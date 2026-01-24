31 Unique Gifts For Men: Cool Ideas To Suit Every Budget

Ah, gift ideas for men. It’s always hard finding decent gifts for blokes. We’re here to help.
Searching ‘gifts for him’ online can return all manner of obscure results, many of which are either totally obvious or completely oblivious. We understand you want to get him something thoughtful, something unique, or maybe even something creative (sock puppets are still a big no) but it can be almost impossible to know exactly what to get.
Of course, there is much to consider when buying a gift for a man: go too flashy and he doesn’t like it, and you risk wasting a lot of money. Lowball it, however, and you could low-key sour the relationship.
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To help you avoid either scenario, we’ve compiled a list of the best gifts the man you’re buying for will ever lay eyes on. Whether it’s something seriously practical or cool, something new to stock the drinks trolley, or a pair of headphones to help him through some gruelling workouts, these gifts for him are sure to be met with applause.
Tips for picking the right gift…
- Start by thinking about what he’s interested in.
- If you’re buying for a man you’re dating, you should either know his interests by now or, if you haven’t been dating long, you can subtly check for things he likes. For instance, before splurging on a vintage bottle of Australian red wine, make sure he actually likes red wine.
- If you’re buying for your dad, brother, friend, or colleague, and you’re not sure of his interests already, you can ask others (such as your mum, your mate’s other half, etc.) if they know his interests. If not, again, subtly check. Once you’ve got a solid idea of what he’s interested in, you can find awesome gift ideas.
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Heist Watch Cleaning Kit Perfect for watch loversShop Now
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Heist Watch Cleaning Kit
Perfect for watch lovers
If you’re a watch guy or married to one, then the Heist Watch Cleaning Kit is just the ticket. Made for watch lovers by watch lovers. Heist is an all-natural cleaning kit that kills junk and grime from everyday wear. It’s small and easy to use plus it travels like a dream. We’ve tested it and we love it.
For The Well-Dressed Man
No Australian man’s wardrobe is complete without a pair of elastic-sided boots… Well, multiple pairs, really. Do your man a favour and get him a proper pair.
Since 1910, Rossi Boots has been hand-making boots that fit you in work and in life. With over 113 years of heritage and experience making exceptional boots – using time-honoured craftsmanship and techniques – Rossi simply makes a better boot.
Rossi’s premium Kidman Boot is crafted from a single piece of Australian yearling leather (a tell-tale sign of a stylish and well-made boot) with an elegant Goodyear welt and weave-patterned rubber outer sole for grip, and a removable cushioned foam footbed with full leather inner sock for comfort. Basically, they’re R.M. Williams style for a lot less money – yet just as well-made and legit. Price: AU$399.
For The Musical Man
Whether the man you’re shopping for already has a vinyl collection – or just needs a reason to start collecting one – a decent new turntable won’t go astray.
This highly-rated, fully automatic Audio-Technica LP60XBT belt-drive stereo turntable not only sounds great, but it looks slick too. It also has the added convenience of Bluetooth wireless connectivity, so you can set it up in one room and listen to it in another without having to run a bunch of cables. Price: AU$389.
For The Whisky Drinker
For the whisky drinker, there’s no better gift than a bottle of high-end Scotch which he can curl up with and enjoy whenever he wants a taste of palatable joy. Johnnie Walker Blue Label is always a winning choice: an exquisite combination of Scotland’s rarest and most exceptional whiskies, there’s a reason Blue Label has been a byword for luxury for years.
This rare blended whisky contains rare, mature malt and grain Scotch whiskies that present a multi-layered symphony of flavours, supple and balanced with notes of chocolate and fresh-cut grass. Its finish of flora, spice, smoke and honey is incredibly addictive. Trust us, any man will be simply thrilled with Johnnie Walker’s famous Blue Label as a gift. Price: AU$232.
For The Porsche Lover
If you know someone who loves Porsches or just appreciates cool artwork then any one of these Porsche-related artworks by Chris Labrooy will make a perfect gift. His artworks feature awesome colour schemes, heavy Palm Springs vibes and playful automotive imagery. Price: AU$225.
For The Outdoorsy Man
Every man should own a high-quality esky or cooler, and no one makes coolers better than YETI. Therefore, if you’re looking for a gift that’ll really knock his socks off, you can’t go wrong with YETI’s Tundra 45 Hard Cooler.
