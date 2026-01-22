28 Popular Casual Shoes For Men: Cool Brands That Are Stylish & Affordable

Casual shoes and sneakers for blokes are nothing new, but that doesn’t mean that finding them is an easy task. That’s why we’ve put together this simple and straightforward guide to finding shoes for work, plays and travel to go with any man and any outfit.
To create this guide, we’ve assumed that you’re not looking for super-smart dress shoes, the kind you might wear to a wedding or important meeting. Rather, we’re focusing on brands that produce high-quality, stylish, and — wherever possible — sustainable brands that are making durable, casual shoes at affordable prices.
So, whether you’re looking for white shoes, black shoes, shoes to wear with jeans, or something else entirely, this guide will offer a range of options with a focus on quality, worldwide availability, and trans-seasonal styles that deserve a place in your wardrobe year round.
How We Do Our Research
Our research process for selecting these casual shoes is based on personal experience. In short, we’ve purchased, tried, tested, and reviewed most shoes that we feature ourselves. We are kept in the loop with many of these brands, so we know what’s new and interesting.
- We’re average-sized guys, around 6ft 2 inches (185cm), have average body types, and have pretty average-sized feet, ranging from an Australian 10 to 12. If you’re a larger bloke, we suggest you try our wide shoes guide.
- We always compare our own opinions with other people’s online reviews. These can tell us a lot about the brand’s customer service and the longevity of the product after purchase.
- Many of the brands below have timeless or permanent collections, which means the items you love will never go out of stock. Where that isn’t the case, we make sure to update these guides every three to six months.
- The brands featured cover a range of price points, but we emphasise low and middling price points, ignoring high-end designer brands given that most blokes don’t shop for them.
- Many brands featured are direct-to-consumer, so there are more savings to be had if you’re a thrifty shopper.
Oliver Cabell
Pros
- Made in Italy
- They give you 10% off your first order when you subscribe
- The lining of many shoes is abrasion-resistant
- The soles provide incredible comfort
Cons
- Didn't last as long as Common Projects
Drawing inspiration from the iconic German Army Trainer (GAT) of the 1970s, a style later popularised by Margiela, Oliver Cabell has crafted a faithful reproduction that truly captures the essence of this timeless design. My sneakers boast a gum rubber sole, exquisite suede detailing on the toe, and a single leather stripe on the side, all meticulously crafted to honour the original. The shoes also feel very comfortable, despite the rigid insoles, and once you break a pair in, they are absolutely wonderful.
We must admit that Oliver Cabell handmakes some of the finest casual sneakers out there. The brand’s commitment to exceptional quality and its dedication to preserving the allure of iconic designs truly sets them apart in the industry. Owning a pair of Oliver Cabell sneakers means experiencing unmatched comfort, unparalleled style, and impeccable craftsmanship. It’s no wonder why they are widely regarded as some of casual sneakers available.
Some of Oliver Cabell’s most popular shoes include the class Low 1 White which is your essential white sneaker. Then there’s the Low 1 Black Ghost which is reminiscent of the Golden Goose and finally the more dressy Low 1 Lion in tan.
Price: From $203
Sizes: 5-15
Material: Leather
Origin: USA, Made In Italy
Tropicfeel
Pros
- Amazing for travelling
- Water resistant
- They use recycled materials
- The build is generally very lightweight for all their shoes
Cons
- Limited range but it's growing
Tropicfeel’s dedication to creating lightweight and sustainable travel gear is above par. This dedication has led them to produce some of the most comfortable travel sneakers that you can really wear anywhere. Made from recycled or reusable materials, these sneakers provide all the support you might need with dual cushioning and heel padding.
As an owner of Tropicfeel shoes, I am happy to have found a brand that fills the gap of versatility within the men’s sneaker market.. I love how these shoes can be worn for almost any situation or adventure, making them incredibly versatile. What’s more, they are completely water-friendly, so I never have to worry about getting them wet. The fact that they are lightweight, quick-drying, stylish, and unbelievably comfortable just adds to their appeal.
I couldn’t ask for more in a pair of casual sneakers.
