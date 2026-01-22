28 Popular Casual Shoes For Men: Cool Brands That Are Stylish & Affordable

Casual shoes and sneakers for blokes are nothing new, but that doesn’t mean that finding them is an easy task. That’s why we’ve put together this simple and straightforward guide to finding shoes for work, plays and travel to go with any man and any outfit.

To create this guide, we’ve assumed that you’re not looking for super-smart dress shoes, the kind you might wear to a wedding or important meeting. Rather, we’re focusing on brands that produce high-quality, stylish, and — wherever possible — sustainable brands that are making durable, casual shoes at affordable prices.

So, whether you’re looking for white shoes, black shoes, shoes to wear with jeans, or something else entirely, this guide will offer a range of options with a focus on quality, worldwide availability, and trans-seasonal styles that deserve a place in your wardrobe year round.

How We Do Our Research

Our research process for selecting these casual shoes is based on personal experience. In short, we’ve purchased, tried, tested, and reviewed most shoes that we feature ourselves. We are kept in the loop with many of these brands, so we know what’s new and interesting.

We’re average-sized guys, around 6ft 2 inches (185cm), have average body types, and have pretty average-sized feet, ranging from an Australian 10 to 12. If you’re a larger bloke, we suggest you try our wide shoes guide.

We always compare our own opinions with other people’s online reviews. These can tell us a lot about the brand’s customer service and the longevity of the product after purchase.

Many of the brands below have timeless or permanent collections, which means the items you love will never go out of stock. Where that isn’t the case, we make sure to update these guides every three to six months.

The brands featured cover a range of price points, but we emphasise low and middling price points, ignoring high-end designer brands given that most blokes don’t shop for them.

Many brands featured are direct-to-consumer, so there are more savings to be had if you’re a thrifty shopper.

