20 Best Men’s Belt Brands To Keep Your Pants Up

When putting together an outfit, or investing in new wardrobe pieces, one of the essential accessories that is often overlooked and forgotten, is the belt. More than just a device to hold up your pants or shorts, belts are an imperative accessory for any and every man. Belts for men are, in terms of both functionality and style, just as, if not more, important than ties, watches, and jewellery.
But it’s not uncommon for guys to get their belt wrong, although admittedly, it’s not completely their fault, as many cheap belt brands are just as much to blame for putting out belts for men that are just plain bad; poor quality, and tasteless in style.
That’s not to say you need to spend an absolute fortune on a belt, although as with most other pieces of clothing or accessories, the more you spend, the greater the quality you receive (if you want genuine leather, for example, expect to part with more cash than if you were to invest in a woven belt). There are however a number of brands that are putting out great quality belts for men that comfortably fall under the ‘affordable’ category, and it’s these brands you need to know about.
So, where do you start? Allow us to provide some help. We’ve rounded up some of the very best belt brands on the market today, that all produce belts for men that are affordable, yet well-made from high-quality materials and are sophisticated and stylish.
How To Buy Belts For Men Online
Let’s address the elephant in the room; how the hell do you buy a belt online? After all, you need to know where the holes sit to determine how tight you can make it. You don’t want to buy a belt and then once it’s delivered find that one hole is too loose but the next constricts you so much you feel like you can’t breathe.
A general rule of thumb is to buy a belt that is two inches longer than your waist size. So, if you’re a 32-inch waist, then you’ll want to buy yourself a 34-inch belt. Some manufacturers label their belts for men as S, M, L, or even in between sizes such as S/M and M/L. For those, you’ll want to pay close attention to each brand’s size guide for reference.
Alternatively, you can invest in a webbed or woven belt. Woven belts have the advantage of being able to do away with holes completely since the prong of the buckle can be passed through anywhere on the belt’s surface.
Finally, you’ll need to take into account the height of the belt. Manufacturers usually publish this information online and it’s an important figure to take note of because you don’t want to unpackage your new belt and find it’s too large to fit through the hoops on your jeans, shorts, or whatever other bottoms you want to pass it through.
So, if you’re ready to elevate your outfits effortlessly with a new quality belt, take a look at the brands below that are currently creating the best belts for men.
GAP
Pros
- 25% off your first order when you sign up for the newsletter
- Belts that work for any occasion
- Made from high-quality 100% leather
- Affordable belts for all budgets
Cons
- The designs are a bit limited in variety
Price: From $45
Sizes: 28-44
Founded in 1969, GAP has quickly become one of the most iconic yet affordable brands in the world. If you’re on the hunt for an affordable belt that is still high-quality, GAP is the brand for you. They have genuine leather belts for men in black, dark browns, and tan colours with stylish harness buckles that’ll work for casual, smart-casual, and office settings.
Bonobos
Pros
- Some belts come in extended sizes
- You get 15% off your first order when signing up for email alerts
- There’s a larger selection of belt designs and colours
- Made from eco leather for sustainability
Cons
- Some belts are on the pricier side
Price: From $79
Sizes: 32-40
While they may have succeeded in their quest to develop the most comfortable pants on the planet, Bonobos understands guys also need belts to accessorise and ensure their comfortable pants stay up. The clothing brand has a solid range of leather, suede and woven belts for men, available in a good range of colours and, in some cases, extended sizes for the larger gentleman.
Huckberry
Pros
- Strong belts that are suitable for multiple purposes, even outside of holding your pants up
- You can get free shipping by signing up for the newsletter
- Very impressive variety in belt colours and designs
- Made from premium full-grain leather
- Belts that work for any occasion
Cons
- Some belts are pricey
Price: From $55
Sizes: 30-40
Huckberry, a brand specifically created for men who live in the city but love adventure, believes that a belt can instantly and effortlessly elevate any outfit. Their range of belts for men features stylish leather, suede, and webbing belts that not only look good but are extremely functional. These belts will obviously hold your pants up, but they can also be used as a tourniquet in a life-threatening situation, or to zip-line across great heights; that’s how durable and reliable Huckberry’s belts for men are!
J. Crew
Pros
- You can get more personalized belts with different buckle colours and styles
- The belts look perfect with any outfit
- Made from high-quality, durable Italian leather
Cons
- Some products are not true to the size
Price: From $65
Sizes: 30-42
J. Crew believes in ‘looking a million bucks, not spending it’ which is why they source the best high-quality fabrics at the most accessible prices. They have a large range of belts for men crafted from genuine leather in black, brown, and tan colours. J. Crew’s belts come with a selection of different belt buckle styles and colours, and are also available in a more casual woven style as well as classic belt styles.
