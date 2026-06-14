Rolex Gold Watch Price Hike Shows The Luxury Slowdown Does Not Apply To Everyone

Rolex has raised prices on its gold watches again, and the move says more about the luxury market than it does about gold.

Rolex has lifted global prices on many of its gold models by around 5%, marking a rare second increase this year. The timing is easy to explain on one level. Gold prices have surged since 2024, and precious-metal watches are becoming more expensive to produce.

Rolex can raise prices again because its best customers are not behaving like the rest of the market. Middle-income shoppers may be pulling back, but the very top end is still spending.

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Rolex Still Has Pricing Power

Rolex is not behaving like a brand worried about scaring buyers away.

The latest increase follows another price rise in January, when the brand lifted average prices across several major markets. Other luxury names have also moved in the same direction, with Cartier increasing prices on some gold watches by as much as 10% last month.

Rising gold costs give watchmakers a clean explanation, but the real advantage belongs to brands with enough desirability to make higher prices feel almost irrelevant to their best customers.

That is where Rolex sits. A white-gold Cosmograph Daytona now sells for US$59,000 (~$84,000 AUD) in the United States, after rising 14% this year and 33% since 2024. That kind of jump would hurt most consumer brands. In Rolex’s world, it can make the watch feel even more difficult to access.

Scarcity has always been part of the attraction. A higher price does not necessarily weaken demand when the customer already sees the watch as a rare object, a status marker and, in some cases, a store of value.

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Luxury Has Split Into Two Markets

Luxury is no longer moving as one market.

Aspirational buyers are becoming more cautious. The ultra-rich are not. That is why brands are increasingly steering attention toward precious metals, rarer references and higher-end pieces.

Swiss watch exports tell the same story. Watches priced above 20,000 Swiss francs now account for more than two-thirds of the industry’s total export value, a huge shift from 2019, when they represented only 22%.

That means the industry is being pulled upward. Entry-level luxury may be more exposed to cost-of-living pressure, but the top end is still being carried by buyers who are less sensitive to price and more interested in exclusivity.

Rolex understands that better than almost anyone. The brand is not simply charging more because gold is expensive. It is testing how far its pricing power can stretch in a market where its most loyal customers still want what everyone else cannot easily get.

The luxury slowdown may be real. Rolex is showing it does not apply equally.