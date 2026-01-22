Snowboarding Clothing Brands We Recommend To Readers

No matter if you’re a complete beginner or a certified pro, if you snowboard, then you need to make sure you have a quality selection of snowboarding clothing to protect you from the elements when out on the slopes.
Lucky for you, we’ve surveyed the whole market for the best boards, boots, helmets, and more to make sure you’re suitably kitted out for the snow season. Now, we turn our expert attention to clothing brands so that you can look the part and feel your best as you hit the slopes.
Without further ado, here is our carefully curated list of the best snowboard clothing brands along with how we picked them and their many pros and cons…
What to look for when buying snowboard clothing.
- Waterproof: find clothing with excellent waterproof quality
- Insulation: clothing that will keep you warm without adding too much bulk
- Breathable: sometimes it can get hot, so a good breathability rating is a must
- Lightweight and comfy: Need I say more?
- Made from soft fabrics to ensure a free range of movement, gore-tex is a popular and durable waterproof clothing choice.
It may seem like a daunting task to choose a reputable snowboard brand from which to purchase clothing, so we’ve put together a list of affordable brands that prioritise keeping you warm while inspiring your snowy mountain adventures this season.
Burton
Pros
- Backed by Valentino Guseli and Shaun White
- Bluesign approved materials
- We've used Burton for 20 years
Cons
- Only ships online orders to USA but available in all countries
Burton has been a leader in the snowboarding industry ever since Jake Burton Carpenter launched it out of a Vermont barn in 1977. The award-winning brand is renowned for its creative designs and sustainable practices using Bluesign approved materials which reduce impact on humans and the planet during manufacturing. Today, it is one of the largest snowboarding brands in the world, embraced by both beginners and professionals including Australia’s very own Valentino Guseli.
Their best selling Burton AK Cyclic Gore-tex 2L Pants feature Gore-Tex technology, zip vents, a living lining for temperature control, and reinforced cuffs and water resistant zips. These pants along with many of their snowboard clothing come with a lifetime of warranty.
They also have their accessories brand ANON, which has a wide range of helmets and goggles to complete your fresh Winter look.
686
Pros
- Strong price point
- Used by the best snowboard schools
- 10% off first order
- 3 in 1 designs
- Iron Maiden collaborations
Cons
- Free shipping for US only
After exhausting the skating scene at Venice Beach, 686 founder, Michael Akira West began snowboarding and soon loved everything alpine-related. 686’s clothing is regarded for being both high-tech and fashion-forward.
686 uses smart technology that offers a 3-in-1 Detachable Layering System so that you can wear your garment in multiple layers. They offer a Gore-tex Smart 3 in 1 jacket and pants which stand out as a top choice for those seeking value and versatility with its insulated and waterproof layers.
Customers can enjoy 10% off their first order and free shipping with orders over $100 in the US.
Rossignol
Pros
- Receive 15% off first order
- Wide range of sizes (2XS-3XL)
- French so it's chic
- Not a brand you see on everyone.
Cons
- Not available in Australia
Founded by Abel Rossignol in 1907, the Rossignol brand is an expert when it comes to sport and has been an industry pioneer for over 100 years. The French manufacturer of alpine, snowboard and Nordic equipment was even one of the first companies to produce plastic skis.
Today, the company produces all types of ski and snowboarding equipment, including high-performance jacket which is a lightweight 3 layer build with durable water repellent technology. Team riders include French professional snowboarder Xavier De Le Rue.
Signup and receive 15% off your first order. Standard shipping is free for all apparel. Rossignol is available in 26 countries and currently does not ship to Australia.
Mountain Hardwear
Pros
- High-quality products and gear
- The clothing is built to last
- Good price point
Cons
- Ships to the US only
- Free shipping available for members only
Mountain Hardwear is often regarded as one of the best snowboarding clothing brands, as they are all about creating apparel and equipment that’ll empower their customers. Founded in 1993, the company wanted to produce high-quality goods as they saw the industry comprising and only providing average products for less experienced users. Mountain Hardwear was founded to buck this trend, to serve the needs of outdoor athletes. Not to mention their new robust load-hauliers are perfect for full days out on the hills.
One of the company’s most popular items is the Mountain Hardwear Boundary Ridge Gore-tex jacket. This waterproof, breathable 3-layer jacket offers reliable protection and comfort and also features a Recco avalanche rescue reflector.
Mountain Hardwear ships to the US only. Free shipping is available for members only.
