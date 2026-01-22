17 Best Golf Hats & Caps To Keep The Sun Off

Every golfer knows the importance of adhering to the green’s dress code, regardless of skill level. Elevate your style by considering one of the finest golf hats or caps for your wardrobe.

While the traditional baseball cap may be the initial thought, golf brands offer a vast array of headwear options including visors, bucket hats, snapbacks, and wide-brim hats, all crafted to protect you from the sun and enhance your vision on the course.

Here’s what we’re looking for:

Moisture-wicking – look for hats with moisture-wicking sweatbands to keep sweat away from your face and maintain comfort

Material – opt for breathable fabrics like polyester or cotton to keep your head cool and comfortable during play

Brim – consider the brim size based on your preference for sun protection and visibility

Ventilation – look for hats with mesh panels or perforations for improved airflow and breathability

Size – opt for one with an easily adjustable closure strap as you want to be able to alter the hat's size for a perfect fit

Waterproof – for rainy or damp conditions, opt for a hat with waterproof features to keep your head dry and comfortable throughout your round

Here are all brands we take our hats off to: