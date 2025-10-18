What Your Watch Brand Says About You

The watch world has always been more about people than movements. Behind every polished case and sapphire crystal is a quiet reflection of personality, ambition and taste. Some buy to impress, others buy to express.

Either way, the brand on your wrist gives away more than you think.

Rolex

You wanted Rolex because everyone else did. You probably can’t tell anyone what’s going on inside it, but you know what it represents.

You like the idea of success and want a piece of it on your wrist. You want a Submariner or Daytona, but start with a Day-Date. It’s not about imagination. It’s about affirmation. A Rolex isn’t a conversation starter, it’s a conclusion.

Omega

An Omega owner knows a bit more than most about watches. You’re a deep researcher.

You’ll tell yourself you don’t want a Rolex, but that’s only because you don’t want to be that guy. You like the Speedmaster because it’s iconic without being loud. You don’t care about moon landings, just something that says you’re not poor.

The Seamaster appeals because of James Bond and Prince William, the Planet Ocean because it’s the thinking diver’s choice. You appreciate history, but you also like feeling you’ve made the smarter pick.

Patek Philippe

At this level it’s all about status. You couldn’t give a hoot about watchmaking.

You’ve made some money and you want the world to know. Highly unlikely you bought it through an authorised dealer, rather a grey-market connection. The Nautilus is your end goal, the Aquanaut for weekends.

You admire the brand’s complications, but you’re not wearing one for the craftsmanship. You’re wearing it for the clout.

Richard Mille

Image: Richard Mille

You you’re probably rapper, an athlete, or someone who’s made bank in the crypto gold rush.

You call it an investment but it’s really a flex. You like the idea that your watch cost as much as a small apartment and looks like a spaceship. Subtlety isn’t your strong suit, and that’s fine because you don’t do subtle. You drive a G-Wagen or Maybach, you’re the only person you know who wears an RM becuase few float in your atmosphere.

Cartier

You’re low-key fashionable. If you’re a blokey bloke, you’ve probably started with a Santos, mostly because your partner told you that’s what she likes. It’s elegant without being loud, and that’s kind of the point.

If you’ve really pushed the boat out, you’re wearing a Cartier Tank. You’ve got major Jeff Goldblum energy. You work in a creative or corporate world, you wear linen properly, and you’re not afraid of a small case size. You know style when you see it, and you don’t need anyone’s approval to wear it.

Breitling

The new Breitling Navitimer B01 Chronograph 46.

You might be a builder, a concreter, or an electrician who takes his coffee strong and his opinions stronger.

Back in the day, you probably had a Breitling for Bentley the size of a saucer. These days, you’ve downsized but only slightly. You’re a Navitimer guy now, with one in gold for “nice occasions” and another in steel for everything else. You love the heritage, the chunk, the weight. You still think chronographs look like “real watches”, and to be fair, you’re not wrong.

TAG Heuer

Image: TAG Heuer

It’s your first proper watch, and you’ve been saving for it since your first decent paycheque.

You’re buying a Carrera because it’s safe, classic, and reliable, the watch equivalent of a clean white shirt. It’s not over the top, no one’s going to call you a wanker for wearing it, and that’s exactly what you want. It’s the entry ticket into the world of luxury watches, a rite of passage that says you’ve made it… sort of.

You might flirt with the Formula 1 editions in a few different colours, but deep down you know you’re a Carrera guy. You probably work in real estate, finance, or something with “consultant” in the title ambitious, image-conscious, but still learning how to play the game.

Grand Seiko

You’re the kind of person who drives a Lexus, quietly excellent, relentlessly precise, and never trying too hard. You’re drawn to things that are built properly, not just branded cleverly.

You love Grand Seiko because it’s the pinnacle of craftsmanship, still flying under the radar, and proudly not Swiss. You’ve had enough of Geneva marketing and Champagne launches, you’re here for Zaratsu polishing and Spring Drive movements. You know every detail about that glide motion, and you’ll happily explain it to anyone within earshot, whether they asked or not. For you, watch collecting isn’t about flexing. It’s about knowing.