Price: From $119
Sizes: 6-12.5
Material: Recycled Nylon, recycled elastane
Origin: Spain
Allbirds
Pros
- Huge range on offer
- Made for comfort
- Perfect for every season
- Sustainability made
Cons
- Did get a bad name after being worn by IT nerds in Silicon Valley
- Their designs are not always the best
Allbirds have the original start-up sneaker story. Since it was launched in 2016, this New Zealand-born brand has taken over the world. Allbirds are now one of the most popular shoes in Silicon Valley, and for a good reason. The Merino wool employed by the company to make the shoes is softer than regular wool, making them a lot more comfortable.
The insoles are made from merino wool and eucalyptus trees to create soft and breathable fibre that combines the best properties of both. Most insoles also use castor bean oil-based foams. They further recycle bottles and cardboard to make their shoes and laces.
When Allbirds launched, it claimed to be the world’s most comfortable shoes, and for a long time, they have delivered comfiness that can’t be found elsewhere. These shoes are light on your feet, easy to clean, and you can wear them for many different purposes. Plus, they are durable.
Well worth checking out their range of well-priced styles and colours.
Price: From $105
Sizes: 8-14
Material: Merino wool, FSC-certified TENCEL™ Lyocell
Origin: New Zealand
Cariuma
Pros
- Cheap pieces
- The shoes are ethically made
- Evolved from skateboard culture
Cons
- Many shoes run on the larger side
For the ethically conscious consumer, Cariuma is a shoe brand to turn to. Hailing from Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Cariuma uses only sustainably-sourced materials (bamboo, organic cotton, rubber, sugarcane) to make every single pair of sneakers, which are all made in ethically-managed factories. The packaging is made of recycled and recyclable materials, and with Cariuma’s Reforestation program, every sneaker you purchase will help plant two trees in the Brazillian rainforest.
Their sneakers are very stylish ,, too. The most popular styles are timeless classics and can be paired with almost any outfit. They also have several silhouettes available to choose from in a variety of colours.
Comfort is not neglected with Cariuma, and they don’t even need a break-in period. These sneakers are handmade with some of the finest natural materials. The uppers are typically made from leather or fairtrade cotton, while the insoles combine leather and bio memory foam with slight arcs. The outsoles, made from raw natural rubber, are stretchy, lightweight, and slip-resistant.
Cariumas are also durable and decently priced.
Price: From $79
Sizes: 5-13
Material: Organic cotton, Leather Working Group Gold-Rated Leather and Suede, Rubber.
Origin: Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Amberjack
Pros
- Have turned dress shoe market on its head
- Super comfortable for wearing all day
- Well-priced
Cons
- Limited range but it's growing
Brooklyn based men’s shoemaker Amberjack launched in November 2020 during the global pandemic. Pretty ballsy, if you ask us. But, with such a good product, it’s no surprise the company has quickly earned itself a loyal fanbase. Amberjack’s founder, John Peters, is well-versed in the world of men’s casual and dress shoes and decided it was time to offer men some of the comfiest shoes they will ever slip on their feet.
The Original is a perfect hybrid shoe that works for both casual and formal situations. It’s made using genuine leather from one of the world’s best tanneries, which also happens to be sustainable, so you can be guaranteed serious quality. The Original benefits from various proprietary design features like heat-activated arch support and dual-density outsoles to make them unbelievably comfortable. A pair is really all that you need to believe.
Price: From $179
Sizes: 7-15
Material: A-grade leather, Proprietary TPU Outsoles
Origin: Designed in New York and Made in Portugal.
On Running
Pros
- Endorsed by Roger Federer
- Ridiculously comfortable
- Made for performance and comfort
Cons
- Can be expensive for some styles
- The sole shape isn't for everyone
It might seem strange to have a running shoe brand on a list of casual shoes, but On Running’s ‘The Roger’ collection is a perfect example of a runner/casual shoe hybrid. Inspired by and designed with the help of Roger Federer, The Roger collection was built to consist of the ultimate tennis shoes, but its style has made it so much more.
