17 Best Golf Hats & Caps To Keep The Sun Off

Every golfer knows the importance of adhering to the green’s dress code, regardless of skill level. Elevate your style by considering one of the finest golf hats or caps for your wardrobe.
While the traditional baseball cap may be the initial thought, golf brands offer a vast array of headwear options including visors, bucket hats, snapbacks, and wide-brim hats, all crafted to protect you from the sun and enhance your vision on the course.
Here’s what we’re looking for:
- Moisture-wicking – look for hats with moisture-wicking sweatbands to keep sweat away from your face and maintain comfort
- Material – opt for breathable fabrics like polyester or cotton to keep your head cool and comfortable during play
- Brim – consider the brim size based on your preference for sun protection and visibility
- Ventilation – look for hats with mesh panels or perforations for improved airflow and breathability
- Size – opt for one with an easily adjustable closure strap as you want to be able to alter the hat’s size for a perfect fit
- Waterproof – for rainy or damp conditions, opt for a hat with waterproof features to keep your head dry and comfortable throughout your round
Here are all brands we take our hats off to:
Travis Mathew
Pros
- Delta flexfit technology
- Wide variety
Cons
- Free shipping for members only
Travis Mathew, from Huntington Beach, California, always seeks the perfect mix of comfort and their signature style. Founded in 2007, Travis Mathews offers the very best golf apparel inspired by the California Coast.
Check out their Airfoil Heater Tech Snapback Golf hat, a best seller available in one size. Designed with Delta FlexFit technology, this hat boasts a seamless construction, a versatile sweatband, and stain blocking technology. This cap also features laser cut perforations along the seams and can be purchased in grey or black for $59.95.
Enjoy big discounts when you sign up. Free shipping is also available when you become a member.
Kenny Flowers
Pros
- Bold and colourful designs
Cons
- Free shipping for orders over $150 only
- Small selection
Founded in 2015 in New York City, Kenny Flowers brings lively resort wear perfect for beach style, ideal for relaxed rounds of golf. Kenny Flowers adds flair to your golf attire.
Have a look at the limited edition Coconut Cap, created from 100% cotton. It features an adjustable strapback and unstructured six panel crown for a dad hat style. It can be purchased for $38. Also, if you’re looking for a golf visor for those exceedingly hot days, Kenny Flowers offers a classic white one embroidered with the company’s logo on the front.
Free shipping on orders over $150 only.
Lululemon
Pros
- Sweat wicking hats
- 20% off when you sign up
Cons
- Limited selection of golf hats
Aside from engineering the most comfortable and high-tech yoga pants, Lululemon (Founded in Vancouver in 1998) also creates a great range of golf caps with some sleek minimalist designs. Their golf hat collection, made from lightweight and moisture-wicking fabric, is suitable for the days you work up a sweat on the golf range.
The Fast and Free Running Hat is a great option for a day on the green. This cap is lightweight and is made of four way stretch, sweat-wicking and quick drying materials. It has an adjustable back closure for a custom fit. This hat is available in black or white for $38.
Melin
Pros
- Sign up and receive a free hat
- Loads of technology
Cons
- Free shipping over $99
At Melin Headwear, a golf hat isn’t just an accessory; it’s a style upgrade. Co-founders Brian McDonell and Corey Roth draw inspiration from vibrant Southern California culture.
The best selling Odyssey Brick Hydro hat is offered in four designs. This hat is built with many features including waterproof, floatable, antimicrobial, moisture wicking lining and a hidden besom pocket. Available in small classic or XL for $69, you wouldn’t want to miss out on this one.
Free shipping for orders over $99. Sign up to Melin and you’ll receive a free hat.
Callaway
Pros
- Nanotex technology
- 30+ UV protection hats
- 10% off when you sign up
Cons
- Hard to fault…
A renowned golf brand since 1982, Callaway offers a variety of hats for every golfer’s preference, prioritising comfort, style, and performance with their signature logo stitched in.
