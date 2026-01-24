8 Must-Have Swim Shorts For This Summer

Summer is finally here, which can mean only two things: first, your productivity at work is about to plummet as the silly season slump takes hold and, second, your wardrobe is in need of a comprehensive overhaul for the warmer months.
Summertime style can be hard for guys, begging the inevitable question of how much you can ever really do with a humble t-shirt and shorts while our feminine counterparts get to enjoy the endless luxuries of summer dress and miniskirt season.
While it may be a challenging mission, one piece you can easily nail is your swim shorts. Whether you’re a long-haired surfer type looking to finally get rid of last decade’s boardshorts or a smart-casual connoisseur who needs something for his beach days, you can find swimmers that elevate your entire wardrobe… if you know where to look.
To help you nail down exactly which simmers are for you, we’ve put together this guide, jam-packed with tried and tested advice.
Venroy Printed Swim Short
Born and bred Aussie brand Venroy are known for the contemporary flair they bring to the menswear space and swimmers are no exception. Back in stock with a brand new ‘Green and Blue Stone Geo Print’, these shorts are cut from fast-drying 100% recycled polyester and have an elasticated waistband, mid-thigh length, custom logo eyelets and drawcord and a handy back zipped pocket.
Mr. P Printed Swim Shorts
It’s hard to beat Mr Porter when it comes to finding the very best in menswear and swimmers are no exception. Cut from lightweight shell and printed with doodles taken right out of a sketchbook, these swimmers are mid-length but boast a relaxed, low-crotch style for added comfort. With a built-in mesh brief, adjustable drawstring waist, and side pockets, you’ll be turning heads in all the right ways. Wear yours with a simple tee or polo shirt en route to the beach.
Lululemon Pool Short 5"
When it comes to swim shorts that both perform and turn heads, Lululemon is your go-to. These streamlined swim shorts are designed with thoughtful details that make them perfect for a day in (or out) of the pool, featuring bonded perforations for water drainage, silicone artwork on the drawcord that provides extra grip in the water, zippered pockets and, most importantly, a streamlined fit that gives your glutes and thighs breathing room.
Bather Multi Coastal Floral Swim Trunk
Florals have been synonymous with swim and surf wear for as long as we can remember, which is why Canadian brand Bather has kept things classic with these swimmers made from 100% quick-dry polyester and boasting an ultra-fine interior mesh, reinforced side pockets, secure back pocket and a 5.5″ inseam. Grab one (or all four) of these refreshing patterns to guarantee yourself the title of “best outfit” at your next beach banquet or lūʻau.
Frescobol Carioca Copacabana Classic Swim Shorts
These may not be the cheapest swimmers out there, but with Frescobol Carioca you get what you pay for. Made with iconic calçadão-inspired house prints celebrating the traditional mosaic sidewalks that pave Rio’s world-famous beaches, these elevated shorts feature a 100% cotton mesh lining, a tailored front waistband and elasticated rear waistband, button and press-stud fastenings as well as a bespoke quick-dry fabric shell.
OAS Polar Sky Swim Shorts
Icy blue and turquoise ombre, this polar sky print from OAS reminds us of the Mediterranean Sea. This quick-drying pair of swim shorts is made from 100% lightweight polyester and features four pockets including a hidden zip pocket on the side and a mesh lining. Designed in Stockholm, the shorts are lightweight, true to size, and will add a subtle but unmissable touch of flair to any beach-ready outfit.
Vacay Barbados Swim Short
As the name suggests, Vacay is known for its vacation-ready menswear and these swimmers are right on the money. Designed with a younger, contemporary slim fit, these quick-drying, non-stretch shorts finish at the mid-thigh and come complete with an elasticated waistband and drawstring as well as twin side pockets and a comfortable mesh lining… not to mention the showstopping pattern.
Mr P. Straight-Leg Mid-Length Swim Shorts
These Mr P. swim shorts are the epitome of classic cool. With an understated design and streamlined profile, you can wear them far beyond the pool or beach. Made from a quick-drying shell, they’re lined with supportive mesh briefs and have a partially elasticated waistband for elevated comfort. Fitting true to size, they boast a relaxed straight-leg cut with a mid-height rise.