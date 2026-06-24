GM Australia’s Jess Bala Thinks Cadillac Has Found The Gap The Germans And Chinese Can’t Fill

We have spent more time in Cadillacs over the past few months than we ever expected to. An OPTIQ on our own roads. A VISTIQ around Melbourne. Our dog has logged enough hours in the back of one to have formed an opinion, and she approves. Enough kilometres, in other words, to have our own views, which we do, and most of them are positive.

So when we got the chance to sit down with Jess Bala, the Managing Director of GM Australia and New Zealand and the woman who quite literally brought this brand home.

Jess started at Holden, went to Detroit, served as Mary Barra’s Chief of Staff, and then ran global product planning and strategy for Cadillac. She helped steer the whole thing toward its all-electric future before returning to Australia to launch it. She is also a mum of three. When the first LYRIQ arrived, she described it as her baby being unboxed on Australian roads.

Photo: Cadillac Australia

We started where every Cadillac conversation starts, with the heritage.

The brand has the kind of name recognition most car companies would kill for. It is in the songs. It is, by some counts, the most tattooed car brand on earth. But prompted awareness and actual desire are two very different things, and Bala knows it.

“Across many industries, I think we’re quite fashion forward, a bit more edgy, and that’s what these cars really have about them,” she told us. The pitch is modern luxury, aimed at a market she sees as more design-led and more willing to stand out than most.

Her argument is that tech has flattened everything. Screens, software, the phone in your pocket, it all drags brands onto the same playing field. So you win on design or you do not win at all.

“How do you stand apart? I think the design language is a big part of that for us.”

The interiors are the best thing about these cars. We have sat in a lot of new EVs lately, and most of them have a big screen bolted to some grey recycled plastic. The Cadillacs are not that.

Photo: Cadillac Australia

“A lot of it’s tactile, touch and feel,” she said. “Some of the best feedback we’ve gotten is that attention to detail in our interior.”

You sit in one, and you immediately clock that this is not a Chinese knock-off. The little stuff is all still there too, the script logo in the sill plates, the knurled finish on the knobs. It carries through every generation, and you feel it the second the door shuts.

Bala thinks our market is unlike any other Cadillac sells in. EV only, right-hand drive, dropped into one of the most competitive new-car markets on the planet.

“I think we’re pretty unique. It gives us the ability to position the brand where we see it fitting.”

The Euros are the obvious rivals. Then there is Tesla and the wave of Chinese brands turning up every other week. Cadillac’s answer is the interior, the AKG sound system, the Dolby setup, and leaning hard on all of it in the messaging.

Photo: Cadillac Australia

Then there is the money, which is the part that genuinely caught us off guard. The VISTIQ, the big three-row flagship, lands at $116,000 before on-roads. It undercuts the Volvo EX90 and the Kia EV9 GT-Line. Given what you get for the money, the VISTIQ is good value.

“That car has appealed to so many people, and sales are going incredibly well,” Bala said. “The price point’s surprising a lot of people in a really good way.”

Jess is right about the attention and price. We were talking before the interview even started about how you cannot drive one without someone having a look. The lowered stance, the six-seat layout, those second-row captain’s chairs. It reads as more expensive than the sticker says. Feels like it’s in the same territory as a Range Rover. Which is a good thing.

The LYRIQ has the same medicine. A sharp drive-away deal pulled it into what Bala calls a “true sweet spot,” and the sales followed.

“Sales have jumped up dramatically with that car. You’re getting a lot of car for the money.”

Photo: Cadillac Australia

We asked whether the recent bump was price or noise. Both, she said, with Formula 1 doing a lot of the work. Cadillac launched the OPTIQ and VISTIQ around the Australian Grand Prix, and the brand was impossible to miss that weekend.

“Nationally for us it’s been a big bump up,” she said. “It gives that accessibility to customers. They too can have a Cadillac, at a very attractive price point.”

We told her we see Cadillac as an “if you know you know” brand, like the best watch maisons. That is a compliment. It is also a problem when you are launching from a standing start in a country that has not had the badge on a forecourt since 1969. How do you keep the cool factor without staying a secret nobody buys?

Her answer was partnerships. Three pillars, she said: lifestyle, sport, and music. When the marketing budget is not bottomless, you borrow other people’s audiences and let word of mouth carry the rest.

That is also why Cadillac went direct-to-consumer first, with an experience centre in Sydney and Auckland, and smaller pop-ups along the way, rather than a row of dealerships.

That part is now changing. “The announcement we made a couple of weeks ago about expanding to dealer franchises, starting in Melbourne and Brisbane, is going to be very intentional,” she said. The non-negotiable is that the experience stays luxury. Walk in, sit in the car, get it instantly.

Photo: Cadillac Australia

We asked Jess if the Europeans are ahead or behind on EVs?

“It really depends who you ask,” she said, uber diplomatically. Tightening emission rules are forcing everyone’s hand. BMW and Mercedes have their lineups coming. Cadillac’s edge, in her telling, is that it is EV only and not hedging its bets.

And because we had to, we asked about the Escalade coming to Australia. The full-fat, biblical-proportions one.

“I wish. I hope so.”

Cadillac has done the hard part, which is build cars that actually justify the badge. The interiors are special, the pricing is sharper than it has any right to be, and the design genuinely stands out in a car park full of beige.

The open question is patience. You do not build a luxury brand in a single Grand Prix weekend, no matter how good the cars are. But if Bala keeps getting bums in seats, the rest tends to follow. We have sat in them. We get it.