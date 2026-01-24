7 Stupidly Good Chino Brands That Make Every Man’s Body Shape Look Dreamy

Whether you’re based in Los Angeles or New York, we’ve looked for a pair of chinos that will suit every guy. We could have listed EVERY men’s chino brand, but instead, we featured ONLY seven based on sizing, fit, and range.
Do you want the chino truth? You can’t handle the chino truth.
- There is no such thing as a ‘best chino’.
- Most are made from 98% cotton and 2% elastane.
- More elastane is good if you’re using them for golf or you’re fat. The more synthetic materials, the less ironing and wrinkles, too.
- But honestly, pick a brand that suits your body, budget and life and stick to them.
Our selection of our favourite brands.
Suitsupply Best for Corporate Work
Everlane
Best For Skinny / Slim Guy
Pros
- Five different fits and different inseam choices
- With their option inseam sizing, Everlane is good for short guys
- Air Chino is good for warmer climates and Summer
- 365-Day quality guarantee
Cons
- Shipping can be painfully slow outside of the USA
American DTC retailer Everlane is ‘committed’ to producing menswear staples in sustainable and ethical ways. They’ve had a rocky few years of growth but seem to have stabilised the canoe and are making more variations on everyday basics.
How do Everlane chinos fit?
They offer a comprehensive selection of chinos comprising of straight, slim, athletic, tapered and relaxed fits. Their Performance Chinos are an old favourite of ours; I purchased these in black and navy several years ago, and surprisingly, I still wear them. The colour did fade a little, but 4 years of wear out of a $150 pair of chinos is good going, IMHO.
Their cotton chinos will be comfortable and perfect for seasonal wear in warmer months. Their traveller chinos will be good for people doing the daily commutes to different cities; low wrinkles will keep you looking sharp. You can probably even sleep in them if you’re flying long-haul. Cooler climates can benefit from their corduroy pants, keeping you nice and toasty when the temperature drops.
If you prefer a more relaxed pant, Everlane has a chino called ‘easy’, so that’s a good entry into the wide-legged pant trend that everyone’s into right now.
There is no shortage of colours here; that said, black, navy and khaki are all you need. Scotch and Soda are better for wild chino colours. Everlane offers a range of inseam sizes, so they can accommodate you if you have a weird body shape. FYI, ‘athletic fit’ means you have big legs.
I’m 6’2 and got my Everlane Performance Chinos taken up, so they worked better with sneakers. I even made one pair slimmer to work as a more smart casual pant, but that was kinda pointless in the end. If you’re a short king, then their custom leg length will be enjoyed.
Why buy Everlane chinos?
- We have purchased two pairs and can genuinely recommend them.
- I think they run true to size and hit at a price point where you’re getting something that’s suitable for smart casual occasions.
Material: 94% Cotton, 6% Elastane
Sizing: W40-28 / L34-28 Inches
Origin: United States
Suitsupply
Best for Corporate Work
Pros
- Well-made - Dutch designed
- Perfect for smart-casual attire and business casual
- Chinos always look clean and smart
Cons
- Don't make wide leg chinos
- Don't offer various leg lengths, waist only
- More expensive, but not by much
Suitsupply is a Dutch brand which had a meteoric rise 10 years ago thanks to their modern take on business suits and formal wear. Even today, I personally think Suitsupply make some of the best casual wear too, in this case their trousers and chinos. At last count, I think I’ve purchased 5 pairs of their pants and chinos in the past 3 years, which is why I’m recommending them today.
How do Suitsupply chinos fit?
In short, Suitsupply is not a brand for large blokes. Sorry but it’s made for tall skinny Dutch men. In more recent years, the brand has moved slowly (very slowly) into wider leg pants. Sadly, their chinos are only available in slim fit, which means they’re more suited to smart-casual and business casual attire.
Suitsupply have a very good customisation offering, meaning you can get chinos made exactly to your size for suits, but it’s not available on chinos.
Why buy Suitsupply chinos?
- If you’re a business guy working in advertising or corporate and take pride in your clothes, then I think Suitsupply is for you.
- It’s a level above your average pair of chinos.
- Take care of them, and they will last for years.
Comparing brands, I would put Suitsupply up with Bonobos, BUT Suisupply is more suited to slim and tall guys. Can confirm Suitsupply isn’t for the big units.