Naturally, the rest of the Swiss brand’s range wouldn’t make it on this list, but The Roger strikes the perfect balance between everyday sneakers and performance footwear. The Roger comes in different styles. From fresh and exciting to bold and even timeless. Shoes in the collection are made with smooth matt faux leather and promise all-round comfort.
The collection employs On Running’s CloudTec technology, ensuring your landings are comfortable by absorbing impact and reducing strain. Takeoffs are also covered, and CloudTec ensures they are powerful but effortless.
No matter which colour you choose, they will be the icing on your casual cake.
Price: From $130
Sizes: 7-14
Material: Recycled polyester
Origin: Switzerland
Everlane
Pros
- Ethically sources and produced
- Perfect for those who like Dad sneaker vibes
- They mix full-grain leather with recycled materials
- Durable designs that will not get damaged quickly
Cons
- The style of their sneakers is not for everyone
- Returns will cost $25
Everlane is all about sustainable and ethically made fashion. The company scours the globe looking for the top factories to produce its clothes and ensures workers get paid a fair wage – you can even see a breakdown on the cost of production vs the price they charge for each product.
The Court sneaker is one of the most affordable ways to break into the white sneaker game (other colours are available) without scrimping on quality, thanks to a combination of full-grain leather and recycled materials. Remarkably, it is also one of those shoes that are genuinely true-to-fit, and they are popularly comfortable.
Another Everlane option is the ReLeather Court Sneaker. This is a more recent product that gives you the same design as the Court sneaker but is made with recycled leather scraps that require no new tanning or dyeing. Just like the Court sneaker, these can also be worn casually or with outfits that are semi-formal.
All Everlane shoes are designed to last a long time.
Price: From $130
Sizes: 7-13
Material: Reconstituted leather
Origin: United States with factories in South America, Europe, and Asia.
Johnston & Murphy
Pros
- Great value for money
- On-trend designs
- They have unique textures for many of their shoes
- They offer free ground shipping for orders over $50
Cons
- Slight 'mum' sneaker vibes
- Many pairs are a bit tight
Johnston & Murphy is usually a brand associated with formal dress shoes. However, around 2010, they got into the game of casual footwear, and they have some interesting products. It has been exciting to see how this brand has used the knowledge it has developed in its150+ years and applied that to casual shoes.
Its Amherst products immediately catch the eye. No doubt, Amherst is one of the brand’s premium casual footwear product lines. Each shoe in the collection is lightweight and is accompanied by an EVA sole to ensure flexibility. They all also use the J&M Smart Degree Technology, which are polymers that activate at different temperatures to improve comfort.
The Banks collection is another standout with its retro designs that can perfectly cap off almost any outfit. The sheepskin lining and TRUFOAM footbed used for this collection ensure that it provides the superior comfort.
Price: From $129
Sizes: 8-16
Material: Leather, Wool, Rubber.
Origin: Newark, New Jersey, United States.
Casca
Pros
- Next level comfort
- They offer great designs
- Made in Portugal
Cons
- Not cheap but worth it
Casca is the new kid on the block, making highly comfortable and technical shoes without the grandiose price tag. They leverage technology developed from extensive research to help you stay on your feet for longer periods while experiencing comfort. The materials they use in production are sourced to intentionally reduce emissions, and at their factories, employees are paid living wages while working in safe environments.
All their shoes are designed with the advice of leading foot experts. The goal is to provide sufficient cushioning and create products that permit and encourage movement every day. These shoes provide whole-body support, alignment, and optimal balance. Comfort is further ensured through breathable and lightweight materials that really feel like socks.
Interestingly, Casca does all of this without neglecting style. The shoes are designed to fit almost any outfit at any time of the day.
Price: From $168
Sizes: 7-15
Material: 100% Vegan materials, Leather Working Group Gold-Rated Leather
Origin: Designed in Vancouver, Made in Portugal.
