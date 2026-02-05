Breitling Drop Exclusive Aston Martin Aramco Formula 1 Watch and It’s a Stunner

Breitling’s return to Formula One comes through a partnership that leans on substance rather than symbolism, aligning the iconic Swiss watchmaker with Aston Martin Aramco at a moment when both brands are investing heavily in engineering credibility rather than nostalgia alone.

Long before modern Formula One became defined by carbon fibre tubs, grid girls (RIP), wind tunnel simulations, and live telemetry, Breitling was already focused on the practical measurement of speed.

In 1907, the brand introduced the Vitesse chronograph, an early timing instrument capable of measuring velocity accurately enough to be adopted by Swiss authorities for enforcing speed limits.

At the same time in Britain, Aston Martin’s origins were being shaped through competition, with early victories on the steep chalk climb at Aston Hill helping define the brand’s motorsport direction.

Just a couple of lads planning to dominate F1 and watches.

That early emphasis on racing and timing continued to evolve through the middle of the twentieth century, particularly as Formula One took shape in the 1950s.

Breitling’s chronographs became closely associated with professional drivers, including figures such as Graham Hill and Jim Clark, who wore Navitimers as functional instruments rather than luxury accessories.

Originally developed for aviation, the Navitimer’s slide rule allowed precise calculations of speed, distance, and fuel consumption, tools that proved just as relevant on the circuit as they were in the cockpit. After all, most drivers were part-time pilots back then.

A Modern Navitimer With Formula One Intent

The Navitimer B01 Chronograph 43 Aston Martin Aramco Formula One Team Edition represents the first watch to emerge from the new partnership and sets the tone for how Breitling intends to position itself within Formula One today.

Limited to 1,959 pieces (boooo!), the number references Aston Martin’s first season in Formula One and avoids the open-ended production runs that often dilute motorsport-linked releases.

The carbon dial gives a camouflage vibe. Magnificent.

The case is 43 millimetres and retains the iconic Navitimer profile, but the material choice marks a significant departure. This is the first Navitimer to be produced in titanium, a move that reduces overall weight while maintaining structural rigidity, particularly relevant for a watch positioned around high-performance racing.

The decision to use titanium also signals a shift away from purely heritage-driven materials and towards those commonly associated with contemporary motorsport engineering. It allows the watch to feel purposeful on the wrist without exaggerating its presence.

Dial Design Influenced By The Modern Grid

The dial continues this functional approach. Carbon fibre replaces traditional finishes, drawing directly from materials used in modern Formula One cockpits. The primary colour is Aston Martin Racing Green, with lime accents taken from the current Aston Martin Aramco livery, applied sparingly to maintain legibility rather than visual excess.

Super-LumiNova on the hands and indices ensures clarity in low-light conditions, while the classic Navitimer slide rule remains intact, reinforcing the watch’s identity as a timing instrument rather than a decorative chronograph.

The spectacular B01 movement in full flight.

The overall layout remains familiar to Navitimer owners, but the execution feels more technical, aligning with the demands of contemporary motorsport rather than mid-century aviation aesthetics.

Calibre B01 And AM Caseback Details

Powering the watch is the Breitling Manufacture Calibre B01, a movement that has become central to the brand’s modern identity. The chronograph is COSC-certified, column-wheel operated, and uses a vertical clutch for smoother engagement, while offering a 70-hour power reserve that suits daily wear.

The movement is visible through a sapphire caseback, where a matte-black tungsten rotor has been developed specifically for this edition and engraved with the Aston Martin Aramco Formula One Team logo. Additional engravings include “One of 1959” and the phrase “Instruments for Drivers,” reinforcing Breitling’s long-standing positioning around professional use rather than lifestyle framing.

The strap is embossed leather inspired by racing harnesses, a detail that links the watch back to the cockpit environment without resorting to overt branding.

Breitling And Formula One, Reconnected

Breitling’s re-entry into Formula One is not framed as a revival exercise, but as a continuation of a relationship that was always rooted in performance timing.

The partnership with Aston Martin Aramco places the brand trackside once again, with visibility planned throughout the Grand Prix season, beginning with the Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne.

Rather than leaning on cinematic references or exaggerated storytelling, this Navitimer focuses on materials, mechanics, and proportion, aligning with how Formula One itself has evolved.

It is a watch designed to sit comfortably within modern motorsport rather than observe it from a distance. We got hands-on this week, and it’s even. better looking in the flesh.

Sadly, in very limited numbers in Australia, so register your interest below if you’re keen to try it.

Specifications: Navitimer B01 Chronograph 43 Aston Martin Aramco Formula One Team Edition

Specification Details Reference EB01381A1B1X1 Case Material Titanium Case Diameter 43 mm Case Thickness 13.69 mm Lug-to-Lug 49.07 mm Water Resistance 30 metres Crystal Cambered sapphire, glareproofed on both sides Dial Carbon fibre with Aston Martin Racing Green and lime accents Movement Breitling Manufacture Calibre B01 Chronograph Column-wheel, vertical clutch Power Reserve Approximately 70 hours Certification COSC-certified chronometer Caseback Sapphire with engraved matte-black tungsten rotor Strap Embossed leather inspired by racing harnesses Limited Edition 1,959 pieces worldwide

