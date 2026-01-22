15 Best Snowboard Jackets To Shred In Style

If you’re going snowboarding anytime soon then you need to make sure you have a high-quality snowboard jacket to protect you from the cold temperatures, snow and water or moisture. When finding a suitable snowboard jacket, brands have developed impressive technologies designed to keep your whole upper body warm even in some of the harshest climates.
However, this doesn’t make it any easier when carefully selecting your new jacket for a season on the snow, as there are so many different options – from shell jackets with internal hand-warming pockets to rain jackets with fully taped seams.
Make sure you find a snowboard jacket with an excellent waterproof and breathability rating. A jacket tailored for you to move freely while keeping you dry in wet, cold weather is the benchmark for snowboard clothing. Also, for the more aggressive snowboarders, you may want a jacket offering pit zips and underarm ventilation, helping airflow supply.
Oh, and don’t forget, you want your snowboard jacket to look good for the inevitable beers at après ski…
Snowboard Jacket vs Ski Jacket
The main difference between a snowboard and a ski jacket is that a snowboard jacket will be longer at the back (this is known as a skirt). This is to help protect your precious behind when you inevitably fall off your board, because nobody likes a soggy bottom. Skiiers, meanwhile, have the luxury of being able to fall in any direction, so they will be reliant on their ski pants to protect their lower body.
What you should be looking for:
- Waterproofness – Make sure you find a snowboard jacket with excellent waterproof quality.
- Breathability – Sometimes it can get hot, so a good breathability rating is a must.
- Fit – A jacket that’s not too big or too small allows you to move freely while keeping you dry when you have the occasional fall.
- Storage – Lastly, a day spent on the mountain means you’ll need supplies and a place to put them. Be sure to choose a jacket that can safely store your phone, Airpods and other supplies.
- Snowboard jacket vs Ski jacket – snowboard jackets tend to be longer in length at the back with a baggier fit. On the other hand, ski jackets are designed to be more fitted, given the lesser movement involved in skiing compared to snowboarding.
Navigating through a bunch of jacket options can be a bit tricky. We’ve put together a list of affordable brands that prioritise keeping you warm while inspiring your snowy mountain adventures this season.
Burton
Pros
- XXS-XXL size range
- Over 39 different varieties
Cons
- Only ships online orders to USA
Originating in a Vermont barn in 1977 by Jake Burton (RIP) Burton is one of the most highly respected brands in the industry. The award-winning brand is renowned for its creative designs and sustainable practices using Bluesign approved materials which reduce impact on humans and the planet during manufacturing. Team riders for Burton include Australia’s very own Valentino Guseli.
Burton’s AK line stands out as the top choice from the iconic brand in snowboarding outerwear. The lightweight 2-layer Gore-Tex shell provides the perfect blend of warmth and breathability. The Swash jacket from Burton’s AK line strikes an impressive balance between protection, comfort, and features, with a sturdy Gore-Tex construction and details like insulated phone pockets and mitten-friendly zippers, making them our top picks for the snowboarding season.
Burton’s commitment to freedom of movement is evident in their thoughtfully designed range, offering modern styles and a plethora of vibrant colour options. So, not only do you get top-notch functionality, but you also get to hit the slopes in style with the perfect jacket that suits your taste.
They also have their accessories brand ANON, which has a wide range of helmets and goggles to complete your fresh Winter look.
Quiksilver
Pros
- Free shipping on all orders for members anywhere
- Free cooler bag with orders over $150
Cons
- Limited breathability in some of the cheaper jackets
Quintessentially Australian – Quiksilver isn’t just about riding waves, they also create gear for the frosty mountains. The company is well known for making high quality and performance enhancing products. Team riders include Travis Rice, who’s arguably one of the best big mountain riders in the world.
With technologies including dry-flight and eco-conscious fabric, the brand ensures that every snowboarder can confidently navigate the mountains, regardless of weather challenges. 93% of Quiksilver Outerwear is produced using sustainable manufacturing methods.
