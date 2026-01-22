Australian Menswear Brands Dominating Our Wardrobes

Australian men are pretty stylish, but what we don’t hear nearly enough about are the Australian brands making it big both nationally and abroad.
The world may not yet speak of Sydney Fashion Week with the same reverence it does about New York or Paris, but we can dream. In the meantime, let’s celebrate the cool Australian menswear brands helping to make that dream become a reality.
These are the absolute best Australian men’s fashion brands producing stylish and cool clothing that’ll make even a Louis V-obsessed bon vivant jealous. These brands were all founded and are now based Down Under, with most drawing upon Aussie culture for inspiration.
Whether you’re after casual wear or formal wear, minimalistic basics or urban street style; these Australian menswear brands have got you covered.
Politix
Pros
- They help you create the most charming outfits
- They have very affordable clothing available
- They use premium linen, wool, and organic cotton
Cons
- Brand wasn't known for quality 10 years ago but it's now come a long way. We approve.
Founded in Melbourne in 1975, Politix has become an Australian menswear staple and has helped Aussie men make their mark, by getting to know the person behind the suit and elevating their personal style through skilful design and time-honoured craftsmanship.
Politix were one of the pioneers of the slim-fit suit in Australia but there’s much more to the brand than just suits. In 2022, Politix offer a complete collection spanning elevated casual, businesswear, formalwear and black tie, with an emphasis on quality materials and versatility.
This includes garments made using Australian and organic cotton, high-quality Australian wool and premium linens chosen for not only their aesthetic and textural qualities but also for their robust nature.
Popular Products from Politix
Assembly Label
Pros
- They offer many casual and formal clothing options
- They use organic materials to craft their products
- They’re not very expensive
- You can choose from a wide range of colours
Cons
- Don't expect any big statement pieces
- Some stores have very limited stock
- There has been a decline in clothing quality
Assembly Label started in 2011 as a marriage between wardrobe staples and exclusive fabrics that don’t usually feature in the realm of menswear basics. Their collections never stray far from the wardrobe essentials – tees, shorts, and shirts – that guys will be wearing year after year despite the sartorial fluctuations of high-street design. They’ve also got premium gear in silk-linen blends that promise an easy transition from the everyday hustle to the bar stool.
Their best-sellers are simple, monochrome items like a staple white shirt, tee, or thin crewneck. Stuff that every guy needs, but doesn’t necessarily get in a quality fabric that offers several seasons of good wear.
Popular Products from Assembly Label
Venroy
Pros
- Clothing that works in any season
- The pieces follow a Mediterranean style
- The brand creates clothing that stands the test of time
Cons
- Sizing can be a bit off for tops
- Some pieces don’t have many colour options
Another fraternal partnership between a couple of mates with a promising idea and lots of ticker, Venroy started off modestly as a wholesale business in suburban Sydney in the late 00’s. Promising world-class swim shorts for the Australian coastal ‘leisure life’, Venroy have since evolved into one of our most exciting home-grown luxury fashion brands.
They’ve been applauded (and blamed) for the growing acceptability of above-the-knee boardies and seem poised to capture a bigger slice of the oceanside apparel market as the years roll on, by introducing shirts and knits to their collection. Uniquely, they don’t offer seasonal collections and stock a full house all the time – ensuring blokes across the globe have the right kit for their climate.
These guys aren’t shy retailers. Their Bondi flagship is right in the middle of the action and they can also be found in Paddington for those of you who only get to the beach on weekends. For shoppers outside Sydney, David Jones or their slick online store is your ticket to immaculate summer vibes. Alternatively, they’ve just opened a boutique in Italy’s picturesque Capri – giving the Mediterranean a taste of Antipodean style.
Popular Products from Venroy
Afends
Pros
- Made in Byron Bay
- It’s a brand that keeps evolving in terms of styles
- Their products are eco-friendly
- You get timeless pieces that won’t go out of style soon
- Durable clothing that will last for years
Cons
- It’s not a perfect option for men looking for more professional or formal attire
Founded in 2006 by Declan Wise and Jono Salfield in the small coastal town of Byron Bay, streetwear brand, Afends is inspired by surfing and skateboarding culture. Afends is constantly evolving from range to range, adapting and inspiring future trends but without losing sight of their effervescent ethos and style.
Afends strives to create and deliver durable, eco-friendly, and timeless apparel that’ll last you a lifetime, and you’ll find cool t-shirts, shirts, jackets, hoodies, jeans, shorts, and swimwear in soft organic and premium fabrics in muted pastel colours and coastal-vibe prints.
