15 Best Snowboard Helmets: Shred In Style And Safety This Season

When it comes to snowboard protection, finding one of the best snowboard helmets that is both safe and functional should be at the top of the list. However, just like finding the right snowboard or bindings, it’s not a case of one size fits all; as brands, fortunately, have developed a whole range of technologies suitable for different riding styles.
And with fatal snowboarding injuries almost always being head-related, ensuring you have the right gear will not only be performance-enhancing but life-saving too. In the past decade, helmet-wearing has soared to over 80% in most ski resorts. But what ensures a high-quality helmet offering ultimate protection?
Finding a quality snowboard helmet is essential and should not be treated lightly, which is why we’ve compiled a list of some premium brands manufacturing the best snowboard helmets. These brands are leaders in the industry, as they are creating ground-breaking technology designed to keep your noggin safe, even while you tackle the most intimidating mountains.
What We’re Looking For
Safety is a priority when examining the right headgear, which is why we’re focused on the following criteria:
- MIP technologies: technology used to provide added protection.
- An absorb shocking EPS: the ability to absorb and dissipate impact energy.
- Lightweight & durable materials: ensure comfort and protection without being too heavy.
- Comfort: padding and adjustable fit systems whilst allowing protection.
- Moisture-wicking materials: help manage sweat.
- Quality ventilation system: allowing you to stay cool and dry on the slopes.
TIP: A lot of these brands do not ship direct to Australia, however, can instead be found on sites including Melbourne Snowboard Centre.
POC
Pros
- Well integrated safety features
- Members get free shipping and discounts
Cons
- Hard to fault…
POC is known for producing ski goggles, but they’re manufacturing some of the best snowboard helmets as well. They’re leaders when it comes to creating the best action sports equipment as their mission is to, ‘protect lives and reduce consequences of accidents for athletes and anyone inspired to be one’. POC makes well-constructed gear thanks to their design forums, POC lab and WATTS lab, where the greatest minds come together to create products where safety is the priority.
Known for their POC Obex Spin collection, these snowboard helmets are engineered to be traceable, durable helmets perfect for backcountry skiing and snowboarding. The POC obex collections make strong and durable snow helmets with a combination of polycarbonate and ABS shell strong. Its EPS foam absorbs and disperses shock while offering adjustable fit helmet systems that make it feel like a customised fit. Additionally, POC obex helmets include adjustable ventilation which helps you cool off and defogs your goggles. You can purchase it in blue, grey, black or red for $260 AUD. It’s currently on sale for $130 AUD – be quick!
POC members can get 10% off their first order and free shipping on all orders when you sign up.
Sandbox
Pros
- Wide range of colours
- Affordable helmets
Cons
- Does not ship to Australia
Sandbox, founded by legendary snowboarder Kevin Sansalone, has built a reputation for making the most protective snowboard helmets in the game. Before launching his company in the late 80s and early 90s, Kevin and his rowdy group of friends were rockstars in the world of snowboarding as they travelled the globe competing, partying, and filming. Today, Kevin’s brand is well known and embraced by professional athletes everywhere, as Sandbox makes high-quality protective headgear inspiring you to push your limits.
Many of their snowboard helmets include a hardcore ABS plastic shell, securing safety for your noggin even if you happen to take a bad fall down a mountain. Their best seller is the Sandbox Classic 2.0 (Fit system) which comes in 11 different colour options – all for $150 USD. This fit system allows for micro adjustments to help you get the perfect fit. Sandbox helmets also offer removable ear pads with audio pockets and a removable goggle clip, while their venting system allows heat to escape out of the back of the helmet.
Sandbox currently does not ship to Australia but their products can be found online at Melbourne Snowboard Centre.
Smith
Pros
- Air evac ventilation
- Loads of technology
Cons
- Free shipping is available on orders over $200 only
- On the expensive side
Smith launched in 1965 after dentist and ski enthusiast Robert Smith began selling the world’s first thermal goggle lenses out of his own van. Located in Sun Valley, Idaho for over 50 years, Smith has created top of the market products tailor-made to enhance your performance.
Smith makes some of the best snowboard helmets including the very successful Vantage MIPS. They integrate a multi-directional impact protection system (MIPS) into their gear, reducing rotational forces that can result from impact. Also, their Smith Vantage collection features some of their best sellers as snowboard helmets come with a hybrid shell construction for maximum durability and strength, a BOA fit system, removable ear pads and a round contour fit to match all head shapes. Also, Smith has pioneered Air Evac ventilation, which generates airflow and helps clear the fog out of goggles, promising crystal clear vision. For $435 AUD this helmet has 8 colour options.
Free shipping is available on orders over $200 only.
Giro
Pros
- Hard shell constructions
- Wide range of helmets
Cons
- Free shipping on orders over $99 only
- Not available in Australia
In 1985, Jim Giro established his brand and became known for designs enhancing experience and performance. Still to this day, Giro is one of the most well respected and reliable brands when it comes to equipment for snowboarding.