Cole Haan
Pros
- The leader in casual shoes for men
- Amazing sole technology - Originalgrand
- Make a shoe for every occasion
Cons
- Starting to get more expensive
With close to a hundred years of shoemaking experience, it’s safe to say your feet are in good hands – or good shoes- with Cole Haan. Products like their ZERØGRAND Wingtip Oxford are the perfect marriage between smart and casual, taking the design elements of an Oxford dress shoe and adding a bouncy rubber sole for that sneaker feel. Crossovers like this are not uncommon with Cole Haan. However, they still have classic casual sneaker styles with products like the Grandprø Crew Sneakers and the Generation ZERØGRAND II.
What ultimately makes Cole Haan great is the brand’s commitment to R&D and how it incorporates its proprietary technology into its products. Its patented Flowerfoam sole, for instance, is created with a minimum of 25% natural dandelion rubber. The Grand OS technology used with the ZERØGRAND and GrandPrø shoes, among others, ensures users have a lightweight and breathable experience in Cole Haan shoes.It also guarantees that the shoes will be flexible and dwell cushioned.
Price: From $75
Sizes: 6-16
Material: Leather, Recycled Polyester.
Origin: United States of America.
Sperry
Pros
- Perfect for Summer
- Work well with almost every occasion
- They’re ideal for anyone who likes to explore the outdoors regularly
Cons
- The designs can be a bit basic
- Their shoes aren’t always the most durable
The humble boat shoe could be regarded as one of the greatest casual shoes for men ever. Functional, stylish, and can be paired with almost anything; there’s not a lot it can’t do. And we have Sperry to thank for its invention. However, not only does the American brand continue to produce its ubiquitous boat shoes, but it also has a range of casual shoes for men that offer up effortless (and affordable) everyday wear.
Almost all Sperry shoes are styled to transcend generations, making them perfect for men of any age. Of course, the brand has retained the non-slip soles that, first of all, distinguished it. The shoes not made out of leather most likely use quick-drying cotton, ensuring that Sperry remains the top choice when you’re around water.
Available in a huge range of colours and in both leather and canvas options, we can guarantee you’ll find a pair to suit your particular casual style.
Price: From $60
Sizes: 4-16
Material: Relaxed salt-washed twill, Reclaimed leather, Recycled Canvas
Origin: Waltham, Massachusetts, United States of America.
New Balance
Pros
- Really well-made
- Very much on trend right now with men and women
- They increase comfort with the EVA cushioning
- They’re easy to pair with many clothing pieces
Cons
- Can be expensive for the models that are made in the UK or US
- Find them to all look the same
New Balance has always been known for its sheer comfort and practicality,. The shoes are perfect for those long days on your feet, whether you’re at work or walking around the city. The 574s, as an example, are made using super lightweight EVA foam cushioning that increases comfort and support to no end. Their dedicated casual styles like the 9060 guarantee comfort with midsoles featuring ABZORB and SBS cushioning. The 550, another casual favourite, is a classic that originally debuted in the 80s.
Typically, New Balance shoes have always been paired with the most traditional casual dress styles like jeans and tees. However, they have become more popular in recent times, and it has become a trend to pair them with shorts or joggers. Many New Balance styles are currently global fashion favourites.
The brand offers so many styles that could work with a causal fit. So feel free to check them out and have a look around.
Price: From $85
Sizes: 4-14
Material: Suede, Leather, Rubber.
Origin: Boston, Massachusetts, USA.
Fitflop
Pros
- All about technology and comfort using Anatomiflex™, Microwobbleboard™
- They're extremely comfortable
- The Neodynamic technology offers more arch support and improves movement
- You can find some very affordable models
Cons
- Style and design needs a bit of work
Every single pair of shoes Fitflop creates is the product of extensive research into the human body and how the feet and shoes can affect alignment. What makes Fitflop so appealing is the fact they channel that ‘nerdiness’ into shoes that you’d happily be seen wearing, whether it’s a pair of sneakers or some sandals.
Fitflop’s research birthed the Microwobbleboard™ midsole, which is now used in all their products. Designed to provide “super cushioning”, the Microwobbleboard is triple-density – soft at the middle for cushiness, medium at the top to allow you to launch easily, and firm at the heel to absorb impact. It specialises in dispersing areas of high pressure to provide immediate comfort. They also have proprietary Neodynamic™ technology that significantly improves movement with extra arch support.