Banana Republic
Pros
- You get 15% off your first order when you join their email list
- Modern and good-looking belts that inspire confidence
- A very affordable option for all men
- High-quality leather sourced from Italy
Cons
- Not all belts come in different colour varieties
Price: From $50
Sizes: S-XL
Founded in 1978, in California, Banana Republic is now a premier global brand for modern clothing with no boundaries. Another affordable option, Banana Republic’s range of belts for men are all extremely well-made and are available in both leather and woven varieties. If you’re after a sleek, modern belt that’s durable but won’t break the bank, Banana Republic is the brand for you.
L.L. Bean
Pros
- Perfect for more adventurous occasions
- They have more unique designs to offer, like a four-in-one belt
- Their products are affordable but offer great value for the price
Cons
- The product variety is not large
Price: From $40
Sizes: 30-46
L.L. Bean designs products perfect for outdoor adventures; durable and functional. However, that doesn’t mean that L.L. Bean compromises on style. They have a rather versatile range of belts for men. L.L. Bean has unique styles of belts on offer, such as a four-in-one belt, a braided leather belt, a rope belt, etc. but they also have timeless classic belts crafted from leather. Another remarkably affordable brand, you’re guaranteed to find the perfect belt for every occasion, especially adventurous occasions, with L.L. Bean’s range.
Club Monaco
Pros
- Belts on the skinnier side for a trendy look
- Timeless pieces that never go out of style
- Made from high-quality, rich Italian leather
Cons
- A small range of belts for men
Price: From $70
Sizes: 30-38
Club Monaco was founded in 1985 to create ‘better basics’; classic, effortless pieces that are well-made and elevate wardrobes. Club Monaco believes the mark of true style is experimenting thoughtfully, something they’re experts at; constantly growing and evolving their style, Club Monaco encourages their consumers to do the same. Their range of belts for men is small, and features very modern dress belts. All crafted from leather and finished with silver-toned accents, Club Monaco’s belts are on the skinnier side for a trendy look.
Hugo Boss
Pros
- Belts made to keep up with any wardrobe changes
- A large variety of belts
- More affordable belts
Cons
- You cannot pick different colours for all items
Price: From $60
Sizes: 32-44
German luxury fashion house, Hugo Boss is renowned for their opulent range of clothing, accessories, footwear, and fragrances. Hugo Boss believes that a great belt will tie your look together, and is a key piece for completing any outfit. Crafted from high quality leather and hardware, their belts for men are designed to keep up with your ever-changing wardrobe, and will suit any outfit from weekend looks to workwear ensembles.
Paul Smith
Pros
- You get 10% off when subscribing to the newsletter
- More quirky and eccentric designs suitable for men who want to stand out
- Made from durable natural leather
Cons
- The belts are on the pricier side
Price: From $125
Sizes: 28-40
Renowned for his creative aesthetic, which combines tradition and modernity, Paul Smith is one of Britain’s foremost designers. Each Paul Smith design is underpinned by a dry British sense of humour: quirky but not frivolous, eccentric but not silly. Their vast selection of belts for men range from classic leather suit belts in dark, traditional tones to colourful striped belts and cut-to-fit, reversible options.
Reiss
Pros
- Stylish designs that will never go out of style
- The belts are innovative and durable and will not need replacements soon
- There are lots of fun colours and designs to choose from
- Great for both casual and formal occasions
Cons
- You have to spend $350 to get free delivery
Price: From $80
Sizes: 28-38
Since its creation by David Reiss in 1971, Reiss has established a design philosophy centred on creating design-led menswear, womenswear and accessories. With an uncompromising commitment to delivering innovative and original products, Reiss fuses exceptional design, quality and value. Reiss has leather, suede, and woven belts for men in classic, reptile-embossed, and reversible designs that are ever so stylish and durable, you can wear them day in, day out.
Mango
Pros
- Increased comfort thanks to the high-quality elastic, woven, leather, and reversible materials
- You can choose from a large variety of designs and colours
- They come at decent prices
Cons
- They do not deliver to all locations
Price: From $50
Sizes: S-XL
Spanish clothing company, Mango, was founded in 1984 with one goal in mind: to create clothes with “a Mediterranean essence”. Mango’s garments achieve this with their natural and contemporary styles paired with comfortable fabrics. Mango has a large range of belts for men, and are available in leather, woven, elastic, and reversible varieties, that are extremely versatile and comfortable; perfect for everyday use.