Popular Products from Afends
M.J. Bale
Pros
- Carbon neutral ethos
- Wide range from formal to athleisure
- Perfect for creating a more sophisticated wardrobe
- They only use premium fabrics
- Everything is built to last
Cons
- They are not the cheapest pieces
M.J. Bale is an Australian-owned gentlemen’s clothier making garments of integrity for men of character. Founded in 2009, the brand prides itself on tailoring expertise with natural fibres, particularly Australian merino wool.
With both formal and casual wear on offer, M.J. Bale has everything you need to build a sophisticated wardrobe. From expertly tailored suits and tuxedos to t-shirts and chinos, M.J. Bale has a versatile range of men’s clothing but the thing that ties them all together is the unwavering craftsmanship and use of premium fabrics.
Popular Products from M.J. Bale
Double Rainbouu
Pros
- Ideal for men who like wild colours and tropical prints
- They’re inspired by the seaside culture of Australia
- They have a lot of unisex clothing
Cons
- Shirt fabric quality is not that good
- Exchanges can only be made within 14 days of delivery
Putting a fun and fresh twist on the cult classic Hawaiian shirt, Double Rainbouu was launched to provide men with cool shirts that feature vivid tropical prints inspired by the Australian seaside culture.
Founders Mikey Nolan & Toby Jones believe that “the beach in Australia is such a huge aspect of everyone’s lives” and therefore aims to reflect all types of Aussie beaches (the city beach, the small-town beach, deserted beaches, and crappy suburban beaches) in Double Rainbouu’s clothing. The result is colourful and bold tees, shirts, pants, shorts, and outerwear that’ll turn heads wherever you go.
Popular Products from Double Rainbouu
Nana Judy
Pros
- Sleek and comfortable streetwear perfect for teens
- Melbourne based
- Perfect clothing for men who like to make a statement
- It can last for a very long time
- They use recycled materials
- Clothes that offer amazing comfort
Cons
- Designs are relatively safe and conventional
- Some clothes don’t have multiple colour options
Founded by Glenn Coleman and designed in Melbourne since 2006, Nana Judy is one of Australia’s premier streetwear brands for men. Fun, trend-setting and with a close connection to live music, Nana Judy is a brand that covers the menswear essentials such as jeans and t-shirts, but also produces some more statement pieces, such as the casual short-sleeve shirt seen in the image above.
The brand has a commitment to sustainability, too, and so uses recycled or compostable materials wherever possible. Plus, clothing is designed and crafted for years and years, meaning you can look good and feel great well into the future.
Popular Products from Nana Judy
Song For The Mute
Pros
- Caters to the younger folk
- Unique styles for men who aren’t afraid to look different
- Incredible attention to detail
Cons
- Colour options are mostly monochrome or moody
- Not affordable
One of Australia’s biggest men’s fashion exports is cult label Song For The Mute. Helmed by friends Melvin Tanaya and Lyna Ty, the brand touted by Nick Wooster as “unique, not only to anything I’ve seen in Australia, but quite frankly, anything I’ve seen in the world”, proudly represents Australia on the runway and in major retailers around the world.
The young label’s uncompromising approach to design – a huge focus on finding just the right fabric and showcasing its texture – in dark and moody colour palettes – is why SFTM is a must-have in your wardrobe. Especially the outerwear. They’ve also just penned an exciting footwear collaboration with streetwear giant Adidas which is sure to get them noticed by overseas fashionistas.
Popular Products from Song For The Mute
Jac + Jack
Pros
- They use a varied mix of materials
- Ideal for casual and relaxing days
- The pieces aren’t too expensive
Cons
- The designs may be too plain for some people
Originally established in 2004 as a cashmere knitwear label, Jac + Jack offers simple menswear for the contemporary wardrobe. The ethos of Jac + Jack is ‘slow-fashion’, meaning the decade-old apparel house prioritises authenticity: paying attention to detail, manufacturing, and design.
Its founders, Jacqueline ‘Jac’ Hunt and Lisa ‘Jack’ Dempsey, work with actual textile mills and spinners to source their cashmere, merino wool, fine cotton, linen, and silks too. The defining style of their clothing is modern and basic, perfect for adding some classic essentials back into your daily routine. Come here for all your cashmere and knitwear needs, as well as their modern sweats collection.
