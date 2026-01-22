10 Best Snowboard Bindings To Stick, Rip, And Slide This Snow Season

When upgrading your snow apparel and equipment, snowboard bindings may not be the first thing that comes to mind. Often they’re overlooked while boots, clothing, and a stellar snowboard take priority.
However, a great pair of snowboard bindings can make or break your time on the slopes. Snowboard bindings are the connection between you and your board. They act as a steering wheel for you to control your board with ease, keep your feet comfortable, and absorb vibrations while you cruise down the mountains.
Snowboard bindings are just as important as the rest of your winter get-up, transferring energy from your legs and feet straight to the board and having the power to enhance your riding experience. Here’s our handpicked guide to the best snowboard bindings money can buy…
What We’re Looking For:
- Level: All mountain, freeride, freestyle or powder
- Type: Strap, step-in or speed-entry bindings
- Built-in technologies: stability, ankle straps, supportive highbacks, tool-free adjustment and forward lean adjuster
It’s important to examine the right flex that will complement your riding style too. Are you after a soft flex? A stiff flex or a medium flex? Ultimately, you want snowboard bindings that result in better board control while feeling super comfortable and supportive.
Reviewing all these key technologies to find the perfect snowboard bindings can seem like a lot, but we’ve got you covered. Listed below, we’ve assembled some brands offering the best snowboard bindings, bound to give you precision, making you and your board feel like one.
TIP: A lot of these brands do not ship to Australia, however, can instead be found on sites including Melbourne Snowboard Centre.
Burton
Pros
- Baseplates lifetime warranty
- 27 different varieties
Cons
- Only three sizes available (S, M, L)
Burton is an A-grade ski and snowboarding brand that’s led the industry for over four decades. Founded by Jake Burton (RIP) in 1977, Burton set out to make the very best clothing and equipment. Burton recognises that snowboard bindings are one of the most critical setups for your winter apparel, just as important as the snowboard itself. That’s why their snowboard bindings are designed to be super responsive and comfortable.
The brand is best known for their Burton Cartel, these bindings feature a Re: Flex mounting system, which greatly improves board feel and flex while providing a cushioning system that maximises comfort while minimising fatigue and also features a DialFLAD system.
Burton binding base-plates come with a lifetime warranty, and Burton straps and hi-backs are covered by a one-year warranty starting from the purchase date.
Flow
Pros
- Plenty of colourful cool designs
- Quick and simple to strap into
Cons
- Limited sizing varieties
As the name suggests, Flow bindings are created for you to seamlessly glide through the snow, tackling all sorts of rocky terrain. Founded in 1994 by Reinhardt Hansen and Neil Pryde, the two set out to redefine the status quo that binding only needed two straps and a fixed heel. Instead, they offer a diverse range with some of the best bindings available. Many of their designs feature lightweight construction and an easy rear entry system. Offering everything from a soft flex to a medium flex to a stiff flex, you’re guaranteed to find what you’re looking for.
The brand’s top selling binding is the Flow Nexus Fusion and is perfect for beginners to intermediate snowboarders. It features a ComfortFit Fusion strap which is a single-piece design that, when combined with the reclining hiback, allows you to gear up for your ride in seconds. The binding uses a glass filled nylon hiback and has EVA cushioning in the heel helping smooth out the ride. It is available in M, L AND XL only.
Flow currently does not ship to Australia but their products can be found online at Melbourne Snowboard Centre.
Arbor
Pros
- Affordable lightweight bindings
- Base-plate lifetime of warranty
Cons
- Free shipping on orders over $100 USD only
Founded in 1995 by Bob Carlson, Arbor’s mission remains the same – to deliver responsible progression by blending forward-thinking design and traditional craftsmanship made from sustainable materials. Suitable for all-terrain movement and comfort, with many including a single-moulded baseplate, tool-less forward lean adjustment, and a heel cup design with pre-curved ankle straps that provide a lightweight, seamless feel to your board.
For $200 USD the Arbor Spruce is the brand’s best selling binding and features a lightweight, one-piece baseplate and heel cup, providing a comfortable ride with a seamless board feel. The binding also has a canted EVA footbed and a new ergonomic, pre-curved ankle strap ensuring maximum comfort. Toe and ankle Bow Straps help maintain a clear foot tray upon boot entry. It comes with a lifetime warranty on the baseplate.
Arbor offers free shipping on orders over $100 USD.
Flux
Pros
- Buyers can receive 35% off on their first order.
- Free shipping in US
Cons
- Limited stock
As Flux is one of the very few only independent snowboard boot and binding businesses that’s been around for over 25 years, you’re sure to find reliable gear of the highest quality. Launching in 1993, when there were hardly any binding brands, Flux released its first model, which has inspired the brand’s pioneering, innovative ways ever since. Constantly upgrading and designing newer bindings, Flux sets out to create a line to fit each individual’s feet and riding style, down to a tee.
A popular product is the Flux 2023 XF. A lot of their bindings feature a transfer baseplate, tailor-made for support and flexibility. Also, their ankle straps are super supportive while their toe and foot straps are highly versatile as they accommodate any riding style – whether you want to freestyle or charge down the mountains.
The company does have limited stock so you have to get in quick. There is free shipping in the US. Buyers can receive 35% off on their first order.
Union
Pros
- Duraflex technology
- 12 varities
Cons
- Does not ship to Australia
Union Binding Company was founded in Colico, Italy and Seattle Washington in 2005. Perfect for snowboarders after quality equipment without breaking the bank. Union provides the most impressive snowboard bindings, made for different riding styles, from all-mountain to freestyle to split boarding.
