My Muscle Chef Review: Australia’s Most Popular Gym Meals Tested For 12 Months

Looking for a completely honest My Muscle Chef review? Look no further. I tucked into My Muscle Chef for over a year and know what’s hot and what’s not.

Cost effective when you buy bulk

Most meals taste great / better than other brands

Conveniently available at Woolies Cons Delivery fee is a bit steep

Not enough low carb options

Anyone who is keen on fitness and getting their body into the best shape of their life will know that no matter much work you put in in the gym, you need to put in even more work in the kitchen. Nutrition plays an incredibly vital part in both the building of muscle and the loss of body fat and weight.

But unless you have a degree in nutrition, it can often be tricky to work out exactly what you need to be eating in order for you to realise your gains.

This is where ready-made meals can come in handy because they take away all the hard work, leaving just a delicious meal that can be cooked in a matter of minutes and one that will give you the calories you need.

My Muscle Chef is one of the biggest names in the business, being the go-to meal provider for gym junkies throughout Australia, due to their range of meal options – the majority of which are just as good as anything you’d cook yourself – are affordable and they’re ready to eat in no time at all. Best of all, of course, is that they display their macro content clearly on the front, making your buying decision even easier.

I regularly tuck into My Muscle Chef meals and have been doing so for the last two years, so feel well versed in providing a completely honest review, to help you decide if the My Muscle Chef way of eating is the only thing standing in between you and your gains.

Having been a long time customer of muscle meals, it was time for a change, as I wanted to find some fresh flavours to add to my training routine. I’m not a hardcore gym junkie, rather, I train 5 times a week and when my mood suits me I will knuckle down and eat well. Unfortunately, my mood rarely suits me, and the result is my diet is far from favourable. This is where a meal prep service becomes increasingly appealing.

Since making the switch to My Muscle Chef I haven’t tried any other meal prep services. Why? My Muscle Chef meals taste good, they’re delivered quickly and there is minimal to no fuss, so I haven’t felt any reason to try any others.

Is My Muscle Chef expensive?

Order several meals at one time to save money. Image: My Muscle Chef

Expensive compared to what? To a succulent Chinese meal? No. In comparison to a home-cooked meal? Also no. In fact, My Muscle Chef meals can actually work out to be an incredibly cheap way to eat, since each meal costs around $10. The more you order the cheaper it gets too, so if you’re bulking hard, then ordering 20+ meals in one go will work out to be a sound investment.

If you’re like me, you’ll order 10 at a time and pay around $130 including delivery.

Does My Muscle Chef offer low calorie meals?

Yes, you can get low calorie My Muscle Chef meals, but there isn’t a huge selection in my honest opinion. The name should give it away that My Muscle Chef meals are all about building muscle and not losing weight, and calories are a gym junkie’s best friend. They’re particularly effective for those who keep an exceptionally close eye on their calorie count, as each meal reveals how many calories it contains.

On the company’s website, you can choose your ideal carb count and go from there. The best low carb meals are chicken tikka or beef fajitas. Both happen to taste incredibly good too. Overall, however, it would be nice to see a few more high-protein/low carb options, especially when you consider most protein powders, protein bars and even protein shakes tend to just stuff in as much protein as they can while keeping carbs low.

What do My Muscle Chef meals taste like?

My Muscle Chef meals pack plenty of flavour so you’re guaranteed to find your favourite. Image: My Muscle Chef

In comparison to other meal prep services on the market, My Muscle Chef is certainly one of the better performers. There are plenty of flavours and perhaps surprisingly, I’ve not even felt sick of continually eating them (sick as in, bored, of course. I’m perfectly healthy). I recommend not freezing them but instead, leaving them in the fridge as they keep for 2 weeks.

You can’t expect too much from a microwave meal but My Muscle Chef has done a pretty good job of making these taste good. Even my girlfriend has started eating them after hating on them for 12 months.

Is My Muscle Chef hard to order?

This is an easy one, no. While my very first few experiences of ordering with My Muscle Chef was a little trickier than perhaps they should have been, the process now is much smoother. The improved website makes it easy to design your own meal package and it shows you the discount you’re receiving along the way. I tend to order the same thing again and again, which makes the ‘your order’ function handy, as in just a few clicks my usual meals will be on their way to me.

You can even set up regular weekly or monthly orders if you’re eating a lot or low on time.

What are My Muscle Chef vegan meals like?

Yep, even vegans are catered to in the My Muscle Chef range, although I can’t comment on what they’re like. Who in their right mind would eat vegan food. Eew. Seriously though, most vegan food tastes like cardboard so I assume these meals will taste the same.

How fast is delivery?

It’s much faster than it used to be. My Muscle Chef seemed to get their self together during pandemic and now offer next day delivery in metro areas, which is really handy. Before you would have to wait a week which was a major burn. Gains can’t wait.

What are the best My Muscle Chef meals?

Lemon Pepper Chicken with Pea Mash (right) is one of my all-time favourites. Image: My Muscle Chef

Having tried pretty much the entire range of My Muscle Chef meals (except the vegan ones, of course) I’ve been able to come to the conclusion that these are the best-tasting options.

Lemon Pepper Chicken with Pea Mash

Chipotle Chicken Burrito Bowl

Butter Chicken with Saffron Pilar

Naked Beef Fajitas

Head to the My Muscle Chef website, make an order and watch those gains pile on.

UPDATE:

As of the past 2 months, I’ve been eating roughly 2-3 My Muscle Chef meals per day to gain mass. I can confirm they’re a much easier way to get the calories in however I’m not 100% sold on a fat/carb content. Recent body scans show my muscle going down and fat going up.

I would recommend choosing your meals carefully and tracking your calories with My Fitness Pal or something.

I can confirm their spaghetti bolognaise is the bomb. 5/5 mamma’s would approve.

Also buying it from Woolworths is much better value than ordering online. The $30 delivery is a stitch-up.