22 Popular Outdoor Brands To Explore In 2024

Getting the right gear for your outdoor adventures isn’t just about looking good, it’s about staying comfortable, protected, and ready for whatever the elements throw your way.
That’s where our guide to the best outdoor fashion brands comes in handy. We’ve scoured the wilderness (well, metaphorically) to bring you brands that prioritize both style and functionality.
Whether you’re gearing up for a challenging hike, a weekend camping trip, or simply seeking comfortable attire for a leisurely stroll in the park, having the right outdoor style can make all the difference. With our recommendations, you can confidently choose from brands that offer high-quality outdoor clothing and accessories, ensuring you’re well-equipped for your next outdoor experience. Let’s jump into the world of outdoor fashion and make sure you’re all set for your next adventure.
Marmot
Pros
- They use the Gore-Tex fabric
- It’s an eco-friendly brand
- You get a limited lifetime warranty
- You get 15% off your first order when you sign up for emails
Cons
- They’re on the pricier side
Since 1974, Marmot has been producing high-quality mountaineering and outdoor equipment. They have been the choice of equipment for the films ‘Eiger Sanction’ as well as the National Geographic documentary ‘Journey to the outer Limits’. Marmot was one of the first outdoor brands to use Gore-Tex fabric and have been innovating ever since.
Columbia
Pros
- They can handle the harshest outdoor conditions
- The clothes have more affordable prices
- You can get everything in a large variety of cool colours
Cons
- Some of their equipment comes without internal pockets for storage
Since 1938 Colombia has been producing equipment for all types of outdoor activities. Tested in the rugged and tough conditions of the Pacific Northwest, they can handle anything you can throw at it, making Columbia one of the best outdoor brand on the market.
Arc'teryx
Pros
- They provide sustainable products
- The equipment will last for a very long time
- The designs are some of the most attractive ones you will find
Cons
- They are not the cheapest
Arc’teryx‘s name refers to one of the earliest known birds, the Archaeopteryx and it embodies the company’s vision of creating innovations that are disruptive and ‘evolutionary’ in the outdoor brands and equipment industry. Arc’teryx is a brand you can count on even in the most extreme conditions.
The North Face
Pros
- Products that can be used for different purposes
- You will look stylish when exploring the outdoors
- The equipment can keep you dry and warm
Cons
- They do not offer exchanges
The North Face is a name synonymous with high-quality outdoor brands and equipment and derived from the notorious north face of Mt Everest. They have produced equipment that has ascended the worlds highest peaks as well as catered for ‘Hypebeasts’ of the world, no matter your intended use, anything from The North Face is bound to keep you warm, dry and stylish.
Outdoor Research
Pros
- They offer a lifetime warranty
- The gear is always carefully tested
- Everything comes in cool designs and multiple bold color options
- They use recycled materials
Cons
- Some of their jackets may not have enough pockets
Literally founded as a result of frostbite, Outdoor Research produces gear to keep you warm and dry even in the most outlandish conditions. They are constantly testing their gear and innovating on all aspects to ensure they provide the highest quality product. They even provide a ‘Lifetime warranty’, now that is confidence in your product you won’t get from all outdoor brands.
Mountain Hardwear
Pros
- They have sponsored many athletes
- The equipment is made to last
- They have a large variety of products
Cons
- It may take up to 8-10 weeks to resolve warranty claims
Mountain Hardwear is an outdoor brand that focuses on producing high quality, high-performance equipment for outdoor enthusiasts and athletes alike. They sponsor several athletes that have climbed all of the world’s 8000m+ peaks, who have tried and tested the gear to ensure it will cater to anyone’s needs.
Patagonia
Pros
- They source their materials ethically and sustainably
- The gear will make you look good and confident
- They donate 1% of their profits to charity organizations
Cons
- Exchange orders can only be made within 14 days
Patagonia is now a brand synonymous with the outdoors and adventure. The outdoor brand’s gear is made to extremely high standards and they have committed to sourcing all their materials from sustainable and ethical sources. To further bolster their ‘activist’ status Patagonia gives 1% of its annual profit to charity organisations that focus on conservation and sustainability. Patagonia is the brand for you if you’re looking for high quality gear that looks good whilst saving the environment.
