15 Cool Men’s Rings To Wear In 2024

Where to buy men’s rings – Rings, like any other type of jewellery, come in various styles, such as signet, wedding and even men’s rings for your pinky (little) finger. Guys will also occasionally need to think about engagement rings.
Naturally, they come in various colours and materials too. The most common you’ll find will be made from either silver or gold, but some high-end brands opt for other precious metals such as white, rose or yellow gold, and even platinum. For us, we’re more fans of silver rings – we don’t fancy looking like a New York City diamond dealer – but there are certain situations when adding a splash of gold will elevate your style game.
As with any other sector within the fashion industry, there are brands you want to know and those you want to avoid. Fortunately for you, we’ve filtered out the wheat from the chaff to provide a definitive list of the best men’s ring brands that will have you flashing your fingers.
Miansai
Pros
- You get 10% off your first order when joining the mailing list
- Rings available in gold vermeil, sterling silver, and other premium materials
- They have bolder designs for men who like to stand out
- All items get a 1-year minimum limited warranty
Cons
- International orders cannot be exchanged
Miami-based jeweller Miansai started life as a side project for founder Michael Saiger. Fortunately for him, it has since become a fully-fledged business, and a heavyweight in the men’s jewellery world. It’s thanks in no small part to its careful selection of metals and materials, coupled with exquisite craftsmanship.
Stolen Girlfriends Club
Pros
- Great rings for men who like more alternative styles
- Made from durable sterling silver
- You can wear them with almost all outfits
Cons
- Some pieces can be a bit pricey
For those who have a love for all things music and its subcultures, from punk to new wave, Stolen Girlfriends Club is a brand to add to your list. Hailing from New Zealand, the label produces pieces with an unmistakably rock vibe. You won’t find anything in gold, with sterling 925 silver being the material of choice, but that, coupled with (some) subtle designs, mean they can be worn anywhere and everywhere.
Le Gramme
Pros
- They’re made in France
- You can personalize them with special engravings
- Minimalistic designs for those who want pieces that are simple and easy to wear
Cons
- They’re not the cheapest rings
If the absolute last word in luxury jewellery is more your style, Le Gramme is the brand for you. This Parisian label is as bouji as they come, with every single piece of jewellery being made in France. Every piece can be personalised with engravings too, and each model is named after its weight in grams, so you know you’re getting solid quality.
All Blues
Pros
- Crafted from solid 18K gold or silver
- Unique designs that will bring you many benefits
- The brand cares about sustainability
Cons
- Some designs have limited availability
Another Scandinavian jewellery brand, this time, All Blues. This Stockholm-based label was founded in 2010 by two good friends. Each piece the company makes it fully designed in 3D first, before being made out of either solid silver or 18K gold. No scrimping on quality materials, here. Its ring designs skew away from the ‘safe’ designs, take the Rauk Narrow Ring for example, but if you choose to pull it off, expect the compliments to come flooding in.
Gucci
Pros
- Quirky designs that help any man make a statement
- They use a sustainable strategy
- Made from hypoallergenic materials
Cons
- They don’t have many rings in stock
If you simply have to have a brand that takes just one quick glance to notice, Gucci is the one you’ll want cuddling your fingers. Like its clothing, expect designs that verge on the side of quirky, and we admit they won’t be to everyone’s taste, but the daring and confident, Gucci rings are in a world of their own.
Maison Margiela
Pros
- Crafted from high-quality materials that offer a sense of luxury
- Unusual designs that will grab everyone’s attention
- The rings are built to last
Cons
- The pieces are on the pricier side
Luxury French fashion house Maison Margiela is known for its avant-garde designs, even following founder Martin Margiela’s departure. John Galliano has held the creative director position since 2009, who continues to design pieces that look distressed or take on unusual forms. The ring collection encompasses traditional bands to more out-there styles, but all using high-quality materials to exude luxury.
Alexander McQueen
Pros
- Versatile rings that pair well with any outfit
- They use a wider range of materials, including brass
- Suitable for both casual or formal occasions
Cons
- They don’t ship everywhere
The eponymous label of the late British fashion designer, Alexander McQueen is one of the most recognisable names in the designer fashion world. With pieces taking inspiration from British culture, McQueen men’s rings are versatile in that they can accompany a casual weekend outfit, or can easily be worn with a suit for formal occasions. Not one to rely on just silver and gold, McQueen also uses brass as a base material.
