35 Top Cycling Clothing & Apparel Brands In 2024

Cycling is as much about performance and staying fit, as it is about looking good. No post-ride latte session should be complete without apparel from these top cycling brands.

Whether you love it or not, cycling has become a battle of style. This is mostly thanks to brands like Rapha who redefined ‘cool’ when it came to designing cycling gear. Fast forward 10 years and now there’s a plethora of brands making very snazzy yet functional cycling gear for the masses.

From the UK, US to Italy and now even Australia, some cool cycling brands are making seriously rad kits. So we’ve gone and done the legwork to create a selection of brands that we feel are responsible for the smartest kits on the road.

Read on or explore our other cycling guides on bibs, glasses, gloves and shoes.