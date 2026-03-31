The Smartest Sports Chronograph Most People Have Never Heard Of Just Got A Summer Colourway

Parmigiani Fleurier has released a new colourway for its TONDA PF Sport Chronograph, and it’s the one that collectors who prefer restraint over spectacle have been waiting for.

The “Silver Verzasca” pairs a silver guilloché dial with teal-green sub-dials and a matching rubber strap, all powered by the brand’s in-house 5 Hz chronograph calibre. It’s a summer watch from a brand that doesn’t shout, and that’s exactly why it works.

Named After Switzerland’s Best-Kept Valley

The “Silver Verzasca” takes its name from the Verzasca valley in Ticino, a stretch of southern Switzerland where glacier-fed rivers run over granite polished smooth by millennia of erosion. The water is famous for its clarity. The light has a mineral quality that’s hard to describe unless you’ve stood beside it.

The dial colour is Parmigiani’s attempt to capture that silvery luminosity, finished in a clou triangulaire guilloché pattern that catches and scatters light across the surface.

The three sub-dials, along with the rubber strap, come in what the brand calls a “Verzasca” hue. A muted teal-green that reads like river water on an overcast afternoon. It gives the watch a summer-weight personality the existing darker variants don’t quite have.

The PF070 movement inside is the real story. It’s a fully in-house automatic chronograph calibre with an integrated (not modular) architecture, beating at 5 Hz, or 36,000 vibrations per hour.

That high frequency allows the chronograph seconds hand to tick at 1/10th of a second intervals. Smoother sweep, more precise short-duration timing. It carries COSC certification and packs 65 hours of power reserve from 288 components.

Through the sapphire caseback, you can see the 22ct rose gold oscillating weight, skeletonised and sandblasted, sitting above satin-finished bridges with hand-bevelled edges. It’s a proper manufacture movement, and the kind of thing that quietly separates Parmigiani from brands relying on bought-in chronograph modules.

The 42mm case measures 12.9mm thick, well-judged for a steel chronograph on a rubber strap. Polished and satin-finished surfaces alternate across the case flanks.

The knurled bezel, Parmigiani’s most recognisable design signature since the TONDA PF launch, adds both grip and a rhythmic play of light that changes constantly on the wrist.

Indices are hand-applied 18ct gold with rhodium plating and black luminescent coating. The hours and minutes hands are skeletonised, delta-shaped, and also in 18ct rhodium-plated gold. It’s a level of detail most people won’t notice until they’re holding the thing, which is sort of the point.

Water resistance sits at 100 metres courtesy of a screw-down crown. The multi-layered rubber strap borrows construction techniques from saddlery, with a tear-resistant technical membrane sandwiched between layers for structure and durability. It curves naturally to the wrist in a way most rubber straps in this price bracket simply don’t.

The If-You-Know-You-Know Watch Of The Summer

This is a watch that looks like it was designed to be worn poolside in Ticino, or on a boat somewhere off the Dalmatian coast, or just on a Saturday morning walk when you want something on your wrist that makes you feel good without trying too hard.

The Verzasca blue-green hues against that silver guilloché dial are pure warm weather. The kind of colour combination that works with linen, with a wetsuit, with rolled sleeves at a long lunch. Parmigiani nailed the summer brief here.

And that’s before you get to the brand itself. Parmigiani Fleurier is the definition of “if you know, you know” watchmaking. Founded by Michel Parmigiani, a master restorer of historic clocks who spent decades working on museum pieces before launching his own manufacture.

The brand makes its own movements, its own cases, its own dials. It has none of the marketing muscle of its Swiss neighbours and roughly zero interest in chasing hype. The people who wear Parmigiani tend to be the ones who’ve already owned the obvious choices and moved on.

You’re not paying for a logo that strangers will recognise across a restaurant. You’re paying for a COSC-certified, 5 Hz manufacture chronograph with hand-bevelled bridges and a 22ct gold rotor, built by a brand that could not care less whether you’ve heard of them.

For a certain type of collector, that’s the whole appeal.

DMARGE’s Two Seconds

If you’re the kind of person who needs the room to know what’s on your wrist, this isn’t your watch. But if you’ve done your time with the usual suspects and you’re looking for genuine mechanical substance from a brand that lets the work speak for itself, the Silver Verzasca is a very compelling option.

Especially with those summer-ready colours. Poolside chronograph, workshop pedigree. Parmigiani is one of the very few brands that can pull off both without blinking.

Available locally via Kennedy.

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