The Giro Zone Mips Helmet is among their best. Promising a comfortable and sturdy helmet for you to feel super safe in, Giro snowboard helmets have built-in MIPS technology with a hard-shell construction protecting the head from rotational forces. Also, if you’re looking for a helmet designed for comfort, then look no further, as Giro makes its helmets to be snug through its In-Form Fit System, while its In-Mold Construction helps to absorb shock, guaranteed to make you feel little to no rebound from impact. These snowboard helmets are perfect for aggressive riders tackling harsh terrain.
You can get free shipping on orders over $99.
Bern
Pros
- Affordable helmets
- Range of colours
Cons
- Free shipping is available on orders over $100
- Bern does not ship to Australia.
Bern has been around for the past 15 years, drawing influence from street style to create their cool line of products. The brand’s designs are made to be stylish, functional, and protected. Creating some of the best helmets for cycling, skating, and snowboarding, Bern will make you look and feel your best while also inspiring you to reach your best results.
Bern snowboard helmets are designed to be highly functional as they offer a range of MIPS helmets, making whiplash no problem. Many of their helmets are also extremely tough as they’re constructed out of a hybrid shell while offering a BOA dial system that quickly locks in the perfect fit every time. Bern snowboard helmets also come with drop-in ear pads with audio compatibility. Available in 8 colours Bern Watts 2.0 Winter Helmet with Compass Fit is one of their most popular helmets for $170 USD.
Free shipping is available on orders over $100. Bern does not ship to Australia.
Marker
Pros
- Marker’s adaptive polymer technology
- Plenty of colours
Cons
- Does not ship to Australia
Marker offers some of the best snowboard helmets on the market, for the best prices as well. Believing that high-quality protective gear should be accessible to all, Marker are devoted to making head protection that’s reliable and durable, without compromising performance.
Marker is the only brand to use MAP technology – an innovative closed-cell foam delivering multipack absorption while still promising a flexible and lightweight feel for the freedom of movement. An upgraded version of one of their award winning helmets is the Marker Phoenix 2 MIPS. Their helmets also offer high-quality ventilation systems, guaranteed to keep your head cool while you work up a sweat on the mountains. Marker snowboard helmets include removable ear pads too.
Salomon
Pros
- 60 day returns
- Thermal control systems
Cons
- Free shipping on orders over $99 only
Established in 1947 in the picturesque city of Annecy nestled in the French Alps, Salomon gained prominence when its products were showcased in the 1966 Olympic Games. Shortly thereafter, Salomon became a household name, solidifying its position as a reputable company. This snowboard brand boasts a strong team of professionals, counting Bode Merrill among its members.
With their hardshell construction, safety comes first with Salomon snowboard helmets while also offering extreme comfort with their foam interior and custom dial at the back of the helmet, securing a snug and easy fit. For $300 the Salomon MTN Lab Helmet is very popular for being super lightweight. The Thermal Control System also allows for adjustable ventilation, ensuring your head stays cool and dry, while its MPS low-friction liner reduces the impact of rotational forces. Also, its liner and ear pads can be removed for washing.
Free delivery is available for orders over $99. 60 day returns are also on offer.
Rossignol
Pros
- Free standard shipping on all orders
- Wide range of colours
- EPP multi-impact technology
Cons
- Not available in Australia
Rossignol is an expert brand for ski and snowboard equipment as they have been around for over 100 years. The French manufacturer of alpine, snowboard and Nordic equipment was even one of the first companies to produce plastic skis. The company still has the best ski and snowboarding equipment, including their high-performance jackets. Team riders include French professional snowboarder Xavier De Le Rue.
Their snowboard helmets are ideal for aggressive riders as their EPP multi-impact technology features expanded polypropylene that increases durability and helps the helmet retain protective shock absorption properties for longer. Designed to be an easy fit, Rossignol helmets are easy to adjust with their flexible elastic, providing comfort without compromising protection. Additional adjustable vents are available, offering on-the-fly temperature control. Coming in 11 different colours the Rossignol Unisex Templar Impacts is one of their most popular choices thanks to its balance of comfort and impact protection – all for $209.95.
Signup and receive 15% off your first order. Standard shipping is free for all apparel. Rossignol is available in 26 countries and currently does not ship to Australia.
Sweet Protection
Pros
- Wide range of helmets
Cons
- Limited sizing
- Free shipping on orders over $100 only
Sweet Protection, one of the most reliable ski and snowboard brands, started in Osterdalen – a small mountain village in Norway – by a group of kayakers who felt premium protective gear for their sport was missing. Initially the award-winning brand created skateboarding and water sports equipment and eventually expanded its business to create apparel for winter sports.
Their ski and snowboard helmets feature MIPS technology, helping to deflect rotational forces while its EPS foam absorbs impact and distributes full force. Many of Sweet Protection’s range includes low profile helmets with a magnetic buckle that’s easy to slip on and off. Also, if you’re looking for a snowboard helmet that lets you play your tunes while you ride, Sweet Protection headgear includes audio-compatible pads. With a lightweight and hard shell construction the Sweet Protection Igniter 2VI MIPS Helmet is a stand out choice.
Free shipping is available on orders over $100 only
Anon
Pros
- Connected to Burton!
