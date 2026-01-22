16 Best Tuxedo Brands For Weddings & Formal Occasions

If there’s one thing every man should own, it’s a kick-ass tuxedo. I myself have a slight addition to nice tuxedo jackets, having purchased many over the years from the likes of Hugo Boss, Richard James, Dolce & Gabbana and Suitsuppply.
This is why I’m the perfect person to tell you which brands to go after when you’re in the market for a new tux.
Hugo Boss
Pros
- Quick deliveries between 6 and 8 days
- Tuxedos that range from elegant to more relaxed and casual
- Made from virgin wool
Cons
- Shipping is free only on orders over $199
German luxury fashion house, Hugo Boss is renowned for their opulent range of clothing, accessories, footwear, and fragrances. It’s, therefore, no surprise that Hugo Boss has some of the finest tuxedos on the market.
Expertly tailored, and crafted from virgin wool with natural stretch for ultimate comfort. Available in two classic colours (timeless black and midnight blue) and trimmed with silk accents at the lapels, pockets, and pant side seams, Hugo Boss’ two-piece tuxedo is cut to a defined fit for a modern silhouette.
Prices from $350
Sizes: 34-46, regular, tall, short | Shipping: Free standard shipping | Returns: Free returns within 60 days
Suitsupply
Pros
- You can make your own tuxedo for a lower price
- High-quality, natural fibers are used to make the products
- All orders for Australia get free shipping
Cons
- Some products can get quite expensive
Suitsupply has seen stratospheric growth since its founding in 2000. A Dutch company, Suitsupply takes an alternative perspective on the production of men’s clothing and accessories. Their vertical integration means you can have high-quality Italian fabrics at a reasonable off-the-rack price point.
Suitsupply have a huge range of impeccably made tuxedos that can easily rival the more prestigious and expensive brands on the market. You even have the option to create your own tux; you can choose everything from the fabric right down to the lapel width. A custom made tuxedo at an affordable price? Yes, please!
I personally own a navy blue tuxedo with a shawl collar from Suitsupply and it’s a winner.
Price: From $698
Sizes: XXS-4XL
Brooks Brothers
Pros
- You get 15% off your first order by subscribing to the newsletter
- The brand has two decades of experience
- Many suits feature subtle details that let you make a good impression
- Tuxedos are made from fine virgin wool material from one of the finest mills in Italy
Cons
- The tuxedos can be very expensive
The oldest clothing retailer in the US is also still one of its best. Founded over 200 years ago, Brooks Brothers has been an outfitter of choice for virtually all the US Presidents, as well as a number of America’s elite regiments.
All of Brooks Brothers’ tuxedos are impeccably crafted from premium materials such as pure wool and velvet and are available in quality cuts ranging from modern one-button and two-button styles to traditional double-breasted designs, and offer multiple colours to choose from.
Price: From $1,198
Sizes: 36-52
ASOS Design
Pros
- You can find some of the most affordable tuxedos
- Cheap $14.99 standard shipping for Australia
- Students get a 10% discount on orders
Cons
- You have to spend more than $120 to get free shipping
Need a tux desperately but don’t want to pay an arm and a leg for it because you know deep down you’ll only wear it once? Look no further; ASOS is a man’s best friend when the bank is depleted and there’s an event around the corner that you forgot about.
ASOS Design, the British online retailer’s own line of clothing, has a huge range of stylish yet affordable tuxedos, available in multiple colours and contemporary designs.
Price: From $140
Sizes: 32-44
Todd Snyder
Pros
- Tuxedos made from high-quality wool from the Tollegno 1900 Italian mill
- Versatile tuxedos that can be worn for different occasions
- You can make your own tuxedo mix thanks to the variety in styles, colours, and costume pieces
Cons
- The products are on the pricier side
After perfecting his design skills at Ralph Lauren, Marc Jacobs, and GAP, Todd Snyder started his own label which makes effortless everyday luxuries for the modern gentleman. Blending Savile Row’s craftsmanship with a downtown New York aesthetic, his clothing is relaxed, refined, and always impeccably tailored.
Todd Snyder offers a great selection of both traditional and contemporary tuxedos to suit all tastes. They’re made in the USA, are available in various colour options, and are all crafted with either premium Italian wool or Italian linen. Plus, they’re available at rather reasonable prices.
Price: From $1,046
Sizes: 36S-46R
Reiss
Pros
- Your products get delivered within 6-7 days
- You don’t have to worry about your tuxedos wrinkling easily
- Comfort is ensured with the use of smooth materials
Cons
- You have to pay $20 for shipping on orders cheaper than $400
Reiss, founded in 1971, is renowned for its uncompromising commitment to delivering innovative and original products. Fusing exceptional design with both quality and value, Reiss has a small but fantastic range of men’s tuxedos, available in traditional and modern fits. Made with only the finest of fabrics, any Reiss tuxedo will most definitely turn heads.
Price: From $545
Sizes: 36R-46R
Bonobos
Pros
- 20% discount for students and 15% discount for new members
- Products are made with special attention to detail
- The tuxedos are easy to take care of as they require little maintenance
Cons
- You have to pay $35 for Australia shipping
The foundation of Bonobos is fit; they’re dedicated to providing the perfect fit for every man. The brand keeps an inventory of classic black tuxedos, navy tuxedos, and a cycle of high-end, unique designer tuxes that will turn heads guaranteed. Using only premium materials, Bonobos’ range of tuxes come in multiple styles and fit options, and are extremely reasonably priced.