Uniqlo
Pros
- Very affordable belts
- Thick and long-lasting items that will not have to be replaced soon
- Ideal for formal events
Cons
- They may not always be true to size
Price: From $30
Sizes: S-XL
You’ll be hard pushed to find belts more affordable than the range at Uniqlo. However, if you manage to, you’ll definitely want to avoid cheaper brands because they won’t be able to compare in quality. Uniqlo’s belts for men use real leather and are available in various colours and thicknesses, making them extremely versatile, as well as long-lasting.
Anderson’s
Pros
- Belts for both casual and formal occasions
- Experienced brand that has been making high-quality belts for over 5 decades
- They have leather detailing to add more style
Cons
- They’re quite expensive
Price: From $160
Sizes: 34-44
Anderson’s have been making high quality belts since 1966. They are made by some of the world’s finest leather artisans in Parma, Italy, ensuring both quality and durability. They have a wide range of formal and casual belts for men in an array of colours and materials.
AllSaints
Pros
- 10% off your order when you subscribe to the newsletter
- They use quality signature metal hardware
- They work well with all types of outfits
Cons
- The product variety is low
Price: From $55
Sizes: 30-38
Premium British fashion retailer, AllSaints began its journey in 1994, as a wholesale menswear brand selling to high-end retailers like Harrods and Harvey Nichols, but eventually opened its own store in London in ’97. Now, AllSaints is a globally renowned brand best known for its iconic biker jackets. However, their range of belts for men is also impressive. A mixture of biker and cowboy aesthetics have obviously inspired AllSaint’s belts; you’ll find genuine thick leather, studs, and just downright cool belts with AllSaints.
Kreis
Pros
- They offer traditional belt styles
- High-quality products made from calf-suede and different exotic materials
- Belts that stand the test of time
Cons
- They’re on the pricier side
If you’re looking for a traditional style of belt then Kreis is the belt brand for you. Kreis has been crafting high quality belts from calf-suede and other exotic materials since 1963, and all of their belts for men are guaranteed to age beautifully in time.
RM Williams
Pros
- Handmade leather belts with unique details
- The product variety is very large
- You have 60 days to make returns
- Strong materials that won’t deteriorate soon
Cons
- Some products are a bit expensive
Price: From $139
Sizes: 30-46
Skilled craftsmen produce R.M. Williams’ beautifully handmade leather belts in their Australian workshop. Their range of belts for men includes everything from intricate hand-plaited kangaroo leather belts to heritage inspired canvas belts, all of which are made to look good with age. Extremely high-quality and stylish, it’s no wonder why RM Williams are one of the best belt brands on the market.
APC
Pros
- Elegant belts that are perfect for any occasion, especially formal ones
- Belts that will last a lifetime
- Amazing attention to detail
Cons
- They’re on the pricier side
Price: From $200
Sizes: 28-34
If you wish to emulate timeless Parisian style, then an APC belt is the way to go. Their plain styling and focus on quality, cements their belts for men as accessories that will last a lifetime. Their belt designs are classic and elegant and will elevate any man’s wardrobe.
1017 ALYX 9SM
Pros
- Ideal for men who like contemporary designs
- They use adjustable press-release fastening
- They’re made from durable materials
Cons
- They’re very expensive
Price: From $215
Sizes: 30-38
Whilst 1017 ALYX 9SM is a relatively new brand in comparison to other belt brands featured, their cutting edge and ‘technical’ designs from LA are setting them apart in the belt market. If you’re looking for something rugged and contemporary that’ll turn heads, 1017 ALYX 9SM’s cool belts for men are for you.
Polo Ralph Lauren
Pros
- They offer rather affordable belts
- Belts that break in nicely over time
- Made from high-quality, full-grain leather
Cons
- They don’t have a large product variety
Price: From $70
Sizes: 32-40
A pioneer for preppy style, Polo Ralph Lauren sure knows how to make a belt. With a huge range of belts for men that include Italian-inspired leather belts, and preppy colourful ribbon belts, any Polo Ralph Lauren belt will add a sleek finishing touch to your outfits.
Mulberry
Pros
- Timeless leather belts that look stylish with every outfit
- Their belt design variety is very large
- The leather is tanned with natural vegetable tanning methods
Cons
- Very expensive belts
Price: From $235
Sizes: 32-40
Mulberry, famous for their superb leather bags, inject a sense of modern, powerful masculinity into everything they make. Their range of timeless leather belts for men are simple, yet elegant; and are so well-made and versatile they could be comfortably worn daily to any occasion.