Material: 98% Cotton, 2% Elastane (Italian fabric)
Sizing: XXL-XXS (W40-28)
Bonobos
Best for men with Athletic / thick bodies
Pros
- A brand built around the perfect pair of chinos
- Nearly 5,000 5-star reviews
- Loads of different colours and fabrics
- Six different fits for every body type
Cons
- More for work then rugged outdoors life
This American (New York) brand was born out of frustration with ill-fitting pants, Andy Dunn and Brian Spaly founded bonobos to create men’s trousers that fit properly—neither too tight nor too boxy. This gave birth to a curved waistband that conforms to the natural shape of a man’s waist, offering unparalleled comfort. Since then, Bonobos has developed the product further, including the 2.0 Chino. Their best ever.
How do Bonobos chinos fit?
Bonobos chinos are designed to cater to nearly every man with six different fits. Whether you’re tall, short, slim, or stocky, there’s a fit for you. Their most popular fits include:
- Slim Fit: Perfect for those who like a tailored, sharp look.
- Athletic Fit: Made for guys with bigger thighs or wanting a roomier upper leg.
- Straight Fit: A classic cut, ideal for those who prefer a no-fuss approach.
- Tapered Fit: Modern and sleek, great for men who like a close fit but with some room to breathe.
Every pair features Bonobos’ signature curved waistband, ensuring the fit is snug where it should be and comfortable throughout.
Why buy Bonobos chinos?
- Bonobos chinos hit the sweet spot between casual and smart casual.
- You can dress them up with a blazer or a t-shirt and sneakers.
- More than anything else, they are a brand that was chinos first and cater to almost every male body shape.
Material: 92% Cotton, 8% Spandex
Sizing: W48-28/L36-28
Rhone
Great for sport / golf
Pros
- Designed for work and sport (golf)
- Good for shorter guys with 26" inseam
- Coldspell Commuter® great for cold weather
- Side tab adjustments on the Commuter Pro pants
Cons
- Very much suited to those in 9-5 office jobs
Rhone is the kind of brand that nails that tricky balance between casual streetwear and gear you’d want to wear to the gym. Take their best-selling Commuter Pants.
It’s got the sort of sharp, tailored look that fits in just as well at the office as it does on a date night, but it’s also made from a lightweight, breathable fabric that keeps you comfortable all day. Hell, you can even wear them on the golf course.
How do Rhone chinos fit?
They may refer to their chinos as pants, but they’re chinos that are made with a slightly athletic and active spin. The good news is they go down to a 26-inch inseam, which is great for the shorter guys. For larger or athletic guys, you would opt for 40-inch waist in the classic and five-pocket styles.
Even with 5,000 reviews, nothing short of amazing, Rhone doesn’t offer an ‘athletic’ or ‘big and tall’ option for guys. They are generally slim and straight in fit with a flat front.
For colder climates, opt for Rhones ‘cold spell’ range.
Why buy Rhone chinos?
- Great reviews, a great fit. But all chinos claim to be a great fit, right
- I’m buying Rhone chinos if I want something suitable for work and smart casual events.
- If you’re a ‘big’ guy, I would pick Bonobos over Rhone.
- If you want something dressy, the Rhone Commuter Pro pants are a slam dunk with the side tabs.
Material: Fabric contains Polyester
Sizing: W40-28/L33-26
Origin: New Canaan, Connecticut by brothers Nate and Ben Checketts
Lululemon
Most comfortable chinos
Pros
- Technical fabrics born from high-performance gym gear
- ABC are one of the most comfortable chinos
Cons
- Limited sizing for bigger guys - it's an fit man's brands.
- No tapered styles for big thighs
- Products sell out of sizes, which is annoying
Canadian brand, Lululemon is a brand that bridges the gap between performance wear and everyday fashion. Their ABC Pants and Commission Pants are a great example of this sport or athleisure versatility.
The brand’s ABC Pants (short for “Anti-Ball Crushing”) offer a sharp, modern look perfect for shift work, casual Fridays or weekends. Their technical design (ball crushing, remember) is designed to maximise comfort no matter what you’re doing. The secret is stretchy, breathable, and wrinkle-resistant fabric; these pants are said to ‘move with you’, keeping you comfortable all day.
Alternatively, the Commission Pants take things up a notch with a more tailored aesthetic of classic chinos mixed with Lululemon’s signature performance features. Their sleek design makes them ideal for slightly more formal occasions, while the same technical fabric ensures comfort and practicality, even on a long day at the office or during travel.
How do Lululemon pants fit?
The ABC and Commission Pants come in slim, straight and relaxed fits. The good news is they also come in a plethora of fabrics. Compared to other brands, Lululemon doesn’t cater for every body shape. Yes, they’re an athletic brand, but they wouldn’t be my first choice if I had big thighs.
Go for the ABC pants if you plan on moving around a lot and doing sporty things like golf. Then the Commision pants if you’re planning on working in them.
