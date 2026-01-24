31 Unique Gifts For Men: Cool Ideas To Suit Every Budget

Ah, gift ideas for men. It’s always hard finding decent gifts for blokes. We’re here to help.

Searching ‘gifts for him’ online can return all manner of obscure results, many of which are either totally obvious or completely oblivious. We understand you want to get him something thoughtful, something unique, or maybe even something creative (sock puppets are still a big no) but it can be almost impossible to know exactly what to get.

Of course, there is much to consider when buying a gift for a man: go too flashy and he doesn’t like it, and you risk wasting a lot of money. Lowball it, however, and you could low-key sour the relationship.

To help you avoid either scenario, we’ve compiled a list of the best gifts the man you’re buying for will ever lay eyes on. Whether it’s something seriously practical or cool, something new to stock the drinks trolley, or a pair of headphones to help him through some gruelling workouts, these gifts for him are sure to be met with applause.

Tips for picking the right gift…