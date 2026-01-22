10 Nightclub Style Hacks To Help You Dominate The Dancefloor

Dive into fashion-forward tips, trendy men’s clubwear ideas, and essential advice on shoes, accessories, and colour palettes to dominate nightlife in style. Perfect for every guy, from 20-somethings to those in their 40s. Stay ahead of the curve with the best clubbing outfit ideas for 2025.

Dressing appropriately is essential. Nightclubs take their wardrobe standards pretty seriously, and it’s not always easy to walk away from rejection at the door with your pride intact. Fear not!

This comprehensive ‘what to wear to a nightclub’ guide will help you get your wardrobe for your big night out, featuring clubbing outfits men, club attire for men, and trendy men’s clubwear.

Wearing A Blazer With A T-Shirt In The Club

Image: Getty

Unless you’re making a serious run at Friday night kick-ons and haven’t had a chance to change, it’s not entirely necessary to deck yourself out in a full suit. They’re dry clean only, and it’s all too easy to destroy one at the club…

An errant glass of red wine will become a costly mistake if you’re unlucky enough to make a drunken spill. Stick to separates instead. A blazer with a button-down and smart-fitted chinos or dark denim is hard to beat. Lose the tie and pocket square.

However, for drinking establishments that are less-club-more-bar, a suit might be the difference between an extortionate entry fee and breezing through the front door with a nod from the bouncer.

What colour suit? If it’s a swanky bar a grey, black or navy suit will do just fine – as are separates using these colours. Make sure your dress shoes are in decent condition – no tatty shoes from your first day on the job. We’re talking about a nice pair of Oxfords, double monks or leather loafers should the weather permit.

If you need help in this department, check out our guide to the best men’s dress shoes.

Recommended True Classic Fitted T-Shirts Buy them in a pack of three. Perfect for going out.

Wearing Black & White In The Club

Image: DMARGE

Monochromatic outfits are cool, but looking like one of the floor staff is not. Although black conceals sweat and other defects it’s not terribly adventurous and can look sombre in a social atmosphere.

Add a white tee to the black jeans, and a navy or khaki bomber jacket instead of the black jacket. Or find a button-up shirt that has a fine monochromatic pattern to give your look a bit more depth like Harry above.

It’s also important to note that you should stick to a darker colour palette in clubs:

A white blazer or light pair of chinos will get totally annihilated in a darkly lit rave cave where you can’t tiptoe around every unfortunate stain in front of you. Save the lighter garment colours for summer parties.

The easiest combination? Light-coloured shirt up top, black for bottoms. The look can be polished off with either white sneakers or leather shoes or boots depending on the venue.

Wearing A Shirt In The Club

Clubs get bloody hot. They’re poorly ventilated and there’s usually a press of sweaty bodies in the way. Plus, no one wants to wiggle their way out of six layers.

The answer is to keep things cool, light and simple. The garments you’ll want are pieces like denim shirts, linen shirts, fitted crew neck tees and any other single layer.

Patterns and colours are entirely up to your individual taste but there are two things we’d recommend: stay away from polyester shirts and always go for a fitted look. Tees are already casual enough; a tailored cut helps to keep your outfit looking smart.

Wearing Expensive Brands In The Club

Simply put: don’t do it. Clubs feature lots of drunken bodies fighting over empty space in booths and at the bar. They’re dark, noisy, and people’s situational awareness is quick to go out the window once the cheap shots get underway.

The Seamaster, Gucci bomber, and Loro Piana super150 wool-silk-linen blazer are all likely casualties in this setting. Don’t set yourself up for disappointment by wearing your best gear only to witness it being wrecked in a drunken accident. Plus, it’s dark as hell and no one can really see you anyway.

Our advice is to keep your personal style but pare it down with cheaper options. Instead of rocking your John Elliott jeans, go for a cheaper pair of Nudies which can look just as good but won’t hurt as much if they get stained.

Your plain white tees also don’t need to be A.P.C branded. And definitely leave the Burberry trench (or any trench for that matter) hanging safely in your closet.

Wearing Button Shirts With Trousers For Clubbing

In most cases, a crisp button-down with dark trousers will get you past the selective dress codes on the door. A plain oxford shirt can’t go wrong, but feel free to experiment with modest patterns to give you some point of difference from the masses.

