Snowboarding Clothing Brands We Recommend To Readers

No matter if you’re a complete beginner or a certified pro, if you snowboard, then you need to make sure you have a quality selection of snowboarding clothing to protect you from the elements when out on the slopes.

Lucky for you, we’ve surveyed the whole market for the best boards, boots, helmets, and more to make sure you’re suitably kitted out for the snow season. Now, we turn our expert attention to clothing brands so that you can look the part and feel your best as you hit the slopes.

Without further ado, here is our carefully curated list of the best snowboard clothing brands along with how we picked them and their many pros and cons…

What to look for when buying snowboard clothing.

Waterproof : find clothing with excellent waterproof quality

: find clothing with excellent waterproof quality Insulation : clothing that will keep you warm without adding too much bulk

: clothing that will keep you warm without adding too much bulk Breathable : sometimes it can get hot, so a good breathability rating is a must

: sometimes it can get hot, so a good breathability rating is a must Lightweight and comfy : Need I say more?

: Need I say more? Made from soft fabrics to ensure a free range of movement, gore-tex is a popular and durable waterproof clothing choice.

It may seem like a daunting task to choose a reputable snowboard brand from which to purchase clothing, so we’ve put together a list of affordable brands that prioritise keeping you warm while inspiring your snowy mountain adventures this season.