15 Best Grey Sneakers For Men To Buy In 2024

Looking for some cool grey sneakers to inject a pop of refreshing yet minimalist colour into your look? You’ve come to the right place.

Why the fuss over grey sneakers? We imagine many of you may overlook grey as a colour choice when sneaker shopping, but the in-between of white and black can act as a sleek alternative to white, black or even blue sneakers.

Grey sneakers can provide that extra bit of pop without drawing attention away from your actual garments. They also work better for white or light-coloured pants. So if white sneakers aren’t to your personal taste and black and blue take away from your outfit, it’s time to give grey a go.

Our hit list of grey sneakers is versatile both in style and affordability, allowing you to wear them with anything from suits to casual wear to streetwear. With brands including Common Projects, Oliver Cabell and On Running all making the cut, here are the best grey sneakers you can pick up right now.