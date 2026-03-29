Petrol Is Heading For $3 A Litre So We Found Australia’s Cheapest EVs And Ones Worth Buying

I’ll be honest with you. Twelve months ago, if you’d told me I’d be writing a genuine recommendation for a sub-$32,000 electric hatchback, I’d have asked what you’d been drinking. Budget EVs in Australia have been, to put it politely, a bit grim. Appliance cars with the visual charisma of a hospital waiting room.

And then the MG4 Urban showed up at $31,990 drive-away, and I actually stopped scrolling.

Let’s get the field out of the way. The BYD Atto 1 is the cheapest EV you can buy in this country right now, starting from $23,990 plus on-road costs. It’s also the car your girlfriend would buy. Tiny, cute, 220km of range from a 30kWh battery, proportions that make a Yaris look imposing.

Nothing wrong with it, but if you’re a bloke who cares even slightly about what’s sitting in the driveway, it’s a hard pass. The BYD Dolphin sits a bit higher at $29,990 before on-roads. Same energy but better looking.

The GWM Ora does $33,990 drive-away and looks like it was styled by someone who’d never seen a car they actually liked. It’s the EV equivalent of a sensible shoe. The Atto 2 Dynamic slots in around $31,990 plus on-roads. There are now more than ten electric cars under $40,000 in Australia, which would have been unthinkable two years ago. Most of them look like it.

BYD’s Atto – It’s no Spanish sunset but it will get you from A to B.

But here’s the thing about a car purchase that none of these spreadsheet comparisons will tell you: you still have to look at it every morning. You still have to walk toward it in a car park and feel something other than mild embarrassment.

And on that front, the MG4 Urban is the only budget EV that doesn’t look like it was designed by committee during a cost-cutting brainstorm. It’s clean. The lines are smooth without being boring. It sits well on its 16-inch alloys. It looks like a car someone chose, not a car someone settled for.

At 4,395mm long with a 2,750mm wheelbase, it’s meaningfully bigger than the regular MG4, which translates to actual rear seat space and a boot that swallows 480 litres before you start folding things down.

The 43kWh battery will do 323km on the WLTP cycle. The 54kWh gets you to 415km. Both charge from 10 to 80 per cent in around 30 minutes on a DC fast charger. You get a 12.8-inch touchscreen, wireless Apple CarPlay, a 360-degree camera, and seven airbags. MG backs it with a conditional 10-year, 250,000km warranty. For thirty-two grand, drive-away.

Now, let’s talk about the elephant in the room. Or more accurately, the elephant in the Strait of Hormuz.

Since the US and Israeli strikes on Iran kicked off in late February, Brent crude has been bouncing between $100 and $119 a barrel. Six fuel tankers bound for Australia have been cancelled or deferred. Petrol has jumped roughly 50 cents a litre in under a month, with the national average sitting around $2.38 and isolated stations in Sydney already nudging past $3.

Diesel is worse. Over 100 petrol stations in NSW ran dry last week. Australia imports nearly all its refined fuel and holds roughly 36 days of supply. Analysts at Westpac reckon a three-month disruption could add a full dollar per litre at the pump.

GWM Ora

For years, the EV sceptics had a pretty decent argument: petrol was cheap enough that the maths didn’t stack up. That argument just got blown out of the water by geopolitics. The bloke in the office who spent 2024 telling you electric cars were a fad is now spending $150 a week filling up his Ranger and going very, very quiet.

Don’t worry these clowns are still in the comments on DMARGE.

The MG4 Urban won’t set any lap records. It’s front-wheel drive with a torsion beam rear end, which means it’s built for the school run, not Harbour Bridge on-ramp heroics. And that’s fine. Because at $31,990, with running costs that make a petrol hatchback look like a luxury habit, it’s the first budget EV that makes the switch feel like a decision you’re genuinely pleased with.