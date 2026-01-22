12 Popular Sailing Apparel Brands For Clothing, Shoes & Accessories

Whether you’re a seasoned yachty or just getting started on an aspect of sailing, you need the right gear to get the job done, and one of the most fundamental aspects of sailing is clothing.
When it comes to sailing clothes, whether you’re racing in the America’s Cup or simply dawdling around in the harbour, there’s no discrimination. Having the right gear can make all the difference especially when technical innovation comes into play to provide unprecedented levels of wind-blocking and waterproofing.
Are we the sailing types? We’re big fans of Sail GP, America’s Cup, and Sydney to Hobart, so we know what sailing gear you should be seen in.
Don’t believe us; well, read our coverage from the 2024 America’s Cup, which Emirates Team New Zealand recently claimed for a 5th time.
Helly Hansen
Pros
- Clothing that can handle the harshest conditions
- Timeless designs that never go out of style
- They offer weather-resistant clothing
- They are fully seam-sealed
Cons
- They’re on the pricier side
In 1877, Mr. Helly Hansen saw a need for clothing that would protect him from the harsh Norweigan elements whilst he was working on his boat. His wife then started soaking linen in linseed oil to create a waterproof material that would protect Mr Hansen and his workers whenever they were out on their boats. They then started offering this clothing to others and Helly Hansen was born.
To this day, Helly Hansen has continued to engineer sailing clothing that can handle the harshest of conditions, enabling their wearers to work, perform and survive just about anywhere. Not only are Helly Hansen garments weather resistant, but the brand’s Norweigan heritage has heavily influenced their minimalistic and timeless, typically Scandinavian design.
Musto
Pros
- The clothing is built for maximum performance
- It’s very breathable
- The items are waterproof and windproof
- The fit is comfortable and keeps you confident
Cons
- It can be harder to take care of
For over 50 years, Musto has been engineering cutting edge sailing apparel. Their sailing clothing has been used by adventurers, America’s Cup racing teams and couples cruising the world on their family yacht.
The brand was started by Mr Keith Musto, a British Olympic sailor who realised in order to win, he had to be lighter, fitter and stronger than all of his competition. After starting his fitness regime, he soon realised that traditional sailing clothing compromised his ability to sail at his best, so he set out to make clothing that would enable him to perform. As a result, he ended up winning the 1964 Tokyo Olympics in his Musto gear.
To this day, Musto continues to engineer fabrics and materials that will allow wearers to be comfortable in any condition.
ZHIK
Pros
- Increased stretch for unparalleled comfort
- They use outstanding padding to keep you comfortable in all situations
- Original and attractive designs
- The buckles are heavy-duty ones that provide extra comfort
Cons
- They don’t have many colours available for all items
ZHIK was founded just prior to the 2004 Athens Olympics when it was noticed that sailing clothing could do with a spark of innovation. Since then ZHIK has engineered some of the highest performing waterproof clothing for sailors and has combined it with a fresh new look that is very modern, in a world dominated by tradition.
They are the kit of choice for both the Australian and New Zealand sailing teams and also sponsor Sail GP and Volvo Ocean Race teams, all of which need technically proficient gear that will handle any condition.
North Sails
Pros
- They recycle their old products
- Versatile products that can be easily styled and used
- You can choose from multiple colour options
- They use the GORE-TEX Pro technology to keep you dry
Cons
- The equipment can be quite expensive
North Sails was started by American Sailor and Olympic Gold Medalist, Lowell North in 1957. Originally he focused on making the most technically advanced sails that were faster than any competitors. The brand continues to make these ultra-high performance sails and has used their ethos to also create a lifestyle clothing line.
Their sailing clothing combines both function and form which performs in harsh conditions and looks great doing it. They offer a range of technical, high-performance gear as well as a more traditional lifestyle line so no matter your style of sailing, North Sails will have you covered.
Nautica
Pros
- They focus a lot on design
- They mix traditional and modern styles
- The clothing is more affordable
- Many designs feature zipped pockets for more security
Cons
- Their clothing is not that technically advanced
Born in 1983, Nautica is a leading lifestyle brand for men. Influenced by the nautical lifestyle and designs, Nautica has focused more on making everyday clothing for men as opposed to other sailing clothing brands that were born out of a need to defeat the elements.
Whilst Nautica might not offer sailing clothing that is as technically advanced as others, their focus on design has enabled them to lead the industry from a style perspective. They combine both traditional nautical designs with a modern perspective and forward-thinking styles.
Henri Lloyd
Pros
- The brand relies on constant innovation
- Their waterproof clothing is aesthetically pleasing
- They use a non-corrosive zipper
- You get 15% off on your birthday if you join the community
Cons
- You have to spend a lot for free delivery
Henri Lloyd was founded by Henri Strzelecki a Polish war hero and Angus Lloyd in 1964 in Manchester, England. They pioneered the use of waterproof fabrics and materials in clothing. They also made other innovations including the first non-corrosive zipper as well as the use of velcro in waterproof garments.
To this day Henri Lloyd continues to innovate in order to remain on the leading edge of waterproof clothing. They also focus heavily on design and offer some of the most aesthetically refined waterproof sailing clothing available.
Slam
Pros
- They collaborated with current and former Olympic sailors
- Their pieces resemble an Italian effortless relaxed style
- You get 10% off your first order when subscribing to the newsletter
- Great when you’re about to face the harshest weather conditions
- They use recycled materials
Cons
- Some items run large according to buyers
Born in Genoa, Italy, Slam has evolved to be one of the greatest sailing clothing manufacturers, all thanks to their collaborations with past and present Olympic Sailors. Genoa itself is a town on Italy’s Ligurian coast and its history is heavily rooted in fishing, sailing and its port. Naturally, one day a garment maker would come about as a result of the town’s need for clothing that is suitable for life on the coast and at sea.
Today the brand offers a range of lifestyle and recreational sailing clothing which embodies Italian effortless cool. They also offer technical garments for those looking to face the harshest conditions mother nature can throw at them.
Gill Marine
Pros
- You get 10% off your first order when subscribing to their newsletter
- They are backed by 45 years of experience
- They offer excellent breathability and waterproofness
- The relief zip is durable and waterproof
- The ventilation is outstanding
Cons
- Some pieces do not have enough pockets
In 1975 a passionate dinghy sailor, Nick Gill became increasingly frustrated with the lack of dinghy-specific sailing gear. To mitigate the problem, he founded a company and started to produce the gear he wanted. Since then, Gill has continued to evolve and develop to create clothing for all facets of sailing and all conditions sailors encounter.
Gill is the sailing clothing of choice for current America’s Cup champions, team New Zealand. To complement their clothing, Gill also offers footwear and accessories for sailors.
Prada
Pros
- Fashion forward and super cool
- Some garments are made from technical fabrics
Cons
- No discounts
- Expensive
- More for fashion than actual sailing
If you want to go big and be the best dressed on the yacht, then Prada’s America’s Cup range is the way to go. Prada is the official sponsor of Italy’s Lunar Rossa. One of the challengers in this year’s big race. Their gear is very basic in design but goodness it’s cool.
Regardless of who you’re supporting in Barcelona, Prada’s Linea Rossa range is the best. Made in Italy, you can’t go wrong.
Pelagic
Pros
- Backpacks are roomy and sturdy
- Backpacks can float on sea
- Quick-dry technology
- Sales and discounts on items
Cons
- Items may be tampered with en voyage
Obsessed with performance and innovation, Pelagic sells everything from fits to polarized eyewear to swimwear for men, women, and kids. From the harbor of Newport Beach, California, Pelagic is an answer to sailing needs.
One of the best, the Hybrid Shorts is multipurpose cause it’s got roomy pockets and can be worn onshore or offshore. The Exo Tech Hooded Fishing Shirt, which features optimal UV protection from the harsh rays of the sun, is ideal for anyone at sea. This powerhouse comes fully hooded, with dual zippered pockets, and an enlarged mesh breathing panel in the face mask. It is also water and stain repellent, looking good as new with every wear.
Looking chic while sailing is taken up a notch with Polarized Glasses. The Mack Polarized mineral glass gives you an extra layer of protection whether sunny, cloudy, wet, or salty. Another variant is the Daytripper polarized Poly Lens with thin handles and bigger lens. With 5-layer anti-reflective coating, the glasses aid sight with clarity and precision. They also have anti-scratch technology which is a plus.
Marinepool
Pros
- Waterproof and air-dry technology
- Slash-offs and sales
- Prompt delivery of items
Cons
- Limited availability
Stemming from an alliance of friendship between sailing mates, Marinepool, a Munich-based sailing apparel, has catered to folks for a long, long time. From functional safety wear with fashion statements to crew wear and bags, Marinepool offers an array of options to shop.
The 180N Life Jackets are suitable for sailors and motor boaters. It is secured with a waist belt and Velcro cover and perfect if you prioritize functionality and comfort. In any urgency, the life jacket can be easily reactivated after being deployed. Another life jacket with similar tech is the 220N.
The Mat Stripe Shirt with royal embroidery keeps you both stylish and safe. Made out of 100% cotton, the shirt is super comfy and it comes in different colours. This piece would be incomplete without the TEC Slip-on Loafer. It is made from recycled mesh that protects your feet from sun rays and other potential issues. You also get quick-dry technology and anti-odour perks.
While you’re at it, you can also keep your stuff safe and in one place with the Sail Wheel Bag. Lined with 100% polyester, it sports reinforced handles, a rigid bottom for gear safekeeping, and plenty of room at your disposal.
Dubarry
Pros
- Comfortable, breathable, and durable
- Variations of designs and colours to pick from
- Clothings are made with innovative technology
- Boots last a lifetime
Cons
- Shoes are not comfortable for long walks
Roughly 80 years back, In the heart of Ireland a family and a local chamber of commerce joined forces to create a hub for the production of English shoes. To expand internationally, the business was named after the beautiful French mistress of Louis XV, Madame du Barry and that fellas, is how Dubarry of Ireland came into existence. Later, they would venture into producing sailors’ boots, which gained popularity among modern sailors over time.
The Ultima ExtraFit™ Sailing Boot is one of their best-sellers. Made from top-quality leather, these boots offer superior grip on slippery decks while keeping your feet dry with Gore-Tex insulation. The ExtraFit™ feature helps cater to all foot shapes, making them perfect for any sailing expedition.
Packed with down and feathers, the Urlingford Down Parka Jacket keeps you warm and the waterproof fabric and taped seams ensure you stay dry. With fleece-lined pockets and adjustable hood, it’s both a practical and stylish option. There’s also the Sweeney Polo which is made from sustainable fiber and has moisture-repelling technology. With a rubber collar and nice texture, lightweight Sorrento Polo is a good choice for water sports and casual events. It features a holder loop for your sunglasses and wipe if things take a wet turn.