opt for brands like Red Wing or Wolverine for rugged durability. Waxed Jacket: A weatherproof, durable jacket is both practical and stylish. Check out Huckberry for this. Cowboy Hat: Go all in with a high-quality cowboy hat—perfect for weekend adventures. Go custom-made. Nothing cheap. Bolo Tie: For a touch of Western formality, a bolo tie is the ultimate conversation starter. Check on Amazon for these.

“A lot of denim on denim,” Jeff Lack noticed. “There’s enough monochrome to dress most of Melbourne. Think good fits and double denim with some great accessories and sun protection – that includes eyes and heads with the classic cowboy hat. Good layering is essential, with an overall emphasis on tailoring and fits for the winter season.”

Final Thoughts on Yellowstone style for men…

Kayce Dutton wearing a smart casual cowboy look. Warm wool blazer will do the trick.

While a full cowboy get-up might not fit into your nine-to-five corporate wardrobe, you can easily incorporate elements of the Yellowstone aesthetic into your off-duty style. Whether you lean toward John’s practicality, Kayce’s modern flair, or Rip’s dark and brooding vibe, there’s a Western-inspired look that you can pull off.

So saddle up, partner, and embrace your inner cowboy.

For more style guides, check out DMARGE for the latest tips on everything from chinos to boots.