Popular Products from Jac + Jack
Calibre
Pros
- They have both formal and relaxing clothes available
- There are numerous fun colours to choose from
- It’s easy to take care of the clothing
Cons
- Inconsistent sizing
- It’s a more expensive brand
Calibre has always been a brand ahead of its time. Launched in 1989 by Gary Zecevis, the brand pioneered the contemporary Australian slim cut as we know and understand it today, which for the time was an unique approach to the Australian male wardrobe.
Calibre offers both casual and formalwear, but both collections are linked by their tailored silhouette. You’ll find smart trousers that a cool older gent might wear, alongside a bold floral-printed shirt that was designed for end of year parties. Look out this winter for their rollnecks, sports jackets, and tailoring with a hint of 1970’s sartorialism (their leather jackets are showstoppers too).
Calibre is killing the menswear space right now with some of the best clothing in Australia. Get around it.
Popular Products from Calibre
Zanerobe
Pros
- They have a street-style aesthetic
- The clothes are very comfortable and relaxing
- They use numerous fabrics from Japan, France, and more
Cons
- Quality can vary
- Availability can be limited
- They don’t have many colour options
Launched in 2008 by a couple of pals on the East Coast, Zanerobe produces seasonal collections that revolve around a combination of street style basics – tees, pants, and workwear-inspired jackets (they do summer-friendly kits too).
Their elastic cuff pants are a big hit for their utilitarian, military-inspired aesthetic and comprise one of the primary legs of their collections. Project A – Zanerobe’s limited edition apparel – combines their characteristic street style aesthetic with premium international fabric selections from France, Japan, and beyond.
Zanerobe has a strong presence in Australian retail. While they’re yet to open a standalone down under, they’re a regular presence in department stores and large menswear retailers. Plus, they have a tidy online retail experience for anything you can’t find in brick-and-mortar locations.
Popular Products from Zanerobe
NON-TYPE
Pros
- Known for their more unconventional clothing
- They ensure extra comfort
- They also venture into the premium surf world
- Not focused on trends
Cons
- Does not work for traditional tastes
- Some of their pieces are a bit expensive
NON-TYPE is the latest creation in the long history of design and fashion for its two founding members Gareth Moody and George Gorrow. The line is a morphing of genres, a modernist non-seasonal, non-trend focused ready to wear men’s collection.
This no fixed genre and a non-type rating approach is an open door with a license to roam across all aspects and fields of apparel, not limited to fashion and lifestyle but equally comfortable, touching on the premium surf world.
Popular Products from NON-TYPE
Templa Projects
Pros
- They use a contemporary aesthetic
- They have many options for outerwear for men who like the outdoors
- Clothing that can handle the most extreme weather conditions
Cons
- They’re on the pricier side
Remember Claude Maus? It was one of the best denim brands to ever be created in Australia until it was put to the sword by those guys at Project X. Well, the good news is Rob Maniscalco is back with a new brand called Templa Projects.
Templa is a luxury outdoor performance brand, specialising in alpine and urban outerwear that fuses a contemporary aesthetic with technical innovation for the fashion conscious outdoor adventurer. Think puffer jackets and vests made from the most luxurious fabrics for the most extreme conditions. Get around it.
Popular Products from Templa Projects
Chris Ran Lin
Pros
- They take advantage of traditional craftsmanship
- Quirky clothing for men who like to stand out from the crowd
- Incredible attention to detail
Cons
- Styles may be too niche for mainstream appeal
- Limited options for those not interested in knitted fits
F*ck yeah, knitwear! Chris Ran Lin is the menswear designer that Australia needs. His designs have been showcased at MAFW much to the praise of the industry. In 2013, Chris Ran Lin launched his menswear label based in Melbourne. He believes in the unlimited potential of the knitted garment and combines old-school tailoring techniques with traditional craftsmanship.
Chris Ran Lin is the type of designer you would expect to see at Paris Fashion Week: bold, innovative, and not afraid to show Australian men how it’s done.
Popular Products from Chris Ran Lin
Kloke
Pros
- The clothes are very easy to wear
- All pieces provide extra comfort
- It’s a sustainable brand
Cons
- Their designs are not very complex
Fashion label Kloke is the brainchild of married couple Amy and Adam Coombes. Together they launched the Melbourne-based brand in 2011, to serve their progressive designs to the style-loving masses.
Their garments are technical yet tailored, easy to wear but conceptually rich, classic but kooky. The Kloke goal is to create clothing that will become their wearers’ favourite pieces, and if their success so far is anything to go by, they seem to be doing exactly that.