Union’s bindings are super durable and supportive, thanks to its Duraflex technology, perfect for all-day riding. Performance-enhancing through the aluminium heel cups and an ankle strap that comes with an anti-slip Hexgrip toe strap, designed to make it feel secure and comfortable the minute you step onto your board.
Known for the Union Atlas range, this range also includes a medium flex, soft high back, and very responsive base plates that suit a wide variety of board types. Union bindings offer some of the most impressive mountain bindings as well, as they offer multi-zone Force highback that is responsive and tweakable while their construction is super durable, suitable for mountain riders covering rocky terrain.
Ride
Pros
- 15 varieties
Cons
- Sell to USA, Canada and select European countries only
Ride was founded by a group of like-minded snowboarders, all with distinct riding styles who were passionate about exploring the alpines. Founded in 1995, with only four boards and the vision to create a brand that was “for the people”, today Ride has cultivated a huge following of snowboard enthusiasts as it’s one of the largest snowboarding companies in the US. Headquartered in Preston, Washington, Ride is committed to building innovative products that are the absolute best.
With many offering a three-piece ankle strap, a minimalist toe strap, and an ultimate high-back and base-plate, these bindings are made to give you a lightweight and durable board feel.
However, if you’re looking for snowboard bindings more suitable for all-mountain riders who want to charge fast down steep mountains, Ride offers strong binding highbacks made from a nylon blend such as the Ride A-10 Bindings, which reduce weight while still providing a responsive ride. Meanwhile, their Carbon Slimebac highbacks provide the response of carbon fibre with the damping of urethane for unmatched performance.
Flow currently does not ship to Australia but their products can be found online at Melbourne Snowboard Centre.
Salomon
Pros
- Wide range of bindings
- 60 day returns
Cons
- Free delivery for orders over $99 only
Salomon group is a French sports equipment manufacturing company based in France. In 1947, Salomon was founded in the heart of the French Alps by the Salomon family when they opened their first ski shop in downtown Annecy. In 1957, the brand created its first pair of ‘le lift’ bindings, which replaced the traditional leather binding straps and soon after, Salomon invents the first binding to have a self-release heel piece, featured at the 1966 Olympic Games. Their bindings are strong and precise and made to enhance performance.
Salomon District Bindings are among their best sellers. Some of its designs include an asymmetrical highback, super flexible heel cups for enhanced fit and flex with boots, and easily adjustable toe and ankle straps. If you’re looking for versatile bindings providing maximum support and comfort, make sure to check out Salomon’s collection.
Free delivery is available for orders over $99.
K2
Pros
- Bindings feature aluminium heel cups
Cons
- Not available for Snowboarders in Australia
K2 has supported riders globally since 1962 when Bill Kirschner manufactured the very first pair of fibreglass skis. Today, it’s one of the most highly respected brands in the industry as it’s known for detailing their equipment with exceptional detail and quality, that’s also available for affordable prices.
K2’s designs have a secure toe and heel metal mount point, giving you a quick response and natural side-to-side movement for a comfortable flex and feel. The bindings have a tool-less forward lean adjustment, so you can easily set your stance using a quick and simple channel system. The newly added three canted chassis keeps you secure in your natural riding position, making it easy to shred in powder. K2’s bindings also feature an adjustable aluminium heel cup to keep you stable without your heel dragging, ensuring comfort even after a long day on the mountains.
Their all new K2 Edition 2024 Bindings provides a premium feature set designed for intermediate to expert level snowboarders.
The company is not available in Australia but their products can be found at several Australian snowboarding websites including Melbourne Snowboard Centre.
Jones
Pros
- Multi award winning
- Binding finder quiz
- Eco-friendly
Cons
- Hard to fault…
Established in 2010 by snowboarding pioneer Jeremy Jones, the brand bearing his name is recognised as one of the leading snowboard companies. Beyond producing high-quality boards, Jones is dedicated to environmentally conscious and ethical manufacturing practices. A portion of their sales contributes to non-profit organisations focused on sustainability.
Their new Jones Mercury Snowboard Binding is their highest seller. Designed for skilled riders who seek supreme comfort and responsiveness, the Mercury is an all-terrain freeride binding with a medium stiff flex for easy flexibility. It incorporates Skatetech technology, channelling energy directly to your edges. The Control Flex high back provides robust support, absorbs chatter, and eliminates calf-bite, ensuring a smooth and enjoyable ride. The Binding is available in green, white, blue or black. It is the recipient of 2 Mountain Weekly News Editor’s Choice awards.
You can even take their Binding finder quiz to find out which one is best suited to you.
Nidecker
Pros
- Drop-in tech
Cons
- Free shipping on orders over $75 only
Nidecker, a family-owned Swiss snowboard company, has been providing top-notch winter clothing and equipment since 1887. The company’s origins trace back to Henri Nidecker I, a carpenter who initiated a small business in Etoy, Switzerland. Initially focusing on designing skis using his expertise in wood bending, the brand swiftly expanded its offerings to encompass a comprehensive range of alpine gear.
The Nidecker Supermatic incorporates Drop-In Tech, making it easy to engage with a simple foot push and heel pedal step, and exiting the binding is quick thanks to a straightforward release lever. What sets the Supermatic apart is its compatibility with boots from any brand, eliminating the need to worry about a mismatched fit. Crafted from durable and dependable materials, this mid-stiff binding guarantees solid performance across all terrains.
Nidecker currently does not ship to Australia but their products can be found online at Melbourne Snowboard Centre.