Quiksilver’s Mission Snow jacket comes at an affordable price, whilst providing essential features such as warmflight and dryflight technology, powder skirt, and multiple internal and external pockets to store phones and passes, with a solid value of $280 AUD. The product comes with compromises compared to pricier options, including a simplified hood design and lower-grade interior lining. However, the jacket is one of the best sustainable products out there, crafted from recycled fibres. The Mission jacket emerges as a suitable choice for beginners and those on a budget and comes with extended sizing (XS to XXL).
686
Pros
- Versatility
- 10% off first order
Cons
- Jackets can be heavy and bulky
- Free shipping for US only
Since its inception in 1992, 686 has evolved into a premier brand for men’s snowboarding and outdoor apparel. Combining cutting-edge designs with a dedication to performance, 686 offers a stylish array of technically advanced outerwear and accessories, making it the go-to choice for those who want to hit the slopes.
The 686 Smarty 3 in 1 jacket is the company’s number-one selling jacket. It stands out as a top choice for those seeking value and versatility with its design, offering both an insulated midlayer and a waterproof shell. The product has a removable thermal puff jacket and comes with plenty of pockets to store phones, goggles and passes. Despite being slightly bulkier than other options, its outer layer effectively repels moisture and wind. The popular jacket comes with a relatively higher price tag of $300 USD.
Customers can enjoy 10% off their first order and free shipping with orders over $100 in the US.
Columbia
Pros
- Omni-heat technology
- Functionality
Cons
- Limited style variety
Established in 1938, Columbia is the OG (original) trailblazer of outdoor wear. Columbia are well renowned for creating the warmest, well-built jackets, so it’s a no brainer why they’re an industry favourite. Providing jackets at an affordable price, you can discover high tech apparel without putting a dent in your bank account. In 2020, the company’s Omni-heat Black dot Jacket technology was named one of the 100 Greatest Innovations by Popular Science.
The Alpine Action Insulated jacket is one of Columbia’s best sellers. At an affordable $180 the jacket uses waterproof fabrics with a hybrid design for breathability ensuring versatility in various conditions. The jacket uses omni-heat reflective lining to ensure premium insulation. The product also features a snap-back snow skirt, adjustable cuffs, and a removable storm hood along with interior security pockets to store phones and zippered chest and hand pockets.
Don’t hesitate to check out their early Black Friday sales – this popular jacket is currently 50% off, be quick!
Volcom
Pros
- Buy 3 get 20% off
- Volcom Stone rewards system
Cons
- On the expensive side ($280-$1200)
Founded in California in 1991, Volcom has slowly become a global lifestyle brand known for its high-quality outerwear. Volcom have even sponsored some of the industry’s biggest icons, including Ozzie Wright and Ryan Burch. Volcom jackets are super warm and comfortable. Offering a 2l gore-tex design, the brands jackets are streamlined and come with fully taped seams, ensuring heat is trapped. Jackets have an excellent breathability rating as they’ve installed a V-science breathable lining system, helping to eliminate heat-draining sweat, perfect for riders tackling tough terrain.
Volcom’s L Gore-tex is one of their best selling snow jackets. Equipped with zip-tech and gore-tex technology, this jacket has been engineered to be durably waterproof and windproof with optimised breathability. The jacket comes with a hidden toggle cinch hood allowing you to adjust the size of your hoodie, goggle clips and pocket and a stretch adjustable powder skirt. While the jacket leans toward the pricier side ($600 AUD), it reflects its high-quality craftsmanship and attention to detail.
Check out their massive black friday sales – up to 60% off.
Arc’teryx
Pros
- Free carbon neutral express shipping
- Free returns
Cons
- Expensive ($380-$1250)
- Limited size variations (S-XL)
Arc’teryx is the go-to brand for outdoor gear built for serious adventures with a touch of wow factor. The Canadian based brand is known for their high end products and leading innovations in alpine technology. Founded on the idea that “there is always a better way”, Arc’teryx uses the Coast Mountains to serve as a testing ground for all their snow apparel.
The Beta AR is one of Arc-teryx’s newer jackets and is versatile, packable, with durable waterproof protection for various alpine environments and activities. Enhanced with Gore-tex pro, featuring the most rugged technology and a helmet-compatible drop hood, it ensures maximum durability and safety, including an embedded reflector for improved searchability in emergencies. On the down side, the jacket has only one colour and is on offer for $920 AUD.
Arc’teryx offers free carbon neutral express shipping.
