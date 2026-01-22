Best Dad Clothing Brands To Elevate Your Fatherhood Style

As you get older in years you need to attempt to dress your age. That’s where the brand that caters to fathers becomes an essential part of your wardrobe. Gone are the days of droopy jeans, now it’s polo shirts, chinos and sensible shoes.
As many DMARGE readers can attest to, when we find a quality brand that fits the ‘dad’ profile, we’ll often buy it until we’re buried in said attire.
The following curated list of ‘dad brands’ are the menswear brand that makes smart and subtle clothing for every bloke who’s over the age of 30. Whether it’s heading out for a game of golf or watching your kids play soccer, these brands are dad-approved.
How do we know this? The DMARGE editorial team are fathers and friends of fathers. We know the brands that we would wear and those that we would recommend to Dads we know.
-
Outerknown Great for surfer dadsShop Now
-
-
-
-
-
Outerknown
Great for surfer dads
Pros
- More than 15 different colour and pattern combinations available
- 15% off your first order when you sign up to follow the latest trends
- The clothing is made from organic materials
Cons
- Free shipping is only available on orders over $135
In 2015, surfing legend Kelly Slater and creative director John Moore set out to create a sustainable lifestyle and ethically sourced clothing committed to serving outdoor enthusiasts and preserving the planet.
However, aside from being eco-friendly, this brand has embraced dad style, offering oversized shirts, pants and “dad” hats, achieving an impressively cool aesthetic that’s vintage and trendy.
Faherty
Great for dad who like the land
Pros
- Unique colours and patterns that suit any dad’s style
- You get 15% off your first order when you sign up to stay notified
- Premium and durable materials used for all products
Cons
- Only U.S. domestic orders get free shipping on orders over $100
Launched by twin brothers Mike and Alex Faherty in 2013, Faherty has built a new American legacy through their detailed and chic designs, promising to make you feel confident and stylish. Faherty offers classic dad style staples, including polo shirts, stonewashed jeans, funky t-shirts and chunky sneakers.
They infuse premium materials into their products, guaranteed to feel super comfortable while expanding your vintage wardrobe.
J. Crew
For preppy dads
Pros
- Great option when you want something more affordable
- You earn 1 point for each $1 spent and can get a $5 reward for every 200 points
- Funky designs and colours that make any dad stand out
Cons
- Returns cost $45
J. Crew is one of the most well-known clothing brands, creating modern designs that feature advanced technology. Setting a global benchmark for their accessible, high-quality products, J.Crew produce classic pieces that offer a fresh take – including their “dad” inspired clothing. This brand supplies cool vintage outerwear and shirts available in the most striking prints and colours that will instantly elevate your casual wear to the next level.
Bonobos
For smart casual dads
Pros
- New members get a 15% discount on their first order
- Amazing attention to detail for all products
Cons
- Shipping to Australia costs $35
Bonobos began its e-commerce apparel store in 2017 when the idea of online shopping was new. Bonobos quickly grew a loyal customer base due to its super comfy and well-made casual wear, so you know they excel in making stylish dad clothing.
Bonobos have an entire golf range with funky print polo tops and colourful golf caps perfect for capturing the dad on vacation aesthetic. Also, they’ve manufactured this collection out of high performing materials, so you’re sure to feel super comfortable.
Relwen
For rugged Dads
Pros
- Comfortable and stretchy clothing for dads who like to explore the outdoors
- Affordable pieces that let you save money
- Cool styles in more than 5 different colours to look stylish wherever you go
Cons
- The zippers on various products may stick at times
Founded in 2007 by Jamie Rupp, Relwen was influenced by the field, farms and great lakes of Ohio and Minigan.
Relwen supplies incredibly durable, stylish and comfortable clothing, great for outdoor exploration. If you’re partaking in outdoor activities but still want to bring a cool laidback look into your style, make sure you check out Relwen.
Todd Snyder
For snappy dressing dads
Pros
- Unique vintage-inspired clothing style for cool dads
- Stylish clothing suitable for all seasons
- The colour won’t fade away with wear or washing
Cons
- The products are on the pricier side
Ever since this brand launched in 2011, Todd Snyder infused his love for New York City into his collection while upgrading how modern men present themselves. If you’re searching for dad style that also reflects classic American style, you have to check their range, as Todd Snyder draws influence from vintage eras to inspire its unique line of clothing.
Rhone
For active urban dwelling dads
Pros
- The fabrics are breathable, providing more ventilation during hot days
- Stretchy materials that make physical effort easy and smooth
- You can enjoy 20% off your first order when you subscribe to the newsletter
Cons
- Some products are a bit expensive
Rhone designs are all about form and function, as they make quality sports and activewear apparel geared to be performance-enhancing. Delve into their range, as they have a collection of colourful polos, windbreakers and running shorts that will bring a little dad style into your workout clothing.
