19 Cool Men’s Necklaces & Silver Chains For Effortless Style

Necklaces for men are a great accessory to elevate and personalise a look. The best necklaces for men serve as a nice accent for any occasion and demonstrate your ability to cultivate a sense of style that is all your own.
The first necklace most men buy is often classic and traditional – gold chain anyone? – but for men that want to expand beyond the typical, there are several fashion brands that release their own collections of cool necklaces for men, that offer a multitude of styles and materials that will allow you to stray from the pack and create a look all of your own.
Sterling silver and yellow gold necklaces are two of the most popular precious metals used by many labels, but for those looking for something a little more premium, there are some men’s necklace brands creating pieces from white gold, rose gold, and platinum.
Whether you prefer silver or gold is a personal choice, and it is normal to see a dressed-down look that could include a simple gold chain link or branded men’s necklace over a v-neck t-shirt paired with chinos. Try experimenting with different coloured metals and the outfits you already have nailed down to find out which pieces work with which looks.
Miansai
Pros
- You get 10% off your next order when you sign up for the newsletter
- Made from quality materials like sterling silver
- Different plating materials, like gold or rhodium
Cons
- They can be a bit expensive
Price: From $95
Miansai is a brand that believes in assisting men achieve a signature look by brilliantly mixing metals to match personal style. Their craftsmanship is unabashedly minimal and sleek, using premium materials to create silver men’s necklaces that replicate the ornate grandeur of the classic aesthetic.
Stolen Girlfriends Club
Pros
- Necklaces that are perfect for rockers or military men
- Made from quality sterling silver
Cons
- They may not suit the taste of every man
Price: From $100
Stolen Girlfriends Club is a streetwear label based in New Zealand that has unapologetically doubled down on the punk aesthetic. Brazen by nature, the brand effortlessly produces glam rock sterling silver necklaces for men next to military inspired pieces that celebrate the inner rebel in all of us.
Gucci
Pros
- Modern necklaces that any man will fall in love with
- Made from high-quality metal
- Stylish crystals used for decoration
- Adjustable necklaces to fit any man
Cons
- They’re on the pricier side
Price: From $370
Recognised as one of the premier luxury fashion houses in the world, Gucci has stood the test of time with decades of glamour and opulence as a focal point. Men that lean towards modernity will fall in love with their signature necklaces that are unsurpassed in craftsmanship and attention to detail.
Emanuele Bicocchi
Pros
- Ideal for men who love handcrafted pieces
- Jewelry that brings the Italian style to life
- Elegant necklaces that look great with all outfits
- Created from quality sterling silver
Cons
- You may pay quite a fortune for some designs
Price: From $160
Italian style has always been one of the most imitated and coveted, and what better way to emulate it with an Emanuele Bicocchi necklace. Emanuele Bicocchi brings Florence and Italian style to life immaculately with handcrafted necklaces for men. Made from polished sterling silver to produce elegant statement pieces, their line of jewellery gives men the power to express their individual style.
All Blues
Pros
- Signature hook and eyelet closure that provide security
- You can choose from different sizes
- Handcrafted designs
- Some designs use recycled materials
Cons
- They’re on the pricier side
In only a decade, All Blues has made its mark in the jewellery industry creating eclectic pieces that defy the traditional. Whether creating yellow gold or sterling silver pieces, the Swedish brand offers eclectic, cool necklaces and chains for men that have been crafted using polished recycled metals for a Scandinavian minimalist vibe that is visually captivating.
Alighieri
Pros
- Bold designs meant to make a statement
- Made from recycled materials
- The pieces are made to last
Cons
- They may not work with every outfit
Price: From $175
An Alighieri necklace for men comes with its own heightened level of style and intrigue, two elements that have made the brand a formidable name in menswear accessories. The brand premise centers around the creation of pieces that are meant to stay in your life forever, and their collection of men’s necklaces transforms the traditional for the modern age.
Marni
Pros
- Ideal for men who want to express themselves freely
- They use precision-crafted crystals and jewels
- They feature unique designs that you cannot find anywhere else
- They’re available in a wide range of colours
Cons
- The availability is limited
- Prices are quite high
Price: From $350
Marni is a label associated with luxury, tradition, and modernity in design, so it is only fitting that today’s men turn to the brand for their sculptured necklaces that feature various precision crafted jewels and crystals that have been embellished to perfection for the modern man.
Nialaya
Pros
- Suitable for spiritual and religious men
- Made from strong materials like stainless steel, onyx, agate, and hematite
- Great variety for men who like minimalistic or bolder pieces
- The jewellery is handmade
Cons
- They’re a bit pricey
Price: From $209
Known for producing ethically conscious and spiritual jewellery for men, Nialaya has made their mark through impressive handmade necklaces for men that are luxurious and feature precious stones linked to healing powers and spirituality. Their necklaces feature stainless steel, hematite, onyx, and agate – a winning combination for an understated yet positive vibe.
True Rocks
Pros
- Necklaces inspired by rock and roll for rebellious men
- Created from sterling silver and plated in different materials
- It’s easy to find something that works for both casual or more formal outfits
Cons
- Some necklaces only come in one size
Price: From $169
What True Rocks is known for is their distinctive, alternative jewellery that aligns with contemporary classics. Celebrating the musical hedonism of the London alternative scene as well as the vibes of the Mediterranean, their luxury line of rock and roll inspired necklaces are a cut above all others that celebrate men living life on the edge.
