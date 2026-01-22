8 Hottest Yoga Brands For Men To Flex In

Men’s yoga clothing may seem like a farfetched subject to some, because if we’re being honest, traditionally, yoga isn’t the coolest or manliest activity out there. But that’s changing, so embrace it in our preferred brands.
There are a whole host of benefits you can get from practising yoga, including improved flexibility, posture, strength, sleep quality, focus, cardiovascular health, and reduced stress and anxiety.
These benefits are becoming increasingly important to men and yoga is one of the best ways to get all of them in one swift hit. Plus, yoga is also a great way to meet women… If you’re ready to give yoga a chance – which, frankly, you should but do so looking your best by wearing the best brands out there.
When it comes to yoga, you need to look out for clothing that’s comfortable, suitable, and flexible.
- Flexibility is a requisite across the board for yoga pants, shorts, and tops so make sure they’re roomy enough for you to pull off your death-defying poses (or just downward dog).
- The general rule for standard yoga is not too tight, not too loose. For hot yoga, however, the rules change. It’s all about skin-tight gear, singlets, and short tights.
- Look for fabrics that are made to be breathable. There are polyester fabrics out there these days that cater to this with their dri-fit technology. Just don’t go with standard polyester as you’ll be sweating bullets and stinking up the yoga studio.
- You’re the yogi so colours are open to personal preference. We suggest you don’t go full Richard Simmons in 2019, though.
Why trust us?
We’ve been doing yoga since the inception of DMARGE. From Bondi to Berlin, we’ve stretched in hot and cold yoga. More importantly, we are shallow beasts who care more about our appearance in the yoga studio than our posture. That’s why we’re always keen to try new brands. What’s our favourite that we have repeatably purchased? Alo and Lululemon, of course, but there’s plenty more to choose from below.
Lululemon
Pros
- Ultra-stylish yoga equipment
- Their prices are quite accessible
- They make their clothing from breathable and light materials
Cons
- You must pay $35 to have orders shipped internationally
When it comes to men’s yoga clothing, Lululemon is the brand to have. Originating in Canada, their clothing is specially designed for yoga users. The brand has since evolved to provide a more holistic activewear range, but its collection still includes a great range of men’s yoga clothing that is ultra-stylish and functional.
Sizes: XS-XXL
Origin: Vancouver, Canada
Popular Products from Lululemon
Alo Yoga
Pros
- They encourage movement with clothing that doesn’t restrict you
- They use Lycra fibre for more shape retention and stretch
- The clothing has a soft feel
Cons
- The designs can be a bit plain
- The tops are not as good as the shorts
Much like its name suggests, Alo Yoga is a brand that holds yoga at its heart. They aim to offer men’s yoga clothing that will not restrict the wearer, no matter what they’re doing., whilst providing supreme comfort and a wholly modern look.
Our editor owns 3 pairs of the Alo shorts in the 7″ version. They’re linerless and great for gym or yoga.
Sizes: S-XXL
Origin: Los Angeles, California
Rhone
Pros
- You get 2o% off your first order when subscribing to the newsletter
- Versatile clothing that works both for yoga and casual environments
- They perfectly mix style and comfort
Cons
- They don’t have the cheapest yoga clothing
Sizes: S-XXL
Origin: Stamford, Connecticut
What we love: Good blokey brand.
What we don’t love: Shipping is a bit slow.
Rhone was originally a small start-up company that has grown into one of the best-respected men’s activewear brands in the business. Known for its high-quality construction and fabrics, Rhone’s clothing performs as well as it looks. Rhone has a dedicated men’s yoga clothing range that has been engineered to enhance stretching and versatility.
Vuori
Pros
- Great for men who want to look cool during their yoga sessions
- You can choose from different styles, patterns, and colours
- The pieces have anti-odour properties
Cons
- The sizing is not always accurate
Sizes: S-XXL
Origin: Encinitas, California
What we love: Emerging brand
What we don’t love: Only for yoga
If you’re sick of rocking plain, boring activewear, Vuori might be the brand for you. They offer a range of men’s activewear specially designed for yoga, that is available in a multitude of different colours, patterns, and styles to help you stand out in the yoga studio.
Manduka
Pros
- They’re well-priced
- The clothing is ultra-soft
- They have spacious pockets to store your possessions
- They are durable and won’t need replacements anytime soon
Cons
- The men’s collection is not very diverse
Sizes: S-XL
Origin: El Segundo, California
What we love: Well-priced.
What we don’t love: Small range for men.
Manduka offers one thing and one thing only: yoga gear. This focus on providing the best products specifically designed for yoga has made them one the best brands in the men’s yoga clothing game. All of their gear is designed by yogis to ensure the products are capable of performing to the highest standards.
Nike
Pros
- They worked with elite athletes
- Extensive range of yoga equipment available
- They have sweat-wicking properties
- They use recycled materials
Cons
- The quality is not always the best
Sizes: S-XXL
Origin: Beaverton, Oregon
What we love: Great design as per always.
What we don’t love: Quality can be hit and miss. Limited range.
Nike is a company that needs no introduction; the sportswear brand makes quality products that both look great and perform well. Their years of experience with elite athletes and innate desire to innovate enable them to offer some of the best activewear available. Nike has a great range of yoga clothes for men that all feature Dri-fit technology.
Adidas
Pros
- They use the AEROREADY technology to manage moisture
- They make products partly from recycled materials
- The prices are very accessible
Cons
- It’s harder to take care of the clothing
Sizes: XS-XXXL
Origin: Bavaria, Germany
Sporting giant Adidas has extensive clothing ranges for all manner of disciplines, but you may be surprised to learn that includes yoga. While some items of clothing can be used across multiple sports, several items within the men’s yoga clothing collection offer enhanced sweat-wicking fabrics that are cut in loose and relaxed silhouettes to allow for optimum flexibility; ideal for yoga poses such as a downward dog.
prAna
Pros
- Ideal for people who care about sustainability
- You get 20% off your first order when subscribing to their mailing list
- They use side seam venting for more breathability
Cons
- They don’t have a very large collection for men
Sizes: XS-XXL
Origin: Carlsbad, California
prAna offers sustainably made men’s yoga clothing for those who are environmentally conscious but don’t want to sacrifice style. They use ethically sourced cotton and recycled plastic to craft their garments which are constructed with fair trade certified labour.