Built to last, YETI’s Tundra cooler is virtually indestructible and is actually grizzly bear-proof. Plus, it’ll keep his drinks icy cold, no matter the weather, thanks to three inches of YETI’s PermaFrost Insulation. Trust us, the best gift you can get your man is a Tundra 45 Hard Cooler from YETI. Price: AU$450.
For The Elevated Man
Some men have a great grooming routine, and some use 3-in-1 body wash/shampoo… But most men work out. This ‘Strength Protocol’ kit from up-and-coming Australian luxury grooming brand IKKARI will be the perfect addition to even the most well-groomed bloke’s bathroom cabinet, as well as a great gift for the less-fuss man who’s simply looking to level up their exercise and health regime.
This kit contains a vitality tonic to increase and support your daily energy levels; bovine liver nutrient capsules to fight off fatigue and improve muscle and brain performance; a whey protein superblend as well as a luxurious body wash to wash up with post-workout. The combination of these three potent supplements harnessing nature’s powerful healing and supporting ingredients work to boost energy, speed up recovery time, increase strength and muscle mass and promote a healthy metabolism. Price: AU$245.
For The Party Man
If the man you’re buying for has (or thinks he has) impeccable music taste, allow him to be the DJ for every party from now on with this gift. The latest version of JB’s popular Flip series of Bluetooth speakers, the Flip 6 is easily one of the best portable Bluetooth wireless speakers available right now.
Not only does its two-way speaker system have great sound quality and impressive bass, but it’s IP67 waterproof and dustproof, so you can bring your speaker anywhere. It comes in a wide range of colours, and also has a PartyBoost function that allows it to pair with other compatible JBL speakers for even more fun. Get him this and you’ll upgrade his pool parties forever. Price: AU$170.
For The Charcoal BBQ Lover
Whether he’s a seasoned barbecue professional or an occasional burner of brisket, the Everdure Cube is the perfect gift for men. Completely portable, so he can take it to the beach, to the park, or just about anywhere he wants to grill, this mini barbeque is available in multiple uber-cool colours. Any man will love this gift for allowing him to play chef wherever he goes. Price: AU$280.
For The Timekeeping Man
There are few better gifts you can get a man than a fine timepiece, and TAG Heuer’s new Aquaracer Professional 200 Solargraph is easily one of the most exciting new watches on the market.
The first-ever solar-powered watch from the 163-year-old brand, the Solargraph only needs 2 minutes of exposure to direct sunlight to power the watch for 24 hours. Once fully charged (which the watch will reach after less than 20 hours in the sun), it can run for up to 6 months with no light exposure. If it runs out of charge, it only needs exposure to any light source – not just the sun – for 10 seconds to get going again.
Sporty yet luxurious, it’s crafted from grade 2 sand-blasted titanium and 200m of water resistance, a screw-down crown and a unidirectional diving bezel with a 60-minute scale. Perfect for the outdoors as well as stylish enough for more formal occasions, this is one watch he’ll be very glad to receive. Price: AU$4,450.
For The Forward-Thinking Spirit Lover
If your man likes to dabble in cognac or whiskey, or perhaps both, then he will love Martell Blue Swift. Martell might be the oldest of France’s “big four” cognac houses but Blue Swift is a completely unique, highly modern concoction that we reckon is one of the most versatile and delicious spirits you can put past your lips.
Blue Swift is created by taking Martell’s VSOP cognac and finishing it in bourbon casks. This gives it fantastic smoky vanilla notes, while still boasting that classic cognac smoothness. Easy to drink neat or an absolute joy in cocktails, Martell Blue Swift makes an excellent gift for men. Price: AU$99.
For The On-The-Go Audiophile
Earbuds are super-convenient, but often don’t deliver particularly good sound quality. The Beoplay EX wireless earbuds by Danish high-end audio purveyors Bang & Olufsen are an exception.
Featuring active noise cancellation and a wide variety of configurable listening modes; premium glass and aluminium construction (including a tough aluminium case) and Multipoint pairing for seamless device switching, these are great for the man who demands nothing but the best audio quality. Price: AU$650.
For The Beach-Going Man
While it’s easy to snap up a pair of stylish swim shorts to look good at the beach, taking your everyday backpack isn’t always so great. This Utility Tote bag from up-and-coming Sydney-based brand Hershan couldn’t be more perfect for those summer beach days, making it an awesome gift.