Mikia
Pros
- Necklaces inspired by different cultures
- Made from premium materials, including malachite, hematite, and others
- They’re more pocket-friendly
Cons
- They come in limited designs
Price: From $139
Japanese designer Aki Mitsubayashi is in a different league of artistry with her collection of men’s necklaces that are inspired by her globetrotting and the cultures encountered around the world. Mikia handcrafts cool necklaces for men using premium materials that deliver a singular approach and classic appeal.
AWNL
Pros
- Necklaces from a wide range of materials like Mosasaurus tooth fossil, rare crystals, Swedish meteorite, Tibetan hornbone, and others
- Modern designs that make any man look powerful and confident
- You can find necklaces for more convenient prices
- Shipping is free worldwide for orders over $100
Cons
- You cannot return custom or final sale items
Price: From $159
Based on a belief in Nordic mythology about the ability of material to hold power, spreading the ‘energy’ is one of the main reasons AWNL was launched. Redefining modern jewelry design, AWLN is passionate about creating ‘magic’ objects that nurture the brand; from Swedish meteorite to rare crystals, from Tibetan hornbone to Mosasaurus tooth fossil, with a unique AWLN necklace or chain you will look cool and distinguished.
Martine Ali
Pros
- Necklaces inspired by hip-hop
- Made from high-quality sterling silver
- More security with the lanyard-clasp fastening
- You can customize the necklaces to suit your own style
Cons
- They can be a bit expensive
Price: From $275
Hip hop has gone beyond music and into a lifestyle, which Martine Ali celebrates in all of its Brooklyn-based grandeur. Martine Ali has set itself apart from the pack with a line of men’s pendant and chain necklaces that allows the wearer to customise the brand’s industrial-influenced style to suit their own personal style.
Le Gramme
Pros
- Minimalistic-style necklaces for men who want to make an impression
- They’re hand-polished
- The lobster-clasp fastening is adjustable
Cons
- They may be too subtle
Price: From $145
Le Gramme takes a simple approach to creating refined pieces that boast beautiful structure and composition. Precision is the name of the game for this brand and their men’s necklaces and chains combine the best qualities for a final product that is substantial yet minimalist in style.
Tom Wood
Pros
- Unique designs inspired by nature
- Recycled materials are used to make them
- The necklaces are treated to prevent tarnishing
Cons
- The products are on the pricier side
Price: From $275
A bit of contemporary style can go a long way, and Tom Wood is one brand that has cultivated a following by honouring their Scandinavian heritage to produce beautiful pieces with a signature look. The Oslo-based label has a decidedly minimalist aesthetic, and their yellow gold and sterling silver necklaces and chains for men deliver a sleek touch that epitomises the utmost in quality.
David Yurman
Pros
- Each collection follows a modern style
- The necklaces are made to suit men of all styles
- Can be worn during both casual and formal events
- Made from durable sterling silver
Cons
- Some of the designs are very simple
Price: From $170
Beautiful design and detail go into every piece that sculptor David Yurman produces, each indicative of the modern style incorporated into every collection. There are no shortcuts to creating jewellery that is timeless and innovative, and their line of sterling silver necklaces for men are striking and deliver versatility; perfect for both day and evening wear.
Ambush
Pros
- Necklaces with cool designs and unique pendants
- Crafted from high-quality sterling silver
- They’re affordable yet durable
Cons
- Free returns are only accepted within 14 days from delivery
Price: From $250
Few cities are as engrossing and beguiling as Tokyo, and design partners Yoon Ahn and Verbal offer their experimental line that merges the ‘east vs. west’; hip hop and vintage Americana to perfection. They produce some of the best men’s necklaces and chains on the market, an extensive collection that moves style forward while simultaneously celebrating previous eras.
Cartier
Pros
- Modern necklaces that work with any outfit
- Made from high-quality gold and diamonds
- Great attention to detail
Cons
- The necklaces are very expensive
Price: From $1,200
Cartier produces intricate necklaces for men that exude style as well as tell a story. Linked to international royal houses for centuries, Cartier is in a lane all their own, a brand synonymous with prestige, quality, and meticulous craftsmanship. These attributes and more have solidified Cartier’s status as a respected leader in men’s accessories.
Peyote Bird
Pros
- Perfect for men who like turquoise
- The jewellery is inspired by different cultures
- Some pieces are handcrafted by local artisans
- The product variety makes it easy for any man to find something that suits him
Cons
- They’re on the pricier side
Price: From $295
Representing the rich cultural heritage of the southwest with immense pride, Peyote Bird is a collective of Santa Fe designers that specialises in turquoise craftsmanship. Their artisans are unofficial patron saints in the region, with each inspired necklace representative of the rich history and traditions which they have honourably preserved.
Luis Morais
Pros
- Ideal jewellery for men who like bold fashion
- Made from fine materials like gold, sandalwood, and ebony
- Necklaces are adjustable at length so you can find the best fit
Cons
- They are pretty expensive
Price: From $1,720
A brand known for its intricate beadwork, Luis Morais is a Brazilian jeweller that has cultivated a following for his signature skull jewellery. Men that prefer bold fashion will love the brand’s use of only the finest materials – including ebony, gold, and sandalwood – to produce sleek rock & roll wearable art.