Volcom
Pros
- Buy 3 get 20% off
- Volcom Stone rewards system
- Worn by Scotty James
Cons
- On the expensive side
Established in California in 1991, Volcom has gradually evolved into a worldwide lifestyle brand renowned for its premium outerwear. Volcom has sponsored prominent figures in the industry, such as Ozzie Wright and Ryan Burch.
Renowned for their superior warmth and comfort, Volcom jackets feature a 2L Gore-Tex design, boasting streamlined profiles and fully taped seams to effectively trap heat. With an impressive breathability rating facilitated by the V-Science breathable lining system, these jackets eliminate heat-draining sweat, making them ideal for riders navigating challenging terrains.
Recently, Volcom apparel made it to the silver screen and was featured in season two of Outer Banks.
Adidas
Pros
- Iconic brand
- Gore-tex flex.
- Pockets galore.
Cons
- Not cheap.
- Not an original snowboard brand
They may be most recognisable for their sneakers, but Adidas is offering some of the best snowboarding clothing and equipment too. The company was founded in Germany in 1949 and to this day sponsors some of the biggest athletes and sporting teams in the world.
Offering their signature sleek and cool designs, many of Adidas’ snowboard pants collection is in a utility design, giving you extra front and back pockets, so you can securely store all your belongings while shredding powder. The Adidas Terrex 3L Gore-tex post-consumer Nylon pants feature a versatile three-layer design for easy layering and weather adaptation.
Snowboard outerwear are currently unavailable in stores and online in Australia. Free standard shipping and 60 day returns available for the USA.
Quiksilver
Pros
- Made for shredders by shredders
- Top team riders
Cons
- Limited breathability in some of the cheaper jackets
- Limited range of colours
Australia’s very own snow retailer, Quiksilver, is dedicated to creating products that are high in both quality and performance. The name Quiksilver was derived from the ancient alchemists’ term for turning the base metals into gold. A suitable name for a company that aims to turn good fabric into extraordinary products. Team riders include Travis Rice, who’s arguably one of the best big mountain riders in the world.
With technologies including dry-flight and eco-conscious fabric, the brand ensures that every snowboarder can confidently navigate the mountains, regardless of weather challenges. 93% of Quiksilver Outerwear is produced using sustainable manufacturing methods.
Its snowboarding clothing collection includes the warmest of jackets, many of them including the Quiksilver Mission Snow jacket are made from recycled 4-way stretch polyester, to make mobility easy.
Columbia
Pros
- Omni-heat technology
- Functionality
- Made for mountains
Cons
- Limited style variety for snowboarders
Founded in 1938, Columbia stands as the original pioneer in outdoor apparel. Recognised for crafting exceptionally warm and durable pants such as the Gulfport Insulated Ski Pants, Columbia has rightfully earned its status as an industry favourite.
In 2020, Columbia’s Omni-Heat Black Dot technology garnered recognition as one of the 100 Greatest Innovations by Popular Science. Their clothing offers this omni-heat reflective lining to ensure premium insulation.
Arc'teryx
Pros
- Free carbon neutral express shipping
- Free returns
Cons
- Expensive ($380-$1250)
- Limited size variations (S-XL)
- More of a skiier brand tbh
Arc’teryx was founded on the idea that “there is always a better way”. With the Coast Mountains serving as both inspiration and a testing ground for the brand, its gear will have you prepped for everything, from diverse climates and challenging weather conditions to hiking up a big mountain.
Being one of the only clothing manufacturers to have their independent manufacturing facilities, Arc’teryx treats its design centres like an engineering lab. You can’t go wrong with Arc’teryx as it creates the finest, most efficient snowboarding clothing, including the new Beta AR jacket, which is versatile and packable with durable waterproof protection.
The company is all about reducing carbon footprints and offers free carbon-neutral express shipping on all orders.
The North Face
Pros
- Free standard shipping on all orders Australia-wide
- Free returns for 30 days
- High quality
Cons
- Limited variety of jackets
Named after the coldest side of a mountain The North Face has become a trendy outdoor performance brand. Established in San Francisco in 1966, the company is well known for their iconic puffer jackets whilst also producing a limited variety of snowboard jackets. The North Face even sponsors leading snowboarders Andy James and Roland Morley-Brown.
However, what sets The North Face apart from other snowboarding clothing brands is its commitment to becoming environmentally friendly and improving animal welfare as many of its products are Responsible Down Standard certified. Animal lovers take note!