With the likes of leather and knitted models on the cards and in the essential colours to pair with any outfit, you’re given plenty of choice when it comes to casual cool.
Price: From $80
Sizes: 8-13
Material: Engineered knit, Anatomiflex™, Microwobbleboard™
Origin: London, UK.
Clarks
Pros
- An icon in men's footwear
- Always evolving beyond their iconic wallaby
- Long-lasting shoes that won’t need to be replaced anytime soon
- The company has more than 100 years of experience
Cons
- I have PTSD from wearing them at school
- Many shoe pairs do not come in a lot of colour options
Clarks is fast approaching 200 years in the shoemaking business, and the brand is still leading the way, constantly redefining its designs to fit the needs of the modern market. They have been able to come up with some very fun casual shoes like the Wallabee with its chunky crepe sole. The Wallabee is practically a cult classic at this point and is a style that has endured for over 50 years.
The Clarks Dessert boot is another casual style icon that has enjoyed huge success. However, the more recent shoes like the StreethillLace offer a more sporty and yet still casual look in leather. With its new Contour Cushion footbed technology, pillowy foam and gel pods support your every step, guaranteeing comfort.
Another eye-catching casual style from Clarks is the Un Abode. Available in variations – with a strap, lace, or just plain – this style employs lightweight EVA and rubber soles to guarantee comfort and durability. The uppers are minimalistic and created from leather, allowing you to pair them with almost any outfit.
Price: From $110
Sizes: 6-13
Material: Leather, Suede, Rubber.
Origin: Street, Somerset, UK.
Soludos
Pros
- Perfect for Summer and European vacations
- Plenty of cool designs and style
- They offer extra comfort by moulding to your feet
Cons
- Wouldn't wear them for long walks
- They may be a bit difficult to style
We won’t hear any argument when we say espadrilles are cool, and Soludos makes some of the coolest around . The Texas-based footwear label takes the traditional silhouette and makes them in a way that allows them to eventually mould to your feet for ultimate comfort.
One of the things that make Soludos’ espadrilles so great is that, naturally, espadrilles feel like slippers. They are incredibly lightweight, flexible, and often comfy. But Soludos take this a notch higher with eco–friendly jute soles, breathable uppers made from linen and canvas, and blanket stitches. Even though the shoes often require a break-in period before you enjoy maximum comfort, they are still great.
Designs range from plain classics to more contemporary with various pictures and patterns. The biggest challenge for you with a pair of Soludos might be how to style them, but we’ve also got you covered on that. Check out our guide on how to wear espadrilles, and when you’re done, get yourself a pair of Soludos.
Price: From $79
Sizes: 7-13
Material: Recycled cotton, Jute.
Origin: Austin, Texas, US.
Toms
Pros
- A brand of the people that does a lot of good for the world
- They often provide removable insoles
- Extra comfort thanks to the cushioning
- They’re lightweight and easy to pack
Cons
- Designs are a bit naff but they're getting better
Think espadrilles, and you’ll likely think of Toms. The American footwear brand is one that is committed to sustainability, using recycled and organic materials across virtually all areas. They are also dedicated to ensuring that each sale contributes to a positive impact on society. Over the past year, they have donated significantly to end gun violence, promote equal access to opportunities and access to mental healthcare.
Toms has a complete range of casual shoes for men that all benefit from the brand’s rubber outsole that improves comfort and durability.Both leather and canvas materials are used across the range, with canvas naturally lending itself towards more casual situations. The brands TRVL range is designed to be so incredibly lightweight, so you can easily pack a couple of pairs into a suitcase. Most of its shoes use a Direct Injected TPR Construction Technology to bind the outsoles to the wearer’s feet, ensuring a seamless experience.
Comfort and true ease are not far off with a pair of Toms.
Price: From $70
Sizes: 7-14
Material: 100% Vegan materials
Origin: Los Angeles, California, USA.