Black Diamond
Pros
- Their gear meets top quality standards
- They focus on a wide range of sports
- You get 10% off your first order when signing up for texts and emails
Cons
- Some of their gear can be expensive
A close relative to Patagonia, Black Diamond was founded by the same man, Yvon Chouinard, a mountaineering legend. Black Diamond focuses on climbing, skiing and mountain sports equipment with a focus on making the best gear possible. From rain jackets to carabiners, they draw on decades of knowledge of the mountains and snow to ensure their gear performs to the highest standards.
Danner
Pros
- They sell handcrafted leather boots
- The boots are ideal for law enforcement, hunting, hiking, and more
- They’re very durable
Cons
- Some pairs run small
Danner is an American boot manufacturer that specialises in both handcrafted leather boots as well as specialist hiking, hunting, law-enforcement and military boots. Safe to say these boots are about as tough as it gets, whether your about be deployed in a war or needs some boots for Aspen Apré Ski, Danner has a pair to suit your needs.
Fjällräven
Pros
- They focus on creating gear that keeps you warm during winter
- Their equipment includes summer pieces as well
- Everything is made sustainably
Cons
- They have a higher price range
Most famously known for their ‘Kånken’ backpack, Fjällräven also produces a range of other outdoor equipment. Designed and made in Sweden, the outdoor brand’s gear is designed to handle the cold of a Swedish winter and the heat of their summer aka just about anything you can possibly think of. Their gear is all made sustainably and they support various wildlife charities.
Baerskin
Pros
- Next-level garment tech.
- Top to toe coverage.
- Great savings on bundles.
- You can kit out the ladies in your life too.
Cons
- Not the sexiest website we've ever seen...
Founded in 2019, Baerskin is a relative newcomer to the outdoor space but has quickly made a name for itself thanks to its cutting-edge garment technology melded into understated but unique designs. Selling all the necessary components for any outdoor adventure — from jackets to their famous hoodies, all the way through to gear like backpacks and wallets — it’s a one-stop shop for men and women alike. Boasting their patented fleece lining, rugged outer shell, and more pockets than you can shake a stick at, their Waterproof Softshell Jacket is our easy favourite.
Kathmandu
Pros
- They make it easy for you to create the perfect look
- They use recycled materials
- Stretchy gear that encourages movement
- The fabric is lightweight
Cons
- The equipment is not that easy to take care of
One of the top outdoor brands since the very first jolly swagman put his billy on to boil (pretty much), Kathmandu is much loved across Australia, New Zealand, and the UK. It is solid, reliable and has some pretty decent muted prints to complete your look (all while keeping you warm or cool, of course).
MacPac
Pros
- You get a lot of colour options to choose from
- They use RDS-certified down
- They use recycled fabric as well
Cons
- They can be a bit expensive
Originating in New Zealand, MacPac is known for their camping and travel equipment. Their backpacks, in particular, stand heads above other outdoor brands and have been used by backpackers as well as ascenders of Everest. Whatever you throw at your MacPac gear, they are sure to cope with it.
Forsake
Pros
- Their leather shoes are ideal for casual days, traveling, or hiking
- They are flexible and offer a lot of freedom for movement
- They look amazing and complement your look
Cons
- Some pairs are quite narrow
Forsake build high quality waterproof, leather shoes for hiking, travel, and casual use. Built to give you freedom wherever you go, their boots are inspired by the mountains and fit for every journey; hence their inclusion on our outdoor brands list.
Black Yak
Pros
- They’ve been around for 4 decades
- They were the sponsors for numerous expeditions
- They test their products in the Himalayas
Cons
- They’re on the pricier side
From South Korea, BlackYak has been producing superb outdoor garments under the radar for the last 40 years. Their testing and innovation takes place in the Himalayas to ensure quality and durability. They have sponsored several expeditions and has won several ISPO awards for their efforts.