Ministry of Supply
For corporate dads
Pros
- The product range is varied, offering something for men of all styles
- Low prices for all budgets
- The brand is committed to becoming more sustainable in the future
Cons
- They don’t always provide the best quality
Ministry of Supply was established in Cambridge and is headquartered in the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) labs, ensuring its clothing is of the highest quality. If you’re looking for designs that are simple, clean cuts, then this brand is for you.
Ministry of Supply is embraced by fathers everywhere, as they produce some of the best basics guaranteed to make you feel highly comfortable.
Suitsupply
For Dutch dads... and snappy dresser dads
Pros
- Australians get free shipping on their orders
- The brand uses high-quality, natural fibers to manufacture the clothing
- Clothing that makes you look amazing throughout the whole year
Cons
- Some products are on the pricier side
Suitsupply is one of the best menswear brands on the market that will have you looking super sharp all year round. Founded by Fokke de Jong in 2000, This Amersterdam based brand creates clothing crafted from some of the most luxurious materials and fabrics.
Make sure you check out their rich, soft turtlenecks, as when you pair these babies with some high waisted pants, you’re guaranteed to capture excellent dad style.
Charles Tyrwhitt
For gentlemen dads
Pros
- Full refunds can be offered up to 3 months later
- The brand is a carbon-neutral one
Cons
- Some products are quite expensive
Charles Tyrwhitt has been delivering iconic menswear since the mid-eighties. If you’re on the hunt for an impeccably made shirt that you can incorporate into your formal dad wear, make sure you have a look at their collection.
These world-famous shirts come in unique prints and patterns, adding a little pop of colour to your wardrobe.
American Giant
For classic and relaxed fit dads
Pros
- Simple styles that will not go out of fashion over time
- The clothing is more durable, saving money and reducing waste as a result
- You can get $25 off your order if you refer a friend
Cons
- You get lower quality despite paying a lot of money
Direct-to-consumer brand American Giant manufacturers all of its casual clothing and sportswear in the United States.
Their simple yet thoughtful designs are incredibly affordable, catering to every man’s budget. They specialise in stylish activewear and sweats, perfect for achieving the off-duty dad aesthetic for those who want to kick back in style.
Travis Mathew
For golfing dads
Pros
- If you subscribe to the newsletter, you get 20% off your first order
- Modern styles that make any dad look cool
- You don’t have to waste time ironing the clothing as they’re wrinkle-resistant
- It’s easier to maintain your comfort thanks to the breathable fabrics with sweat-wicking features
Cons
- Some items are made from thinner and less durable fabrics
Founded in 2007, TravisMathew draws on the Southern Californian lifestyle. This premier men’s lifestyle brand is perfect for summer, as they provide loose-fit polos and t-shirt guaranteed to keep you cool in the warmer weather.
Tommy Bahama
For vacationing dads
Pros
- The pieces optimize airflow and make movement easier
- The products can be effortlessly paired with other pieces of clothing for a casual but cool look
Cons
- Free standard shipping is only available on orders over $175
Tommy Bahama is a go-to brand for casual wear and purveyor of island lifestyles, perfect for capturing the classic dad on vacation look. Their collection of camp shirts are available in the boldest and brightest prints, effortlessly combining luxe with a laidback aesthetic.
Ted Baker
For British dads
Pros
- You can get 10% off your first order when you subscribe
- Products that give you a refreshing look no matter where you go
Cons
- The products may be a bit expensive
This luxury retail clothing brand is guaranteed to add a little flair to your wardrobe. Ted Baker provides fresh takes on original staple wear pieces, ideal if you’re looking for slightly upgraded vintage-inspired clothing.
GAP
For every day dads
Pros
- They use GapFlex stretch technology that makes it easier to move around
- Clothing with a timeless modern style that will make any dad confident
Cons
- The pieces don’t have the best quality
Founded in the late sixties by Donald and Doris Fisher, Gap operates six primary divisions, making them the largest speciality retailer in the United States. Many men have embraced this clothing brand for its great everyday pieces that effortlessly blend into a range of outfits. If you’re looking for well-made basics promising to update your dad style, have a look at their online store.
Orvis
For wilderness dads
Pros
- You only need to spend $50 for free shipping
- It’s a great low-cost option
- Clothing with moisture-wicking properties and sun protection for more comfort during warm weather
- 5% of the brand’s pre-tax profits go to protecting nature
Cons
- It takes between 7-10 business days to receive international orders
Orvis is a family-run business primarily known for its excellent outdoor gear and equipment, specialising in fly fishing, hunting and sporting goods. If you’re planning to have a dad weekend getaway, exploring the great outdoors, we highly suggest you check out their collection.
