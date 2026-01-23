This Is The Best Kept Secret Dermatologists Recommend to Australian Men Over 30

For years, skincare has been treated like a woman’s thing. Men sat it out, hoping a splash of cold water or decent genetics would do the heavy lifting in place of a tried-and-tested skincare routine.

But the reality tells a different story. Skin reveals how well you sleep, how hard you work, and how well you age. It can show how stressed you may be, how much sun damage you have endured. Your lifestyle, time, energy, and recovery.

It’s funny. Most guys can tell you their 5k time down to the second, the last time they got their car serviced. Even how many hours of sleep they banked last night.

But ask them what their skin went through today, how much UV they were exposed to, pollution, cortisol, collagen breakdown, and they won’t have a clue.

Recently, though, more men are waking up to it. In Australia, an increasing number of people are having aesthetic treatments, with one in three being men.

When it comes to SkinCeuticals, men looking for results are considering the brand. These are guys who, like me, are just starting to find out what’s available to them to start taking control of their skin. I’ll admit, it took me a while before I realised I had let mine get away from me.

I moved to Australia four years ago from London and Amsterdam, two of Europe’s coldest, greyest cities, where SPF is a rumour and vitamin D comes in a tablet.

Sun protection, whatever the hell that is, was reserved for beach holidays and snow trips, not everyday life through a smoggy commute north of the river.

Within months of living in Sydney, the sun had aged my skin more than the past decade in Europe. Heat and humidity had given me uneven tone, breakouts, fine lines creeping in around the eyes and just general dullness.

I thought I had decent skin. Turns out the Australian sun is pretty tough. And whilst a good timepiece ages beautifully, your skin won’t always. Not unless you help it. Something skin expert Dr Nik Davies has seen firsthand in his Central Coast practice, Klinika.

“For so long it’s been seen as maybe a bit embarrassing to approach a doctor and talk to them about your skin or about your hair,” Dr Nik told DMARGE.

“What I’ve noticed recently is much more males are being more candid with their concerns. At the end of the day, for men who don’t look after their skin, they age quicker. They suffer breakouts, razor rash, burns, sun damage, and redness. Basically, all the skin conditions. But they tend to get them at an earlier age.”

In Australia, UV exposure accounts for up to 80% of skin ageing. That alone should get men listening to their skin concerns.

“The number one thing that you can do, certainly in Australia, is wear SPF,” Dr Nik continued.

“For people who want to take the next step, we would go with a simple cleanser, a moisturiser, an SPF, and then for those who actually want to change their skin, we add an active serum such as vitamin C, like CE Ferulic.”

This is where SkinCeuticals becomes the hero; a leading medical-aesthetic skincare brand, recognised worldwide for its science-backed approach to improving skin health.

It’s no wonder it’s the go-to for dermatologists and skincare specialists like Dr Nik and his Central Coast patients.

“Well, one of the reasons that I work with SkinCeuticals is that it’s so backed in science,” Dr Nik told DMARGE.

“Just for the vitamin C called CE Ferulic and P-TIOX as well, there are so many scientific studies and data behind it that show it’s efficacious.”

For those that don’t know, P-TIOX is something of an all-rounder in the skincare industry, one that doesn’t just sit in the anti-wrinkle category, as it feels almost elevated entirely.

This hero product amongst the SkinCeuticals collection is built around a precise peptide complex that targets expression lines.

It works by visibly reducing the creases in the skin that eventually turn into wrinkles, allowing for a softening of common issues like crow’s feet and smile lines.

“It’s also got 5% niacinamide,” Dr Nik explained. “It’s a brightener. Almost everyone can have Niacinamide without having any reaction, so it’s really tolerable.”

Start the day with a simple cleanser, then apply P-TIOX, a moisturiser and finish with SPF protection to protect you from the sun throughout the day. At night, cleanse again, apply P-TIOX to your dry face and moisturise to finish.

An advanced peptide complex of Hexapeptide + Depeptide, Polyhydroxy Acid (PHA), and Laminaria Extract works to soften expression lines and wrinkles, resulting in smoother, brighter skin that you can truly notice.

Of course, peptides, niacinamide and chemical exfoliants are nothing new; they exist in countless moisturisers available today. What sets SkinCeuticals apart is the quality of the ingredients used in all of its products. It’s why medical professionals trust it, and why it sits in the best clinics in the country.

For people who care about quality, who obsess over sapphire crystal, leather patina, ride quality, torque curves, who invest in a mechanical watch or a luxury SUV or give a second thought to how their suits are cut, it is time to apply that same logic to your skin and introduce SkinCeuticals products to your daily rotation. You won’t regret it.