The Tour Authentic Performance Pro Ai Smoke hat is their most popular affordable option. This cap features stain repelling Nanotex technology moisture wicking fabric, a cooling sweatband, 30+ UV protection and an adjustable strap closure. Available in black, navy or white for $40.
Get 10% off when you sign up.
J Lindeberg
Pros
- Quick drying fabrics
- Ventilation holes
Cons
- Free shipping on orders over $150 only
J.Lindeberg, a Swedish brand, has been redefining golf fashion since 1996. Their apparel offers up some classic golf wear attire sure to make every other golfer at the country club envious.
Be sure to check out the Caden Golf Cap from J.Lindeberg. This hat is made from a quick drying fabric and features a mesh structure with ventilation holes for breathability, an inner sweatband. This hat comes in one size in navy, black or white.
Subscribe and you’ll get 10% off. Free standard shipping on orders over $150.
Adidas
Pros
- Iconic brand
- Eco-concious
Cons
- Hard to fault…
Adidas – the famous German multinational corporation founded by Adolf Dassler, currently headquartered in Herzogenaurach, Germany; we had to include Adidas on the list as it’s the largest sportswear manufacturer in Europe, and the second largest in the world, behind Nike.
Made from 100% recycled polyester the Tour Snapback hat is a best seller. The hat featured a moisture-wicking sweatband, adjustable snapback closure and a six panel construction. They are available in white or navy for $32.
Get 15% off when you sign up to Adiclub.
Nike
Pros
- Iconic brand
- Dri-Fit technology
- Eco-friendly
Cons
- Free shipping on order over $50 for members
Founded in 1964, Nike is a global athletic brand well known for innovation and performance. Recognised by its iconic Swoosh logo, Nike offers sports footwear, apparel, and equipment. The brand sponsors many acclaimed golfers including Rory Mcilroy, Jason Day and Tommy Fleetwood, just to name a few.
The Nike Dri-fit ADV Club hat is one of the best ones out there. This cap features Dri-fit ADV technology that uses a moisture wicking fabric, AeroBill technology for breathability along with perforations around the crown to make it extra breathable. This hat is made from sustainable materials and can be purchased white, navy and black for just $30.
Members can get free shipping on orders over $50.
Peter Millar
Pros
- Wide variety of colours
Cons
- Free shipping orders over $200 only
Founded in 2001 by Chris Knott, Greg Oakley, Chet Sikorsky, Peter Millar is a luxury brand from Raleigh, North Carolina. Peter Millar sponsors multiple professional golfers including Cameron Young, Pablo Larrazazbal and Taichi Kho.
Their Crown Sealed Performance hats have a classic and slick design that features an adjustable strap, sewn-in eyelets for ventilation, and a pliable bill for a customised fit. This cap is designed not only for fashion but to provide ultimate sun protection. This hat has 7 colour options and can be bought for $35.
Free standard shipping on orders over $200. Free express shipping for orders above $500.
G/Fore
Pros
- Premium stretch fabric
Cons
- Free shipping on orders over $50 only
- Limited range
G/Fore, founded in LA in 2011, is a stylish golf brand that blends modern designs and vibrant colours. Founded by renowned designer Mossimo Guinulli, the genius behind the iconic brand Mossimo, the G/FORE range is a perfect balance of fashion and function.
The Circle G’s Stretch Twill Snapback hat is made from premium stretch performance twill fabric. It comes with an athletic sweatband and an adjustable snapback closure. Grab on for $45.
Complimentary shipping on orders over $50 only.
TaylorMade
Pros
- Pay with points system
- Performance fabric
- Dark under bill to reduce glare
Cons
- Free shipping on order over $50 for members only
TaylorMade, established in 1979 in Illinois, revolutionises golf gear with innovative designs. Some of the best golf hats on the PGA Tour by professionals are made by TaylorMade.