Tucking the shirt in is generally advised. Some brands offer shorter cuts that are designed to be worn untucked, so just double check the proportions in the mirror before leaving the house.

A short-sleeve button-down should be untucked, and they’re usually designed with this in mind. Smart wool trousers are a solid option and the most formal pants you can wear, but again, they are the most likely to become a casualty if it’s a messy night.

Recommended Bonobos Everyday Oxford Shirt Simple design. Perfect for going out.

Wearing Jeans Or Denim In The Club

The most important thing to remember here is that some venues don’t allow denim at all. Your best to double-check the nightclub’s dress code before adding jeans into the mix and it may be safer to avoid them altogether.

If you really want to wear your jeans, however, we recommend wearing a darker colour or wash as you can find. Not only does this look smarter and increase your chances of getting in but they’re also much less likely to get marked or dirty.

Definitely avoid distressed or ripped jeans — these just look way too casual — and stick with something smarter. We’ve always preferred a tailored look at DMARGE, but anything from skinny to bootcut is a solid choice if styled well.

Denim Done Right Tom Ford Tapered Selvedge Jeans If you’re gonna wear jeans in the club, do it right. These tapered jeans are cut from selvedge denim that’s lightly faded for a lived-in appearance. They’re detailed with a logo-debossed suede patch at the back. Wear yours with any of the label’s refined knitwear or tailored jacket

Wearing Leather Boots In The Club

Shoes are serious business after dark. First up, closed shoes are a must. Loafers can be hit and miss, depending on the whims of the folks on the door and whatever standards the venue demands, so be sure to check in advance.

Your suede shoes weren’t made for busting moves. They’re an absolute monster to clean and they will get filthy after a night of stepping through chewing gum, puke and spilled margaritas. Your best bet? Polished brogues or Chelsea boots.

They’re not too corporate nor too quirky. You can dress them up or down with denim or smart chinos, and all it takes the morning after is a quick brush and some conditioner to set them straight again.

Recommended Polished Black Chelsea Boots A sleek addition to any winter wardrobe, this hi-shine leather Chelsea boot is made on our elegant 469 last shape. The distinguished profile allows the Chelsea boot to be paired with both formal and casual attire.

Wearing Sneakers In the Club

Everybody likes a pair of luxe sneakers but sadly that doesn’t translate into universal acceptability on the nightlife circuit. R&B or hip-hop venues aren’t as strict in this regard, but if you’re planning on hitting the sauce at a few establishments then you should probably give the sneakers some time off.

Some venues just don’t allow it, even if the bar where you started the night didn’t take issue. More to the point, your pristine white sneakers will become various shades of grey and green once you start getting down to your favourite Ed Sheeran disco remix.

Save them for Sunday afternoons at the local or trendy hole-in-the-wall bars whose cleaners take pride in their work.

Recommended Oliver Cabell Leather Sneakers Very well priced and a quality made product. Comes in a range of colours for a night out.

Wearing Hats In The Club

Unless you’re a bus driver or a copper you have no business wearing a hat to town. The upscale, trendy nightspots usually have standing prohibitions against hats and spending your time salvaging hat hair isn’t much fun. As for beanies – just don’t do it.

Wearing Workwear in the Club

Image: High SNobiety/OPUMO

You might have noticed the emerging workwear trend in men’s fashion, and if you’re thinking of wearing a few pieces to the club, we think you should absolutely go ahead.

As the name implies, this style of clothing was initially most popular among the factory workers and is therefore very utilitarian and comfortable. But in recent times, it has gained a general appeal, and we don’t see that changing anytime soon because workwear clothes are super comfortable.

Workwear in the club is great because it helps you feel good, is stylish, and it’s a great way to show off your personality. We’ve already highlighted a few workwear pieces in this article like jeans and shirts. You could also get a good pair of cargo pants or a flannel shirt – check out Dickies or Carhartt.

But try not to layer so much, even with workwear. Remember, the key is feeling comfortable in whatever you wear, and clubs can be really hot. Finally, not all establishments will permit all workwear, so check out their dress code before you go.