Camper
Pros
- Interesting designs
- Incredibly well made
- They have waterproof protection with the GORE-TEX technology
- Some pairs have elasticated laces
Cons
- Style isn't for everyone
The Beetle from Camper has long been heralded as one of their most recognisable creations. They are made using a blend of Nubuck leather along with Camper’s patented XL EXTRALIGHT for lightness. A special Beetle evolution includes the GORE-TEX technology for waterproof protection. .The Beetle features elasticated laces that don’t need to be tied, forcing the shoe to stay comfy and snug against your foot when worn. A round toe and a suede finish adds a nice alternative touch that makes the shoe a perfect casual smart crossover.
And while the Beetle is a Camper icon, it is not the brand’s only casual shoe. Others include Ground which successfully combines the industrial aesthetic with urban street style. Teix is another colourful product that could make the perfect addition to your winter casual closet.
Price: From $120
Sizes: 6-13
Material: Cotton, Leather, Recycled Polyester.
Origin: Mallorca, Spain.
Unseen Footwear
Pros
- Handcrafted in Portugal
- The shoes have a very simple aesthetic
- They are popular with influencers
Cons
- They are not cheap
Unseen Footwear brand combines the quality of Italian style, materials, and craftsmanship with a “British sensibility.” The results? Pretty amazing. Their different collections are simple, combine incredible colours, and are perfect for the minimalist aesthetic.
Their Trinity collection has all the hallmarks of a sports trainer but is, in fact, a luxury casual shoe. It utilises a Vibram sole to ensure quality, durability and comfort. The sole really brings it all together, fusing style and functionality. The Marais, however, is the collection that really showcases Unseen Footwear’s minimalism. It is a trendsetting lifestyle shoe with a modern silhouette, and of course, it is crafted with luxury Italian leather.
Finally, we’d like to spotlight the Helier. It has a great classic tennis sneaker design, which is good but maybe not exciting. However, the fact that it is made with premium Italian materials takes it out of this world.
Price: From $153
Sizes: 6-11
Material: Suede and Leather.
Origin: Designed in London and Made in Italy.
Kenneth Cole
Pros
- An iconic menswear brand
- You can choose from a wide range of styles
- The shoes are ideal for men who want to make a statement
- The brand donates to the Mental Health Coalition
Cons
- Something my dad would wear
For a simple and affordable range of men’s casual shoes, you should check out Kenneth Cole. Founded in New York in 1982, initially as a women’s brand, the company has since found a solid footing in men’s footwear too. Their men’s casual shoe offerings today primarily consist of sneakers, driver shoes, and boots.
Some shoe designs may not be to all tastes, we’ll admit, but the attention to detail and craftsmanship is up there with the very best. Every effort is put into using high-quality materials to offer comfortable, all-day fits.Their sneaker collection does almost everything right and has something for everyone. The graphic leather Kam sneakers give you the opportunity to make an actual statement with your shoes. Statements can be personalised or already made, like “We All Walk In Different Shoes” or “F Normal”.
Of course, this all ties in with Kenneth Cole’s social impact identity. The brand is committed to giving everyone a voice that expresses what is in their minds through their clothes. Every purchase you make from Kenneth Cole will also translate to a donation to the Mental Health Coalition.
Price: From $135
Sizes: 7-13
Material: Leather
Origin: New York, USA.
Vans
Pros
- Made cool by skaters
- Super popular even after 40 years
- The shoes are very lightweight and comfortable
- They use ComfyCush technology for more cushioning
Cons
- Find they're worn mostly by younger generations
- They don’t always look identical to the photos
It would be impossible to curate modern and casual shoes without mentioning Vans. So many laidback looks these days can be finished off with a pair, and although the colours may change, the tried and tested designs pretty much stay the same. Initially designed to be a skateboarding shoe, Vans are renowned for their durability and traction. Over the years, the brand has developed into a recognisable global icon for Californian style.
Naturally, over time, Vans has developed technology to improve the feel and comfort of its shoes, but one of note is ComfyCush. ComfyCush technology focuses on providing perfect underfoot cushioning for your feet in a pair of Vans with cotton-based materials and a perforated footbed cloth.
Thanks to innovation, you can enjoy all the Vans Classic styles without having to feel like you’re wearing shoes that were made thirty years ago.