Popular Products from Kloke
Bassike
Pros
- They source their denim from Japan
- Clothing made from organic cotton is available
- It’s easy to combine the clothes and create unique outfits
- Perfect for relaxing days
Cons
- May be too basic for some
- Returns can only be made within 14 days from purchase
Sustainable and luxurious, Bassike is a casual but smart menswear label that was founded in 2006. Launched by Deborah Sams and Mary-Lou Ryan, Bassike’s philosophy is about all structure with style.
Their collections are known for an effortless approach to basics, offering plain tees, shirts, trousers, and shorts in organic, soft cotton. A more tailored look has crept in of late, with a selection of blazers and cuffed low-crotch trousers. The label’s sunglasses range is worth a look-in, while their denim is Japanese-sourced, light, and washed – riding well for summer.
Popular Products from Bassike
R. M. Williams
Pros
- Incredible craftsmanship and detailing
- Plenty of options for the modern gent
- Iconic Australian heritage
- They let you effortlessly look stylish and elegant
- The menswear is very durable
Cons
- Premium prices
- Might require a breaking-in period
Last but not least, we have an Australian staple: R. M. Williams. Best known for its legendary work boots, the 91-year-old brand also produces a rather stylish range of apparel, too. As R. M. himself once said, “a man doesn’t work any worse for looking a whole lot better.”
You’ll find plenty of old-school classics here, like rugby polos, hard-wearing button-ups, dapper belts and crisp chinos, but you’ll also find more modern fare such as elegantly-cut t-shirts, jeans and techwear. Like the brand’s boots, many of RM’s menswear is also made in Australia, a rarity these days. With old-school Australiana coming back into fashion – and high-quality, durable menswear having never gone out of style – R. M. Williams is your one-stop shop for effortless retro cool.
Popular Products from R. M. Williams
The Academy Brand
Pros
- They get inspired by coastal living
- The aesthetics are very versatile
- The clothes are not that expensive
- Timeless designs that remain stylish over the years
Cons
- Limited presence outside of Australia
- Returns take between 5-10 days to be processed
Steeped in the relaxed atmosphere of Australia and infused with a touch of Californian vintage cool, The Academy Brand has become a trendy staple in the fashion scene. They’re filling the gap between fast fashion and timeless styles.From relaxed tees to tailored shorts, there’s plenty of versatile pieces that seamlessly transition from beach days to city nights. They truly capture the lifestyle and culture.
It majorly draws inspiration from coastal living, ensuring that most of the designs are both fashionable and functional. Might be grabbing brunch with the mates or hitting the boardwalk, no matter! You can nail that perfect combo of timeless cuts and fresh twists that will set you apart from the crowd. Their exclusive bundle deals are great steals and we’re loving every bit of it.
Popular Products from The Academy Brand
Neuw
Pros
- They use eco-friendly fabrics
- They get inspired by retro styles
- The cotton they use is water-efficient
- Perfect for men who like to be different
Cons
- Limited range may leave customers craving more variety
- You must spend over $99 for free shipping
Founded by denim enthusiast Par Lindquist, Neuw brings a fresh breeze to the world of jeans. Their collections cover well tailored fits and a range of different styles to suit your taste. Each pair tells a story, inspired by the music and art that shape our landscapes. Their obsession with detail results in looks that are both a nod to the past and a step towards the future of denim fashion.
From distressed jeans to retro-inspired jackets, Neuw offers a well curated selection of pieces that tell a story of self-expression and constantly pushing boundaries. This brand is more than just looks, embracing practices like using water-efficient cotton and enforcing strict standards throughout their production process. It’s the ultimate choice for those who dare to be different. Don’t be left out.
Popular Products from Neuw
Bonds
Pros
- They encourage inclusivity and diversity
- Their clothing is ideal for all body types
- The clothing lasts for a very long time
Cons
- Fewer trendy or unique options available
Nothing screams playful, comfortable and always ready for a good time like Bonds. They aren’t just your go-to for underwear, they’ve been shaping Aussie comfort for 100 years. From humble beginnings as a hosiery manufacturer in 1915 to becoming an iconic brand, Bonds has stood the test of time.
