10 Best Snowboard Bindings To Stick, Rip, And Slide This Snow Season

When upgrading your snow apparel and equipment, snowboard bindings may not be the first thing that comes to mind. Often they’re overlooked while boots, clothing, and a stellar snowboard take priority.

However, a great pair of snowboard bindings can make or break your time on the slopes. Snowboard bindings are the connection between you and your board. They act as a steering wheel for you to control your board with ease, keep your feet comfortable, and absorb vibrations while you cruise down the mountains.

Snowboard bindings are just as important as the rest of your winter get-up, transferring energy from your legs and feet straight to the board and having the power to enhance your riding experience. Here’s our handpicked guide to the best snowboard bindings money can buy…

What We’re Looking For:

Level : All mountain, freeride, freestyle or powder

: All mountain, freeride, freestyle or powder Type : Strap, step-in or speed-entry bindings

: Strap, step-in or speed-entry bindings Built-in technologies: stability, ankle straps, supportive highbacks, tool-free adjustment and forward lean adjuster

It’s important to examine the right flex that will complement your riding style too. Are you after a soft flex? A stiff flex or a medium flex? Ultimately, you want snowboard bindings that result in better board control while feeling super comfortable and supportive.

Reviewing all these key technologies to find the perfect snowboard bindings can seem like a lot, but we’ve got you covered. Listed below, we’ve assembled some brands offering the best snowboard bindings, bound to give you precision, making you and your board feel like one.

TIP: A lot of these brands do not ship to Australia, however, can instead be found on sites including Melbourne Snowboard Centre.