Available in three sizes and with a large, non-fastening opening, its tough and durable organic cotton and handcrafted construction will more than hold its own on the sand while providing plenty of space for your towel, water bottle, speaker, book, slides and more. It’s also quite possibly the best-looking tote bag we’ve ever seen. Price: AU$575.
For The Bookish Man
If you’re buying a gift for a man who loves surfing or just appreciates a good read, they will love this gift from the king of trash prose, Chas Smith. Charting the course of surfing history from the wild 70s and 80s through to the present day – and its shift in image to be all about clean living – Cocaine + Surfing is a book he won’t be able to put down. Price: AU$10.
For The Thirsty Man
Get your mind out of the gutter. Blokes need to hydrate too, and everyone needs a decent bottle. Eco-friendly men will be enamoured by the cutting-edge, stylish flasks S’well has to offer. All bottles stay cold for 24 hours and hot for 12, and with reusable water bottles pretty much becoming a necessity, any man will appreciate this functional gift. Price: AU$35.
For The Preppy Man
First introduced in 1991, the Ralph Lauren ‘Polo Bear’ has become one of fashion’s most iconic mascots – and the Polo Bear sweater has become one of the most iconic pieces of men’s clothing about. Whether he’s a fashion dilettante, a seasoned hypebeast or the most dapper bloke you know, he’ll appreciate a Polo Bear sweater.
This latest iteration of the style classic features the famous bear wearing a ranch-inspired outfit. This grey, cotton-blend sweatshirt is the definition of timeless. Price: AU$279.
For The Aspiring Supercar Owner
If he can’t yet afford that dream supercar, gift him the next best thing, with this Lego Lamborghini Sián FKP 37. Only putting together 3,696 lego pieces (which he’ll find fun anyway) separates him from owning a piece of automotive heaven and a 1:8 scale model of one of the fastest cars on the planet.
Moving parts galore, he can even pretend to drive it with a paddle-shift gearbox, setting the moving V12 engine into motion. He’ll literally be like a kid at Christmas with this cool gift. Price: AU$699.
For The Global Traveller
Any global traveller will tell you that you can only really be called a ‘traveller’ if you have a passport cover, and this one from Harber London is one of the most luxurious out there. Handcrafted from full-grain vegetable-tanned leather, it will not only hold his passport in supreme comfort but banknotes, loose change, and a few cards as well. The leather will naturally patina over time until the point it looks as well-travelled as him. Price: AU$137.
For The Man Who Remembers To Write
If you want to get a thoughtful gift for him, then you can’t get much more personal than a pen. While we may have switched to smartphones and electronic data entry, a pen creates permanent memories and is something he’ll keep in his pocket, in his bag, or on his desk.
This Montblanc Meisterstück platinum-coated ballpoint pen is the true sign of a solid relationship. Crafted from black precious resin featuring the iconic white Montblanc emblem inlaid in the cap top, he’ll be writing you thank you letters for days, simply because this pen is so cool. Price: AU$560.
For The Man With Lots In His Pockets At The End Of The Day
A novel gift, but one that is thoughtful and will be much appreciated. A valet tray is an invaluable tool, being somewhere for him to put his watch, keys, spare change, and any other paraphernalia that comes out of his pockets at the end of the day. A perfect gift for the man who has everything, this valet tray could be the one thing he hadn’t thought of. Price: AU$194.
For The Stylish Sleepyhead
Every man secretly wants some cozy pyjamas to relax in at the end of a long day’s work. This pair of Ermenegildo Zegna PJs definitely fit. Made from Zegna’s TECHMERINO wool, which is specially chosen for its lightness and natural thermo-regulating properties, it’s extremely comfortable and soft. Any man will love being able to lounge around and punch some serious Z’s in these Z’s. Price: AU$910.
For The Vlogging Man
If your man likes to experience rushes of adrenaline or just wants an easy and convenient way to record life’s precious memories, the GoPro HERO11 Black is the perfect gift. Capable of cinematic 5.3K60 + 2.7K240 video with 24.7-megapixel stills from video and able to send highlight videos to your phone automatically, it’s the perfect gift for the action man that loves sharing his adventures with others. Price: AU$600.
