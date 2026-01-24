7 Stupidly Good Chino Brands That Make Every Man’s Body Shape Look Dreamy

American DTC retailer Everlane is ‘committed’ to producing menswear staples in sustainable and ethical ways. They’ve had a rocky few years of growth but seem to have stabilised the canoe and are making more variations on everyday basics.

How do Everlane chinos fit?

They offer a comprehensive selection of chinos comprising of straight, slim, athletic, tapered and relaxed fits. Their Performance Chinos are an old favourite of ours; I purchased these in black and navy several years ago, and surprisingly, I still wear them. The colour did fade a little, but 4 years of wear out of a $150 pair of chinos is good going, IMHO.

Their cotton chinos will be comfortable and perfect for seasonal wear in warmer months. Their traveller chinos will be good for people doing the daily commutes to different cities; low wrinkles will keep you looking sharp. You can probably even sleep in them if you’re flying long-haul. Cooler climates can benefit from their corduroy pants, keeping you nice and toasty when the temperature drops.

If you prefer a more relaxed pant, Everlane has a chino called ‘easy’, so that’s a good entry into the wide-legged pant trend that everyone’s into right now.

There is no shortage of colours here; that said, black, navy and khaki are all you need. Scotch and Soda are better for wild chino colours. Everlane offers a range of inseam sizes, so they can accommodate you if you have a weird body shape. FYI, ‘athletic fit’ means you have big legs.

I’m 6’2 and got my Everlane Performance Chinos taken up, so they worked better with sneakers. I even made one pair slimmer to work as a more smart casual pant, but that was kinda pointless in the end. If you’re a short king, then their custom leg length will be enjoyed.

Why buy Everlane chinos?

We have purchased two pairs and can genuinely recommend them.

I think they run true to size and hit at a price point where you’re getting something that’s suitable for smart casual occasions.

Material: 94% Cotton, 6% Elastane

Sizing: W40-28 / L34-28 Inches

Origin: United States