The North Face offers free shipping for all orders across Australia and allows for free returns within 30 days.
DC
Pros
- Eco-conscious products
- High-tech designs that do not sacrifice style
- Their equipment provides ultra comfort
- Premium gear that does not deteriorate quickly
Cons
- Limited variety of colours
- Free shipping and returns for loyalty members only
DC has been at the forefront of action sports since 1994 and continued to bring premium gear with high tech yet stylish designs. When it comes to DC, you’re sure to find unique and cool snow apparel that doesn’t comprise function. DC sponsors multiple elite snowboarders including Sebbe De Buck, IIIkka Backstrom and Gabe Ferguson.
Known for their comfortable snowboard boots, they’re sure to make you feel ultralight while providing extra grip, thanks to their ‘Contact Unilite’ outsole. Excellent for new riders as all gear makes you feel super comfortable while improving your skills on the slope.
Their best seller the DC Basis Technical Snow jacket uses eco-conscious polyester fabric and Profill Insulation technology allowing moisture to travel away from the body when things heat up.
Members can receive free shipping and returns on all orders.
Patagonia
Pros
- Wide variety of sizes (XXS-3XL)
- A brand that sources materials sustainably
- 1% of their profits go to charity organizations
Cons
- Hard to fault…
One of the more famous brands, Patagonia founded by Yvon Chouinard in 1973 and based in Ventura, California. In its 50th year, Patagonia now has 70 stores worldwide in 16 countries.
The Patagonia Nano Puff is a customer favourite as it sustains heavy rain or dunking. More importantly, once it’s wet, the Nano Puff dries super quick. The Powder Town Jacket is one of Patagonia’s more favoured snowboard jackets. The jacket features an H2No Performance Standard 2-layer shell for waterproof, breathable, and windproof protection, along with an articulated fit for unrestricted movement and a comfortable smooth mesh liner that facilitates easy layering.
Free shipping is offered on all orders over $99.
Billabong
Pros
- Versatile high quality jackets
- Aussie brand... yeeew
Cons
- Free shipping and returns for Billabong members only
Founded in 1973 by Gordon and Rena Merchant, the name “billabong” is taken from the Aboriginal word bilabaŋ that refers to a “creek that runs only during the rainy season”.
Billabong snowboarding clothing provides premium heat without making it bulky. Many of their jackets offer a 2L Sympatex waterproof membrane that sheds water and breathes with you including the All Day 2L jacket which is a Billabong favourite. Available in different colours, this snow jacket is designed to wear over layers and is suitable for a wide range of snow conditions. Also, its impressive stretch powder skirt will prevent snow from entering.
Free shipping and returns is available for Billabong crew members only.
ThirtyTwo
Pros
- Featuring products made with 100% recycled polyester
- You can find cool and colorful designs, too
- Some of their pieces are antibacterial and moisture-wicking
Cons
- Free shipping on orders over $200 only
- Ship to USA and Canada only
Created by snowboarders for snowboarders, ThirtyTwo was established in 1995. The company is known for utilising eco-conscious materials to contribute to environmental well-being. Thirty Two features an exceptional team of riders, including Snowboarding great JP Walker.
Their TM-3 JACKET is one of their best sellers, made out of 100% recycled polyester and featuring a removable synthetic down vest, it’s easy to see why.
ThirtyTwo ships to the USA and Canada only, with free shipping available on orders over $200. ThirtyTwo products are available in Australia on online stores including Rhythm Snowsports and Snow Skiers Warehouse.
Marmot
Pros
- Free returns
- 3M insulation
- 3 in 1 layered clothing
Cons
- Free shipping on orders over $75 only
Marmot launched in 1974 after college students Eric Reynolds and Dave Huntley tried to find an excuse to avoid classes at U.C Santa Cruz. Marmot’s headquarters initially started in Reynolds’ and Huntley’s dorm to manufacture parkas and sleeping bags.
Marmot incorporates high tech into their clothing and was even the first company to use Gore-Tex in snow gear. Now, they’re getting on board with synthetic insulation, as their featherless jackets are scientifically engineered with 3M insulation, meaning you can have optimal warmth without being weighed down. Not to mention they have every type of snow jacket available, including the Marmot Gore-tex KT Component 3-in-1 Jacket. The jacket offers a waterproof, breathable shell and a liner jacket packed with 80 grams of ThermalR synthetic insulation.