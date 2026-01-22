19 Cool Men’s Necklaces & Silver Chains For Effortless Style

Necklaces for men are a great accessory to elevate and personalise a look. The best necklaces for men serve as a nice accent for any occasion and demonstrate your ability to cultivate a sense of style that is all your own.

The first necklace most men buy is often classic and traditional – gold chain anyone? – but for men that want to expand beyond the typical, there are several fashion brands that release their own collections of cool necklaces for men, that offer a multitude of styles and materials that will allow you to stray from the pack and create a look all of your own.

Sterling silver and yellow gold necklaces are two of the most popular precious metals used by many labels, but for those looking for something a little more premium, there are some men’s necklace brands creating pieces from white gold, rose gold, and platinum.

Whether you prefer silver or gold is a personal choice, and it is normal to see a dressed-down look that could include a simple gold chain link or branded men’s necklace over a v-neck t-shirt paired with chinos. Try experimenting with different coloured metals and the outfits you already have nailed down to find out which pieces work with which looks.