The Tour Radar hat is the brand’s best selling hat. Made from performance fabric the cap comes with a moisture wicking sweatband, a dark under-bill to reduce glare and an adjustable tuck in the backstrap. This hat comes in blue, white, navy, grey or black.
TaylorMade offers a pay with points system.
Under Armour
Pros
- UA storm technology
- Stretchy sweatbands
- Wide variety of sizes
Cons
- Free shipping on orders over $99
Under Armour was founded in Washington D.C. in 1996. The brand sponsors some big sporting names including American golfer Jordan Spieth. The brand offers traditional golf hat styles, available in mainly white and navy blue colours.
The UA Storm Driver Cap features waterproof technology and a soft and woven fabric offering ultimate comfort for golfers. The hat also comes with a built in stretchy sweatband that helps to keep you dry. You can purchase the cap in any size from S-XXL for $25.
Free returns and free shipping on orders over $99.
Bogner
Pros
- High quality
- Classic designs
Cons
- Free shipping on orders over $450
- Limited variety
For those who prioritise the utmost luxury on the golf course, Bogner is a must-consider. This German brand has held a pinnacle position in luxurious athletic wear for over 85 years, blending iconic designs with exceptional quality and top-notch materials. Bogner offers two distinct ranges: Bogner Sport, known for its high functionality, and Bogner Fire + Ice, designed with a more fashion-forward approach.
Bogner golf hats are a little more luxurious than some others on this list, but rest assured you’ll be the owner of one of the coolest golf hats around. The Mats Cap is a classic design that offers metallic ventilation eyelets and an internal padded headband.
Sign up and you’ll receive a 10% discount voucher. Free shipping on orders over $450 only.
Titleist
Pros
- UV 50+ SPF protection
- Massive variety
- Wide range of colours and designs
Cons
- Free shipping on orders over $175
Titleist founder, Phillip E. Young, started making golf equipment after being unsatisfied with available options. Since then, Titleist has aimed to offer top quality golf attire, including a wide selection of caps and hats.
Their best selling signature Tour Performance Golf hat is made from high quality material. The cap has a UV sun protection of 50+ SPF, it also features a moisture wicking sweatband to reduce odour and a stretch clasp closure. This hat comes in 13 different colours and designs and can be purchased for just $35.
Free standard shipping for orders above $175.
Ping
Pros
- Wide variety
- Bamboo materials
Cons
- Free shipping over $99 only
Since 1959, PING has led golf innovation from its California birthplace. PING sponsors professional golfers including Austin Cook, Harris English and Harrison Endycott. Ping features the slickest designs for golfers looking for a budget friendly hat.
The top-selling Bestball Cap from the brand is crafted with 50% bamboo, offering softness, lightness, and breathability. It ensures warmth in cold weather and includes an embroidered heat-transfer patch, priced at $35.
Orders over $99 get free shipping.
Stitch
Pros
- Breathable performance fabrics
Cons
- Free shipping for orders over $200
Founded in 2012 and headquartered in North Carolina, Stitch Golf is a must have for golfers this season. Known for attention to detail and passion, their versatile line blends style and functionality for on and off the course.
Crafted from a breathable performance fabric, the Stitch Tour hat ensures moisture-wicking and cooling comfort. It includes a snapback adjustable closure for optimal fit. Available in black, white, blue, navy, grey or orange for $36.
Free shipping on orders over $200.
Devereux
Pros
- 15% off
- Graphic hat designs
Cons
- Free shipping orders over $150 only
Devereux has been designing golf apparel blending style and performance since 2013. Their versatile collections offer modern, comfortable designs for golfers seeking a sophisticated yet functional on course wardrobe.
Devereux produce some of the coolest snapbacks, including their G*lf hat featuring the signature G*LF logo. You can grab one in white, black, blue, teal or pink for $35. Their collection is so cool you’ll want to wear your Devereux golf hat off the course too.
Sign up and get 15% off. Free shipping on orders over $150.