The North Face
Pros
- Free standard shipping on all orders Australia-wide
- Free returns for 30 days
- High quality
Cons
- Limited variety of jackets
Named after the coldest side of a mountain The North Face has become a trendy outdoor performance brand. Established in San Francisco in 1966, the company is well known for their iconic puffer jackets whilst also producing a limited variety of snowboard jackets. The North Face even sponsors leading snowboarders Andy James and Roland Morley-Brown.
Their most popular jacket model is the waterproof The North Face Chakal Jacket which offers Heatseeker-eco insulation allowing you to stay warm and dry in the wet weather. With 6 pockets on offer the jacket uses waterproof zippers to protect your small items and prevent any water or snow from getting inside. The fit is known for being stylish and being true to size making it easy to purchase online. Featuring high-quality materials and construction for long-lasting usage, this seasonal favourite is available for $700 AUD.
The North Face offers free shipping for all orders across Australia and allows for free returns within 30 days.
ThirtyTwo
Pros
- Featuring products made with 100% recycled polyester
Cons
- Free shipping on orders over $200 only
- Ship to USA and Canada only
Created by snowboarders for snowboarders, ThirtyTwo was established in 1995. The company is known for utilising eco-conscious materials to contribute to environmental well-being. Thirty Two features an exceptional team of riders, including Snowboarding great JP Walker.
The ThirtyTwo TM-3 JACKET is one of their best sellers, made out of 100% recycled polyester and featuring a removable synthetic down vest, it’s easy to see why. Featuring 2-way Aquaguard water repellent zippers the jacket comes with multiple pockets including sleeve pass pockets and a media pocket with a phone leash. The jacket also comes with mesh lined zippered vents allowing you to release any excess heat. On the down side, the jacket only offers one style but comes in at an affordable $380 USD.
ThirtyTwo ships to the USA and Canada only, with free shipping available on orders over $200. ThirtyTwo products are available in Australia on online stores including Rhythm Snowsports and Snow Skiers Warehouse.
Marmot
Pros
- Free returns
- 3 in 1 jackets
Cons
- Free shipping on orders over $75 only
Marmot launched in 1974 after college students Eric Reynolds and Dave Huntley tried to find an excuse to avoid classes at U.C Santa Cruz. Marmot’s headquarters initially started in Reynolds’ and Huntley’s dorm to manufacture parkas and sleeping bags. However, since then, Marmot has become a leader in outdoor equipment as they were the first company to install gore-tex into winter apparel.
The Marmot Gore-tex KT Component 3-in-1 Jacket is among their most popular snowboard jackets and comes in 4 different colours. The jacket offers a waterproof, breathable shell and a liner jacket packed with 80 grams of ThermalR synthetic insulation. It also features water-resistant chest, pass and interior zippered pockets all with pit zips. This jacket is available for $475 USD and shipping is free for all products over $75.
Check out their Black Friday sales – 30% off almost everything!
Patagonia
Pros
- Wide variety of sizes (XXS-3XL)
Cons
- Hard to fault…
One of the more famous brands, Patagonia founded by Yvon Chouinard in 1973 and based in Ventura, California. In its 50th year, Patagonia now has 70 stores worldwide in 16 countries. Creating some of the most impressive outdoor gear, Patagonia has you covered for every snow occasion with 18 different snowboard jacket varieties.
Coming in 8 different sizes the Powder Town Jacket is one of Patagonia’s most favoured snowboard jackets. The jacket features an H2No Performance Standard 2-layer shell for waterproof, breathable, and windproof protection, along with an articulated fit for unrestricted movement and a comfortable smooth mesh liner that facilitates easy layering. Featuring an in-built Recco reflector the product also contains 6 pockets including a media pocket and cable routing. The powder town jacket is available in wavy blue, cabin gold and black starting at $500 AUD.
Free shipping is offered on orders over $99.
Mountain Hardwear
Pros
- High quality products and gear
Cons
- Ships to the US only
- Free shipping available for members only
Mountain Hardwear is a staple snowboard brand, as they are all about empowering their consumers by engineering the best apparel. The company launched in 1993, with its founders inspired to make high-quality gear as they saw the industry comprising and only providing average products for less experienced users.