Price: From $70
Sizes: 3.5-13
Material: Cotton, Canvas, Suede, Rubber.
Origin: California, USA.
Converse
Pros
- A shoe that will never go out of style
- The Chuck 70 was the best version they've done in years
- Lots of cool collaborations
Cons
- You get what you pay for
Like with Vans, any casual shoe list will be incomplete without a Converse mention. Although the brand is now a Nike subsidiary, it has fully retained its identity and remains extremely popular around the world. Classic Converse styles are hallmarks of American fashion, and it is almost impossible to go wrong with them. Modern Converse styles also continue to define fashion for younger generations. With Converse, the only question is, why not?
Based on the original 1970s design, the Chuck 70 High Top from Converse is a certified classic, and we’d like to credit it accordingly. Even though it was initially associated with basketball players in lettermen jackets in the US, the design has stayed with us over the years and has been adopted by a variety of people and subcultures, from punks and hippies to goths and hipsters.
Pretty much anyone of any age can seemingly get away with wearing a pair, and it’s never a faux pas to wear them with just about anything.
Price: From $75
Sizes: 3-18
Material: Cotton, Leather, Suede.
Origin: Malden, Massachusetts, USA.
Lusso Cloud
Pros
- They're crazy comfortable
- They have a growing range
- Backed by many years of sneaker experience
Cons
- The style is a bit hit and miss
Californian brand Lusso Cloud, founded in 2019, engineers soft and supportive footwear so you can experience “comfort nirvana” wherever you go. The brand actually was first launched after being inspired by Justin Bieber wearing hotel slippers out and about in New York, which is why Lusso Cloud’s shoe range is reminiscent of a humble pair of slippers.
Extremely casual in style, some Lusso Cloud’s shoes feature a waffle knit upper. The insoles are made of latex and memory foam, while the outsole uses partially-recycled IPEVA.. All of those work together to provide support and make you feel like you’re walking on air. Lusso Cloud has a few styles and colours on offer, but no matter what you choose, you’ll have a cool yet comfy shoe that is perfect to wear with your casual outfits .Impressively, the shoes are styled to be worn both indoors and outdoors, providing you with that comfortable experience wherever you are.
Price: From $65
Sizes: 3-16
Material: Recycled IPEVA, Corduroy, Cotton.
Origin: Newport Beach, California, United States.
Duke & Dexter
Pros
- Their penny loafers are super cool
- Great quality product
- They use many renewable and recycled materials
- They employ some of the latest technology
Cons
- They're starting to get expensive
Based in London, England, Duke & Dexter is another brand that has established itself in the realm of men’s dress shoes. However, the stylish footwear brand has recently diversified into casual shoes and sneakers for men, and boy, do they look good.
All pairs of D&D casual shoes are handmade in England, which does put their price up a little, but you get serious quality in return. The company uses recycled and renewable materials wherever possible too, making them somewhat eco-friendly.
With a range of styles and colours to choose from, Duke & Dexter could be your new go-to brand for casual sneakers. Their custom service further improves the quality that the brand offers. It allows you to own a pair that no one else in the world. All you have to do is visit their website and let them know what design you have in mind for your shoe.
Price: From $150
Sizes: 7-13
Material: Italian suede, Leather, Mesh.
Origin: London, England.
Nike
Pros
- Very comfortable and lightweight
- Innovative styles and designs
- Suitable as casuals for non-rigorous activities
- Waterproof options
Cons
- More expensive than most
Thinking of getting a pair of sneakers? Just do it! Nike, the biggest name in the sneakers game has been evolving for a minute now. As the world’s finest, its headquarters stand tall in the US. With over 60 years of providing sports apparel, it is definite to say that Nike is your best stop for all of your sports needs, especially casual kicks. At Nike, you can shop by sport, best selling, or new discoveries. With provisions for almost every sport like running, yoga, dancing, football, basketball, gym, tennis and skateboarding. Owned by almost half of the population, the white Air Force 1 is one of their best pieces to date. The popular Mercurial series worn by footballers is another of their hits. Others Include the Dunk for basketballers and Y2K, styled to the 90s.