Maple
Pros
- They have more affordable ring options
- Rings in many styles and colours
- Bold designs for confident men who like to make a lasting impression
Cons
- They don’t have many sizes available for all rings
For rings with a little more edge to them, you’ll want to check out Maple. The Canadian brand has been in the jewellery game since 2014 and its ring represent true Canadian urban culture. You won’t find any just gold or just silver styles here, with each piece employing various colours or designs to offer styles that are truly refreshing.
Nove25
Pros
- You can get personalized designs
- Affordable pieces for any budget
- They have an extensive range of products
Cons
- Not all of them come in multiple colour varieties
No list of best men’s ring brands would be complete without featuring at least one from Italy, and Nove25 more than fits the bill. While you can obviously purchase predetermined designs, Nove25 is known for its ability to personalise anything and everything – so much so it likes to be referred to as a Creative Lab. The brand’s selection of designs to work on is extensive, and best of all, they’re incredibly affordable.
Tom Wood
Pros
- Perfect when you like minimalistic styles
- Built from solid gold and silver
- Fine colour details that make your outfits pop
Cons
- They’re not the cheapest rings
For minimal, yet stylish men’s rings with a hint of Scandinavian charm, look no further than Tom Wood. The lifestyle brand is relatively young, having been founded in 2013, but has already become a force to be reckoned with. You’ll find predominantly men’s signet rings from Tom Wood, made from solid silver and gold, with some models injecting a splash of colour to really make your outfit shine.
Bvlgari
Pros
- They use premium and luxury materials
- You can wear them every day
- It’s very easy to find your own size
Cons
- They show off their branding a lot on their rings, which might put off men who are into minimalistic designs
Italian brand Bvlgari is another for those who like to indulge in the finer things in life. With a range of materials that epitomises its high-end status, Bvlgari rings are keen to show off its branding, but on designs that can easily be worn on a daily basis and will add some understated bling to any outfit.
Gas Bijoux
Pros
- It’s a more affordable option
- Incredible attention to detail
- Slightly feminine designs that stay bold and strong
- They use genuine silver finishes
Cons
- Not everyone may be a fan of the bigger ring designs
French label Gas Bijoux was founded in the late 1960s by André Gas. Then a young buck wanting to crack into the world of jewellery, he sold his handmade pieces up and down the streets of St Tropez. He eventually hit the big time and is now a worldwide name. Certainly a more affordable brand among this list, it’s not to say its men’s rings are basic. Far from it, they encapsulate designs that teeter on the side of feminine, while still remaining strong and bold.
Mr Gregory
Pros
- They offer free shipping
- You can enjoy polished and clean designs
- They make their rings very durable
Cons
- The rings are not very cheap
Founded in Istanbul before moving to Australia in the 1970s, Gregory Jewellers has remained a family-owned business that not only stocks some of the biggest names around, but designs its own intricate pieces which includes the Mr Gregory range. The current range comprises sterling silver men’s rings of both signet and band variety and occasionally include an injection of black rhodium.
Cartier
Pros
- They use many types of materials for their rings
- Luxurious designs available
- Perfect for couples who want to tie the knot
Cons
- Exchanges and returns are not available for international orders
Is there any jewellery brand more famous than Cartier? Ok, maybe Tiffany is up there. Regardless, Cartier is a name known around the world for its luxurious, expertly made jewellery and watches. Its ring collection is definitely more suitable for those looking to get married (as opposed to everyday style), with a large selection of wedding rings. But to let other people know you’re better than them, Cartier is a brand that is hard to beat. Being a luxe fashion house, expect to find all manner of materials, including yellow gold, rose gold, white gold and platinum.
Sue The Boy
Pros
- It is a great option when you’re on a low budget
- Models inspired by different fashion trends and cultures
- They feature handmade pieces
Cons
- Not everyone may be a fan of the bolder designs
This homegrown jewellery brand founded by Harley Wearne is likely one that has gone under your radar, but it’s one we think you really need to get behind. With a workshop nestled just outside Byron Bay, Sue The Boy’s fashion ring designs take inspiration from various cultures and fashions, so it’s not simply reflective of Australian culture. Every single piece is handmade in Harley’s studio in either sterling silver or 9k gold, and each will oxidise over time to give way to a unique patina.