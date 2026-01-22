14 Best Men’s Snowboard Pants for Shredding This Snow Season

Choosing the right snowboard pants for a trip to the Alps is essential. You want to look fly, but you also need to make sure your bottoms are built with innovative technology that’ll guarantee you’ll stay warm and dry.

Looking for snowboard pants and bibs that are waterproof and breathable is extremely important. You want outerwear that will protect you from a variety of weather conditions, while also making you feel lightweight and comfy. Pants that are stretchy and made from soft fabrics are also a game-changer, as you want a free range of movement while feeling unrestricted as you shred in powder.

As snowboarding becomes increasingly popular, there’s no shortage of winter apparel brands offering their own interpretations of snowboard pants.

However, don’t fret young snowflakes, as we’ve compiled a list of brands offering the best snowboard pants with new-wave technology. Catering to every style and rider from beginners to advanced, these brands are sure to satisfy every alpinist need you can imagine.

TIP: Some these brands do not ship to Australia, however, can instead be found on sites including Melbourne Snowboard Centre.

What We’re Looking For: