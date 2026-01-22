15 Best Grey Sneakers For Men To Buy In 2024

Looking for some cool grey sneakers to inject a pop of refreshing yet minimalist colour into your look? You’ve come to the right place.
Why the fuss over grey sneakers? We imagine many of you may overlook grey as a colour choice when sneaker shopping, but the in-between of white and black can act as a sleek alternative to white, black or even blue sneakers.
Grey sneakers can provide that extra bit of pop without drawing attention away from your actual garments. They also work better for white or light-coloured pants. So if white sneakers aren’t to your personal taste and black and blue take away from your outfit, it’s time to give grey a go.
Our hit list of grey sneakers is versatile both in style and affordability, allowing you to wear them with anything from suits to casual wear to streetwear. With brands including Common Projects, Oliver Cabell and On Running all making the cut, here are the best grey sneakers you can pick up right now.
Allbirds Wool Runners
Pros
- Extra comfort provided by the ZQ Merino wool
- All-day support thanks to the cushioned midsole
- They’re very easy to take care of
Cons
- Final sale items cannot be returned or exchanged
Allbirds Wool RunnersAllbirds $110
Allbirds is a favourite of ours here at DMARGE. The American-New Zealand shoemaker produces some ridiculously comfortable grey sneakers that make use of sustainable materials, yet don’t scrimp on quality.
The Wool Runners are the company’s signature shoe, made from a ZQ Merino wool that naturally conforms to the shape of your feet so it feels like you’re wearing gloves. The wool material also helps to wick moisture away from your feet.
Why we like them: Sustainable materials, exceptional comfort, great style
Tropicfeel Sunset
Pros
- You get 10% off your first order if you subscribe to the newsletter
- The shoes are lightweight, and you can easily pack them
- Breathable shoes thanks to the AirTech mesh
- Waterproof shoes that are ideal for any activity
Cons
- The sneakers are quite expensive
Tropicfeel SunsetTropicfeel $119
Created to fill a gap of versatility present within the men’s sneaker market, Tropicfeel is dedicated to creating travel gear that is lightweight and sustainable, and above all can be worn for almost any and every situation or adventure.
The Sunset is an all-terrain sneaker; it’s waterproof and features the same benefits as aqua shoes, sports shoes, and hiking boots, all in one sneaker. Did we mention these grey sneakers are also incredibly stylish? Well, they are. Say hello to ultimate style, function, and comfort.
Why we like them: Waterproof design, good levels of grip, can be compressed for easier packing
Oliver Cabell Low 1
Pros
- Abrasion-resistant lining
- Extra comfort offered by the ultra-soft build
- High-quality sneakers that were hand-stitched in Italy
- Durability is increased thanks to the outer sole
Cons
- Not the cheapest grey sneakers
Oliver Cabell Low 1Oliver Cabell $249
Pretty much every list of best sneakers we curate here at DMARGE will feature Oliver Cabell. The American footwear brand just knows how to make a stylish and well-made pair of kicks, and not charge the earth for them.
The Oliver Cabell Low 1 sneaker is as iconic as they come, employing a timeless silhouette, which looks superb in grey. Hand-stitched to the highest standard in Marche, Italy from full-grain calfskin leather and a Margom Italian sole for durability, these grey sneakers are the perfect everyday or gym pair of sneakers.
Why we like them: Classic design, high-quality materials and craftsmanship
Cariuma OCA Low
Pros
- Shoes that keep you comfortable for the entire day
- More affordable sneaker option
- Products made from self-regenerating bamboo and recycled plastics
- Shoes that never go out of style
Cons
- It takes up to 3 weeks to process returns or exchanges
Cariuma OCA LowCariuma $79
Brazilian footwear brand Cariuma makes some of the most sustainable sneakers on the planet. For every pair of shoes bought, Cariuma will plant two trees and the majority of materials that go into their build are completely vegan.
The OCA is Cariuma’s signature silhouette and one that will remain good-looking for years to come. The OCA Low can be had in either grey suede or canvas, with the former certainly giving off a more premium look. The suede used was sourced specifically for this sneaker and a leather/memory foam insole serves up insane comfort.
Why we like them: Sustainable materials, stylish and casual design, exceptional comfort
Veja Rio Branco
Pros
- They include recycled materials for eco-friendliness
- Ultimate support provided by the plush cushioned sole
- The sustainable materials do not sacrifice comfort
Cons
- They may not pair well with all outfits
Veja Rio BrancoVeja $129
Veja is a French footwear brand that has seen a surge in popularity of late, due to its commitment to producing sustainably and ethically made sneakers. The fact they’re incredibly good looking and come in multiple styles only adds to their appeal.
The Rio Branco grey sneaker employs a wonderfully retro design, and could just be one of the best looking running-style sneakers we’ve laid eyes on. With recycled materials being used throughout their DNA (you can see a full breakdown of its materials on the website), these grey sneakers will have you sprinting your way past the competition in style.
Why we like them: Sustainable materials, retro design is on-trend, all-day comfort
Scarosso Ugo Grigio Scamosciato
Pros
- The insole is removable
- Made from high-quality grey suede leather
- You can get up to 15% off your first order if you subscribe to the newsletter
Cons
- The shoes are pretty expensive
Scarosso Ugo Grigio ScamosciatoScarosso $295
Italian shoemaker Scarosso has been around since 2010. Chief among its reasons for success is the quality of shoes it produces, with everything handmade in Italy. Better still, Scarosso doesn’t charge stupid amounts of money for the privilege, instead selling its wares at a mid-price tier that makes them more accessible to a wider audience.
Scarossos ticks off the main sneaker colours, including grey, in the Ugo Grigio Scamosciato (grey suede). Rocking a classic silhouette with a contrasting white rubber sole, this pair of Scarosso grey sneakers are made from a high-quality leather suede that lends themselves to being dressed up or down.
Why we like them: High-quality craftsmanship and materials, classic design, can be paired with formal outfits
GREATS Royale 2.0
Pros
- Products that are ethically made
- The brand remodels classic sneaker designs
- Made from premium leather
- Comfort maintained throughout the day
- The soft leather-lined cushioned footbed is removable
Cons
- They might make noises when you’re walking
GREATS Royale 2.0GREATS $119
Brooklyn-based sneaker maker GREATS takes classic sneaker silhouettes and remodels them so that they can last you a lifetime and so that they can pair with whatever you already have in your wardrobe. The company also strives to be as sustainable as humanly possible and ensures every pair of sneakers is made in the most ethical factories.
The Royale 2.0 is the brand’s epitome of effortless cool, an evolved version of its v1 predecessor that feels so comfortable right out of the box. Gold foil details, a signature tack stitch, and plenty more upgrades as well as incredibly inclusive sizing make this a no-brainer for anyone who’s going grey.
Why we like them: Machine-washable, all-day comfort, great alternative to bigger-name brands
Koio Capri
Pros
- The shoes are created from nubuck leather that increases comfort and durability
- They work well with all casual outfits
- The Margom sole provides extra comfort and support
- The tight stitching offers more water resistance
Cons
- They’re on the pricier side
Koio CapriKoio $295
Koio is an American footwear label you may not have heard of before. If that’s the case then we’re here to tell you that you really should get to know it. Its sneakers and boots are handmade in Italy, in the Marche region no less, where it sources its materials and moulds them into stylish sneakers by hand.
Practically every colour you can think of is taken care of, including grey in this pair of Capri sneakers in Mineral. They’re made from a combination of full-grain calf leather and calf suede to provide supremely luxurious grey sneakers that are completely minimal, but completely worth your money.
Why we like them: Lesser-known brand, be a trend-setter!, excellent craftsmanship, attractive light grey colouring
Axel Arigato Clean 90
Pros
- They’re crafted from some of the finest Italian leather
- You can easily wear them with any outfit
- More comfort offered by the cushioned footbeds
- Increased durability thanks to the rubber cup-soles that are stitched and glued to the uppers
Cons
- They can be quite expensive
Axel Arigato Clean 90Axel Arigato $210
Axel Arigato is a Swedish footwear brand that more than lives up to the stereotype of Scandinavian minimalism. When the company started business proceedings in 2014, it released a new product each week to raise its brand profile. It certainly worked, as today it’s a brand that more than holds its own in the convoluted world of luxury sneakers.
The Clean 90 sneaker is one of Axel’s signature designs, rocking a gorgeous low-cut silhouette with a contrasting matte leather patch on the heel. Paired with a pair of dark denim jeans that finished at the ankle or some well-fitting chinos, these Axel Arigato grey sneakers in suede will pop and raise your style credentials tenfold.
New Balance 574 Core
Pros
- They’re on the more affordable side
- Made from recycled materials
- All-day support and durability thanks to the ENCAP midsole cushioning
- They’re very comfortable
Cons
- They may not look good with all the outfits
New Balance 574 CoreNew Balance $85
American sportswear company New Balance is another such brand that has its fingers and toes in both the professional sports and lifestyle industries. With the company also being founded to supply comfortable insoles, it’s fair to say its decades of knowledge allows it to produce some of the finest footwear available today.
New Balance’s lifestyle sneaker collection relies heavily on retro styling, which we love. Take this pair of 574s, one of the brand’s most popular and timeless styles. Not only are they exceptionally light and comfortable, making them perfect for all-day wear, but you can get them in a range of widths too. This is something not all brands can claim they do, which makes these New Balance grey sneakers some of the best around for men with feet of all sizes.
I have a pair of these myself, and so can confidently vouch for their comfort. I’d been wanting a pair of these for a while, so when I finally bought some, I was beyond pleased.
What we like: Wide range of sizes and widths, timeless retro styling, exceptional comfort
Common Projects Achilles Low
Pros
- They’re quite sturdy due to the rubber outsole
- They use durable, luxurious leather and were made in Italy
- The look is stylish and sleek
Cons
- They’re on the pricier side
Common Projects Achilles LowCommon Projects $450
Obviously, Common Projects had to feature on this list too, being the name most closely associated with the rise of the luxury minimalist sneaker movement.
The low top design of the Achilles may be one mimicked by numerous brands, but none of those has the extra-special touch you get from a pair of Common Projects. Chief among the standout features of this pair of grey sneakers is the use of incredibly high-quality leathers for the upper, stitched directly onto the sole for the ultimate in durability and craftsmanship. The light grey suede finish of this pair also makes them incredibly easy to pair with a wide range of outfits, just think of them as off-white.
What we like: One of the best names in minimalist men’s sneakers, easy-pairing light grey colour, high-quality materials & craftsmanship
Fitflop Vitamin FF
Pros
- You can unlock 10% off your first order when subscribing to the newsletter
- They’re very easy to style
- Incredible support thanks to the cushioned sole
- Easy to slip on due to the knitted design
Cons
- The 10% discount can only apply on full price shoes
Fitflop Vitamin FFFitflop $150
Fitflop is best-known for its flip flops and sandals, but the company’s sneakers are also well worth seeking out, as they benefit from plenty of research and development to provide exceptional fit and comfort for all-day wear.
The Vitamin FF sneakers in grey are designed to be worn for more active pursuits such as casual runs and walks. But, owing to their knitted design which makes slipping them on and off a breeze, and helps them to mould to your feet for excellent comfort, there’s no reason why you shouldn’t wear them everywhere you go. They also integrate support throughout and offer a cushioned sole for giving back a little spring in your step.
What we like: Lesser-known sneaker brand, built for support and stability, easy-to-style sports sneaker
On Running Cloud 5
Pros
- Made from 44% recycled content
- They’re very comfortable and fit well
- You can get them in a waterproof version as well
- Shipping is free on orders over $50
Cons
- Free return shipping is not available for all locations
On Running Cloud 5On Running $140
Swiss footwear brand On Running knows a thing or two about how to develop a comfortable and capable pair of running shoes. Using research and development, On Running has created its Cloud technology, which is implemented in various ways across all shoes, offering shock absorption and energy return.
The On Running Cloud 5 is our pick, especially in this grey and white colour way. Incredibly lightweight and benefitting from recycled materials and offering users a quick-lace system to extra support and security, the Cloud 5 is an excellent pair of grey sneakers to wear for runs, workouts or even as an everyday pair of walking shoes.
What we like: Cloud technology for reduced weight, shock absorption and energy return, attractive design, speed lacing system
Cole Haan GrandPrø Rally
Pros
- Amazing breathability
- You can wear them with more formal outfits
- They offer extra comfort with the Ortholite foam footbed
Cons
- They’re a bit expensive
Cole Haan GrandPrø RallyCole Haan $150
Cole Haan makes some of the most comfortable shoes and sneakers on the planet, and while you may think the brand name doesn’t have as much pull as something like Common Projects, but we urge you to reconsider.
This pair of GrandPrø Rally grey sneakers offer incredible levels of breathability and an Ortholite foam footbed for added comfort. The grey on grey colouring offers up the possibility to pair them with more formal pants, whether worn in formal settings or a dressed-up casual weekend outfit.
What we like: High level of comfort, alternative design, all-day comfort
Casca Avro Knit
Pros
- The knit fabric makes them easy to slip on
- Moisture build-up is prevented by the breathable material
- FootB3D allows you to customize your own insoles for the ideal fit
Cons
- Upgrading to the FootB3D insoles may end up with you paying an extra fee
Casca Avro KnitCasca $198
The Avro Knit is Casca’s hero sneaker for good reason. The knitted upper allows for great breathability and a perfect fit, as the knitted fabric can mould perfectly to your feet. And, we think it looks great in this aluminium colour.
What also makes Casca a particularly noteworthy sneaker brand is the fact it offers custom insoles, which use a 3D scan of your feet to create a pair of insoles that will result in the best fitting pair of sneakers you’ve ever owned.
What we like: Exceptional fit, affordable, stylish design