Catering for its audience, Nike has a Journal, promo codes and store locator. Becoming a member offers goodies such as exclusive access, customization of kicks and local sports wellness movements close to you..
Dr. Martens
Pros
- Shoes are quite roomy
- Durable and lasts for ages
- Suitable for outdoor walking
- Extremely comfortable
Cons
- Laces can come undone easily
80s and 90s kids can testify that Dr. Martens was a part of their adolescence. It was, in fact, the ultimate in that time and has maintained its glory till the GEN Z era. Whenever you wanna make a statement at work, events or even school, Dms is your best stop. Dr. Martens came into existence because its founder was on the hunt for a comfy boot to ease his twisted ankle. With the heart of its design studio in London, men, women, and kids are all provided for on the website.
One of its top sellers, the Smooth leather lace-up boots, has cemented Dms’ place in the history of boot making. Functional and durable, Dms offers 10% off the first purchase of members and 10% off for students. There is also a 30% off neutrals and specific styles. From the heart-shaped sling back, toddler’s boots to the gladiator sandals, the brand sticks to its mission of creating the best.
Their festival essentials event gives you a chance to win a pair of DM’s boots, a heart backpack or 7” satchel, a pair of socks and 1 shoe care kit simply by subscribing to the website. There’s also a gift curator on the site which helps you with creating a gift.
Adidas
Pros
- Sole doesn’t wear off quickly
- Grips road well
- Sweat friendly with breathable material
Cons
- Limited colour preferences
What’s better than entrusting your sport needs to the world’s second best kicks manufacturer? Remember Olympian Jesse Owens? In the 1930s, Adidas’ first-ever piece, the spiked shoes, shot the brand to the top of the charts during the Olympics which led to their success. From the 30s boots to the recent Yeezy Streets, this brand has remained relevant.
Adidas caters to everyone – kids, women, and men. Prepare for summer with epic discounts of 50% during their sales! Prioritizing their customers, membership with the adiClub gives you first-hand information of new products. With their review section which allows honest feedback, good, bad, and everything in between you can make proper decisions. Plus, a physical store locator, a size chart, gift curating ideas on the site, and an order tracker which helps you track your delivery.
If you are a freebie hunter, signing up comes with a complementary 15% off your first purchase. Adidas goes beyond just kicks; from football to basketball, baseball to badminton, everything you need to lace up and enjoy your favorite sport or simply hang out.
Birkenstock
Pros
- Extra comfy
- Durable and gives worth for money spent
- Bith distressed and minimalist aesthetics
Cons
- Expensive
- Some do not offer adequate arch support
Let’s review some classic style vibes with the creators of the iconic two-strap suede, the Arizona Black. As the saying “Good things take time” applies, It took years of trying to refine designs before finding ones that fit the Hippies of the 90s. Without the legendary Mayari sandals, the Birki, and of course, the Arizona, the Birkenstock success story would be incomplete. You can shop by best sellers, trending topics, or just search.
Comfort certainly got an upgrade with their newly introduced water-resistant technology of the Arizona Set and the one-strap design. Birkenstock doesn’t end with the Arizona, there’s the Boston Clogs that fit casuals as well for both genders. Of course, comfy sneakers and sandals are popular stops on the site.
Another of their trailblazing innovations is the soft footbed technology which is usually softer and more comfortable than the regular Birkenstock. Signing up on the site gives you a €10 voucher.
HOKA
Pros
- Padded and remains comfortable for hours
- Lightweight feel
- Works well for street style
Cons
- Not as bouncy as it looks
In the heat of minimalist soles kicks, HOKA went the opposite with the release of its maximalist shoes thus gaining prominence. Styled as HOKA, they are a sports wear, kits, and gears company which came into existence 2009. Gaining ground in the sports industry was easy thanks to the production of ultra-marathon runners shoes, cushioned to comfort.
The site is known for marking events with top picks to mark the event, for instance, Father’s day. There are kicks for varieties of outdoor sports including running, trail running, hiking, gym, walking, and general sports. A mind-blowing feature on the site is the “Shoe locator” which advises you on the perfect kicks tailored to meet your own needs.
