15 Best Snowboard Jackets To Shred In Style

If you’re going snowboarding anytime soon then you need to make sure you have a high-quality snowboard jacket to protect you from the cold temperatures, snow and water or moisture. When finding a suitable snowboard jacket, brands have developed impressive technologies designed to keep your whole upper body warm even in some of the harshest climates.

However, this doesn’t make it any easier when carefully selecting your new jacket for a season on the snow, as there are so many different options – from shell jackets with internal hand-warming pockets to rain jackets with fully taped seams.

Make sure you find a snowboard jacket with an excellent waterproof and breathability rating. A jacket tailored for you to move freely while keeping you dry in wet, cold weather is the benchmark for snowboard clothing. Also, for the more aggressive snowboarders, you may want a jacket offering pit zips and underarm ventilation, helping airflow supply.

Oh, and don’t forget, you want your snowboard jacket to look good for the inevitable beers at après ski…

Snowboard Jacket vs Ski Jacket

The main difference between a snowboard and a ski jacket is that a snowboard jacket will be longer at the back (this is known as a skirt). This is to help protect your precious behind when you inevitably fall off your board, because nobody likes a soggy bottom. Skiiers, meanwhile, have the luxury of being able to fall in any direction, so they will be reliant on their ski pants to protect their lower body.

What you should be looking for:

– Make sure you find a snowboard jacket with excellent waterproof quality. Breathability – Sometimes it can get hot, so a good breathability rating is a must.

– Sometimes it can get hot, so a good breathability rating is a must. Fit – A jacket that’s not too big or too small allows you to move freely while keeping you dry when you have the occasional fall.

– A jacket that’s not too big or too small allows you to move freely while keeping you dry when you have the occasional fall. Storage – Lastly, a day spent on the mountain means you’ll need supplies and a place to put them. Be sure to choose a jacket that can safely store your phone, Airpods and other supplies.

– Lastly, a day spent on the mountain means you’ll need supplies and a place to put them. Be sure to choose a jacket that can safely store your phone, Airpods and other supplies. Snowboard jacket vs Ski jacket – snowboard jackets tend to be longer in length at the back with a baggier fit. On the other hand, ski jackets are designed to be more fitted, given the lesser movement involved in skiing compared to snowboarding.

Navigating through a bunch of jacket options can be a bit tricky. We’ve put together a list of affordable brands that prioritise keeping you warm while inspiring your snowy mountain adventures this season.