8 Hottest Yoga Brands For Men To Flex In

Men’s yoga clothing may seem like a farfetched subject to some, because if we’re being honest, traditionally, yoga isn’t the coolest or manliest activity out there. But that’s changing, so embrace it in our preferred brands.

There are a whole host of benefits you can get from practising yoga, including improved flexibility, posture, strength, sleep quality, focus, cardiovascular health, and reduced stress and anxiety.

These benefits are becoming increasingly important to men and yoga is one of the best ways to get all of them in one swift hit. Plus, yoga is also a great way to meet women… If you’re ready to give yoga a chance – which, frankly, you should but do so looking your best by wearing the best brands out there.

When it comes to yoga, you need to look out for clothing that’s comfortable, suitable, and flexible.

Flexibility is a requisite across the board for yoga pants, shorts, and tops so make sure they’re roomy enough for you to pull off your death-defying poses (or just downward dog).

The general rule for standard yoga is not too tight, not too loose. For hot yoga, however, the rules change. It’s all about skin-tight gear, singlets, and short tights.

Look for fabrics that are made to be breathable. There are polyester fabrics out there these days that cater to this with their dri-fit technology. Just don’t go with standard polyester as you’ll be sweating bullets and stinking up the yoga studio.

You’re the yogi so colours are open to personal preference. We suggest you don’t go full Richard Simmons in 2019, though.

Why trust us?

We’ve been doing yoga since the inception of DMARGE. From Bondi to Berlin, we’ve stretched in hot and cold yoga. More importantly, we are shallow beasts who care more about our appearance in the yoga studio than our posture. That’s why we’re always keen to try new brands. What’s our favourite that we have repeatably purchased? Alo and Lululemon, of course, but there’s plenty more to choose from below.