What sets them apart isn’t just quality garments, it’s their commitment to breaking barriers and championing diversity. In 2022, Bonds launched the UnGENderwear Project, a daring initiative challenging gender norms in fashion. With such focus on inclusivity, their wide range of sizes and styles means there’s something for everyone, regardless of age or body type. However if you’re on the lookout for cutting edge fashion, this brand may not be for you as it prioritises comfort and durability over high fashion statements.
Popular Products from Bonds
Cotton On
Pros
- They make their products from 100% sustainable cotton
- They have exemplary customer service
- They have a mobile application that makes the ordering process easy
- The clothes are not very pricey
Cons
- Sizing can be off
- Mostly covers basics
Since the 90s, Cotton On has been dishing out affordable threads that capture that laid-back appeal. A true blue Aussie brand that’s as dependable as the rising tide. With over 63 stores across Oz and a solid presence overseas, they’re spreading like wildfire.
They’re making a difference too with their commitment to using 100% sustainable cotton and partnering with the Better Cotton Initiative. They’re also a main sponsor of the Geelong Football Club showcasing a fair dinkum Aussie spirit. While they may not have the latest drip, when it comes to delivering on their promise of easy, breezy style, Cotton On’s got your back.
Popular Products from Cotton On
Rodd & Gunn
Pros
- Incredible attention to detail
- Domestic orders enjoy free shipping
- They perfectly combine classic and modern styles
Cons
- Availability might be limited in some regions
- You cannot return or exchange personalized items
Back in 1946, Jim Jarvis laid the groundwork for what would later become Rodd & Gunn, a brand synonymous with quality and style. Fast forward to today, and It isn’t just a Kiwi favourite – it’s got Aussies singing its praises too. From the pristine beaches of Bondi to the rugged terrain of the Outback, these fits just fit right in.
But it’s more than looking good. Rodd & Gunn’s commitment to quality runs deep as they scour the globe for the finest materials ensuring that every piece is chef’s kiss. They’re also leading the charge in ethical fashion, making sure that every step of their production process is as eco-friendly as possible. They’ve certainly earned a devoted following among those who appreciate quality, authenticity and the simple joys of life.
Popular Products from Rodd & Gunn
Something Very Special
Pros
- Bold and original designs that stand out in an oversaturated market
- Garments that can really be worn anywhere and still look the part
- A lot of the garments are unisex, so its great if you want to co-ord with the missus
- They use very lightweight fabrics
- They are inspired by the seaside and cities
Cons
- Limited sizing.
- Limited stock... but that's all part of the exclusive allure.
Founded in 2021 and working out of the inimitable Byron Bay, Something Very Special is all about ‘injecting laidback fun into your wardrobe’. Founded by Matty Bouris and Ainsley Hutchence, the brand is all about embracing the neverending tension between city and seaside that defines Australian living. The contemporary brand has grown a cult following of very-trendy types who love its self-described loud shirts and bold prints.
A favourite of ours is the Birch ‘Geo’ Resort Shirt. Made from a lightweight Cupro/Viscose blend, it’s absolutely perfect for hitting the deckchairs or hitting the town in equal measure. Pair it with their equally showstopping pants or even layer with a tee, and you’re away.
Popular Products from Something Very Special
Charlton
Pros
- Timeless designs (it's a cliche, but in this case it's true.
- Construction is second to none.
- Free shipping for any order over $300 in Australia.
Cons
- With most tops macing out at XL, this isn't one for the big units.
- Same goes for trousers; most stop at 36" waist.
Launched in November 2018 by Henry Cousins and Huw Bennett (formerly of Vanishing Elephant), Charlton is renowned for premium travel-ready garments that can be seamlessly layered and weaved into your capsule wardrobe. Bridging the high-street/high-end divide, the fabrics and construction are second to none.
Right now, we’re loving their Butter Long Sleeve Shirt — a modern take on the classic Oxford shirt, constructed from buttery Japanese cotton. Their Safari Pants, also made from the same Japanese cotton, are a must-have as well. With a straight-leg fit, four enormous pockets, and an olive colourway to die for, this is a piece you don’t want to miss out on.
Popular Products from Charlton
Christian Kimber
Pros
- You won't find better wool this side of the equator.
- They go up to XXL; all too rare with high-end brands.
Cons
- It ain't cheap, but nothing good ever is.
- Free shipping only kicks in after $600 spend.
Founded in Melbourne in 2014, Christian Kimber began life as a small capsule collection of footwear and accessories. By 2016, the demand had become so massive that the brand launched its ready-to-wear collection and the rest, as they say, is history.