If you need a more tapered fit, head for Everlane, Flint & Tinder or Dockers.
Why buy Lululemon chinos?
- I can vouch for their quality as someone who wears Lululemon religiously for the gym.
- They’re better for guys who need a versatile wardrobe staple that works for work, weekends, and everything in between.
- Add the bonus of technical fabrics that keep you cool, dry, and wrinkle-free; these pants are an easy choice.
- Yes, wrinkle-free is the winner here. Who tf likes ironing?
Material: 53% Elastomultiester, 47% Recycled polyester
Sizing: W40-28/L37-28
Origin: Canada
Flint & Tinder
Perfect for outdoors and every day wear
Pros
- Free U.S. Shipping
- Great for bigger guys with big legs
- F*ck golf, these are made for the outdoors
- 2552 positive reviews
Cons
- Nor recommended for 'smart casual'
- Or golf.... lol
Flint and Tinder is a Huckberry-exclusive brand from the USA that prides itself on high-quality craftsmanship and sustainability. Their 365 Pants are built for the outdoors, blending the classic appeal of chinos with the comfort and flexibility of your favourite jeans. That’s why it’s our choice for men who like the outdoors and don’t want to look too fancy.
The pants are made in the USA from a lightweight, breathable fabric with a touch of stretch, making them ideal for year-round wear. That’s slightly worn makes them perfect if you like the used and abused vibe.
How do Flint and Tinder chinos fit?
The 365 Pants come in three fits – straight, slim, relaxed and athletic. They’re available in waist sizes that range from W42-28 and various inseams work for all heights. Built-in stretch ensured movement in the right places (thighs) for athletic builds, providing just the right amount of give without compromising a devilishly handsome silhouette.
Why buy Flint and Tinder chinos?
- Flint and Tinder’s 365 Pants are a no-brainer if you value American-made quality and a rugged look.
- If you’re a guy who wants a go-anywhere, do-anything pant and doesn’t give a hoot about golf.
- Huckberry’s sustainability ethos is also a bonus because of the environment and stuff.
Big dudes, get around the HB Athletic Tapered ASAP. The khaki colour is dope on a rope.
Material: 98% cotton, 2% spandex
Sizing: W44-28 (various inseam lengths)
Dockers
Best for big, tall and work
Pros
- Affordable
- Suitable for everyday wear
- One of the most established chino makers
- Love the way the Ultimate Chinos straight fit fall - major vibes.
Cons
- Wouldn't be our go-to for smart casual but at $66 a pari who cares.
American brand Dockers has been a staple in the world of men’s chinos since its inception, combining comfort, versatility, and style to create a pant perfect for everyday wear or active pursuits like walking and golf (check out Dockers® Go). Their chinos effortlessly blend casual with work functionality, making them an essential addition to any wardrobe. I would say they’re middle America’s favourite chino.
How do Dockers chinos fit?
Dockers offers an impressive array of nine different fits, ensuring there’s a cut for every preference and body type. Whether you prefer a slim silhouette or a more relaxed feel for your big ass mofo thighs, the range includes:
- Slim
- Straight
- Skinny
- Athletic
- Classic
- Slim Tapered
- Relaxed Tapered
- Tapered
- Straight Tapered
Yup, a few shapes and styles there. Every man (no matter how fat or skiny) can find the perfect fit.
What styles are available in Dockers chinos?
Dockers chinos come in five distinct styles, catering to both casual and active needs:
- Ultimate Chino: The all-rounder for any occasion – and our favourite.
- Original Chino: A classic design with timeless appeal.
- Essential Chino: Reliable, everyday wear at a great price.
- Dockers® Go: Designed for active lifestyles, ideal for the golf course.
- Comfort Knit Chino: Unparalleled softness and stretch for all-day comfort.
With these options, Dockers ensures you’re covered whether you’re dressing up, lounging, or hitting the green.
Why buy Dockers chinos?
- Starting at just $66 for their Essential Chinos, Dockers offers high-quality trousers at an accessible price point.
- They’re our favourite straight leg chinos.
- Whether you’re after a reliable everyday pair or something tailored for an active lifestyle, Dockers is going to appeal to most guys who are not into fancy stuff.
- The Ultimate Chinos or Signature Iron Free Khaki’s are the our selection. Remember khaki’s are chinos, just in American speak for pants.
- If you want something a little more rugged, opt for Huckberry’s exclusive brand Flint & Tinder.
Material: Bistretch twill – 95% Cotton, 5% Elastane
Sizing: W44-28/L36-29
Origin: United States