14 Best Men’s Snowboard Pants for Shredding This Snow Season

Choosing the right snowboard pants for a trip to the Alps is essential. You want to look fly, but you also need to make sure your bottoms are built with innovative technology that’ll guarantee you’ll stay warm and dry.
Looking for snowboard pants and bibs that are waterproof and breathable is extremely important. You want outerwear that will protect you from a variety of weather conditions, while also making you feel lightweight and comfy. Pants that are stretchy and made from soft fabrics are also a game-changer, as you want a free range of movement while feeling unrestricted as you shred in powder.
As snowboarding becomes increasingly popular, there’s no shortage of winter apparel brands offering their own interpretations of snowboard pants.
However, don’t fret young snowflakes, as we’ve compiled a list of brands offering the best snowboard pants with new-wave technology. Catering to every style and rider from beginners to advanced, these brands are sure to satisfy every alpinist need you can imagine.
TIP: Some these brands do not ship to Australia, however, can instead be found on sites including Melbourne Snowboard Centre.
What We’re Looking For:
- Waterproof – find pants with excellent waterproof quality
- Breathable – sometimes it can get hot, so a good breathability rating is a must
- Lightweight and comfy – I say no more
- Made from soft-fabrics – to ensure free range of movement: gore-tex is a popular and durable waterproof fabric choice
Burton
Pros
- XXS-XXL size range
Cons
- Only ships online orders to USA
It’s hard to find snow apparel better than Burton, as they have been leaders in this industry since the brand launched out of a Vermont barn in 1977. Manufacturing some of the best snowboard pants, Burton creates their products with gore-tex cyclic materials with fully taped seams, guaranteed for you to stay warm and dry in the harshest weather conditions. Their snowboard pants also feature adjustable waistbands, knee pleats, and crotch gussets allowing for easy movements. Much of Burton’s line is bluesign approved as well, ensuring you can invest in yourself and the planet.
You’d be silly not to check out all 49 products, however, their best seller would have to be the Burton AK Cyclic Gore-tex 2L Pants. Empowered by Gore-Tex technology, this product features zip vents, a Living Lining for temperature control, and reinforced cuffs for durability, offering comfort, layering space, and mobility. Offered in 7 separate colours the pants come with back pockets, cargo pocket with tool sleeve inside and microfleece hand warmer pockets all with water resistant zips. These pants come with a lifetime of warranty.
686
Pros
- Versatility
- 10% off first order
Cons
- Free shipping for US only
For nearly three decades, 686 has been developing and testing the best snow gear. Founded in 1992 by Michael Akira West, his initial goal was to create apparel that “provides more than you expect” as they believed average was not acceptable.
The brand’s most popular pants are the 686 Gore-tex Smarty 3-in-1 Cargo. With gold standard waterproofing the pants are also windproof and feature taped seams. Thanks to the 686 smart technology that offers a 3-in-1 Detachable Layering System so that you can wear your garment in multiple layers. Its smart designs also have built-in insulation, offering maximum warmth on even the coldest of days. The item is only available for sale in the US but can be found on various Australian snowboarding outlets.
Customers can enjoy 10% off their first order and free shipping with orders over $100 in the US.
DC
Pros
- Eco-conscious products
Cons
- Limited variety of colours
- Free shipping and returns for loyalty members only
DC is one of the most renowned action sports brands that has been around since 1994. Getting its start creating some of the most impressive apparel for surfers, DC has since expanded its line to include the very best snow gear. DC sponsors multiple elite snowboarders including Sebbe De Buck, IIIkka Backstrom and Gabe Ferguson.
Offering a variety of different styles, DC’s snowboard pants are made for ultimate comfort and warmth due to its waterproof and windproof properties. Also, made from super flexible stretch fabrics and featuring many stash pockets, their range is designed to be highly functional and performance-enhancing.
The Docile Technical Snow Bib Pants stand out as one of DC’s most popular options. These are made out of recycled polyester and durable water repellent fabric. They offer zippered hand warmer pockets and hook and a loop fastener tape back pocket. These pants have Profill Insulation technology, which keeps you warm and also helps move moisture away from your body when it gets hot. They are available in black, snow camo and pewter for $330 AUD.
DC offers free shipping and returns for DC members only. You can sign up on the DC website.
Mountain Hardwear
Pros
- High quality products and gear
Cons
- Ships to the US only
- Free shipping available for members only
Mountain Hardwear was founded in 1993, by a close-knit group of outdoor enthusiasts who set out to change the industry after being frustrated with the poorly made sporting equipment on offer at the time. Since then, the brand has been dedicated to developing products made from the highest quality of materials and technologies.
To fulfil the needs of every snowboarder, Mountain Hardwear has created a line of snow pants, made to move with you, due to its super-stretch fabric. While their pants are super flexible and comfy, they’re also extremely durable, suitable for aggressive snowboarders tackling harsh terrain.