Aiming to make high-end garments more attainable for regular blokes, this is ‘slow-fashion’ through and through.
For winter, the Kirk’s Zip Cardigan is spot-on; knitted in Italy, it boasts a lovely 90% Wool/10% cotton blend. When things start getting warmer again, try the Rosebud Short Sleeved Polo; made from 100% Italian cotton, the effect of the slim fit in combination with garment dye is great.
Popular Products from Christian Kimber
Informale
Pros
- Long-live the clean-cut look.
- Free express shipping on all orders >$500.
- Clothes that are genuinely built to last.
Cons
- Their stuff sells out *fast*.
- Only one IRL storefront.
Hailing from Melbourne and started up by a husband-wife team in 2018, Informale brings a sleek, verging-preppy look to Aussie menswear that’s been missing from the mix for way too long.
Priding themselves, like many brands on this list, on their anti-fast-fashion stance and commitment to quality, it’s reflected in their killer designs (and not-exactly-small price tags).
This season, we’re absolutely loving the Jungle Jacket, a spin on the 2nd Pattern Vietnam War Jacket made by the US Army; it’s utilitarian vibes with a high-fashion construction. The Linen Drawstring trousers also go hard. With a high waist and double pleat, you’ll make your mate in the overhyped Uniqlo linen pins feel like a fool.
Popular Products from Informale
Deus Ex Machin
Pros
- Perfect for a casual day at the bar, the beach, or date night.
- Great for anyone who is a fan of the retro look
- You get 10% off for your first order when joining their mailing list
Cons
- For a casual, beach-ready look, they’re on the pricier side.
Founded way back in 2006 and originally for revved-up motorbike enthusiasts, Deus Ex Machina has an ultra-cool clothing line to complement their bikes and surf gear. They have a great selection of clothing that will keep you looking fresh when you’re by the beach or out at a bar. Whatever you’re in need of Deus is well worth a look, they have one of the best-curated aesthetics around.
Right now, their OFR Jacket is on our radar; a biker spin on the classic bomber silhouette, it will do wonders through Autumn, Winter, and Spring. For down below, try the Garment Dyed Trackpant. As with so much of their stuff, it takes a classic look but elevates it through careful construction and that gently distressed look.
Popular Products from Deus Ex Machin
Critical Slide
Pros
- Best quality surf garms we've ever seen.
- Free shipping on orders over $100.
- Doesn't take itself too seriously.
Cons
- If you don't like the beachy look, this ain't for you.
Founded on the Central Coast back in 2009 by a group of artists, illustrators, and filmmakers, Critical Slide came straight out of authentic Aussie surf culture. Blending fashion, art, surf, and coastal community, it’s safe to say that boardshorts have never looked this good.
Their Supply Tee is a playful but very seriously constructed take on the classic white tee and comes in at a very easy price point. We also love the All Day Cord Pant; sturdy, comfortable, and spot-on smart casual, these are a must-have for any beach bum in the cooler months.
Popular Products from Critical Slide
Earl's Collection
Pros
- One-of-a-kind in Australia.
- Bold silhouettes that we love.
- Very reasonable price point.
Cons
- Not for traditionalists.
Based out of a Syndey design studio, Earl’s Collection has been raising the bar for Aussie menswear since 2018. The passion project of former athlete Lewi Brown, the brand is all about elevating sport-inspired looks, taking them from court to catwalk.
This season, there were two standout pieces for us (which, if you’re hard enough, make for a killer co-ord set). First is the Fluffy Knit Cardigan which has a whack of Tyler The Creator about it; made from a recycled wool blend and boasting a very modern boxy crop, it’s standout. The Fluffy Knit Pants are equally enviable and work just as well as a standalone piece as they do in a pair.
Popular Products from Earl's Collection
Enchante
Pros
- Made by Australia's greatest driver.
- Great, middle of the road price point.
- Classic designs and looks a little further out.
Cons
- Some of the wavier designs might be a little OTT for your taste.
Formula 1’s biggest bro (and only Aussie of note), Daniel Ricciardo, also makes clothes, and bloody nice clothes at that. Originally launched in 2021 but rebranded to Enchante in 2023, this is all about classic casual wear silhouettes made modern and playful.
The Pointelle Knit Long Sleeve Polo is the driver’s take on a classic cut with contrast tipping at collar, placket, and hem. Extra points for classy brand embroidery. If you’re looking to push the boat out a bit further, the Sherpa Jacket is a light-hearted look that will make you the talk of the apres ski.