For The Man Who Needs A New Cologne
Forget Old Spice, Le Labo is where it’s at. Each fragrance is made by hand, so will differ ever so slightly from the next, meaning you can give the gift of a unique, masculine woody scent that he’ll really appreciate. Here’s a tip for beginners: the number on the bottle denotes how many ingredients go into it, so this Santal 33 (one of Le Labo’s most popular colognes) is made from 33 different ingredients. It smells bloody good, too. Price: from AU$145.
For The Sneaker Lover
Every man needs a pair of quality, minimal leather sneakers in his collection. The first colour he’ll need is white, and after that, he can venture into black, grey, and blue territory. If he has none or some of the above, then you can help to fill out his collection by scoring him a pair of Oliver Cabell’s.
One of the more affordable minimal sneaker options out there, yet still just as well made and just as stylish, he’ll be wanting to flaunt his new sneakers as soon as he’s opened them. Price: AU$276.
For The Squeaky-Clean Sneakerhead
Getting a nice new pair of sneakers is nice, but so is cleaning up your favourite pair and making them as good as new. But cleaning sneakers can be a pain in the arse. That’s why this sneaker cleaner from Philips is such a great gift idea – it’ll help your man turn his beaters into grails in no time at all.
The automated cleaning device offers three different brush heads that work on a variety of materials including mesh, canvas, rubber, leather and suede. No more scrubbing away with a toothbrush. Price: AU$49.
For The Tequila-Loving Man
If it’s good enough for George Clooney, it’s good enough for the man you’re buying a gift for. Casamigos Blanco is aged for 2 months in premium American white oak barrels, is crisp, clean and finishes smooth with a hint of citrus, vanilla and sweet agave. Tequila is really having a moment right now, so any man will appreciate receiving a nice bottle to bolster their bar cart. Price: AU$102.
For The Man Who's Constantly Getting Wet
If the man you’re buying for lives in an area subject to regular rainfall, he’ll appreciate an umbrella. Auckland-based brand Blunt makes some of the best in the business, with a patented blunt tip design that allows them to withstand strong winds, all while keeping him totally dry. Various colours and sizes can be tuned to his personality, for a thoughtful twist on this practical gift. Price: AU$149.
For The Old-School Gent
Fancy electric razors are great but many men swear by the simplicity of an old-fashioned safety razor. If your man suffers from skin irritation after shaving, is looking for a different razor or just appreciates an old-school grooming ritual, this safety razor kit from Gillette’s premium King C. Gillette range would make a great gift.
Inspired by the original iconic razor launched by King C. Gillette in 1901, this safety razor features a specially optimised razor handle and double-edged blades for a close, smooth shave. The kit comes with extra razors, made from high-quality stainless steel and coated with platinum for added durability and an anti-friction coating for a more comfortable shave. Price: AU$61.
For The Competitive Man
Who doesn’t like a bit of table tennis? Carved from FSC-certified rosewood, The Art Of Ping Pong‘s set of 2 ping pong bats are inspired by old-school sweet wrappers. The bright colours and funky pattern, paired with the fact that these bats are incredibly well-made, are what make this set of paddles an excellent gift. Price: AU$67.
For The Practical Man
No man should be without a classic Swiss Army knife, and the Victorinox Spartan is the pocket knife that started it all: it’s most classic and practical Swiss Army knife. Made in Switzerland and boasting 12 functions including a corkscrew, screwdriver, bottle opener and a can opener – and, of course, two knives – this multitool is a design icon and an essential accessory for every bloke (or sheila). Price: AU$54.
For The Beer Aficionado
All men love a beer – getting a man a six-pack is a surefire way to his heart. But not all beers are made equal… And not all beers make a good gift. Whether he’s a Weißbier wanker or a laconic lager dilettante, you ought to get him a proper brew.
Enter White Rabbit, an award-winning craft brewery from Healesville, Victoria, and their delicious Chocolate Stout. Made using organic cacao from boutique Melbourne chocolatier Pana Organic, this sweet stout features a delicate chocolate flavour complimented by a subtle warmth from notes of brandy and an ever-so-slight hit of hops. Complex yet not too ostentatious, this is the perfect beer to gift.
For The Man Who Has Everything
Still stuck for a gift? Get your man some wall art he’ll actually love. DMARGE has released a series of limited-edition framed prints from history’s most iconic and criminally unseen moments. From Steve McQueen strapping up at Le Mans to behind-the-scene shots of the James Bond movies, this limited series is a great choice for men everywhere. Price: AU$295.