One of the company’s most popular and highly rated snowboard jackets is the Mountain Hardwear Boundary Ridge Gore-tex. This waterproof, breathable 3-layer jacket offers reliable protection and comfort and also features a Recco avalanche rescue reflector. The Boundary Ridge is one of the more sustainable options out there as it’s made from 100% Recycled Polyester. It features 7 pockets and an internal powder skirt with jacket to pant integration. The jacket is available for $475 USD and comes in dark copper, dark bolt, black and Blurple (black/purple). This durable product is known to sell out fast so be quick.
Mountain Hardwear ships to the US only. Free shipping is available for members only.
Analog
Pros
- Brings a streetwear-inspired feel
- Low environmental impact
Cons
- Analog is only available in the US
Analog was founded in the late 90s and quickly rose to prominence in the industry. Owned by Burton, Analog has become established in its own right as they produce some of the most stylish garments for skiers and snowboarders on the market. Analog is committed to making fun and creative snow apparel while always keeping its fingers on the pulse of fashion evolution.
The Analog 2L GORE-TEX Flyrail Jacket is a popular choice among snowboarders for a price of $400 USD. With a military-inspired vibe, this style keeps things simple but adds cool features like pit zips, a removable powder skirt, power mesh cuffs, and water-resistant zippers.
Since 2012 Analog has concentrated solely on the snowboard market, and it continues to be Burton’s best outlet for creative outerwear design.
Rossignol
Pros
- Receive 15% off first order
- Wide range of sizes (2XS-3XL)
Cons
- Not available in Australia
Rossignol is an expert brand for ski and snowboard equipment as they have been around for over 100 years. The French manufacturer of alpine, snowboard and Nordic equipment was even one of the first companies to produce plastic skis. The company still has the best ski and snowboarding equipment, including their high-performance jackets. Team riders include French professional snowboarder Xavier De Le Rue.
Rossignol has an array of jackets, one of their most popular is the Snowboard Anarok. This product offers wind and weather protection in a lightweight 3 layer build with durable water repellent technology. It features a stretch back panel which enhances breathability allowing for a free range of movement in the mountains. Coming with just 3 pockets this simple design is one of the brand’s more affordable jackets coming at $340 USD.
Signup and receive 15% off your first order. Standard shipping is free for all apparel. Rossignol is available in 26 countries and currently does not ship to Australia.
DC
Pros
- Eco-conscious products
Cons
- Basic designs
DC has been at the forefront of action sports since 1994 and continued to bring premium gear with high tech yet stylish designs. When it comes to DC, you’re sure to find unique and cool snow apparel that doesn’t comprise function. DC sponsors multiple elite snowboarders including Sebbe De Buck, IIIkka Backstrom and Gabe Ferguson.
Using eco-conscious polyester fabric the DC Basis Technical Snow jacket is a best seller. This jacket uses Profill Insulation technology which is not just for heat trapping warmth but also allows for moisture transport away from your body when things heat up. The jacket uses durable water repellent fabric keeping you dry and protected and features 4 pockets with mesh lined armpit venting. This jacket is up for $300 AUD and members can receive free shipping and returns on all orders.
Check out their Black Friday deals – up to 60% off.
Billabong
Pros
- Versatile high quality jackets
- Aussie brand
Cons
- Free shipping and returns for Billabong members only
Billabong was founded in the early 70s by Gordon and Rena Merchant. The name “billabong” taken from the Aboriginal word bilabaŋ, means a “creek that runs only during the rainy season”. Billabong provides some of the best snowboarding gear, as their apparel offers premium heat without adding extra bulk. Many of their jackets offer a 2L Sympatex waterproof membrane that sheds water and breathes with you. Also, its impressive stretch powder skirt will prevent snow from entering.
The Billabong Quest Jacket is popular among buyers. Featuring durable fabrics, an adjustable hood with built-in visor, waterproof front zipper, elastic cuffs, powder skirt, cinched hem and underarm venting the jacket comes in at $400 AUD. The jacket comes with hand warmer pockets and storage with an oversized chest pocket, hidden sleeve pass pocket and a goggle mesh pocket. 45% of the product is made from recycled polyester.
Free shipping and returns is available for Billabong crew members only.