- Helmets compatible with goggle venting systems
Cons
- Hard to fault…
Anon are a leading snowboard and ski brand as they engineer progressive designs featuring the most advanced technology. Since 2009, Burton – another beloved snowboard brand has owned Anon.
Known for its high end features at an affordable price is the Anon Prime MIPS. This helmet is made from an In-Mold Shell Construction with MIPS built-in too. The 360° BOA Fit System allows for a swift and micro-adjustable fit using a dial. With adjustable ventilation, you have one-handed control over all 23 vents, enabling you to customise your temperature based on the weather and activity.
Anon helmets come with a passive and goggle venting system, ensuring your eyewear won’t get foggy, providing a clear field of view. Also, The Expedition fleece on its liner and ear pads will keep you nice and warm while also providing moisture-wicking comfort.
SHRED
Pros
- Smart impact protection systems
- Shred rotational energy systems
Cons
- Not available in Australia
SHRED was launched in 2006 by Ted Ligety, who set out to create products that would marry pioneering technology with the freshest style. Emerging as leaders of the market while still embracing their underdog status, SHRED blends their daring designs with game-changing science, helping you look stylish as you explore the mountains.
With strong, durable ABS shell snowboard helmets that are super tough and offer shock absorption, without adding extra weight, you’re sure to feel extremely light while tearing through powder. The RES technology also reduces rotational forces on the brain, while its ventilation system covers the front and back of your helmet, keeping your head cool and goggles clear. Also, SHRED snowboard helmets are designed to make you feel crisp and fresh, as they offer anti-odour treatments, fighting off the funk after a long day of riding.
The SHRED Totality Noshock is one of the brand’s best sellers. This helmet uses a Shred rotational energy system and Slytech shock absorption to allow impact energy to dissipate in multiple directions for optimal safety. It also uses an anti-microbial technology to eliminate any odours.
Get 10% off your first SHRED purchase when you sign up.
Atomic
Pros
- AMID technology
- Offering 40% more impact protection than industry standard
Cons
- Hard to fault…
Founded in 1995, Atomic is currently located in Altenmarkt, Austria, right in the heart of the Alps, which is often used as the Atomic team’s designer lab, as they can just test and develop products in their own backyard. If you’re looking for a stylish snowboard or ski helmet, Atomic has you covered as their range is inspired by eclectic streetwear, guaranteed to make you feel like the most fashionable one on the slopes.
The Atomic Four AMID is one of the brands stand out helmets. Thanks to the unique combination of AMID technology and Holo Core, it offers 40% more impact protection than the industry standard. You can adjust the helmet’s position and fit with the 360º Fit System. With its urban-inspired, low-profile design, audio compatible ear pads, removable liner, and goggle clip, you have the option to wear a beanie and goggles underneath the helmet. This helmet can be purchased in black for $200 in 5 different sizes.
K2
Pros
- Hybrid constructions
Cons
- Limited variety and sizing
- Not available in Australia
K2 was founded in 1962 after businessman Bill Kirscher manufactured the world’s first fibreglass skis. Since then, K2 has remained a premier brand for winter action sports as they offer a diverse range of products suitable for all riding styles. They’re about tailoring futurist equipment, and their helmet collection is no exception.
Check out their quick selling K2 Diversion MIPS 2024 helmet. The strong construction never compromises comfort as they have added Active Matrix adjustable vents, allowing control of temperature and airflow. Also, many of their collections come with built-in audio systems, so you can enjoy a little music, heightening the outdoor experience. This helmet is available in 4 different sizes (S-XL) and 3 colours (Black, gunmetal black and brown).
The company is not available in Australia but their products can be found at several Australian snowboarding websites.
Oakley
Pros
- Wide range of colours
- Free shipping
- 60 day returns
Cons
- Limited variety and sizing
Since its inception in 1975, Oakley has emerged as a leading sports manufacturer globally. Trusted by professional athletes for top-tier competitions, Oakley presents a diverse array of helmets tailored to enhance your performance and enable you to reach your peak potential.
Their Oakley mod collection features their highest selling snowboard helmets with a classic skate style, offering MIPS and a modular brim system allowing riders to choose between a brim or no brim aesthetic; without comprising goggle integration. These helmets also feature removable ear pads and odour and bacterial eliminating technology. You’re sure to feel fresh and clean while repping this brand.
Free shipping and 60 day returns are available.
Glade
Pros
- Free shipping
- Free returns
Cons
- Hard to fault…
A new addition to the snowboard business scene, Glade was founded by Curt Nichols in 2016. Known for producing eyewear, the brand is dedicated to enhancing the winter sports experience, they prioritise safety, comfort, and durability in their products.
For $200 USD the Glade Boundary MIPS helmet is feature-rich. Featuring a lightweight design and cushioning that isolates you from the fit/adjustment system, this helmet comes equipped with a Fidlock magnetic chin buckle, MIPS liner, adjustable front vents, and a small visor. The 5 star helmet also comes equipped with premium interior fabric, ear pads and anti-microbial and removable liner. It integrates seamlessly with Glade’s goggles, ensuring enhanced compatibility and performance for your snowboarding.
Free shipping and returns are available.