The Mountain Hardwear Dawnlight Gore-tex Pro Pant is a solid choice for comfort and versatility. Constructed with 3-layer Gore-tex pro fabric, these pants guarantee warmth, breathability and waterproof performance. These pants come with a zippered upper thigh pocket, along with two water-resistant zippered lower thigh pockets for storage. The pants also feature water-resistant side zippers with snap closures at the ankles which provide ventilation. These pants are on the expensive side coming in at $550.
Mountain Hardwear ships to the US only. Free shipping is available for members only.
Volcom
Pros
- Buy 3 get 20% off
- Volcom Stone rewards system
Cons
- On the expensive side ($280-$1200)
After leaving their day jobs in 1991, Volcom founders Tucker Hall and Richard Wolcott launched their own clothing business, based around the sports they loved, with only $5,000. Since then, Volcom has grown into an empire as they are one of the most popular action sports companies, endorsing the philosophy, “Youth Against Establishment”. Volcom have even sponsored some of the industry’s biggest icons, including Ozzie Wright and Ryan Burch.
The Volcom 5 Pocket Pants are one of their most well-engineered clothing products. These come with 2L layer gore-tex materials featuring a breathable lining system, providing maximum protection while eliminating heat-draining sweat. They also come with zip tech which connects to any Volcom jacket allowing you to keep the snow out and keep warm. These pants offer practicality with a total of five front and back pockets, providing ample storage and ensuring your hands stay warm all for a total of $250 AUD.
Adidas
Pros
- Iconic brand
- Sleek designs
- Free standard shipping and 60 day returns for USA
Cons
- Adidas Snowboard pants not available in Australia
Adidas – the famous German multinational corporation founded by Adolf Dassler, currently headquartered in Herzogenaurach, Germany; we had to include Adidas on the list as it’s the largest sportswear manufacturer in Europe, and the second-largest in the world, behind Nike.
Offering their signature sleek and cool designs, many of Adidas’ snowboard pants collection is in a utility design, giving you extra front and back pockets, so you can securely store all your belongings while shredding powder.
The Adidas Terrex 3L Gore-tex post-consumer Nylon pants feature a versatile three-layer design for easy layering and weather adaptation. They are waterproof and made with post-consumer recycled materials ensuring durability and eco-friendliness. The pants offer details including inner leg vents and pre-shaped knees enhancing flexibility and comfort in various conditions. This product also includes two hand pockets and one front leg pocket all for $400 USD.
Snowboard pants are currently unavailable in stores and online in Australia. Free standard shipping and 60 day returns available for the USA.
Quiksilver
Pros
- Free shipping on all orders for members anywhere
- Free cooler bag with orders over $150
Cons
- Hard to fault
The humble beginnings of Quiksilver go back to 1969, where two Torquay (VIC) locals, Alan Green and John Law, began making board shorts in their garage but eventually began developing a wide range of the best apparel for surfers, skiers, and snowboarders. Team riders include Travis Rice, who’s arguably one of the best big mountain riders in the world.
Quiksilver’s Utility Snow Shell pants have fully taped 20K waterproofing for protection in wet conditions and are crafted from recycled polyester materials which are eco-friendly and functional, as it provides a comfy and relaxed fit for freedom of movement. These pants come with two zip-up hand warmer pockets and zip up back and thigh pockets. Don’t miss the chance to grab a pair, priced at just $280 AUD, they offer great value!
If you sign up for Quiksilver Freedom Benefits you get free shipping, big rewards, exclusive offers and a 20% Birthday bonus.
Columbia
Pros
- Omni-heat technology
- Functionality
Cons
- Limited style variety
Established in 1938, Columbia is the OG (original) trailblazer of outdoor wear. Offering pants made from high-quality materials, Columbia’s apparel is breathable, waterproof, and highly insulated, guaranteed to keep you dry and warm. In 2020, the company’s Omni-heat Black dot technology was named one of the 100 Greatest Innovations by Popular Science.
The Gulfport Insulated Ski Pants are one of Columbia’s best sellers. The pants use omni-heat reflective lining to ensure premium insulation. These waterproof pants also feature adjustable waists, zippered hand pockets, and an internal leg gaiter. They’re available in 5 sizes and 5 colours – black, navy, red, grey and blue. For an affordable $120 USD Columbia’s pants will make you perform at your absolute peak.
If you are looking for winter essentials to combat the cold weather this season, make sure you check out their products.
Arc’teryx
Pros
- Free carbon neutral express shipping
- Free returns
Cons
- Expensive
- Limited size variations (S-XL)
With The Coast Mountains in Vancouver, Canada serving as both inspiration and a testing ground for Arc’teryx, it’s no surprise they make some of the best possible snow apparel available. Treating their design centre like an engineering lab, Arc’teryx manufactures their clothing to be highly protective and performance-enhancing from the finest materials and fabrics.