Price: From $900
Sizes: 36S-46L
Indochino
Pros
- Great for people who are looking for a more affordable option
- They offer military and student discounts
- You can buy a readily-made tuxedo or customize your own by choosing the buttons, pockets, linings, lapels, and fabric
Cons
- You have to pay $29 for orders below $165
Founded on the belief that you don’t need to spend a fortune on a custom wardrobe, Indochino takes the premium made-to-measure experience directly to the consumer and has created a superior alternative to off-the-rack clothing, at ready-to-wear prices. This approach has enabled Indochino to become the largest exclusive made-to-measure apparel company in the world.
They have a fantastic range of tuxedos that you can either buy as-is, or customize them with your choice of fabric, lapels, pockets, buttons, and linings. And of course, you can get all of Indochino’s suits custom made to your precise measurements for the perfect fit.
Price: From $549
Sizes: By Appt. Measurements
Charles Tyrwhitt
Pros
- It’s a carbon-neutral brand
- You can get full refunds up to 3 months later
- Elegant tuxedos that are comfortable both for formal events or going out for dinner
Cons
- Their tuxedos are not the cheapest
Charles Tyrwhitt endeavours to produce the finest menswear, with timeless style and no compromise on quality. Topped off with excellent prices and “a pinch of British charm thrown in for good measure” this is one seriously suave brand.
Charles Tyrwhitt has a small range of elegant, comfortable, and excellently tailored tuxedos. All suitable to wear as either a formal suit or dinner suit, these tuxes are made from 100% wool, are available in timeless blacks as well as midnight blue and teal, and benefit from thoughtful details like working button cuffs and ribbed satin lapels.
Price: From $1,010
Sizes: 36S-46L
J. Crew
Pros
- An amazing low-cost option
- Perfect for all weathers due to being fully lined and having a double vent
- You earn 1 point for every dollar spent and can purchase discount rewards
Cons
- Australia has to pay $45 in return fees
J. Crew believes in ‘looking a million bucks, not spending it’ which is why they source the best high quality fabrics at the most accessible prices. All of their products are classic with a modern twist, meaning you’ll always look effortlessly polished when sporting J. Crew.
J. Crew has just one tuxedo in its repertoire: The Ludlow. Available in slim and classic fits, the Ludlow has been available since 2008 but remains popular today. A great low-cost option for an off-the-rack tux that is updated every few years to remain on-trend. You can have the Ludlow in a variety of styles and colours too.
Price: From $298
Sizes: 34S-42R
Richard James
Pros
- You get 10% off your order when you subscribe to the newsletter
- Made from solid and durable materials
- The tuxedos come in very unique colour combinations
Cons
- The products are a bit expensive
Richard James, founded in 1992, gained quite a following thanks to his colourful and playful suiting options; but the brand is also known for offering the best bespoke Savile Row tailoring. So, whether you’re after a fun tuxedo or something more traditional, Richard James’ tailoring is so beautiful, any of his tuxes will work on just about everyone.
Price: From $1,095
Sizes: 36-46
M.J. Bale
Pros
- You can support Australian farmers by buying their products
- Affordable tuxedo options
- Students can receive 20% off their orders
- The first carbon-neutral fashion brand in Australia
Cons
- There’s a more limited range of products
Proudly Australian and proudly well made, M.J. Bale has a fantastic range of men’s tuxedos with ‘Australian tailoring’. Bale has three lines – Blue Label, White Label, and a nifty MTM line – which means you’d be hard-pressed to find something you can’t afford. Best of all, Bale almost exclusively uses Australian merino wool, so by purchasing an MJ tux, you’ll be supporting Australian farmers (and looking like a total stud in the process).
Price: From $549
Sizes: 36-50
Kingsman
Pros
- Tuxedos made from quality Italian silk jacquard
- Great attention to detail for all products
Cons
- Tuxedos on the pricier side
Kingsman came about as a result of a collaboration between Mr Porter and the Kingsman movie series. They employed a team of British heritage brands to make both the costumes for the movie as well as the collection that’s now available to the public. The styling of their tuxedos embodies the bespoke style of the movie’s secret agents and will make you feel like a bad-ass spy capable of saving the world.
Price: From $1,920
Sizes: IT46- IT56
Tom Ford
Pros
- Tuxedos that mix classic and modern styles
- Made from fine and durable materials that stand the test of time
Cons
- You have to spend $300 to get free delivery to Australia
Tom Ford made black tie cool again and has reminded men that a good tux is a necessity for every man’s wardrobe. A strong advocate for the blending modernity with the classics, TF has exceptionally well tailored tuxedos, made from only the finest of materials, that’ll give you an extremely sophisticated look.
Ralph Lauren
Pros
- Premium wool material that you cannot find anywhere else
- You get 15% off your first order
- Classic tuxedos with peaked satin lapels
Cons
- Some tuxedos can be on the pricier side
Ralph Lauren is known for its preppy aesthetic but the brand also quietly moonlights as a solid advocate for black tie sartorialism. Ralph Lauren sticks to what it knows well when it comes to tuxedos, and that’s classic style; peaked satin lapels, a slim fit, and premium materials you’ll find nowhere else. Truly, a worthy step into the world of black tie investment pieces that won’t break the bank.
Pros
- Low prices for all budgets
- There’s a wide range of tuxedo shapes and styles
- Free standard shipping on orders
Cons
- The designs are very simple
Jos A. Bank is a relative newcomer in the tuxedo space. They offer a surprisingly wide range of tuxedo styles and shapes for most body types. What we like most about Jos A Bank is the price point. Tuxedos do not need to cost a fortune, they just need to look good and fit well.
What’s cool about the brand is they even make white tuxedos, yes your dream wedding looking like. Colonel Sanders could become a reality after all.
Prices from $420
Sizes: 30-56, regular, tall, short | Shipping: Free standard shipping | Returns: Returns accepted within 90 days of shipment