Lululemon
For fitness dads
Pros
- Great option when you’re on a budget
- Clothing designed for people on the move
- The fit is relaxed, making sure you’re comfortable when you’re on and about with your family
Cons
- Costs for international shipping start from $35
Lululemon has led the activewear and athleisure industry since its beginnings in the late nineties. Specialise in technical workout clothes that are both practical and stylish, Lululemon is the perfect brand if you want to achieve the ‘cool’ dad look into your sports apparel.
Hugo Boss
For ze German dads
Pros
- It only takes 6-8 days to have your products delivered
- The clothing is modern and elegant yet provides enough comfort for any dad
- Prices for all pockets
Cons
- You don’t get free shipping unless you spend $199
Hugo Boss is one of the most famous menswear brands that has been serving luxury pieces since the mid-forties. Hugo Boss has modernised men’s fashion with clothing that will change your whole fashion sense, especially their dad’s sweaters and cardigans that combine elegance and laidback style.
Peter Millar
For more golfing dads
Pros
- You can return items within 60 days
- The prices are fair
- The fits are unique and trendy
- Products fit for dads who like to stay active
Cons
- They do not ship to all locations
Founded in 2001 with just a single cashmere sweater in its lineup, Peter Millar has expanded to include golf and non-golf clothing for men. You can find all kinds of stylish dad clothing pieces here from colourful polos, pullovers, sweaters and shorts; they have it all.
Buck Mason
For debonaire dads
Pros
- High-quality breathable pieces
- Suitable for camping and travel
- 365-day return policy
Cons
- Limited Availability in non-basic colours
In the heart of California, t-shirts, chino pants, and button-ups are all the race for dads. Founded by Co partners, Erik Allen Ford and Sasha Koehn, Buck Mason’s summer collections usually feature lightweight top and bottom fits with bold textures. Not a fan of bold colours? Don’t sweat it cause there’s a colour palette for you to choose the perfect shade for your fit. The linen lineup fits into any season, keeping you warm and at ease.
Get inspo from the men’s lookbook for your gift curating ideas to celebrate the gents in your crew. Their polos are generally styled with their denims for a statement look. A great swim during summer wouldn’t be bad; they’ve got swim shorts for men that have quick-dry technology. With over 27 retail locations, Buck Mason is an all-you-need stop for everything dad wears.
Dickies
For casual dads
Pros
- Budget-friendly
- Protects from harsh weathers eg wind and rain
- Roomy and comfortable.
Cons
- Not suitable for events or parties.
Starting off in the agricultural scene with hardware and work clothing, Dickies has grown across different industries. Its first call was the sale of denim bib for farm workers. For the hustling dads, you can’t beat Dickies’ 847 work pants. Way back in the early 1900s, they were known as Clare and now have over 100 stores worldwide.
The Eisenhower jacket will keep you comfy on that hike or fishing trip. Dickies cargo and carpenter pants safely secure your items whilst going about daily life. These pants spell comfort and country style whilst keeping you protected all day long. The multipurpose coveralls and overalls are perfect for male workers including welders and engineers.
Uniqlo
For cheap dads
Pros
- Budget-friendly prices
- Clothings are classic though basic
Cons
- Violates ethical production standards
A subsidiary of Fast Retailing Co, Japanese brand, Uniqlo manufactures and retails some of the best Asian casuals out there. As names changed from Ogori Shoji to Fast Retailing, the quality of clothing went notches higher as well. Shirts, majorly linen, come in various colours. Cotton polos, breezy shorts and comfy sportswears.
The Airism Collection for men is made with an anti-odour technology for keeping the stink away. The singlets are made solely for comfort, and the cotton and linen shirts are good work options when paired with the relaxed lined bottoms. Suitable for evening gatherings, their best sellers include the premium long sleeve linen shirt and the cotton short sleeves.
Alex Mill
For denim loving dads
Pros
- 10% off first order
- Suitable for the modern man
- Recycles and reuses textile waste
Cons
- Irregular yarns
Alex Drexler, out of sheer curiosity, founded the Alex Mill clothing line. Focusing on casual wear, this brand is based in the heart of America, with a flagship store in Manhattan. Males collections range from camp shirts, work jackets, pleated shorts, shirt jackets, linen suits and belts.
The unisex Alex wide leg jean made out of 100% cotton sleeps snugly on your waist then free from the knees downwards. The seersucker suits styled with white sneakers are great for evening affairs. The Madras and linen camp shirt can be mixed and matched with the Irving shorts for outdoor camping. The work jacket, with multiple roomy pockets, keeps your essentials safe from falling. The lightweight denim spells convenience and comfortability.