The Arc’teryx Macai Pants offer ultimate comfort and freedom to roam thanks to their excellent stretch fabrics, perfect for all-mountain and freestyle riders. The 3L Gore-Tex Pro technology is a waterproof and windproof fabric that provides an exceptional amount of breathability. The pockets have WaterTight zippers helping keep things secure, and the Powerguard vents let in air without letting in snow. Although for $900 AUD they cost more, the excellent and long lasting craftsmanship makes them worth it.
Arc’teryx offers free carbon neutral express shipping and free returns.
The North Face
Pros
- Free standard shipping on all orders Australia-wide
- Free returns for 30 days
- High quality
Cons
- Very limited variety of pants
- Limited variety of colours
Named after the harshest, most unforgiving side of the mountain, The North Face has remained the gold standard ever since 1966, as they’ve always provided top-tier gear. The North Face even sponsors leading snowboarders Andy James and Roland Morley-Brown.
The North Face Chakal Pants are a stylish choice that integrate their DryVent 2L fabric adding comfort and extra warmth while allowing for a full range of motion. The North Side’s Heatseeker Eco insulation technology built into their snowboard pants wick moisture, guaranteed to keep you cool and dry as you work up a sweat on the mountains. Their pants also include an adjustable waist, ensuring a perfect fit without feeling too baggy along with secure hand zip pockets and two thigh pockets. These are available in black only for $400.
The North Face offers free shipping for all orders across Australia and allows for free returns within 30 days.
BSRabbit
Pros
- Trendy and fashionable streetwear designs
Cons
- Free shipping on all orders above $450 only
When it comes to bold and daring trends, BSRabbit has you covered. Known for their trendy streetwear style, you’re sure to make a fashion statement rocking BSRabbit apparel on the mountains. What makes BSRabbit so distinct is its colourful and playful style suitable for both on and off the slopes.
With many of their clothing engineered with MiKwang Finetex fabric, your snowboarding pants will feel super warm and comfy as you tackle all types of weather conditions. MiKwang Finetex is also waterproof, windproof, and has a high level of mobility. BSRabbit’s snowboard pants are also made to feel super lightweight and breathable, ensuring movement is easy while you ride. The super wide Ventilation Pants are a best seller for $345 AUD.
Marmot
Pros
- Free shipping on orders over $175
Cons
- Expensive side
Starting out on an Alaskan Glacier in 1971, Eric Reynolds and Dave Huntley founded the Marmot Club – a small group of mountain climbing enthusiasts, as a way to avoid classes at U.C Santa Cruz. Eric and Dave began making their own parkas and sleeping bags and soon launched Marmot Mountain Works. What started out as a hobby, eventually evolved into a world-class brand pioneering the industry with its clever and sustainable technologies.
The Marmot Refuge Pant is a popular choice among buyers. The 2-Layer product is made from Marmot Membrain waterproofing fabric. It is highly breathable and the pants also feature 3 strategic thigh pockets and a stretch-back panel, so you can safely store all your belongings. If you’re looking for a pair of snowboard pants that are geared to provide you with extra warmth, for $449 AUD Marmot is the way to go.
ThirtyTwo
Pros
- Featuring products made with 100% recycled polyester
Cons
- Free shipping on orders over $200 only
- Ship to USA and Canada only
Created by snowboarders for snowboarders, ThirtyTwo was established in 1995. The company is known for utilising eco-conscious materials to contribute to environmental well-being. As their line of products is tested and approved by the world’s best snow athletes, you’re sure not to be disappointed. Thirty Two features an exceptional team of riders, including Snowboarding great JP Walker.
With durable and 100% recycled materials, ThirtyTwo’s TM Pants are designed to be a relaxed fit while protecting you against rocky mountains and sharp ridges. This item is waterproof and features aquaguard water repellent zippers, front facing cargo pockets and back pockets with velcro closures. It is available in black, tan or red for $210 USD.
ThirtyTwo ships to the USA and Canada only, with free shipping available on orders over $200. ThirtyTwo products are available in Australia on online stores including Rhythm Snowsports and Snow Skiers Warehouse.
Billabong
Pros
- Versatile high quality jackets
- Aussie brand
Cons
- Free shipping and returns for Billabong members only
Billabong was founded in the early 70s by Gordon and Rena Merchant. The name “billabong” taken from the Aboriginal word bilabaŋ, means a “creek that runs only during the rainy season”. Billabong provides some of the best snowboarding gear, as their apparel offers premium heat without adding extra bulk.
Made from durable insulated and waterproof fabrics, the Billabong Transport pants are one of the brand’s best sellers. Equipped with a zip fly closure and internal waist adjusters, these snow pants include mesh-lined inseam venting, a diamond gusset panel, elastic cuffs, front hand and back pockets, and jacket-to-pants connectors to ensure a secure and comfortable fit. Buy online or in store for $280 AUD.
Free shipping and returns is available for Billabong crew members only.