Backcountry
Pros
- Their gear is well-priced
- You get 15% off your first order when subscribing to the newsletter
- The polyester fabric is stretchy and allows for a full range of motions
Cons
- Not all items come in multiple colour options
Traditionally an outdoor equipment retailer, Backcountry has seen it all, from the best raincoats to the best boots. This deep understanding of what makes the best, well, the best has enabled them to create their own collection of gear to suit all budgets, whilst ensuring top quality.
Cotopaxi
Pros
- Their designs are very eye-catching
- They organize the Questival
- They donate part of their profits to social causes
Cons
- They’re not too cheap
This brand is driven by its “Gear for Good” initiative which demonstrates a commitment to making a positive impact on the world by donating a significant portion of their profits to various social causes. From eye-catching backpacks to rugged jackets, Cotopaxi effortlessly blends style and performance. Questival is an annual event that blends outdoor fun with making a positive impact, showing how committed they are to bringing together adventurers who care about making a difference.
REI
Pros
- Their equipment covers a wide range of outdoor activities
- Becoming a member lets you enjoy better sales and annual dividends
- The brand has been around for several decades
Cons
- Some of their designs are not that attractive
REI, which stands for Recreational Equipment, Inc., is the ultimate playground for outdoor enthusiasts. They’ve been in the game since 1938, offering a treasure trove of gear and equipment for all things outdoorsy. Think hiking, camping, cycling, and beyond – they’ve got you covered. REI isn’t just a store, it’s a co-op. That means when you become a member, you’re a part-owner and get perks like annual dividends and exclusive sales.
Jack Wolfskin
Pros
- The gear is made to stand the test of time
- The brand is eco-friendly
- They make anyone look very stylish
Cons
- Their products are on the pricier side
Founded in 1981, Jack Wolfskin is a German outdoor brand renowned for its high-quality equipment and clothing for outdoor activities. It is the go-to brand for adventure junkies, and for good reason. From weather-resistant jackets with handy features to durable backpacks, Jack Wolfskin products are designed to perform in the great outdoors. Overall, Jack Wolfskin is a reliable option for anyone in need of dependable outdoor gear that’s both practical and eco-friendly.
KÜHL
Pros
- They pay a lot of attention to detail
- The materials are high-quality ones
- The brand is sustainable and uses eco-friendly materials
Cons
- Some colours can be quite dull
KÜHL has a range of outdoor apparel that’s designed to tackle the demands of the wilderness while making sure you look good doing it. With thoughtful features like practical pockets and robust zippers, KÜHL pays attention to the finer details that matter. What sets them apart is their emphasis on high-quality materials, ensuring their gear can withstand the most rugged conditions. In terms of sustainability, KÜHL is making strides with eco-friendly fabrics and responsible manufacturing practices.
Helly Hansen
Pros
- The brand has a history of over 140 years
- They use eco-friendly materials
- You will be protected in any weather conditions
Cons
- They’re pretty expensive
Helly Hansen is a Norwegian brand with over 140 years of history that has established itself as a heavyweight in the world of outdoor gear. They practically invented waterproof clothing back in the 1870s and haven’t stopped innovating since. Their Helly Tech technology is like a force field against bad weather, and you can trust it to keep you dry. With cool features like the Life Pocket, which saves your phone’s battery in the cold, and a focus on eco-friendly materials, they’re pretty forward-thinking.
PrAna
Pros
- They have many affordable options available
- The outdoor equipment is available in many sizes and styles
- They are focused on sustainability
- Many pieces use the PFAS-Free DWR Finish to make sure you stay dry
Cons
- They’re not always true to size
In 1992, PrAna was established as a brand focused on yoga and climbing equipment while remaining sustainable. They use recycled and organic materials to craft their products and are positioned among the most eco-friendly brands in the industry. They also sell outdoor equipment, including hiking apparel. What’s great about PrAna is that it features multiple fun colours while keeping the apparel fully functional for harsh weather conditions. The clothes are stretchy thanks to the Stretch Zion, providing more movement freedom.